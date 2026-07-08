Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (July 2026)

Here’s The MileLion’s monthly roundup of the latest credit card sign-up bonuses in Singapore for July 2026.
For those with big-ticket spending coming up, these bonuses could be an opportunity to rack up some extra miles or gifts, so plan your spending accordingly!
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Primer: Sign-up Bonuses
|👉 Primer: Sign-Up Bonuses
|
A sign-up bonus can be summarised as: spend S$X within Y days to get Z miles
While some cards offer miles with the payment of the annual fee, I’m only looking at offers with a spending component, since this lets you earn miles as a by-product of spending.
Some questions to ask before getting started:
At a glance: Current sign-up bonuses
Here’s a summary of the current sign-up bonuses on the market, presented two ways:
- Payoff ratio
- Cost per mile
Payoff ratio refers to the bonus miles divided by total spend (excluding annual fee). Basically: what’s the bang for your buck? For every S$1 of spend, how many miles do you get?
On that basis, here are the best sign-up offers.
|💳 Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses
(sorted by payoff ratio)
|Card
|Spend
(AF)
|Miles^
|Payoff
|BOC Elite Miles
Apply
Ends 31 Dec 26
|S$50
(S$207)*
|10K
NTB
|200
NTB
|DBS Altitude Card
AMEX
Visa
Ends 31 Oct 26
|S$800
(S$196)*
|38K
NTB
|47.5
NTB
|OCBC Rewards
Apply
Ends 31 Aug 26
|S$600
(F2YF)
|26K + Luggage
NTB
|43.3
NTB
|StanChart Journey
Apply
Ends 31 Jul 26
|S$800
(S$196)*
|30K + S$180
NTB
|37.5
NTB
|Citi Premier Miles
Apply
Ends 31 Jul 26
|S$800
(S$196)*
|30K
NTB
|37.5
NTB
|StanChart VI
Apply
Ends 31 Jul 26
|S$2K
(S$600)
|50K
NTB
ETB
|25
NTB
ETB
|Citi Rewards
Apply
Ends 31 Jul 26
|S$800
(FYF)
|16K
NTB
|20
NTB
|HSBC T1 Card
Apply
Ends 30 Sep 26
|S$1K
(S$196)
|20K + Luggage
NTB
10K + Luggage
ETB
|20
NTB
10
ETB
|HSBC Premier MC
Apply
Ends 31 Jul 26
|S$5K
(N/A)
|91.8K
NTB
ETB
|18.4
NTB
ETB
|HSBC Revolution
Apply
Ends 30 Sep 26
|S$1K
(N/A)
|16.8K
NTB
|16.8
NTB
|UOB VI Metal
Apply
Ends 30 Sep 26
|S$4K
(S$654)
|60K
NTB
40K
ETB
|15
NTB
10
ETB
|AMEX KF Card
Apply
Ends 31 Jan 27
|S$2K
(FYF)
|16K
NTB
|8
NTB
|AMEX Plat Charge
Apply
Ends 31 Jan 27
|S$15K
NTB
S$15K
ETB
(S$1,744)
|100K
NTB
60K
ETB
|6.7
NTB
4
ETB
|AMEX KF Ascend
Apply (New)
Apply (Ex.)
Ends 31 Jan 27
|S$8K
NTB
S$8K
ETB
(S$398)
|45K
NTB
25K
ETB
|5.6
NTB
3.1
ETB
|StanChart Beyond
Apply
Ends 31 Mar 27
|S$20K
(S$1,635)
|100K
NTB
ETB
|5
NTB
ETB
|AMEX Plat CC
Apply
Ends 31 Jan 27
|S$4K
(S$327)
|18.2K
NTB
|4.5
NTB
|Citi Prestige
Apply
Ends 30 Nov 26
|S$14K
(S$652)
|45K
NTB
ETB
|3.2
NTB
ETB
|^Does not include base miles
*Fee waiver option available, with smaller number of bonus miles. See below for full details.
NTB New-to-bank customer | ETB Existing customer
Cost per mile refers to the annual fee divided by bonus miles. If you need to pay an annual fee as part of the sign-up bonus, you’re essentially paying for miles— the question is, how much?
