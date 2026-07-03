In November 2024, Standard Chartered launched the Beyond Card, a new flagship product that replaced the ill-fated X Card.
This premium card comes with some serious perks, including unlimited airport lounge access for up to five cardholders, complimentary limo transfers, Business Class upgrades (though it’s not as generous as it sounds), a birthday meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant, and World Elite Mastercard status.
It’s also a great option for general spending, with up to 2 mpd on local spend and 4 mpd on overseas spend — both of which are uncapped.
Since launch, the StanChart Beyond Card has been offering a welcome bonus of 100,000 miles for customers who spend at least S$20,000 within 90 days of approval. This offer was originally set to lapse on 30 June 2026, but has now been extended until 31 January 2027 at least.
I was hoping that the bank might lower the minimum spend requirement (S$20,000 is a substantial sum!), or team up with SingSaver to offer some additional gifts. Unfortunately, nothing has changed for now, and the offer remains basically the same.
StanChart Beyond Card extends 100,000 miles welcome offer
|Apply
The StanChart Beyond Card is offering a 100,000 miles welcome bonus to customers who submit their applications by 31 January 2027, broken down into:
- 60,000 miles for paying the S$1,635 annual fee
- 40,000 miles for spending S$20,000 within 90 days of approval (S$10,000 if you’re an employee of Standard Chartered Bank)
The good thing about this offer is that it’s available to both new and existing Standard Chartered credit card customers. Therefore, if you don’t have a Standard Chartered credit card yet, it would be better to apply for one — such as the StanChart Journey Card which is offering 30,000 bonus miles and S$180 cash — then apply for this card as an existing customer.
My personal valuation of a mile is about 1.5 cents each, so this welcome offer would be worth S$1,500. This is nearly equivalent to the first-year annual fee, but the S$20,000 spending requirement is a major hurdle — the highest of any card in Singapore.
And if you’re really able to spend S$20,000, you might get a better return by signing up for other cards with a higher miles-to-spend ratio, assuming you meet the eligibility criteria.
When will the bonus miles be credited?
60,000 miles for paying the annual fee will be credited (in the form of 150,000 Rewards Points) within 60 working days of approval.
40,000 miles for meeting the minimum spend will be credited (in the form of 100,000 Rewards Points) within 60 working days after the 90-day spending period ends.
As with any StanChart welcome offer, be aware that you will not receive the bonus miles if your card is blocked— even if you did it voluntarily, as a security measure!
PSA: Beware about locking your Standard Chartered credit cards!
What counts as qualifying spend?
Cardholders must spend at least S$20,000 within 90 days of approval. Both principal and supplementary cardholder spending counts towards this amount.
Qualifying spend excludes:
- Charitable donations
- Education expenses
- Government transactions
- Hospitals
- Insurance premiums
- Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay and YouTrip)
- Utilities
The full list of qualifying spend exclusions can be found here.
S$20,000 is a lot of spending, but the good news is that CardUp, SC EasyBill and Income Tax Payment Facility transactions will count towards qualifying spend. Based on the current 1.9% fee for EasyBill, charging the full S$20,000 would incur S$380 in admin fees.
Terms & Conditions
The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.
What can you do with SC Rewards Points?
Standard Chartered used to have 10 airline and hotel transfer partners, one of the widest ranges in Singapore.
Unfortunately, that all changed in March 2024, when nine of them were dumped. Cathay Pacific Asia Miles was added, but the overall lineup is a lot thinner than before.
|Frequent Flyer Programme
|Conversion Ratio
(SC Points: Partner)
|Tier 1
|Tier 2
|25,000 : 10,000
|34,500 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|34,500 : 10,000
Do note that Standard Chartered divides its credit cards into two tiers:
- Tier 1: StanChart Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite
- Tier 2: All other cards
Tier 1 cards enjoy a preferential conversion ratio, as shown in the table above. Points pool within each tier, but cannot be combined across tiers (i.e. Tier 1 and Tier 2 points cannot be used in the same redemption).
Transfers cost S$27.25 each, regardless of the number of points transferred.
Overview: StanChart Beyond Card
|StanChart Beyond Card
|Apply
|Income Req.
|S$200,000 p.a.
|Points Validity
|No expiry
|Annual Fee
|S$1,635
|Min.
Transfer
|10,000 miles
|Miles with
Annual Fee
|N/A
|Transfer
Partners
|2
|FCY Fee
|3.5%
|Transfer Fee
|S$27.25
|Local Earn
|1.5-2 mpd
|Points Pool?
|Yes
|FCY Earn
|3-4 mpd
|Lounge Access?
|Yes
|Special Earn
|8 mpd on FCY dining (PP only)
|Airport Limo?
|Yes
|Cardholder Terms and Conditions
The StanChart Beyond Card has a S$1,635 annual fee and a minimum income of S$200,000 p.a. However, you may be able to get approved with a lower income if you are a Priority Banking (min AUM: S$200K) or Priority Private (min AUM: S$1.5M) customer.
