HeyMax has launched a new transfer bonus for Flying Blue, which offers 25% more miles for conversions made by 19 June 2026.

Flying Blue may not be as well-known in Singapore as KrisFlyer or Asia Miles, but it does have some good value sweet spots to know about. With this bonus, you can redeem Business Class awards between Singapore and Europe for the equivalent of 68,000 Max Miles, or Economy Class awards between Singapore and Taipei for the equivalent of 8,400 Max Miles.

Get 200 Max Miles when you open an account and complete your first transaction Get a HeyMax Account



HeyMax offering 25% transfer bonus to Flying Blue

From 10-19 June 2026, HeyMax is offering an uncapped 25% bonus on transfers from Max Miles to Flying Blue.

Users will receive 1.25 Flying Blue miles for every 1 Max Mile transferred, instead of the usual 1 mile. A minimum transfer of 1,000 Max Miles is required, with blocks of 100 Max Miles beyond this.

Max Miles Flying Blue Miles 1 mile 1 miles

1.25 miles

No registration is required, and base and bonus points should be credited instantly.

Terms & Conditions

The terms and conditions of this promotion can be found here.

What can you do with Flying Blue miles?

The most important thing to know about Flying Blue is it does not have a published award chart. This means you need to be careful about buying or transferring miles speculatively, because there’s no guarantee that the prices you see today will be the same a few months down the road.

You can search for awards even with a zero miles balance, so you can verify the space exists before transferring miles over.

Travel on Air France and KLM

Air France Business Class awards between Singapore and Europe cost just 85,000 miles each way, which is significantly less than the 108,500 miles that KrisFlyer would charge.

My recommendation is to use Seats.Aero for faster searching. I was able to pull up an entire year’s worth of award space in just seconds, which saves you the pain of doing guess and check.

Another option from Singapore would be Bali, where a one-way Business Class award starts from 21,500 miles with Garuda Indonesia.

If you’re travelling outside of Singapore, be on the lookout for the monthly Flying Blue promo rewards, which consist of discounted awards for travel over the next six months to and from Amsterdam and Paris.

Travel on partner airlines

Air France and KLM are part of the SkyTeam alliance, although they also have non-SkyTeam partners such as Malaysia Airlines and Qantas.

Award prices here are fixed, although again there’s no award chart to refer to; you’ll have to run searches and see what comes up.

Some suggestions include:

China Airlines Singapore – Taipei (Economy): 10,500 miles Singapore – Taipei (Business): 21,000 miles

Korean Air Singapore – Seoul (Economy): 17,500 miles Singapore – Seoul (Business): 43,500 miles



What else should you know about Flying Blue?

Here are a few more important things to know about the Flying Blue programme:

Flying Blue awards can be changed or cancelled for a EUR 70 fee

Fuel surcharges are not absorbed by the programme

Flying Blue miles expire after 24 months of inactivity

With regards to expiry, Flying Blue recently enhanced its expiry policy such that any earning (not redemption) activity will extend the validity of all miles by a further 24 months.

Conclusion

HeyMax users can now transfer Max Miles to Flying Blue with an uncapped 25% bonus, bringing sweet spots to Europe, South Korea and Taiwan even closer within reach.

You have until 19 June to make the transfer, so now would be a good time to see if any destination within the FlyingBlue network fits into your travel plans.