On that basis, here are the best sign-up offers.
|💳 Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses
(sorted by cost per mile)
|Card
|Spend
(AF)
|Miles^
|Cost Per Mile
|HSBC Premier MC
Apply
Ends 31 Jul 26
|S$5K
(N/A)
|91.8K
NTB
ETB
|–
|OCBC Rewards
Apply
Ends 31 Aug 26
|S$600
(F2YF)
|26K + Luggage
NTB
|–
|HSBC Revolution
Apply
Ends 30 Sep 26
|S$1K
(N/A)
|16.8K
NTB
|–
|Citi Rewards
Apply
Ends 31 Jul 26
|S$800
(FYF)
|16K
NTB
|–
|AMEX KF Card
Apply
Ends 31 Jan 27
|S$2K
(FYF)
|16K
NTB
|–
|StanChart Journey
Apply
Ends 31 Jul 26
|S$800
(S$196)*
|30K + S$180
NTB
|0.05
NTB
|DBS Altitude Card
AMEX
Visa
Ends 31 Oct 26
|S$800
(S$196)*
|38K
NTB
|0.52
NTB
|HSBC T1 Card
Apply
Ends 30 Sep 26
|S$1K
(S$196)
|20K + Luggage
NTB
10K + Luggage
ETB
|0.58
NTB
0.91
ETB
|Citi Premier Miles
Apply
Ends 31 Jul 26
|S$800
(S$196)*
|30K
NTB
|0.65
NTB
|UOB VI Metal
Apply
Ends 30 Sep 26
|S$4K
(S$654)
|60K
NTB
40K
ETB
|1.09
NTB
1.64
ETB
|StanChart VI
Apply
Ends 31 Jul 26
|S$2K
(S$600)
|50K
NTB
ETB
|1.20
NTB
ETB
|Citi Prestige
Apply
Ends 30 Nov 26
|S$14K
(S$652)
|45K
NTB
ETB
|1.45
NTB
ETB
|StanChart Beyond
Apply
Ends 31 Mar 27
|S$20K
(S$1,635)
|100K
NTB
ETB
|1.64
NTB
ETB
|AMEX KF Ascend
Apply (New)
Apply (Ex.)
Ends 31 Jan 27
|S$8K
NTB
S$8K
ETB
(S$398)
|45K
NTB
25K
ETB
|1.77#
NTB
3.18#
ETB
|AMEX Plat CC
Apply
Ends 31 Jan 27
|S$4K
(S$327)
|18.2K
NTB
|1.80
NTB
|BOC Elite Miles
Apply
Ends 31 Dec 26
|S$50
(S$207)*
|10K
NTB
|2.07
NTB
|AMEX Plat Charge
Apply
Ends 31 Jan 27
|S$15K
NTB
S$15K
ETB
(S$1,744)
|100K
NTB
60K
ETB
|3.49#
NTB
5.81#
ETB
|^Does not include base miles
*Fee waiver option available, with smaller number of bonus miles. See below for full details.
#You must pay the second year’s annual fee to receive the full number of bonus miles
NTB New-to-bank customer | ETB Existing customer
Neither measure is perfect.
Payoff ratios tend to under-emphasise cost. The BOC Elite Miles offers 10,000 miles with a minimum spend of just S$50 — an incredible payoff ratio of 200:1. However, cardholders need to pay a S$207.10 annual fee, which means the cost per mile is an unattractive 2.07 cents each.
Cost per mile tends to under-emphasise spending. The Citi Prestige Card has an annual fee of S$651.82 and offers 45,000 miles — a reasonable cost per mile of 1.45 cents. But the minimum spend is a whopping S$14,000, which makes it much less attractive. Besides, some of these cards have additional benefits like free hotel nights or airport lounge access, which you should also factor in.
Therefore, it’s always advisable to read through each of the sign-up bonus articles and The MileLion’s Card Reviews before coming to a decision.
AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend
|AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend
(Offer Ends: 31 Jan 27)
|Apply (New)
|Apply (Existing)
|New
|Existing
|Annual Fee
|S$397.85
(must be paid)
|S$397.85
(must be paid)
|Spend
|S$8,000
|S$8,000
|Spend Period
|180 days
|180 days
|Base Miles
|9,600
|9,600
|Bonus Miles
|25,000
Year 1
20,000
Year 2
|15,000
Year 1
10,000
Year 2
|Total Miles
|54,600
|34,600
|New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card, and have not cancelled a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 24 months
|Existing customers are defined as those who have not cancelled a principal AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Card in the past 24 months
New-to-AMEX cardholders who apply for an AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend by 31 January 2027 will receive 45,000 bonus miles when they pay the annual fee and spend S$8,000 within 180 days of approval.
Of this amount, do note that 20,000 bonus miles will only be awarded in the 15th month, after paying the second year’s annual fee and making a spend of at least S$1.
Existing AMEX cardholders who apply for an AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend by 31 January 2027 will receive 25,000 bonus miles when they pay the annual fee and spend S$8,000 within 180 days of approval.
Of this amount, do note that 10,000 bonus miles will only be awarded in the 15th month, after paying the second year’s annual fee and making a spend of at least S$1.
Both new and existing cardholders will also earn a further 9,600 base miles (S$8,000 @ 1.2 mpd).
The calculations assume that this is your first-ever American Express Singapore Airlines cobrand card. If you have held one in the past at any time, you need to deduct 5,000 miles from the first year’s bonus component.
All cardholders continue to receive an annual one-night stay at participating Hilton properties and Hilton Silver status (which saves you the 5th night off award night redemptions).
AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card
|AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card
(Offer Ends: 31 Jan 27)
|Apply
|New
|Annual Fee
|S$179.85
(first year waived)
|Spend
|S$2,000
|Spend Period
|90 days
|Base Miles
|2,200
|Bonus Miles
|16,000
|Total Miles
|18,200
|New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card, and have not cancelled a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 24 months
New-to-AMEX cardholders who apply for an AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card by 31 January 2027 and spend S$2,000 in the first 90 days will receive 16,000 bonus miles. Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 2,200 base miles (S$2,000 @ 1.1 mpd).
The calculations assume that this is your first-ever American Express Singapore Airlines cobrand card. If you have held one in the past at any time, you need to deduct 5,000 miles from the bonus component.
AMEX Platinum Charge
|AMEX Platinum Charge
(Offer Ends: 31 Jan 27)
|Apply
|Details
|New
|Existing
|Annual Fee
|S$1,744
(must be paid)
|S$1,744
(must be paid)
|Spend
|S$15,000
|S$15,000
|Spend Period
|180 days
|180 days
|Base Miles
|9,375
|9,375
|Bonus Miles
|50,000
Year 1
50,000
Year 2
|30,000
Year 1
30,000
Year 2
|Total Miles
|109,375
|69,375
|New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card, and have not cancelled a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 24 months
|Existing customers are defined as those who have not cancelled a principal AMEX Platinum Charge in the past 24 months
New-to-AMEX customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge by 31 January 2027 will receive 200,000 bonus MR points (100,000 bonus miles) when they spend S$15,000 within 180 days of approval.
Of this amount, do note that 100,000 bonus MR points (50,000 bonus miles) will only be awarded in the 15th month, after paying the second year’s annual fee and making a spend of at least S$1.
Existing customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge by 31 January 2027 will receive 120,000 bonus MR points (60,000 bonus miles) when they spend S$15,000 within 180 days of approval.
Of this amount, do note that 60,000 bonus MR points (30,000 bonus miles) will only be awarded in the 15th month, after paying the second year’s annual fee and making a spend of at least S$1.
Both new and existing cardholders will also earn a further 9,375 base miles (S$15,000 @ 0.63 mpd), along with standard card benefits such as six free couple meals under Table for Two, S$800 of airline, dining and wine credits, a complimentary hotel night and various dining and lifestyle vouchers.
AMEX Platinum Credit Card
|AMEX Platinum Credit Card
(Offer Ends: 31 Jan 27)
|Apply
|New
|Annual Fee
|S$327
(must be paid)
|Spend
|S$4,000
|Spend Period
|90 days
|Base Miles
|2,273
|Bonus Miles
|18,181
|Total Miles
|20,455
|New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card, and have not cancelled a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 24 months
New-to-AMEX customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Credit Card by 31 January 2027 will receive 40,000 bonus MR points (18,181 miles) with a minimum spend of S$4,000 within 90 days of approval. Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local general spending, you’ll earn a further 5,000 base MR points (2,273 miles).
