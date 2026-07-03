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GHA DISCOVERY offering 2x D$ on Asia, Oceania and Africa stays

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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From 1 July to 31 August 2026, earn an uncapped 2x D$ at GHA DISCOVERY properties across Asia, Oceania and Africa, stackable with other ongoing promos.

GHA DISCOVERY has launched a new promotion for properties in Asia, Oceania and Africa, which offers registered members an uncapped 2X Discovery Dollars (D$) for stays completed between now and 31 August 2026.

This is further stackable with other ongoing promotions, such as a bonus D$5 for app bookings, or a bonus D$150 for Pan Pacific and PARKROYAL stays.

GHA DISCOVERY offering 2X D$ on Asia, Oceania and Africa stays

Promotion Details

From 1 July to 31 August 2026, GHA DISCOVERY members will earn 2X D$ on all bookings in Asia, Oceania and Africa.

  • Registration is required, and can be done via this link
  • No minimum stay requirement
  • No cap on the maximum D$ that can be earned
  • Bookings must be made via the GHA DISCOVERY app/website, or the hotel’s official website.
  • Members can earn bonus D$ on a maximum of two rooms per night, though elite night credits will only be offered for one room

Bookings made prior to 1 July 2026 will not be eligible for this offer, so you may want to consider cancelling your existing reservation and rebooking, assuming it’s refundable and the rates haven’t increased.

Your stay must be completed by 31 August 2026 to earn the bonus D$; any check-out after this date will be ineligible, notwithstanding the fact that you checked in during the promotion period.

The full list of participating properties can be found here.

How many D$ can you earn?

The 2X D$ figure already includes the base 1X D$, so depending on their GHA DISCOVERY tier, members can expect to earn anywhere from an 8-14% rebate.

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY D$ Earn Rates
Tier Base D$ (1X)
(Validity)		 Bonus D$ (1X)
(Validity)
Silver 4%
(12 mo.)		 4%
(6 mo.)
Gold 5%
(18 mo.)		 5%
(6 mo.)
Platinum 6%
(24 mo.)		 6%
(6 mo.)
Titanium 7%
(24 mo.)		 7%
(6 mo.)

The bonus D$ earned under this promotion (and all promotions, for that matter) are subject to a 6-month expiry from the date of issuance, regardless of tier.

For example, a Titanium member who spends US$100 under this promotion would earn D$14, of which D$7 follows the regular 24-month expiry, and D$7 follows an accelerated 6-month expiry. However, GHA DISCOVERY has temporarily suspended the expiry of D$ until 30 September 2026 at least, due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this promotion can be found at the bottom of this page.

Book via DISCOVERY app to earn an extra D$5

Promo Details

The 2X D$ offer can be stacked with the ongoing GHA DISCOVERY app booking promotion, which awards bonus D$5 for all bookings made through the GHA DISCOVERY app.

A few points to note:

  • Registration is not required
  • Stays must be booked between 2 February and 30 September 2026
  • Check-out date must be from 2 February and 30 September 2026
  • No minimum spend or minimum stay length required
  • No cap on the maximum times this offer can be used

How do D$ work?

D$ can be earned on most room rates and incidental spending

D$ can be earned or redeemed on the following expenses:

✅ Eligible Spend to Earn/Redeem D$

Room and add-ons:

  • Room charge/qualified room rate
  • Room upsell
  • Early check-in
  • Late check-out
  • Package
  • Crib/baby cot
  • Extra bed
  • Day use
  • Apartments/ Residences up to 30 days
  • Internet
  • Telecom
  • In-room media

Food and Beverage at eligible outlets:

  • Restaurants
  • Bars, pool bars
  • Lobby cafes
  • Coffee bars
  • Room service
  • Minibar

Other non-room spend at eligible outlets:

  • Spa
  • Golf & Sports
  • Experiences

Only stays booked through the GHA website or official hotel websites/channels will be eligible to earn D$. 

Online payments with D$ are currently possible with the brands listed on this page. If this feature is available, you’ll see an option at the check-out page to apply your D$ towards the booking.

A minimum of D$10 is required, and D$ will be deducted immediately upon confirmation. If you cancel your stay — and the stay is refundable — D$ will be refunded accordingly. However, D$ which have expired will not be reinstated, so take care if you’re booking a stay that takes place beyond your D$ validity period. 

The member redeeming D$ online must be the member staying at the hotel during the associated reservation. 

For all other brands, D$ can be used during a stay at the front desk of a hotel. This is a lot more restrictive, as it usually limits you to booking the more costly pay-at-hotel rates, not to mention your D$ may have expired by the time the stay takes place.

It might be possible to use D$ on prepaid rates, however, insofar as the hotel doesn’t actually charge your card at the time of booking (you’d be surprised, many “prepaid stays” aren’t actually charged until check-in). My advice would be to contact the hotel beforehand, let them know you want to book a prepaid rate with D$, and ask them how to proceed.

What cards should I use for hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for GHA DISCOVERY hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Booking must be charged online
DCS Imperium Card
Apply		 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap.
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd Cap S$1K per c. month
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
FCY only
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only		 Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap.
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$2K per s. month
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply		 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 No min. spend or cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
s. month= statement month | c. month= calendar month

Conclusion

GHA DISCOVERY is offering 2X D$ for stays across Asia, Oceania and Africa for July and August 2026.  This boosts the effective rebate to as much as 14%, before factoring in other stackable promotions, like the app booking bonus.

Don’t forget that you can also pick up a complimentary GHA DISCOVERY Titanium membership if you hold a Visa Infinite or World Elite Mastercard, and renewing it only requires three unique brands within a year!

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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