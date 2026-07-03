In November 2024, Standard Chartered launched the Beyond Card, a new flagship product that replaced the ill-fated X Card.

This premium card comes with some serious perks, including unlimited airport lounge access for up to five cardholders, complimentary limo transfers, Business Class upgrades (though it’s not as generous as it sounds), a birthday meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant, and World Elite Mastercard status.

It’s also a great option for general spending, with up to 2 mpd on local spend and 4 mpd on overseas spend — both of which are uncapped.

Since launch, the StanChart Beyond Card has been offering a welcome bonus of 100,000 miles for customers who spend at least S$20,000 within 90 days of approval. This offer was originally set to lapse on 30 June 2026, but has now been extended until 31 January 2027 at least.

I was hoping that the bank might lower the minimum spend requirement (S$20,000 is a substantial sum!), or team up with SingSaver to offer some additional gifts. Unfortunately, nothing has changed for now, and the offer remains basically the same.

StanChart Beyond Card extends 100,000 miles welcome offer

The StanChart Beyond Card is offering a 100,000 miles welcome bonus to customers who submit their applications by 31 January 2027, broken down into:

60,000 miles for paying the S$1,635 annual fee

for paying the S$1,635 annual fee 40,000 miles for spending S$20,000 within 90 days of approval (S$10,000 if you’re an employee of Standard Chartered Bank)

The good thing about this offer is that it’s available to both new and existing Standard Chartered credit card customers. Therefore, if you don’t have a Standard Chartered credit card yet, it would be better to apply for one — such as the StanChart Journey Card which is offering 30,000 bonus miles and S$180 cash — then apply for this card as an existing customer.

My personal valuation of a mile is about 1.5 cents each, so this welcome offer would be worth S$1,500. This is nearly equivalent to the first-year annual fee, but the S$20,000 spending requirement is a major hurdle — the highest of any card in Singapore.

And if you’re really able to spend S$20,000, you might get a better return by signing up for other cards with a higher miles-to-spend ratio, assuming you meet the eligibility criteria.

When will the bonus miles be credited?

60,000 miles for paying the annual fee will be credited (in the form of 150,000 Rewards Points) within 60 working days of approval.

40,000 miles for meeting the minimum spend will be credited (in the form of 100,000 Rewards Points) within 60 working days after the 90-day spending period ends.

As with any StanChart welcome offer, be aware that you will not receive the bonus miles if your card is blocked— even if you did it voluntarily, as a security measure!

What counts as qualifying spend?

Cardholders must spend at least S$20,000 within 90 days of approval. Both principal and supplementary cardholder spending counts towards this amount.

Qualifying spend excludes:

Charitable donations

Education expenses

Government transactions

Hospitals

Insurance premiums

Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay and YouTrip)

Utilities

The full list of qualifying spend exclusions can be found here.

S$20,000 is a lot of spending, but the good news is that CardUp, SC EasyBill and Income Tax Payment Facility transactions will count towards qualifying spend. Based on the current 1.9% fee for EasyBill, charging the full S$20,000 would incur S$380 in admin fees.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

What can you do with SC Rewards Points?

Standard Chartered used to have 10 airline and hotel transfer partners, one of the widest ranges in Singapore.

Unfortunately, that all changed in March 2024, when nine of them were dumped. Cathay Pacific Asia Miles was added, but the overall lineup is a lot thinner than before.

Frequent Flyer Programme

Conversion Ratio

(SC Points: Partner)

Tier 1 Tier 2 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000

Do note that Standard Chartered divides its credit cards into two tiers:

Tier 1 : StanChart Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite

: StanChart Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite Tier 2: All other cards

Tier 1 cards enjoy a preferential conversion ratio, as shown in the table above. Points pool within each tier, but cannot be combined across tiers (i.e. Tier 1 and Tier 2 points cannot be used in the same redemption).

Transfers cost S$27.25 each, regardless of the number of points transferred.

Overview: StanChart Beyond Card

StanChart Beyond Card StanChart Beyond Card Apply Income Req. S$200,000 p.a. Points Validity No expiry Annual Fee S$1,635

Min.

Transfer 10,000 miles

Miles with

Annual Fee N/A Transfer

Partners 2 FCY Fee 3.5% Transfer Fee S$27.25 Local Earn 1.5-2 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 3-4 mpd

Lounge Access? Yes Special Earn 8 mpd on FCY dining (PP only) Airport Limo? Yes

Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The StanChart Beyond Card has a S$1,635 annual fee and a minimum income of S$200,000 p.a. However, you may be able to get approved with a lower income if you are a Priority Banking (min AUM: S$200K) or Priority Private (min AUM: S$1.5M) customer.

The earn rates and benefits depend on your status with the bank. Naturally, you can expect the best perks to be reserved for Priority Banking and Priority Private customers.

Regular Priority Banking Priority Private Welcome Offer 100,000 miles

Renewal Offer – 80,000 miles

Local Earn 1.5 mpd 2 mpd 2 mpd FCY Earn 3 mpd 3.5 mpd 4 mpd FCY Dining 8 mpd Birthday Meal 1x Business Class Upgrades 2x Airport Lounge ∞ + 6 guests

(Principal & 4x Supp.) Airport Limo – 2x 2x^ ALL Accor+ Explorer – – Yes

Mastercard Tier World Elite Mastercard

^Standard Chartered advertises this as 10x rides, but this includes the 8x complimentary limo rides that Priority Private customers already enjoy without the Beyond Card

For a detailed rundown of all the benefits, do refer to my review below.

I’ve also made an attempt to answer the all-important “is it worth it?” question, which you can read about in this separate post.

Conclusion

The StanChart Beyond Card has extended its 100,000 miles welcome offer till 31 March 2027. While this can help to offset a big chunk of the first year’s S$1,635 annual fee, it does require a hefty minimum spend of S$20,000 — though it can be met through CardUp, SC EasyBill or the income tax payment facility.

If you don’t need the card just yet, it might be worth waiting to see whether Standard Chartered eventually lowers the minimum spend in time to come.