All cardholders will also receive an annual S$200 Fashion & Dining credit, together with Love Dining and Chillax perks.
BOC Elite Miles Card
|BOC Elite Miles Card
(Offer Ends: 31 Dec 26)
|Apply
|Details
|New
|Annual Fee
|S$207.10
(must be paid)
|Spend
|S$50
|Spend Period
|60 days
|Base Miles
|70
|Bonus Miles
|10,000
|Total Miles
|10,070
|New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal BOC credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months
The BOC Elite Miles Card — thought it was dead, didn’t you? —has launched what could quite possibly be the sign-up deal of the decade.
OK, it’s hard to say that with a straight face.
New-to-bank cardholders who spend at least S$50 within the first 60 days of approval receive 10,000 bonus miles. That would be a great deal on a miles-to-spend basis, but for the fact the S$207.10 annual fee must be paid.
In other words, you’re basically paying 2.07 cents per mile, which is a pretty laughable offer. In fact, I’d rather apply for the card without the sign-up offer, and get the first year’s fee waived instead!
Citi PremierMiles Card
|Citi PremierMiles Card
(Offer Ends: 31 Jul 26)
|Apply
|Details
|New
|Offer 1
|Offer 2
|Annual Fee
|S$196.20
(must be paid)
|S$196.20
(first year waived)
|Spend
|S$800
|S$800
|Spend Period
|2-3 months
|2-3 months
|Base Miles
|960
|960
|Bonus Miles
|30,000
|8,000
|Total Miles
|30,960
|8,960
|New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal Citi credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months
New-to-bank customers can earn 30,000 bonus miles when they pay the S$196.20 annual fee and spend S$800 within 2-3 months of approval (the exact timeframe depends on when approval comes through; you have until the end of the second month after the approval month to spend).
Alternatively, they can earn 8,000 bonus miles when they spend S$800 within 2-3 months of approval, together with an annual fee waiver.
Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 960 base miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd).
Citi Prestige Card
|Citi Prestige Card
(Offer Ends: 30 Nov 26)
|Apply
|Details
|New & Existing
|Annual Fee
|S$651.82
(must be paid)
|Spend
|S$14,000
|Spend Period
|2-3 months
|Base Miles
|18,200
|Bonus Miles
|45,000
|Total Miles
|63,200
|Offer valid for anyone who has not cancelled a principal Citi Prestige Card in the past 12 months
The Citi Prestige Card is offering 45,000 bonus miles to cardholders who:
- Pay the S$651.82 annual fee
- Spend S$14,000 by the end of the second month following approval
Citigold and Citigold Private Client customers will receive an extra 8,000 bonus miles for a total of 65,000 bonus miles, with a minimum spend of S$12,000 and S$10,000 respectively.
As a reminder, Citi PayAll transactions can be used to meet the minimum spend, provided the annual fee is paid. Alternatively, you can use your card to make direct payments for things like insurance, hospital bills, and charitable donations— even though you won’t earn any base miles for these, they will count towards minimum spend.
What’s noteworthy about this offer is that it’s available to existing Citi cardholders as well, so holding a Citi PremierMiles Card or Citi Rewards Card won’t disqualify you from participating.
Citi Rewards Card
|Citi Rewards Card
(Offer Ends: 31 Jul 26)
|Apply
|Details
|New
|Annual Fee
|S$196.20
(first year waived)
|Spend
|S$800
|Spend Period
|2-3 months
|Base Miles
|3,200
|Bonus Miles
|16,000
|Total Miles
|19,200
|New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal Citi credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months
New-to-bank customers can earn 16,000 bonus miles when they spend S$800 within 2-3 months of approval (the exact timeframe depends on when approval comes through; you have until the end of the second month after the approval month to spend).
Assuming you clock the minimum spend on online transactions (and you should, given how easy it is), you’ll earn a further 3,200 base miles (S$800 @ 4 mpd). An easy way of doing this would be through Amaze, which turns offline transactions into online ones — though keep in mind that a 1% fee (min. S$0.50) applies to all transactions in SGD.
