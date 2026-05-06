Atome devalues transfers to KrisFlyer and Max Miles

Atome has partnerships with Singapore Airlines and HeyMax, which allow customers to convert Atome+ points into KrisFlyer miles or Max Miles. This is essentially a double dipping opportunity, since Atome+ points are awarded on top of whatever miles you earn from your credit card.

Unfortunately, Atome quietly devalued the conversion rates to both programmes at the start of May 2026. Moreover, it’s added a cap of just one redemption per denomination, which severely limits the maximum number of miles you can redeem.

Atome devalues transfers to KrisFlyer

Atome+ points could previously be converted into KrisFlyer miles at a rate of 2.4 Atome+ points per KrisFlyer mile. Given the Atome+ earn rate of 1 point per S$2 spent, this worked out to an incremental 0.21 mpd.

Atome+ points KrisFlyer miles 1,800 500 900 250

However, at the start of May, the rate was adjusted to 3.6 Atome+ points per KrisFlyer mile, or a 50% increase. The revised earn rate is now equivalent to an incremental 0.14 mpd.

For context, when the partnership first launched in August 2022, the rate was 2.2 Atome+ points per KrisFlyer mile.

Atome devalues transfers to Max Miles

Atome+ points could previously be converted into Max Miles at a rate of 1.9 Atome+ points per Max Mile. Given the Atome+ earn rate of 1 point per S$2 spent, this worked out to an incremental 0.26 mpd.

Atome+ points Max Miles 700 250 1,400 500

This rate has now been adjusted to 2.8 Atome+ points per Max Mile, or a 47% increase. The revised earn rate is now equivalent to an incremental 0.18 mpd.

For context, when the partnership first launched in April 2025, the rate was 1.6 Atome+ points per Max Mile.

New limit of one redemption per denomination

The devaluation is bad enough, but what makes things worse is the new limit of one redemption per denomination, whether for KrisFlyer or Max Miles. Once you’ve made a redemption, the item will show as “fully redeemed” in the catalogue, and you can’t redeem it again.

What’s annoying is that the frequency limit is not stated. Are we talking one redemption per week, per month, per lifetime?

I distinctly remember making multiple redemptions of a given denomination of Max Miles over the past few months, so either there was no redemption cap before, or it was much higher.

Should you still use Atome?

Simply put: yes.

While no one likes a devaluation, it’s worth remembering that Atome+ points are basically the icing on the cake, since they can be earned on top of credit card miles. It would be another thing entirely if Atome only awarded Atome+ points for PayNow or other rewards-ineligible payment methods, since that would be forcing you to choose between Atome+ points or credit card miles.

In any case, Atome+ points are only one of several reasons to pay with Atome. I make use of Atome whenever possible, because of:

Improved cashflow from three interest-free instalments

Optimise miles accumulation by breaking up larger transactions into smaller amounts that fit within bonus caps

Convert ineligible MCCs such as education into the rewards-eligible MCC 5999

Avoid DCC issues on platforms like Agoda

What’s the best card to use for Atome?

When paying with Atome, the following credit cards will earn up to 4 mpd, subject to the conditions shown below.

❓ Aren’t instalments ineligible for points? The T&Cs of credit card rewards programmes typically exclude instalments from earning points. But when banks say “instalments”, they’re referring to their in-house instalment plans. Atome spend is treated as regular retail spend.

If you’re using the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa, it’s slightly more complicated. Transactions made with the card directly will not earn points. However, if you wrap it in Apple Pay (Atome doesn’t support Google Pay), then reports say that it’s possible to earn points.

Conclusion

Atome has devalued the conversion rates of Atome+ points to KrisFlyer and Max Miles by up to 50%, effective immediately. This reduces the double dip potential, though as long as you can earn regular credit card rewards through Atome, the Atome+ points were always the icing on the cake.

There are still plenty of reasons to use Atome, including better cashflow and rewards optimisation. So long as you don’t do anything stupid with it, there’s very little to lose.