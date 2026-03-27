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MileLion Weekly Deal Summary [21-27 Mar 26]

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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All the deals from the world of miles and points [21-27 Mar 26].

Welcome to The MileLion’s Weekly Deal Summary, a round up of all the latest deals and promotions for credit cards, airlines and hotels. Get these posts pushed to your phone by subscribing to our Telegram Channel.

Credit Card/Banking Deals

🎁 SingSaver March Madness
From 6-31 March 2026, apply for Citi, DBS, HSBC and OCBC cards and get a sure-win prize, on top of the regular SingSaver reward. Prizes include iPhone 17 Pros, PlayStation 5 Pros, Dyson Airwraps and Airstrait bundles.
Details

💳 Max Miles Boost: Buy additional Max Miles at 2 cents each, based on your HeyMax-linked Visa card spending for March 2026 [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳Get S$500 Grab voucher, S$450 cash, DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Standard Combo, Dyson Airstrait or 25,000 Max Miles with a Citi SMRT Card and a mini. spend of S$500 [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 25,000 Max Miles, Dyson Airstrait, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro + S$150 eCapitaVoucher, S$430 Grab voucher or S$380 cash with a new Citi PremierMiles Card, Citi Cashback+ Card, Citi Rewards Card, Citi M1 Card and a min. spend of S$500 [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 Get Dyson Airstrait, 25,000 Max Miles, Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS+Cell) or S$400 cash with a new HSBC Advance, HSBC Live+, or HSBC Revolution and min. spend of S$500 by end of month after approval [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 Get 25,000 Max Miles, S$370 cash, Dyson Airstrait, Apple AirPods Pro 3 + S$40 eCapitaVoucher, or 50,000 OCBC$/20,000 90N miles with a new OCBC 90N Card or OCBC Rewards Card and a min. spend of S$400 within 30 days of approval [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 HSBC Revolution restores bonuses for travel and contactless spending, raises monthly bonus cap to S$1,500 [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 Get S$138 (S$88 from CIMB, S$50 from SingSaver) with a new CIMB Visa Signature, CIMB Visa Infinite, CIMB World Mastercard  and a minimum spend of S$108 [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 Amaze Spend to Fly: Win up to 89,000 KrisFlyer miles for FCY spending [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 Get up to 33,600 bonus miles with a new HSBC TravelOne Card and a minimum spend of S$1,000 [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳HSBC Premier Mastercard offering up to 91,800 miles welcome bonus with minimum spend of S$5,000, for both new and existing HSBC cardholders [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card offering 60,000 miles sign-up bonus for new customers. Min. spend of S$4,000 required [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 AMEX Platinum Charge offering 230,000 bonus MR points for new-to-AMEX customers with min. spend of S$8,000, and 98,250 bonus MR points for existing AMEX customers with min. spend of S$3,000 [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 AMEX Platinum Credit Card offering 43,750 bonus MR points for new-to-AMEX customers with a min. spend of S$1,000 [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend offering 29,800 bonus miles for new-to-AMEX customers with a min. spend of S$1,000 in the first 60 days of approval [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 Standard Chartered Visa Infinite offering 50,000 miles sign-up bonus for both new and existing customers. Min. spend of S$3,000 required [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 StanChart Beyond Card offering 100,000 miles welcome bonus with payment of annual fee and S$20,000 spend in the first 90 days of approval [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 Get up to 30,000 bonus miles & Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24, 12,000 Max Miles, S$200 Grab vouchers or S$180 cash when you sign-up for a StanChart Journey Card, spend S$800 within 60 days of approval, and carry out one of four qualifying activities. For new-to-bank customers only [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 OCBC Rewards Card offering 6 mpd on Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao, capped at S$1,000 per month [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.55-2% admin fees for OCBC credit cards, buy miles from 0.95 cents each [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 Transfer DBS credit card points to Kris+ with a 10% bonus [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 UOB One Account offering 6% rebate on tax payments made through GIRO [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.8% fee for personal property tax and stamp duty payments made with a Visa card [Expires 6 Apr 26]

💳 BOC Elite Miles Card offering 50,000 bonus KrisFlyer miles with min. spend of S$5,000 per month for three consecutive months- capped at 50 cardholders [Expires 30 Apr 26]

💳 UOB Lady’s Card lucky draw: Win 76,000 bonus miles or S$500 gift cards [Expires 30 Apr 26]

💳 Get 30,000 miles when you sign up for a Citi PremierMiles Card as a new-to-bank customer and spend S$800 in the first 2 months [Expires 4 May 26]

💳 Get 16,000 miles with a new Citi Rewards Card and S$800 min. spend in the first 2 months. Must be new-to-bank [Expires 4 May 26]

💳 DBS Altitude Cards offering 28,000 bonus miles with min. spend of S$800 in 60 days, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 12 May 26]

