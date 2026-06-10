Which Singapore Airlines Business Class are blocked for advance selection?

If you’ve ever booked a Singapore Airlines Business Class ticket, you may have noticed that certain seats remain greyed out for selection, no matter how early you make your booking.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that someone else beat you to the punch. These are known as “seat blocks” — seats reserved for specific groups such as top-tier frequent flyers, passengers travelling with infants, or even flight crew.

While this used to apply to only a small number of seats, Singapore Airlines recently expanded its seat-blocking policy significantly, by limiting advance seat selection for passengers travelling on Business Lite fares, as well as those booked on Business Advantage, Saver and Promo awards. Depending on the aircraft type, anywhere from 40% to 67% of Business Class seats are now blocked from advance selection.

In this guide, I’ll walk you through the Business Class seat blocks across each aircraft type, and when these seats are released for general selection.

If you know when to act — and with a little luck — that seat could be yours!

Why are certain Business Class seats blocked?

Unlike Suites and First Class, where all seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis, Singapore Airlines blocks certain Business Class seats for the following categories of passengers:

Solitaire PPS & PPS Club members

Passengers travelling with infants

Passengers with Business Flexi & Standard fares, and Access awards

Crew rest or other operational needs

Solitaire PPS & PPS Club members

Solitaire PPS or PPS Club members effectively have a run of the house when it comes to seat selection. They are exempt from all seat blocks (even for bassinet positions), with the exception of seats reserved for crew rest or operational reasons.

In addition, they — together with any travel companions on the same booking — enjoy priority access to selected Business Class seats which are considered more desirable.

What counts as a “more desirable” seat? There are three main examples.

The first are the bulkhead seats on the A350-900LH, A350-900ULR and B777-300ER. Unlike standard seats — where passengers’ feet are confined to a narrow footwell, and the sleeping position is diagonal to the aisle — these seats feature a spacious, full-width bench that allows passengers to sleep fully parallel.

The second are the middle bulkhead seats on the A380-800, which not only enjoy extra legroom, but can also be converted into a double bed (or a close approximation; you’ll still be separated by the hard divider between seats).

The third are the pair of “throne seats” found on the B737-8 MAX. These second-row seats do not have a seatmate, offering extra privacy, storage space, and unobstructed aisle access.

If you’re a KrisFlyer Elite Gold or Elite Silver member, I’m sorry to say that there are no seats blocks specifically reserved for you. You’re basically treated the same as a non-status passenger when it comes to Business Class seat selection!

Passengers travelling with infants

Parents travelling with infants (defined as children aged 2 and below) will have priority access to bassinet positions.

However, this is not guaranteed. If all the bassinet positions are occupied, then the infant will have to share a seat with the adult for the entire flight.

Passengers with Business Flexi & Standard fares and Access awards

On 2 June 2026, Singapore Airlines revised its Business Class selection policy to limit advance selection based on fare type and membership status.

💺Business Class Advance Seat Selection

(Commercial Fares) Fare Type Full Selection Business Flexi ✅ Business Standard ✅ Business Lite ❌

💺Business Class Advance Seat Selection

(Award Redemptions) Award Type Full Selection Business Access ✅ Business Advantage ❌ Business Saver ❌ Business Promo

(aka Spontaneous Escapes) ❌

In short, non-PPS Club passengers travelling on Business Lite fares, as well as Business Advantage, Saver and Promo awards, will only have access to a limited number of seats at the rear of the cabin at the time of booking.

They may be able to move to other seats within 96 hours of departure (see “When are seat blocks released?”), subject to availability.

PPS Club passengers, together with those travelling on Business Flexi & Standard fares, as well as Business Access awards, will have access to the full selection from the time of booking.

This represents the largest category of seat blocks by far. Because of this policy, as much as 67% of Business Class seats may not be available for advance selection!

Crew rest and other operational reasons

On selected long-haul flights to Europe and the USA, some Business Class seats may be blocked for pilots to take their crew rest. These can be identified by stickers saying “for crew use only”.

Alternatively, some seats may simply be blocked because they are inoperable, and require maintenance before they can be returned to service.

Seat restrictions by aircraft

Here’s a summary of how many Business Class seats are blocked and available for advance selection, by aircraft type.

Aircraft Type Business Class Seats Blocked Available A350-900MH 40 24

60%

16

40%

A350-900LH 42 24

57%

18

43%

A350-900ULR 67 35

52%

32

48%

A380-800 78 52

67%

26

33%

B737-8 MAX 10 4

40%

6

60%

B777-300ER 48 24

50%

24

50%

B787-10 36 20

56%

16

44%

Does not include seats blocked for crew rest on selected Europe and USA flights (usually 1-2 seats)



Airbus A350-900MH

✅ Full Selection ❌ Restricted Selection

Passengers on Business Flexi and Standard fares, or Business Access awards, can select any seat except the following.

Seats Remarks 11A 11D 11F 11K 19D 19F

Blocked for PPS Club

19A 19K Blocked for PPS Club or infant bookings

Non-PPS Club passengers on Business Lite fares, or Business Advantage, Saver and Promo awards, can only select from rows 17, 18, 20 and 21 in advance.

Airbus A350-900LH

✅ Full Selection ❌ Restricted Selection

Passengers on Business Flexi and Standard fares, or Business Access awards, can select any seat except the following.

Seats Remarks 11A 11D 11F 11K Blocked for PPS Club 19A 19D 19F 19K Blocked for PPS Club or infant bookings

Note: 18D is blocked for crew rest on selected long-haul flights to Europe or the USA

Non-PPS Club passengers on Business Lite fares, or Business Advantage, Saver and Promo awards, can only select from rows 17, 18, 20, 21 and 22 in advance.

