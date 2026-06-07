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Which Singapore Airlines aircraft will be showing the World Cup?

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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With the 2026 World Cup coming up, here's the Singapore Airlines aircraft where you can catch all the action— or other major sporting events.

With the 2026 World Cup coming up soon, Singapore Airlines passengers can look forward to catching all the action from 35,000 feet in the sky — provided their aircraft is equipped with Live TV service.

Singapore Airlines first introduced Live TV service on its A350-900 ULR aircraft in mid-2021, and has since expanded it to two-thirds of its fleet.

Live TV service offers four channels, including Sports24, which will be broadcasting all 104 World Cup matches from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

And even if you don’t care for football, many major sporting events are covered too, including basketball, cricket, hockey, tennis, and — sigh — American football, together with news and business channels.

Which SIA aircraft offer Live TV?

Singapore Airlines offers Live TV service on 66% of its fleet

Singapore Airlines currently offers Live TV service on 100 out of 150 aircraft, or 66% of its fleet.

Aircraft Type Live TV? No. of Aircraft
Airbus A350-900LH Yes 34
Airbus A350-900MH No 24
Airbus A350-900ULR Yes 7
Airbus A380-800 No 12
Boeing 737-8 MAX Yes 23
Boeing 777-300ER
9V-SWU 9V-SWV 9V-SWW
9V-SWY 9V-SWZ 9V-SNA
9V-SNB 9V-SNC 
 Yes 8
Boeing 777-300ER
(All others)		 No 14
Boeing 787-10 Yes 28

The only aircraft where Live TV service is guaranteed are the A350-900LH, A350-900ULR, B737-8 MAX and B787-10.

Where the B777-300ER is concerned, only the eight newest aircraft have Live TV installed.

If you’re flying on the A350-900MH or A380-800, then unfortunately you won’t have Live TV. 

Why do some aircraft have the service, and others don’t? It all comes down to technology. Singapore Airlines uses a mix of Panasonic Avionics and Viasat systems, with Live TV service only available on the former (incidentally, Panasonic Avionics owns all international rights to the Sport24 channel).

Which routes offer Live TV service?

All Singapore Airlines B787-10 are equipped with Live TV | Photo: Plane’s Portrait Aviation Media

Here are the Singapore Airlines routes where Live TV service is guaranteed, as they are operated exclusively by aircraft equipped with the technology.

  • 🇦🇺 Adelaide
  • 🇪🇸 Barcelona
  • 🇨🇳 Beijing Daxing
  • 🇧🇳 Brunei
  • 🇧🇪 Brussels
  • 🇰🇷 Busan
  • 🇿🇦 Cape Town
  • 🇵🇭 Cebu
  • 🇨🇳 Chengdu
  • 🇨🇳 Chongqing
  • 🇳🇿 Christchurch
  • 🇮🇳 Cochin
  • 🇩🇰 Copenhagen
  • 🇻🇳 Da Nang
  • 🇦🇺 Darwin
  • 🇮🇩 Denpasar (Bali)
  • 🇧🇩 Dhaka
  • 🇯🇵 Fukuoka
  • 🇨🇳 Guangzhou
  • 🇹🇷 Istanbul
  • 🇿🇦 Johannesburg
  • 🇳🇵 Kathmandu
  • 🇬🇧 London Gatwick
  • 🇺🇸 Los Angeles (non-stop)
  • 🇬🇧 Manchester
  • 🇮🇩 Medan
  • 🇮🇹 Milan
  • 🇩🇪 Munich
  • 🇯🇵 Nagoya
  • 🇺🇸 New York JFK (non-stop)
  • 🇺🇸 Newark
  • 🇯🇵 Osaka
  • 🇲🇾 Penang
  • 🇹🇭 Phuket
  • 🇮🇹 Rome
  • 🇺🇸 San Francisco
  • 🇺🇸 Seattle
  • 🇨🇳 Shenzhen
  • 🇰🇭 Siem Reap
  • 🇨🇳 Xiamen
  • 🇲🇲 Yangon

On the other hand, the following Singapore Airlines routes will not have Live TV service, as they are operated exclusively by aircraft without the technology.

  • 🇮🇳 Ahmedabad
  • 🇦🇺 Brisbane
  • 🇦🇪 Dubai (suspended till Aug 2026 in any case)
  • 🇸🇦 Riyadh

For all other routes it’s a roll of the dice, as only selected flights will be operated by aircraft with Live TV service.

You can check the aircraft type rostered on your flight by performing a dummy booking for the same dates and destination. Click on More Details to see the information.

Unfortunately, the e-ticket and Flight Schedules feature does not show the differences between A350-900 sub-types, which matters because the MH version does not offer Live TV.

A350-900, but what sub-type?

What’s showing?

Live TV service on the A350-900LH

Singapore Airlines Live TV features four channels:

  • BBC World News
  • CNBC
  • CNN
  • Sport24

That said, the one that will probably be of most interest is Sport24, which holds the rights to major sporting events worldwide, including the World Cup, Premier League, Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

🎾 Sport24 Events
  • AFC Asian Cup
  • AFL
  • ATP 1000 Tennis
  • Augusta Masters
  • Australian Open
  • Big Bash League
  • Conmebol Libertadores
  • DP World Tour
  • FIFA World Cup
  • F1
  • HSBC World Rugby Sevens
  • Laver Cup
  • Ligue 1
  • ICC World Cup
  • MotoGP
  • NRL
  • NBA
  • NBA Playoffs
  • NFL
  • NFL Super Bowl
  • NHL
  • PGA Tour
  • Premier League
  • Roland Garros
  • Ryder Cup
  • SailGP
  • Stanley Cup final
  • Stanley Cup playoffs
  • The Ashes
  • The Open
  • UEFA Champions League
  • UEFA Europa League
  • UEFA Conference League
  • UEFA Super Cup
  • US Open Tennis
  • Wimbledon
  • WSL

You can check the detailed Sport24 schedule here in advance, so you know what will be showing during your flight.

What about Wi-Fi?

If you’re hoping to catch the action via streaming instead, I have some bad news. While Singapore Airlines offers Wi-Fi across 100% of its fleet, its current systems are simply not fast enough to support any kind of streaming service.

✈️ Singapore Airlines Fleet
Aircraft Type Wi-Fi System
A350-900MH Viasat
A350-900LH Panasonic
A350-900ULR Panasonic
A380-800 Viasat
B737-8 Panasonic
B777-300ER* Panasonic
Viasat
B787-10 Panasonic
*Viasat: 9V-SWA to 9V-SWT | Panasonic: 9V-SWU onwards, 9V-SNA to SNC.

That will eventually change when Starlink Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite internet is introduced, but it won’t happen before Q1 2027, and even then, the rollout will be slow. SIA is aiming to equip 53 Airbus A350-900LH, A350-900ULRs and A380-800s with Starlink by 2029, so it won’t be a fleetwide feature for many years to come.

Singapore Airlines inflight Wi-Fi & mobile connectivity guide

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines offers Live TV service on most of its fleet, which will allow passengers to catch the 2026 World Cup action on Sports24, together with other major sporting events, news and business analysis.

In time to come, Starlink inflight Wi-Fi will arguably make this obsolete, with passengers having the ability to stream whatever channels or events they wish from their personal devices.

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Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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Pete

I’m not sure Cairns is right, isn’t it still served by A350MH until December?

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Aaron Wong

good catch- cairns should be the MH. have updated, thanks

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