💳 UOB Payment Facility offering unlimited miles at 1.6 to 1.8 cents each [Expires 31 May 26]

💳 Citi Prestige Card offering 45,000 bonus miles with a min. spend of S$14,000. Citigold and Citigold Private Clients enjoy 65,000 bonus miles with a min. spend of S$12,000 and S$10,000 respectively [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳CardUp offering 1.83% admin fee with promo code RENT183 for all rental payments. Not valid for AMEX cards  [Expires 31 Jan 27]

💳 CardUp offering 2.35% admin fee with the promo code OFF235 for all payments. Not valid for AMEX cards [Expires 31 Jan 27]

💳 AMEX Platinum Charge offering 2.2 mpd on FCY spending, capped at S$15,000 [Expires 22 Feb 27]

Airline Deals

✈️ [New] Buy Max Miles via Chocolate Finance at 1.6 cents each [Expires 31 Mar 26]

✈️ KrisFlyer offering 20% transfer bonus to yuu Points [Expires 31 Mar 26]

✈️ Finnair Plus selling Avios with up to 40% discount, or 1.85 cents each [Expires 31 Mar 26]

✈️ Pelago offering 20% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions [Expires 31 Mar 26]

✈️ Earn an extra 8 mpd on Pelago bookings, stackable with 10-20% off for SIA/Scoot passengers, and credit card miles of up to 4 mpd [Expires 31 Mar 26]

✈️ KrisFlyer and Accor Live Limitless offering two-way 50% conversion bonus [Expires 31 Mar 26]

✈️ Kris+ offering 20% bonus on KrisFlyer to KrisPay miles conversions [Expires 31 Mar 26]

✈️ KrisShop offering 20% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions [Expires 31 Mar 26]

✈️ KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes: Save 30% off selected Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class awards for travel between 1-30 April 2026 [Expires 31 Mar 26]

✈️ Kris+ offering extra 3 mpd at Esso, with 12% discount [Expires 30 Jun 26]

✈️ Air France Flying Blue status match for Singapore residents; get instant Gold for US$299 or Platinum for US$399 [No end date]

Hotel Deals

🏨 Marriott Bonvoy offering up to 40% bonus on points purchases, or 0.89 US cents per point [Expires 27 Mar 26]

🏨 [New] HeyMax offering 20% transfer bonus to Accor Live Limitless [Expires 30 Mar 26]

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY selling D$ with a 15% discount [Expires 30 Mar 26]

🏨 IHG One Rewards offering 2X points from second stay onwards [Expires 31 Mar 26]

🏨 IHG One Rewards offering targeted members double elite nights on stays completed by 31 March 2026 [Expires 31 Mar 26]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering 20% discount on points purchases [Expires 8 Apr 26]

🏨 World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys: Earn up to 28,000 bonus points for stays between 2 February and 15 April 2026 [Expires 15 Apr 26]

🏨 Hilton Honors Points Unlimited: 2,000 bonus points per stay [Expires 30 Apr 26]

🏨 Marriott Bonvoy offering 2,500 bonus points per stay, and 1 bonus elite night per brand [Expires 10 May 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get instant upgrade to CentaraThe1 elite status [Expires 31 May 26]

🏨GHA DISCOVERY offering up to D$825 for multi-brand stays [Expires 31 May 26]

🏨 [New] GHA DISCOVERY offering 3x D$ and bonus D$100 for Minor Hotels stays [Expires 31 Aug 26]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering up to 50,000 bonus points for Hyatt House and Hyatt Studios stays [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium for Visa Infinite cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium or Platinum for Mastercard cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Instant ONYX Rewards Platinum or Gold for Mastercard cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Hilton Dine Like a Member: Save up to 25% off hotel dining across Asia Pacific from 1 February to 31 December 2026 [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 IHG One Rewards offering 20% off dining across Asia Pacific [Expires 30 Dec 26]

🏨 Mastercard offering fast-track to IHG One Rewards Platinum status [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get fast-tracked up to Wyndham Rewards Platinum status [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with MyMillennium via Mastercard [Expires 31 Oct 26]

🏨 Hilton Honors status match: Get instant Hilton Gold for 90 days, and retain it till 31 March 2028 with six nights- or upgrade it to Diamond with 12 nights [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get upgraded to I Prefer elite status after completing just one stay [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering instant Explorist status, and fast-track to Globalist for employees of selected companies [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Get an instant upgrade to SLH Club 02 or 03 status with Mastercard [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Enjoy instant Brilliant by Langham elite status with Mastercard [Expires 31 Dec 27]

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 63,750 miles with $3K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
StanChart Visa Infinite
Get up to 52,800 miles with $2K spend in the first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: May 4, 2026
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 63,200 miles with $14K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jun 30, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
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