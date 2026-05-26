Visa offering free Travelgoogoo eSIM data and messaging plans

I recently wrote about the expanded GigSky x Visa partnership, which offers Visa cardholders complimentary data roaming plans covering Canada, France, Thailand, Mexico, UAE, UK and USA.

However, there’s actually another free eSIM option offered by Travelgoogoo, which provides coverage for 123 countries worldwide.

These plans offer just 1GB of data, which you’ll probably burn through in a flash. But what’s interesting is that they also include an annual messaging pass that covers LINE, Telegram, WhatsApp and other popular messaging platforms — and not just text, but data calls and photos too.

Travelgoogoo eSIM for Visa cardholders

Visa Infinite, Visa Signature and Visa Platinum cards issued in Asia Pacific can now redeem complimentary Travelgoogoo data roaming plans, according to the table below.

Card Travelgoogoo 365 Annual Plan Data Plans Visa Infinite Visa Infinite ✅ 1GB Global

1GB APAC Visa Signature Visa Signature ✅ 1GB Global Visa Platinum Visa Platinum 50% off 1GB Global

Mind you, there’s no reason to go any lower than a Visa Signature, since even the most basic of credit cards (e.g. Citi Rewards, DBS Altitude, OCBC 90°N) already start at this tier.

Cardholders are limited to one redemption per eligible Visa card number, per mobile, per year, and up to two redemptions until 30 November 2027.

Therefore, if you have multiple Visa cards, you can redeem multiple free plans — though each will need to be linked to a unique mobile number and email (and it could be a bit messy tracking them all as you’ll receive a separate eSIM for every Visa card).

Travelgoogoo 365 Annual Plan

The Travelgoogoo 365 Annual Plan offers unlimited messaging on the following platforms:

iMessage

LINE

Telegram

Viber

WeChat

WhatsApp

Zalo

Unlike those “free messaging” plans you might have used onboard airplanes, which support text-only messaging, this also includes data calling and photos.

With coverage for 123 countries, it should be a useful fallback option in emergencies where you’ve run out of data on all your other plans, and don’t have Wi-Fi handy.

1GB Global

The 1GB Global plan provides 4G/5G internet speeds across the following 123 countries.