I consider the Citi Rewards Card to be practically essential for miles collectors, and if you don’t have one for whatever reason, that’s something you need to change.
DBS Altitude Card
|DBS Altitude Card
(Offer Ends: 31 Oct 26)
|Apply (AMEX)
|Apply (Visa)
|Details
|New
|Annual Fee
|S$196.20
(can be waived with 10,000 fewer bonus miles)
|Spend
|S$800
|Spend Period
|60 days
|Base Miles
|1,040
|Bonus Miles
|38,000
|Total Miles
|39,040
|New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal DBS/POSB credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months
New-to-bank customers who apply for a DBS Altitude Card with the promo code ALTS38 will enjoy 38,000 bonus miles when they pay the S$196.20 annual fee and spend S$800 within 60 days of approval.
They must also have a valid DBS PayLah! account by the end of the qualifying spend period, which shouldn’t be very difficult to do.
Should you not wish to pay the annual fee, applying with the code ALTSW28 gets you a first year fee waiver, with 28,000 bonus miles.
Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 1,040 base miles (S$800 @ 1.3 mpd).
DBS is also offering an alternative non-miles gift option of a Samsonite MINTER 80/30 Trunk Luggage. If you prefer this gift instead, apply with the code MINTER (the first year’s annual fee will be automatically waived).
HSBC Premier Mastercard
|HSBC Premier Mastercard
(Offer Ends: 31 July 26)
|Apply
|Details
|New & Existing
|Annual Fee
|S$708.50
(waived for HSBC Premier customers with $200K TRB)
|Spend
|S$5,000
|Spend Period
|1-2 months
|Base Miles
|8,400
|Bonus Miles
|91,800
|Total Miles
|100,200
The HSBC Premier Mastercard is offering new and existing HSBC cardholders up to 91,800 bonus miles when they:
- Pay the annual fee of S$708.50 (not required for HSBC Premier customers with a minimum TRB of S$200K)
- Spend at least S$5,000 by the end of the month following approval
- Opt-in for marketing communications during the sign-up process (do not forget this step, or you won’t get anything!)
Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 8,400 base miles (S$5,000 @ 1.68 mpd).
Considering the annual fee is waived for qualified HSBC Premier customers, and the four unlimited Priority Pass memberships, it’s a pretty great deal.
HSBC Revolution
|HSBC Revolution
(Offer Ends: 30 Sep 26)
|Apply
|Details
|New
|Annual Fee
|None
|Spend
|S$1,000
|Spend Period
|1-2 months
|Base Miles
|4,000
|Bonus Miles
|16,800
|Total Miles
|20,800
|New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal HSBC credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months
New-to-bank customers who apply for a HSBC Revolution Card will enjoy 16,800 bonus miles when they:
- Spend at least S$1,000 by the end of the month following approval
- Opt-in for marketing communications during the sign-up process (do not forget this step, or you won’t get anything!)
Assuming you clock the minimum spend on eligible bonus categories such as dining, travel, shopping and transport, you’ll earn a further 4,000 miles (S$1,000 @ 4 mpd), or potentially even 8,000 miles (S$1,000 @ 8 mpd) if you maintain at least S$50,000 in SGD in a sole HSBC Everyday Global Account (EGA).
HSBC TravelOne Card
|HSBC TravelOne Card
(Offer Ends: 30 Jun 26)
|Apply
|Details
|New
|Existing
|Annual Fee
|S$196.20
(must be paid)
|S$196.20
(must be paid)
|Spend
|S$1,000
|S$1,000
|Spend Period
|1-2 months
|1-2 months
|Base Miles
|1,200
|1,200
|Bonus Miles
|20,000 + Luggage
|10,000 + Luggage
|Total Miles
|21,200 + Luggage
|11,200 + Luggage
|New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal HSBC credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months
|Existing customers are defined as those whose most recent principal HSBC credit card was issued more than 12 months ago, and have not cancelled a principal HSBC credit card in the past 12 months
The HSBC TravelOne Card is offering new applicants a Samsonite ZELTUS luggage, together with 20,000 bonus miles (new) or 10,000 bonus miles (existing) when they:
- Pay the annual fee of S$196.20
- Spend at least S$1,000 by the end of the month following approval
- Opt-in for marketing communications during the sign-up process (do not forget this step, or you won’t get anything!)
Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 1,200 base miles (S$1,000 @ 1.2 mpd).
Cardholders enjoy other perks like four lounge visits per calendar year, 20 transfer partners, as well as instant, fee-free conversions.
OCBC Rewards Card
|OCBC Rewards Card
(Offer Ends: 31 Aug 26)
|Apply
|Details
|New Only
|Annual Fee
|S$196.20
(first two years free)
|Spend
|S$600
|Spend Period
|30 days
|Base Miles
|2,400
|Bonus Miles
|26,000 + Luggage
|Total Miles
|28,400 + Luggage
The OCBC Rewards Card is offering new-to-bank customers 26,000 bonus miles and a Delsey luggage with a minimum spend of S$600 within 30 days of approval.
|Min. Spend
(in first 30 days)
|Gift
|S$300
|
Welcome Gift
|Additional S$300
(i.e. S$600 total)
|
Bonus Gift
Assuming you clock the S$600 minimum spend on eligible 4 mpd categories like clothes, shoes, department stores or HeyMax vouchers, you will earn a further 2,400 miles. Alternatively, you could earn a further 3,600 miles if you spend at 6 mpd merchants like Shopee, Lazada and Watsons.
StanChart Beyond Card
|StanChart Beyond Card
(Offer Ends: 31 Mar 27)
|Apply
|Details
|New & Existing
|Annual Fee
|S$1,635
(must be paid)
|Spend
|S$20,000
|Spend Period
|90 days
|Base Miles
|30,000
|Bonus Miles
|100,000
|Total Miles
|130,000
The StanChart Beyond Card is offering both new-to-bank and existing StanChart customers a sign-up bonus of 100,000 bonus miles.
This is split into:
- 60,000 miles for paying the S$1,635 annual fee
- 40,000 miles for spending at least S$20,000 within 90 days of approval (S$10,000 if you’re a StanChart employee)
Assuming you’re a regular StanChart customer and spend the S$20,000 in local currency, you’ll earn an additional 30,000 base miles (S$20,000 @ 1.5 mpd). Priority Banking and Priority Private cardholders will earn 40,000 base miles (S$20,000 @ 2 mpd).
The StanChart Beyond Card isn’t cheap by any means, and would-be applicants should think very carefully about whether they can make the math work. I’ve covered this more in the article below.
StanChart Journey Card
|StanChart Journey Card
(Offer Ends: 31 Jul 26)
|Apply (Fee Waiver)
|Apply (Fee Paying)
|Details
|New
(Pay AF)
|New
(AF Waiver)
|Annual Fee
|S$196.20
(must be paid)
|S$196.20
(first year waived)
|Spend
|S$800
|S$800
|Spend Period
|60 days
|60 days
|Base Miles
|960
|960
|Bonus Miles
|30,000 + S$180
|20,000 + S$180
|Total Miles
|30,960 + S$180
|20,960 + S$180
|New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal StanChart credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months
New-to-bank customers who pay the annual fee will receive 30,000 bonus miles for spending S$800 in the first 60 days of approval. Assuming that S$800 is spent in local currency, cardholders will earn an additional 960 base miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd).
New-to-bank customers who want a first year fee waiver will receive 20,000 bonus miles for spending S$800 in the first 60 days of approval. Assuming that S$800 is spent in local currency, cardholders will earn an additional 960 base miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd).
Regardless of whether you take the fee paying or fee waiver option, applying via SingSaver allows new-to-bank customers to stack the bonus miles with a choice of extra gifts:
- Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24
- 12,000 Max Miles
- Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro
- S$180 cash
However, do note that SingSaver gifts for Standard Chartered now have an additional requirement. In addition to the minimum spend, cardholders must now do one of the following, within 60 days of card approval.
