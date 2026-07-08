DBS Altitude Card offering 28,000 bonus miles or Samsonite luggage welcome gift

The DBS Altitude Card has extended its welcome offers for new-to-bank customers, who can choose between 28,000 bonus miles (plus an additional 10,000 bonus miles for paying the first year’s S$196.20 annual fee) or a Samsonite MINTER 80/30 Trunk Luggage when they apply by 31 October 2026.

As before, cardholders will need to make a minimum spend of S$800 and maintain a valid PayLah! account.

DBS Altitude Card welcome offers

The following welcome offers are valid for new-to-DBS cardholders, defined as those who:

do not currently hold any principal DBS/POSB credit cards, and

DBS/POSB credit cards, have not cancelled any principal DBS/POSB credit cards in the past 12 months

Customers must apply for a DBS Altitude AMEX or Visa between 1 July to 31 October 2026, and receive approval by 14 November 2026.

They must also spend at least S$800 within 60 days of approval, and have a valid DBS PayLah! account by the end of the qualifying spend period. You probably have one already, but if you don’t, it takes less than five minutes to set up (you don’t need a DBS/POSB deposit account to use PayLah!).

There’s nothing stopping you from signing up for both the AMEX and Visa cards. However, you will only enjoy the new customer bonus on the first card that’s approved.

Bonus miles

Apply Promo Code ALTS38 ALTSW28 Bonus Miles

(Spend S$800) 28,000 miles Base Miles From S$800 Spend

(1.3 mpd local, 2.2 mpd FCY) 1,040 – 1,760 miles Miles From S$196.20 Annual Fee 10,000 miles Fee waived Total Miles 39,040 – 39,760 miles 29,040 – 29,760 miles

Cardholders who opt for the bonus miles offer will receive:

28,000 bonus miles

1,040 to 1,760 base miles, depending on how the S$800 spend is split between SGD/FCY

On top of this, there is the option of paying the first year’s S$196.20 annual fee for an extra 10,000 miles. This needs to be indicated at the time of application via a promo code:

ALTS38: If you wish to pay the first year’s annual fee

If you wish to pay the first year’s annual fee ALTSW28: If you wish to have a first year fee waiver

Samsonite luggage

Apply Promo Code MINTER Bonus Gift

(Spend S$800) Samsonite MINTER 80/30 Trunk Luggage Base Miles From S$800 Spend

(1.3 mpd local, 2.2 mpd FCY) 1,040 – 1,760 miles Miles From S$196.20 Annual Fee Fee waived Total Return 1,040 – 1,760 miles + Samsonite MINTER 80/30 Trunk Luggage

Cardholders who opt for the luggage offer will receive:

a Samsonite MINTER 80/30 Trunk Luggage

1,040 to 1,760 base miles, depending on how the S$800 spend is split between SGD/FCY

The annual fee will be waived by default, and you will not have the option to pay it to earn the 10,000 bonus miles.

If this is your preferred gift, use the code MINTER when applying.

SingSaver alternative

If neither the luggage nor the miles appeal to you, SingSaver is offering its own slate of welcome gifts, available with a minimum spend of S$500 within the first 30 days of approval.

22,000 Max Miles

S$300 cash

S$340 eCapitaVoucher

Dyson TP10 (worth S$599)

Sony WF-1000XM6 Earbuds (worth S$479)

If you prefer these gifts, use the application links above and enter the code SINGSAVER. You’ll be able to select the exact gift during application process.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Qualifying spend includes both local and foreign retail sales and posted recurring bill payments, excluding the transactions mentioned in point 7 of the T&Cs such as:

Charitable donations

Education expenses

Government services

Hospitals

Insurance premiums

Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay, YouTrip)

Utilities bills

CardUp transactions do not count towards qualifying spend for welcome offers, even though CardUp otherwise earns regular DBS Points.

For the avoidance of doubt, supplementary and principal cardholder spending will be pooled when calculating whether the minimum qualifying spend has been met.

When will the bonus miles be credited?

For cardmembers who have opted for the annual fee bonus, the annual fee of S$196.20 will be posted to the card account within 3-5 months of meeting the minimum qualifying spend, and the 10,000 miles credited at the same time.

The bonus 28,000 miles will also be credited within 3-5 months from meeting the minimum qualifying spend. If you chose the luggage, allow for 3-6 months for the gift to be processed.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

What can you do with DBS Points?

DBS Points earned on the DBS Altitude Card do not expire, and can be converted to any of the following frequent flyer programmes with a S$27.25 admin fee.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(DBS Points : Miles) 5,000 : 10,000 5,000 : 10,000 5,000 : 10,000 500 : 1,500

DBS also offers automatic conversions to KrisFlyer for a 12-month period with a S$43.60 annual fee.

In my opinion, it’s only worth transferring miles to KrisFlyer or Asia Miles. AirAsia BIG is more of a rebates programme than a traditional frequent flyer scheme, and Qantas Frequent Flyer doesn’t have any real sweet spots for Singapore-based travellers.

Overview: DBS Altitude Card

DBS Altitude Card Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity No Expiry Annual Fee S$196.20

(FYF Option) Min.

Transfer 5,000 DBS Points

(10,000 miles) FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$27.25 Local Earn 1.3 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 2.2 mpd Lounge Access? 2x visits

(Visa) Special Earn N/A Airport Limo? No

Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The DBS Altitude Card has an income requirement of S$30,000 and an annual fee of S$196.20, which can be waived in the first year (or paid to earn an extra 10,000 miles).

Cardholders earn:

1.3 mpd on SGD spend

2.2 mpd on foreign currency spend

Unfortunately, the 3 mpd for online flights and hotel bookings is no more, having been axed from 1 September 2023. Moreover, the 6 mpd with Expedia and 10 mpd with Kaligo lapsed earlier in 2024 and were not extended.

DBS Altitude Visa Cardholders also enjoy a Priority Pass membership with two complimentary lounge visits per membership year.

For a full review of the DBS Altitude Card, refer to the article below.

Conclusion

DBS has renewed its 28,000 miles welcome offer for the DBS Altitude Card, with an alternative gift of a Samsonite luggage. The minimum spend remains attractively low at S$800 within 60 days of approval, and the PayLah! requirement shouldn’t be too much of a hurdle.

It’s not the most exciting general spending card, but a welcome offer always makes things better!