HSBC TravelOne Card offering up to 20,000 bonus miles and Samsonite luggage

The HSBC TravelOne Card has launched a new sign-up bonus of 20,000 bonus miles for new cardholders and 10,000 bonus miles for existing HSBC cardholders. Both groups will also receive a Samsonite ZELTUS luggage.

All other requirements remain the same, namely spending a minimum of S$1,000 by the end of the month following approval, and paying the first year’s S$196.20 annual fee.

While it may not be a great card for those focused solely on earning KrisFlyer miles — following a devaluation in the conversion rate back in January 2025 — the HSBC TravelOne Card still offers very strong first-year value. Cardholders receive four airport lounge visits per calendar year (meaning up to eight visits in the first membership year), enjoy instant points conversions with no administrative fees, and have access to the widest range of transfer partners in Singapore.

HSBC TravelOne Card sign-up bonus

Apply Important note: HSBC has yet to update its landing page, which still reflects the previous offer of up to 36,000 miles. However, the HSBC has yet to update its landing page, which still reflects the previous offer of up to 36,000 miles. However, the T&C s have been updated to reflect this new promotion already.

Customers who apply for a HSBC TravelOne Card from 1 July to 30 September 2026 will be eligible for one of the following welcome offers:

Min. Spend of S$1,000 New HSBC cardholder Samsonite ZELTUS 69 cm Spinner Exp with built-in scale (worth S$680)*

20,000 bonus miles Existing HSBC cardholder Samsonite ZELTUS 69 cm Spinner Exp with built-in scale (worth S$680)*

10,000 bonus miles *The S$680 figure comes from HSBC, though the resale price on Carousell may be a better proxy for value!

All applicants must:

Spend at least S$1,000 by the end of the month following approval

Pay the first year’s S$196.20 annual fee

Provide consent to receiving marketing and promotional materials during application (an important step that people often forget!)

The welcome bonus is in addition to the base miles that HSBC TravelOne Cardholders usually earn, namely 1.2 mpd for local currency spend, and 2.4 mpd for foreign currency (FCY) spend.

For example, a new HSBC cardholder who spends the full S$1,000 in local currency will receive a total of 21,200 miles (20,000 bonus, 1,200 base), in addition to the luggage.

Who is eligible?

New and existing HSBC cardholders are defined as follows:

New HSBC cardholders: Customers who do not hold any existing principal HSBC credit card, and have not cancelled a principal HSBC credit card in the past 12 months

Customers who do not hold any existing principal HSBC credit card, and have not cancelled a principal HSBC credit card in the past 12 months Existing HSBC cardholders: Customers whose most recent principal HSBC credit card was issued more than 12 months ago, and have not cancelled a principal HSBC credit card within the past 12 months

While other banks define an existing cardholder as anyone who doesn’t meet the new cardholder definition, HSBC does things a little differently.

To meet the “existing cardholder” definition, at least 12 months must have passed since your last principal HSBC credit card was approved, and you must not have cancelled any principal HSBC credit card in the past 12 months.

For example:

John has a HSBC Revolution Card approved six months ago. He will not be eligible for the HSBC TravelOne Card’s existing cardholder welcome bonus

Jack has a HSBC Revolution Card approved >12 months ago, and a HSBC Live+ Card approved >12 months ago. Last month, he cancelled his HSBC Live+ Card. He will not be eligible for the HSBC TravelOne Card’s existing cardholder welcome bonus either

Therefore, when it comes to HSBC, it’s possible that you’re neither new nor existing — a situation we call “applicant limbo”.

Is it worth it?

It depends on how much you like luggage. HSBC must have a surplus of this bag on its hands, because it’s gifting the same bag to both new and existing customers!

Compared to the previous offer (which had the same minimum spend), you’re basically trading 13,600 miles (new) or 11,600 miles (existing) for the Samsonite bag.

Previous Offer

(ended 30 Jun 26) New Offer

(from 1 Jul 26)

New HSBC cardholder 33,600 miles 20,000 miles + luggage Existing HSBC cardholder 21,600 miles 10,000 miles + luggage

I’d argue that the offer is actually more appealing for existing HSBC cardholders, as I’d certainly pay S$196.20 for 10,000 miles and a bag that I could either use, or sell for perhaps S$200+ online.

Keep in mind that the annual fee doesn’t just get you the miles; it also gets you up to eight airport lounge visits in your first membership year, so you should assign some value to that as well.

🎁 SingSaver Offer Should you not find the HSBC welcome offer attractive, SingSaver is running an alternate offer with a choice of: Dyson Airstrait straightener (worth S$799)

Dyson V8 cyclone cordless vacuum (worth S$559)

25,000 HeyMax Miles

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 ON401 (worth S$508)

S$400 cash The S$196.20 annual fee must be paid. This cannot be combined with the HSBC welcome offer mentioned in this article. If you’re interested in the SingSaver offer, apply via the link below. SingSaver Offer

What counts as qualifying spend?

Cardholders must make a minimum qualifying spend of S$1,000 by the end of the month following card approval.

Card Account Opening Date Qualifying Spend Period 1-31 July 2026 1 July to 31 August 2026 1-31 August 2026 1 August to 30 September 2026 1-30 September 2026 1 September to 31 October 2026 1-14 October 2026 1 October to 30 November 2026

This means that you have anywhere between 1-2 months to meet the minimum spend, depending on when your card is approved. If you have concerns about meeting the minimum spend, try to get approved early in the month so you have more time.

