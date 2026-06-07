Visa offering complimentary HoteLux membership

Visa has launched a new partnership with HoteLux, which offers cardholders across Asia Pacific a complimentary six or 12-month membership.

A HoteLux membership allows users to browse and instantly book luxury privileges rates — such as Virtuoso, Marriott STARS and Hyatt Privé — directly through its app, instead of having to call or email a travel agent, as these rates normally require.

While HoteLux theoretically has a membership fee, there are so many ways of getting a free membership that there’s really no reason to pay.

Free HoteLux membership for Visa cardholders

From 1 June 2026 to 31 May 2027, Visa Infinite cardmembers across Asia Pacific can enjoy a complimentary HoteLux membership.

Card Tier Duration Visa Infinite Visa Infinite HoteLux Elite Plus 1 year Visa Signature Visa Signature HoteLux Elite 1 year Visa Platinum Visa Platinum HoteLux Elite 6 months

The type of membership and duration depends on what tier your Visa card belongs to, but given how easy it is to get a Visa Signature (Citi Rewards, HSBC Revolution, UOB Preferred Visa etc.), you shouldn’t settle for anything less than one year of HoteLux Elite.

Here’s how to claim your complimentary membership.

HoteLux Elite vs Elite Plus

The table below summarises the main differences between HoteLux Elite and Elite Plus.

HoteLux Elite HoteLux Elite Plus Welcome Points 1,000

2,000

Earn Rate

(per US$10) 2 pts 3 pts KrisFlyer Miles Conversion

3 miles per 1 pt 4 miles per 1 pt Special Day Celebration* ❌ ✅ Gift HoteLux Elite Membership ❌ ✅ *Earn 1 bonus point per US$10 during designated month

There honestly isn’t much to separate the two. The main difference is that Elite Plus offers a larger welcome gift (though it’s unclear whether this applies to fast-track offers), earns points 50% faster, and allows you to gift an Elite membership to someone else.

Beyond that, both tiers provide access to the same luxury privileges rates, so there’s little reason to feel FOMO if you don’t qualify for the higher tier.

What benefits do HoteLux bookings enjoy?

HoteLux members can book the following luxury privileges rates directly through the app.

Accor HERA

Belmond Bellini Club

Four Seasons Preferred Partner

Hilton for Luxury

Hyatt Privé

IHG Luxury & Lifestyle Jumeirah Passport to Luxury

Mandarin Oriental Fan Club

Marriott STARS & Luminous

Peninsula PenClub

Rosewood Elite

Shangri-La Luxury Circle

VITA by The Leading Hotels of the World

The main advantage of HoteLux isn’t access to these rates, since almost any travel advisor can book them. Instead, it’s the convenience. Travel advisors are generally prohibited from offering these rates through OTA-style booking interfaces, which means you’ll have to call or email to make bookings — a horribly archaic process in this day and age.

HoteLux has somehow managed to find a workaround (probably by hiding the rates behind a membership paywall), allowing members to book them with the same ease as a regular hotel stay.

Bookings made under luxury privileges rates enjoy additional benefits such as:

Daily breakfast

Up to US$100 hotel dining or spa credit per stay

Room upgrade (subject to availability)

Early check-in & late check-out (subject to availability)

Welcome amenities

In other words, you receive all the perks of elite membership, without actually needing to have it. There are also third/fourth/fifth night free offers and bonus hotel credits from time to time, depending on the property.

Luxury privileges rates are priced the same as the hotel’s best flexible rate, and follow the same cancellation policy.

Even though these are technically third-party bookings, they are still eligible to enjoy elite benefits, and earn elite night credits and hotel points, where applicable.

Other ways of getting a HoteLux membership

In the unlikely event you don’t have at least a Visa Signature card, there are still numerous ways of getting a free HoteLux membership (all of the below options are valid for 12 months).

Like I said: there’s really no reason to pay the list price of US$349 (Elite) or US$499 (Elite Plus)!

Conclusion

Visa cardholders can now enjoy up to 12 months of complimentary HoteLux membership, which removes the friction of booking luxury privileges rates like Virtuoso or Marriott STARS.

HoteLux members also double dip by earning points with the hotel’s loyalty programme, as well as HoteLux points, which can be used for hotel vouchers or airline miles conversions.

This offer is available for registrations up till 31 May 2027, so time your application around the period where you know you’ll be making the most bookings.