The earn rates and benefits depend on your status with the bank. Naturally, you can expect the best perks to be reserved for Priority Banking and Priority Private customers.
|Regular
|Priority Banking
|Priority Private
|Welcome Offer
|100,000 miles
|Renewal Offer
|–
|80,000 miles
|Local Earn
|1.5 mpd
|2 mpd
|2 mpd
|FCY Earn
|3 mpd
|3.5 mpd
|4 mpd
|FCY Dining
|8 mpd
|Birthday Meal
|1x
|Business Class Upgrades
|2x
|Airport Lounge
|∞ + 6 guests
(Principal & 4x Supp.)
|Airport Limo
|–
|2x
|2x^
|ALL Accor+ Explorer
|–
|–
|Yes
|Mastercard Tier
|World Elite Mastercard
|^Standard Chartered advertises this as 10x rides, but this includes the 8x complimentary limo rides that Priority Private customers already enjoy without the Beyond Card
For a detailed rundown of all the benefits, do refer to my review below.
I’ve also made an attempt to answer the all-important “is it worth it?” question, which you can read about in this separate post.
Conclusion
The StanChart Beyond Card has extended its 100,000 miles welcome offer till 31 March 2027. While this can help to offset a big chunk of the first year’s S$1,635 annual fee, it does require a hefty minimum spend of S$20,000 — though it can be met through CardUp, SC EasyBill or the income tax payment facility.
If you don’t need the card just yet, it might be worth waiting to see whether Standard Chartered eventually lowers the minimum spend in time to come.
Does payment of insurance through cardup count as valid spent?
Brother Aaron has already done God’s work here – https://milelion.com/2025/01/23/whats-the-best-card-to-use-for-cardup/
40,000 miles for $20,000 spending is only 2mpd.
SC doesnt like me.
Since the X day they always rejected my applications lol – I never have a card with them.
even though I have an excellent credit rating.
Ah well… too bad.
I have the same problem with OCBC Bank. My credit rating is excellent plus I hold Citi Prestige and Amex Platinum Charge. But OCBC sends me a letter telling me I don’t meet minimum requirement for their Titanium card or OCBC Rewards card. Oh well, some glitch in their bank records I guess.
Have no banking relationship with them and no, I’m not inclined to visit their branch or call and ask them to check their system records on me (as some have advised me to)
You just need to deposit your assets with them and become their priority or priority private customers.
Park your cash as collateral for the desired card limit amount.
Just provide a good enough statement and proof of sufficient income. This way, you can obtain a credit card with any bank in Singapore without worrying about your credit rating ever again. Since it works flawlessly every time, even if you’re not a Singapore resident.
I hop this help.
Such ridiculous welcome offer terms even tho I will be a new-to-bank applicant. Let’s see how much SCB wants to support & grow this card
Probably one of the best card for using the income tax payment facility. Buying miles at less than 1.3 cents and at the same time using this to help hit the spending target.
Does this make this card a top choice for Card-up payments too ?
sure, though SC easybill would be cheaper in most cases (unless you have a bill payment that easybill does not support)
presumably we get base mile on top of the welcome offer? so total miles are 60k + 40k + 40k (assuming priority customer)? usually article includes mention of base mile hence checking
yes, it is
I’ve read the t&c from the SCB site earlier. There isn’t a
Sorry double post. Hit submit by accident on the phone then couldn’t submit the edit. I’ve read the card promotion t&c from the SCB site earlier. And the general tramsaction exclusions link. There isn’t a specific mention of using the tax payment facility to qualify for the additional 40K miles acquisition offer? Did I miss it reading on my phone? I’m planning to apply the day I get my NoA if the tax payment facility qualifies for the promotion. Otherwise might not bother to move the funds for PB or get the card since I don’t plan to do 20K… Read more »
So I earn 100k welcoming miles for spending 20k sgd in 90 days. Then, when I transfer that 100k miles to SingaporeAir miles, I’ll only get 40k miles? Or do I get full 100k miles at SIA?
Thanks
Sorry that conversion table means after earning welcoming 100k miles, when I transfer that to SingaporAir krisflyer miles, I’ll only get 40k miles?
Thanks
Hmm, so this will be the best card for me If I am a Digital Nomad and regularly spend most of my time (3-6 months) overseas.
Hi Aaron. Can I ask about the information on the Tax Payment Facility being qualifying spend for the 20K minimum to achieve the welcome bonus? Is it in the T&C or was that communicated to you by an SCB representative?