🇦🇽 Åland Islands

🇦🇱 Albania

🇦🇷 Argentina

🇦🇲 Armenia

🇦🇺 Australia

🇦🇹 Austria

🇦🇿 Azerbaijan

🇧🇭 Bahrain

🇧🇩 Bangladesh

🇧🇾 Belarus

🇧🇪 Belgium

🇧🇹 Bhutan

🇧🇷 Brazil

🇧🇳 Brunei

🇧🇫 Burkina Faso

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

🇰🇭 Cambodia

🇨🇦 Canada

🇹🇩 Chad

🇨🇱 Chile

🇨🇳 China

🇨🇴 Colombia

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

🇭🇷 Croatia

🇨🇾 Cyprus

🇨🇿 Czech Republic

🇨🇩 Democratic Republic Of The Congo

🇩🇰 Denmark

🇩🇴 Dominican Republic

🇪🇨 Ecuador

🇪🇬 Egypt

🇸🇻 El Salvador

🇪🇪 Estonia

🇫🇴 Faroe Islands

🇫🇯 Fiji

🇫🇮 Finland

🇫🇷 France

🇬🇦 Gabon

🇬🇪 Georgia

🇩🇪 Germany

🇬🇭 Ghana

🇬🇮 Gibraltar

🇬🇷 Greece

🇬🇬 Guernsey

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

🇭🇺 Hungary

🇮🇸 Iceland

🇮🇳 India

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇮🇶 Iraq

🇮🇪 Ireland

🇮🇲 Isle of Man

🇮🇱 Israel

🇮🇹 Italy

🇯🇲 Jersey

🇯🇵 Japan

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan

🇰🇪 Kenya

🇰🇼 Kuwait

🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan

🇱🇦 Laos

🇱🇻 Latvia 🇱🇸 Lesotho

🇱🇮 Liechtenstein

🇱🇹 Lithuania

🇱🇺 Luxembourg

🇲🇴 Macau

🇲🇰 Macedonia

🇲🇬 Madagascar

🇲🇼 Malawi

🇲🇾 Malaysia

🇲🇻 Maldives

🇲🇹 Malta

🇲🇺 Mauritius

🇲🇽 Mexico

🇲🇩 Moldova

🇲🇳 Mongolia

🇲🇿 Mozambique

🇲🇲 Myanmar

🇳🇵 Nepal

🇳🇱 Netherlands

🇳🇿 New Zealand

🇳🇪 Niger

🇳🇬 Nigeria

🇳🇴 Norway

🇴🇲 Oman

🇵🇰 Pakistan

🇵🇸 Palestine

🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea

🇵🇪 Peru

🇵🇭 Philippines

🇵🇱 Poland

🇵🇹 Portugal

🇵🇷 Puerto Rico

🇶🇦 Qatar

🇷🇪 Réunion

🇷🇴 Romania

🇷🇺 Russia

🇷🇼 Rwanda

🇸🇲 San Marino

🇷🇸 Serbia

🇸🇨 Seychelles

🇸🇰 Slovakia

🇸🇮 Slovenia

🇿🇦 South Africa

🇰🇷 South Korea

🇪🇸 Spain

🇱🇰 Sri Lanka

🇸🇪 Sweden

🇨🇭 Switzerland

🇹🇼 Taiwan

🇹🇯 Tajikistan

🇹🇿 Tanzania

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇹🇷 Turkey

🇺🇬 Uganda

🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

🇺🇸 United States

🇺🇾 Uruguay

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

🇻🇳 Vietnam

🇿🇲 Zambia

Basically, you should have coverage everywhere except parts of the Middle East (most notably Jordan and Saudi Arabia), Africa and South America, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro.

APAC 1GB

The 1GB APAC plan provides 4G/5G internet speeds across the following 23 countries.

🇦🇺 Australia

🇧🇩 Bangladesh

🇧🇹 Bhutan (coming soon)

🇧🇳 Brunei

🇰🇭 Cambodia

🇨🇳 China

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

🇮🇳 India

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇯🇵 Japan

🇱🇦 Laos

🇲🇴 Macau 🇲🇾 Malaysia

🇲🇲 Myanmar

🇳🇵 Nepal

🇳🇿 New Zealand

🇵🇰 Pakistan

🇵🇭 Philippines

🇰🇷 South Korea

🇱🇰 Sri Lanka

🇹🇼 Taiwan

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇻🇳 Vietnam

This is on top of the global data allowance mentioned above.

How to redeem your plan

To redeem your free plan, visit this page and click on Redeem.

You’ll be prompted to enter your 16-digit Visa card number, which will confirm the type of plan you’re eligible for.

After this, you’ll be sent to a payment page. Make sure it shows just an authorisation charge of US$1, which will be reversed to your card subsequently.

You’ll then receive your eSIM QR code via email.

That’s it. There are no recurring charges to cancel. Once your plan expires (after one year), simply repeat the process to redeem it a second time.

💳 Standard Chartered cards? Both principal and supplementary Standard Chartered cards share the same card number (and expiry date, and CVV, if you can believe it) . Therefore, only one cardholder (whether principal or supplementary) will be able to utilise the Travelgoogoo benefit.

Should you top up your data?

Not really. While Visa cardholders get a 20% discount on data add-ons, there are much cheaper data plans available (and your Singapore mobile plan might even provide free roaming data).

After the 1GB is exhausted, the main reason for keeping the Travelgoogoo eSIM around is the unlimited messaging plan.

How does this compare to GigSky?

Visa cardholders are also eligible to redeem complimentary GigSky eSIM data plans with unlimited data for up to seven days.

Travelgoogoo GigSky Validity Global Canada, France, Mexico, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA Data Annual messaging plan

Infinite Signature

1GB Global

Infinite Signature

1GB APAC

Infinite

Unlimited, 7 days

Infinite

Unlimited, 3 days

Signature

Availability APAC Visa cards Worldwide Visa cards Entitlement Once per year Once per year

However, while the GigSky plans provide more data, they are only valid in seven countries, whereas Travelgoogoo covers 123.

Anyway, there’s nothing stopping you from redeeming both!

Conclusion

Visa cardholders in Asia Pacific can redeem a complimentary Travelgoogoo eSIM, which provides 1GB of Global data, and an additional 1GB of Asia Pacific data for Visa Infinite.

1GB won’t last you long, but what could be useful is the annual messaging plan that covers texts, data calls and photo sharing on WhatsApp, Telegram, LINE and other popular messaging platforms. I can see the benefit of having this on standby in case of emergencies.