- Apply for Standard Chartered EasyPay for at least three retail transactions on your credit card with a min. amount of S$150 each, with at least 12 months tenure
- Apply and open a Standard Chartered Bonus$aver Account with a min. deposit of S$3,000
- Get approved for a Standard Chartered CashOne Personal Loan with a min. amount of S$1,000 and 12-month tenure
- Get approved for a Standard Chartered credit card funds transfer with a min. loan amount of S$1,000 for a min. tenure of 3 months
With the exception of (2), all the other options here will have some fees involved, which will eat into the value of your welcome gift.
StanChart Visa Infinite Card
|StanChart Visa Infinite Card
(Offer Ends: 31 Jul 26)
|Apply
|Details
|New & Existing
|Annual Fee
|S$599.50
(must be paid)
|Spend
|S$2,000
|Spend Period
|60 days
|Base Miles
|2,800
|Bonus Miles
|50,000
|Total Miles
|52,800
|New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal StanChart credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months
The StanChart Visa Infinite is offering 50,000 bonus miles for paying the S$599.50 annual fee and spending S$2,000 within 60 days of approval. This offer is available to both new and existing StanChart cardholders — it’s very rare we see an offer for the latter, so this is worth taking note of.
I personally don’t think the StanChart Visa Infinite is a very compelling card, as the main benefit it offers are six lounge visits and the opportunity to buy discounted miles via its income tax payment facility. However, if you’re just in it for the bonus miles, then you basically pay 1.2 cents per mile, which is an attractive price.
UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
|UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
(Offer Ends: 30 Sep 26)
|Apply
|Details
|New
|Existing
|Annual Fee
|S$654
(must be paid)
|S$654
(must be paid)
|Spend
|S$4,000
|S$4,000
|Spend Period
|30 days
|30 days
|Base Miles
|5,600
|5,600
|Bonus Miles
|60,000
|40,000
|Total Miles
|65,600
|45,600
|New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal UOB credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months
The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card is offering new-to-bank and existing customers 60,000 and 40,000 bonus miles respectively when they pay the S$654 annual fee and spend S$4,000 within 30 days of approval.
Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 5,600 base miles (S$4,000 @ 1.4 mpd).
If you plan to apply for this card, do take note that the unlimited lounge benefit lapsed on 1 June 2026.
My picks for July 2026
The HSBC TravelOne Card is offering a pretty compelling offer for existing HSBC cardholders, who pay S$196.20 for 10,000 miles and a luggage. If you don’t have a HSBC card yet, however, I’d recommend signing up for one first through SingSaver to get S$400 cash or 25,000 Max Miles, then applying for the TravelOne as an existing customer.
Elsewhere, the OCBC Rewards, HSBC Revolution, Citi Rewards and AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card all continue to run welcome bonuses that do not require the payment of any annual fee, so prioritise those if fees are your concern.
It’s also worth giving a mention to the Maybank XL Rewards Card, which isn’t offering a welcome bonus as such, but is allowing new cardholders to earn 4 mpd on up to S$1,500 of bonus spend per month for the first four months, instead of the regular S$1,000.
Non-miles welcome offers
Here’s a roundup of the other non-miles sign-up bonuses that are currently running in the market.
|💳 Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses
(Non-miles)
|Spend (Period)
|Reward^
|CIMB Visa Signature
Ends 2 Aug 26
Apply
|S$2,000
(30 days)
|S$50 + Luggage
NTB
| DBS yuu AMEX
Ends 15 Jul 26
Apply
|S$500
(30 days)
Use code SINGSAVER
|S$300
NTB
|DBS yuu Visa
Ends 15 Jul 26
Apply
|UOB PRVI Miles
Ends 31 Jul 26
AMEX
Mastercard
Visa
|S$500
(30 days)
|S$60
NTB
|^Other rewards may be offered too, click on Apply for full details
Do note that you will only count as a new customer for the first card you’re approved for. Subsequent approvals will receive existing customer gifts, if any.
Conclusion
As with all credit card sign-up offers, it’s important to read through the T&Cs to confirm eligibility, qualifying spend definitions, and fulfilment timelines. Don’t panic if you don’t see the bonus immediately upon meeting the minimum spend; these usually take several months to process.
I also recommend saving a copy of the T&Cs for your own reference, because banks may overwrite the T&Cs when new campaigns are launched, or worse, retroactively modify them!