Airbus A350-900ULR

✅ Full Selection ❌ Restricted Selection

Passengers on Business Flexi and Standard fares, or Business Access awards, can select any seat except the following.

Seats Remarks 11A 11D 11F 11K Blocked for PPS Club 19A 19D 19F 19K Blocked for PPS Club or infant bookings

Note: 10A is blocked for PPS Club members on EWR flights. 17D and 17F are blocked for crew rest on EWR and JFK flights

Non-PPS Club passengers on Business Lite fares, or Business Advantage, Saver and Promo awards, can only select from rows 22-29 in advance.

It’s interesting to note that seat 11A is not a bulkhead seat, yet it’s blocked. This is probably due to a system limitation.

On the other hand, seat 10A is a bulkhead seat, but for whatever reason, it’s only blocked on flights to EWR. It is not blocked on flights to JFK or SFO, so feel free to snap it up if you see it.

Airbus A380-800

✅ Full Selection ❌ Restricted Selection

Passengers on Business Flexi and Standard fares, or Business Access awards, can select any seat except the following.

Seats Remarks 11A 11D 11F 11K

91A 91K

96D 96F Blocked for PPS Club 91D 91F

96A 96K Blocked for PPS Club or infant bookings

Note: 23D and 23F are blocked for crew rest on selected long-haul flights to Europe

Non-PPS Club passengers on Business Lite fares, or Business Advantage, Saver and Promo awards, can only select from rows 23-24, rows 92-95 and row 97 in advance.

Boeing 737-8 MAX

✅ Full Selection ❌ Restricted Selection

Singapore Airlines does not enforce any additional blocking on the Boeing 737-8 MAX, which is fortunate because this is a very small Business Class cabin to begin with.

All Business Class passengers, regardless of fare class or award type, can select any seat except the following.

Seats Remarks 12B 12J

Blocked for PPS Club 11C 11H Blocked for PPS Club or infant bookings



Boeing 777-300ER

✅ Full Selection ❌ Restricted Selection

Passengers on Business Flexi and Standard fares, or Business Access awards, can select any seat except the following.

Seats Remarks 11A 11D 11F 11K Blocked for PPS Club 15A 15D 15F 15K Blocked for PPS Club or infant bookings

Note: 19K is blocked for crew rest on selected long-haul flights to Europe and the USA

Non-PPS Club passengers on Business Lite fares, or Business Advantage, Saver and Promo awards, can only select from rows 18-23 in advance.

Boeing 787-10

✅ Full Selection ❌ Restricted Selection

Passengers on Business Flexi and Standard fares, or Business Access awards, can select any seat except the following.

Seats Remarks 11D 11F Blocked for PPS Club 11A 11K Blocked for PPS Club or infant bookings



Non-PPS Club passengers on Business Lite fares, or Business Advantage, Saver and Promo awards, can only select from rows 17-20 in advance.

When are seat blocks released?

Business Class seat blocks are removed 96 hours before departure (known as T-96), at which point you can select any open seat left in the cabin regardless of fare/award type or status.

However, here’s an important quirk to note: the Singapore Airlines website and app do not allow online seat selection between 96 to 48 hours of departure.

You could wait until T-48, when online check-in opens and all seats can be assigned online, but that runs the risk of your preferred seat getting snapped up. Instead, it’s safer to switch seats at T-96 by calling the Singapore Airlines hotline or chatting with an agent via the website. Simply quote your booking reference number, and provide the seat you wish to switch to.

Time Status Beyond T-96 Business Class seats are blocked T-48 to T-96 Business Class seat blocks are released. Online seat selection unavailable but can be done via phone or chat Within T-48 Online check-in opens, any available seat can be selected online

This restriction does not affect bookings made through partner airlines, so if you booked your ticket through a different frequent flyer programme (e.g. Aeroplan), you should be able to visit the respective website and select the unblocked seats at T-96.

Do remember that certain seats may be blocked for crew rest or operational reasons, and those will not be unblocked at the T-96 mark.

Occupied, or just blocked?

The Singapore Airlines website does not tell you whether a seat is occupied, or just blocked.

To know for sure, you will need to use a paid tool like ExpertFlyer or Seats.Aero (I’m not aware of any way of checking this for free, short of calling up Singapore Airlines).

For Seats.Aero, simply go to the Seat Map Viewer and enter your flight details. Anything with a circle and cross is occupied, anything with an exclamation mark is blocked.

For example, for this SQ318 flight to London Heathrow, seats 15 D/F/K are blocked, but empty. They could potentially be up for grabs at the T-96 mark, assuming a PPS Club member doesn’t choose them before that.

Do note that the Seat Map Viewer function on Seats.Aero assumes you’re booking a Business Flexi & Standard fare, or an Access award. In other words, it will not show the seat blocks that affect Business Lite fares, or Advantage, Saver and Promo awards.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines’ Business Class seat blocks have historically involved a small number of seats, set aside for elite frequent flyers, passengers with infants, and flight crew.

However, its recent decision to block seats based on fare class or award type means that up to two-thirds of the cabin may be unavailable for selection!

Fortunately, all Business Class seat blocks continue to be removed 96 hours before departure. If there’s a seat you’re eyeing, it’s worth setting a calendar reminder so you can call up customer service or use the live chat function to snap it up once it becomes available.

Remember: you won’t be able to tell from the Singapore Airlines website whether a seat is occupied or just blocked, so you might have to invest in a tool like Expert Flyer or Seats.Aero to know for sure.