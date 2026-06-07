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Visa offering complimentary HoteLux membership

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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From now till 31 May 2027, Visa cardmembers can enjoy a complimentary HoteLux Elite or Elite Plus membership of up to 12 months.

Visa has launched a new partnership with HoteLux, which offers cardholders across Asia Pacific a complimentary six or 12-month membership. 

A HoteLux membership allows users to browse and instantly book luxury privileges rates — such as Virtuoso, Marriott STARS and Hyatt Privé — directly through its app, instead of having to call or email a travel agent, as these rates normally require. 

While HoteLux theoretically has a membership fee, there are so many ways of getting a free membership that there’s really no reason to pay. 

Free HoteLux membership for Visa cardholders

Visa x HoteLux

From 1 June 2026 to 31 May 2027, Visa Infinite cardmembers across Asia Pacific can enjoy a complimentary HoteLux membership.

Card Tier Duration
Visa Infinite HoteLux Elite Plus 1 year
Visa Signature HoteLux Elite 1 year
Visa Platinum HoteLux Elite 6 months

The type of membership and duration depends on what tier your Visa card belongs to, but given how easy it is to get a Visa Signature (Citi Rewards, HSBC Revolution, UOB Preferred Visa etc.), you shouldn’t settle for anything less than one year of HoteLux Elite.

Here’s how to claim your complimentary membership. 

HoteLux Elite vs Elite Plus

The table below summarises the main differences between HoteLux Elite and Elite Plus.

  HoteLux Elite HoteLux Elite Plus
Welcome Points 1,000
 2,000
Earn Rate
(per US$10)		 2 pts 3 pts
KrisFlyer Miles Conversion
 3 miles per 1 pt 4 miles per 1 pt
Special Day Celebration*
Gift HoteLux Elite Membership
*Earn 1 bonus point per US$10 during designated month

There honestly isn’t much to separate the two. The main difference is that Elite Plus offers a larger welcome gift (though it’s unclear whether this applies to fast-track offers), earns points 50% faster, and allows you to gift an Elite membership to someone else.

Beyond that, both tiers provide access to the same luxury privileges rates, so there’s little reason to feel FOMO if you don’t qualify for the higher tier.

What benefits do HoteLux bookings enjoy?

HoteLux members can book the following luxury privileges rates directly through the app. 

  • Accor HERA
  • Belmond Bellini Club
  • Four Seasons Preferred Partner
  • Hilton for Luxury
  • Hyatt Privé
  • IHG Luxury & Lifestyle
  • Jumeirah Passport to Luxury
  • Mandarin Oriental Fan Club
  • Marriott STARS & Luminous
  • Peninsula PenClub
  • Rosewood Elite
  • Shangri-La Luxury Circle
  • VITA by The Leading Hotels of the World

The main advantage of HoteLux isn’t access to these rates, since almost any travel advisor can book them. Instead, it’s the convenience. Travel advisors are generally prohibited from offering these rates through OTA-style booking interfaces, which means you’ll have to call or email to make bookings — a horribly archaic process in this day and age. 

HoteLux has somehow managed to find a workaround (probably by hiding the rates behind a membership paywall), allowing members to book them with the same ease as a regular hotel stay. 

Bookings made under luxury privileges rates enjoy additional benefits such as:

  • Daily breakfast
  • Up to US$100 hotel dining or spa credit per stay
  • Room upgrade (subject to availability)
  • Early check-in & late check-out (subject to availability)
  • Welcome amenities

In other words, you receive all the perks of elite membership, without actually needing to have it. There are also third/fourth/fifth night free offers and bonus hotel credits from time to time, depending on the property. 

Luxury privileges rates are priced the same as the hotel’s best flexible rate, and follow the same cancellation policy.

Even though these are technically third-party bookings, they are still eligible to enjoy elite benefits, and earn elite night credits and hotel points, where applicable. 

Other ways of getting a HoteLux membership

In the unlikely event you don’t have at least a Visa Signature card, there are still numerous ways of getting a free HoteLux membership (all of the below options are valid for 12 months).

Membership Tier
World Legend & World Elite Mastercard HoteLux Elite Plus 
World Select Mastercard HoteLux Elite
World Mastercard HoteLux Elite
OCBC VOYAGE & OCBC Premier Visa Infinite HoteLux Elite Plus
Solitaire PPS & PPS Club HoteLux Elite Plus
KrisFlyer Elite Gold HoteLux Elite

Like I said: there’s really no reason to pay the list price of US$349 (Elite) or US$499 (Elite Plus)!

Conclusion

Mandarin Oriental Munich

Visa cardholders can now enjoy up to 12 months of complimentary HoteLux membership, which removes the friction of booking luxury privileges rates like Virtuoso or Marriott STARS.

HoteLux members also double dip by earning points with the hotel’s loyalty programme, as well as HoteLux points, which can be used for hotel vouchers or airline miles conversions.

This offer is available for registrations up till 31 May 2027, so time your application around the period where you know you’ll be making the most bookings.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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Harin

I can’t see the Credit Card match link as the app currently has me as Elite until July based on PPS. Is this normal?

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Mkrime

Is it better than free classictravel.com ?

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CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

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