Qualifying spend includes all online and offline retail transactions, excluding those found at 3.5.1 of the T&Cs.

The key exclusions to note here are insurance, utilities, education, government transactions as well as CardUp/ipaymy payments.

When will welcome gifts be awarded?

Welcome gifts will be awarded within 120 days from the card account opening date.

Terms & Conditions

The terms & conditions of this welcome offer can be found here.

What can you do with HSBC points?

HSBC points earned on the TravelOne Card can be transferred to 20 airline and hotel partners. The conversion ratios are provided in the table below.

✈️ HSBC Airline Partners Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 50,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 30,000 : 10,000

30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

🏨 HSBC Hotel Partners Hotel Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 5,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

The crucial thing to know here is that not all partners share the same transfer ratio. Therefore, the effective earn rate and size of the welcome offer depends on the partner you choose.

For example, the HSBC TravelOne Card’s welcome offer for new cardholders is 50,000 HSBC points. That’s equivalent to 20,000 miles only if you choose a partner with a 25,000 points = 10,000 miles transfer ratio, like British Airways Executive Club or EVA Air Infinity MileageLands. If you choose KrisFlyer, where the ratio is 30,000 points = 10,000 miles, then the new cardholder welcome bonus is equivalent to 16,667 miles instead.

Likewise, the HSBC TravelOne Card’s advertised earn rates of 1.2/2.4 mpd also assume a transfer partner with a 25,000 points = 10,000 miles transfer ratio. Otherwise, it can go as low as 0.6/1.2 mpd on the other end of the spectrum, if you pick a partner with a 50,000 points = 10,000 miles transfer ratio.

Transfer Ratio

(Points : Miles) HSBC T1

(Local)* HSBC T1

(FCY)^ 25,000 : 10,000

(8x partners) 1.2 mpd 2.4 mpd 30,000 : 10,000

(2x partners) 1 mpd 2 mpd 35,000 : 10,000

(5x partners) 0.86 mpd 1.71 mpd 50,000 : 10,000

(1x partner) 0.6 mpd 1.2 mpd *3 points per S$1 on local spend

^6 points per S$1 on FCY spend

All conversions must be done via the HSBC Singapore app (Android | iOS) and are processed instantly, with the exception of the following:

Hainan Fortune Wings Club: Within 5 business days

Japan Airlines Mileage Bank: Within 10 business days

Transfers are free of charge until further notice, and HSBC points are pooled across cards.

While the minimum transfer block is 10,000 miles/points (Accor: 5,000 points), the subsequent block is just 2 miles (Accor: 1 point). In other words, you could choose to transfer 10,002 miles or 20,958 miles, which helps you avoid orphan points.

Other card benefits

Four complimentary airport lounge visits

Principal HSBC TravelOne Cardholders enjoy four complimentary airport lounge visits per year, provided via DragonPass. These visits can be shared with a guest, so if you visit with one guest you’ll have two visits deducted from your balance.

Allowances are awarded by calendar year, which allows you to use eight visits in your first membership year. For example, if your card is approved in April 2026, you will be awarded:

On date of approval: 4x visits (expires 31 December 2026)

4x visits (expires 31 December 2026) On 1 January 2027: 4x visits (expires 31 December 2027)

Allowances cannot be rolled over to the following year, so be sure to fully utilise your visits by the end of the calendar year. For the avoidance of doubt, using the second calendar year’s allotment does not preclude you from cancelling the card at the end of the first membership year, if that’s what you wish to do.

Here’s how to start enjoying the benefit:

Step 1: Download Mastercard Travel Pass app (Android | iOS)

Step 2: Select ‘Sign up’ to register for the programme, or log on to your account if you’re already a member

Step 3: Enter your HSBC TravelOne Card details for a one-time verification

Step 4: Complete your personal details for Mastercard Travel Pass account registration (enter your name as shown in your passport)

Step 5: Set your account password

Complimentary travel insurance

Accidental Death S$75,000 Medical Expenses S$150,000 Emergency Medical Evacuation S$1M Travel Inconvenience Trip Cancellation: S$1,500

Flight Delay: S$150

Baggage Delay: S$1,500

Lost Baggage: S$1,500 Policy Wording

HSBC TravelOne Cardholders receive complimentary travel insurance when they:

Use their TravelOne Card to purchase air tickets, or

Use their TravelOne Card to pay for the taxes and surcharges on a ticket redeemed with airline miles

This provides coverage of S$75,000 for accidental death, S$150,000 for overseas medical expenses, S$1 million for emergency medical evacuation, as well as coverage for travel inconveniences like flight delays and lost luggage.

Do note that there is no coverage for personal liability or rental vehicle excess, so you may need to purchase supplementary coverage if this is important to you.

12,000 renewal miles

HSBC TravelOne Cardholders will receive 30,000 HSBC points (worth up to 12,000 miles) when they pay the second and subsequent years’ S$196.20 annual fee. This was recently enhanced from the previous figure of 25,000 HSBC points.

Cardholders will enjoy an annual fee waiver if they spend at least S$25,000 in the previous membership year. If the annual fee is waived, no renewal miles will be granted.

Conclusion

The HSBC TravelOne Card has launched a new welcome offer that awards up to 20,000 bonus miles and a Samsonite bag with a minimum spend of S$1,000.

Cardholders continue to enjoy a generous allowance of four lounge visits per calendar year, and a wide variety of transfer partners with instant, fee-free conversions. If you want to explore the sweet spots of EVA Air Infinity MileageLands or Flying Blue, for example, then this card would open some doors.