Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (July 2026)

Here’s The MileLion’s monthly roundup of the latest credit card sign-up bonuses in Singapore for July 2026.

For those with big-ticket spending coming up, these bonuses could be an opportunity to rack up some extra miles or gifts, so plan your spending accordingly!

If you landed on this page through a search engine, you can check whether you’re viewing the most up-to-date version of this article here.

Primer: Sign-up Bonuses 👉 Primer: Sign-Up Bonuses A sign-up bonus can be summarised as: spend S$X within Y days to get Z miles While some cards offer miles with the payment of the annual fee, I’m only looking at offers with a spending component, since this lets you earn miles as a by-product of spending. Some questions to ask before getting started: Should I cancel any of my existing cards so I can regain new-to-bank status? The best offers are typically reserved for new-to-bank customers, defined as those who don’t hold a principal credit card with a given bank, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months (this can be as short as 6 months for some; refer to the definition in the T&Cs) If you have only one card with a given bank and don’t use it, consider cancelling it so you can start the clock on resetting your new-to-bank status

When do I expect my payments to be due? Credit card sign-up bonuses require you to spend a certain amount in a given time period, usually 30, 60, or 90 days By timing your applications around your payment dates, you stand a better chance of meeting the minimum spend

[For those with a partner] Can we leverage “two-player” mode? If your spending is significant, then each of you could sign up for a principal card to enjoy the same bonus twice If your spending is not so large, then one of you could sign up for a principal card and give the other a supplementary card, so as to pool your spending Remember, you can only transfer miles to the principal cardholder’s frequent flyer account. However, KrisFlyer allows you to redeem miles for friends and family, so this won’t be a significant issue



At a glance: Current sign-up bonuses

Here’s a summary of the current sign-up bonuses on the market, presented two ways:

Payoff ratio Cost per mile

Payoff ratio refers to the bonus miles divided by total spend (excluding annual fee). Basically: what’s the bang for your buck? For every S$1 of spend, how many miles do you get?

On that basis, here are the best sign-up offers.

💳 Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses

(sorted by payoff ratio ) Card Spend

(AF) Miles^ Payoff

BOC Elite Miles Apply

Ends 31 Dec 26 S$50

(S$207)* 10K

NTB 200

NTB

DBS Altitude Card AMEX

Visa

Ends 31 Oct 26

S$800

(S$196)* 38K

NTB

47.5

NTB



OCBC Rewards Apply

Ends 31 Aug 26

S$600

(F2YF)

26K + Luggage

NTB

43.3

NTB

StanChart Journey

Apply

Ends 31 Jul 26

S$800

(S$196)* 30K + S$180

NTB

37.5

NTB



Citi Premier Miles Apply

Ends 31 Jul 26

S$800

(S$196)* 30K

NTB

37.5

NTB

StanChart VI

Apply

Ends 31 Jul 26 S$2K

(S$600) 50K

NTB

ETB

25

NTB

ETB

Citi Rewards

Apply

Ends 31 Jul 26

S$800

(FYF) 16K

NTB

20

NTB



HSBC T1 Card Apply

Ends 30 Sep 26

S$1K

(S$196) 20K + Luggage

NTB

10K + Luggage

ETB 20

NTB

10

ETB

HSBC Premier MC

HSBC Premier MC Apply

Ends 31 Jul 26

S$5K

(N/A) 91.8K

NTB

ETB

18.4

NTB

ETB

HSBC Revolution

Apply

Ends 30 Sep 26

S$1K

(N/A) 16.8K

NTB 16.8

NTB



UOB VI Metal Apply

Ends 30 Sep 26

S$4K

(S$654) 60K

NTB

40K

ETB

15

NTB

10

ETB

AMEX KF Card

AMEX KF Card Apply

Ends 31 Jan 27

S$2K

(FYF) 16K

NTB

8

NTB

AMEX Plat Charge

Apply

Ends 31 Jan 27

S$15K

NTB

S$15K

ETB

(S$1,744) 100K

NTB

60K

ETB

6.7

NTB

4

ETB AMEX KF Ascend

AMEX KF Ascend Apply (New)

Apply (Ex.)

Ends 31 Jan 27

S$8K

NTB

S$8K

ETB

(S$398) 45K

NTB

25K

ETB



5.6

NTB

3.1

ETB



StanChart Beyond

Apply

Ends 31 Mar 27 S$20K

(S$1,635) 100K

NTB

ETB

5

NTB

ETB

AMEX Plat CC

Apply

Ends 31 Jan 27

S$4K

(S$327) 18.2K

NTB

4.5

NTB

Citi Prestige

Apply

Ends 30 Nov 26

S$14K

(S$652) 45K

NTB

ETB

3.2

NTB

ETB

^Does not include base miles

*Fee waiver option available, with smaller number of bonus miles. See below for full details.

NTB New-to-bank customer | ETB Existing customer

Cost per mile refers to the annual fee divided by bonus miles. If you need to pay an annual fee as part of the sign-up bonus, you’re essentially paying for miles— the question is, how much?

On that basis, here are the best sign-up offers.

💳 Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses

(sorted by cost per mile ) Card Spend

(AF) Miles^ Cost Per Mile HSBC Premier MC

HSBC Premier MC Apply

Ends 31 Jul 26

S$5K

(N/A) 91.8K

NTB

ETB

–

OCBC Rewards Apply

Ends 31 Aug 26

S$600

(F2YF) 26K + Luggage

NTB

– HSBC Revolution

Apply

Ends 30 Sep 26

S$1K

(N/A) 16.8K

NTB – Citi Rewards

Apply

Ends 31 Jul 26 S$800

(FYF) 16K

NTB

– AMEX KF Card

AMEX KF Card Apply

Ends 31 Jan 27

S$2K

(FYF) 16K

NTB

– StanChart Journey

Apply

Ends 31 Jul 26

S$800

(S$196)* 30K + S$180

NTB

0.05

NTB



DBS Altitude Card AMEX

Visa

Ends 31 Oct 26

S$800

(S$196)* 38K

NTB

0.52

NTB



HSBC T1 Card Apply

Ends 30 Sep 26

S$1K

(S$196) 20K + Luggage

NTB

10K + Luggage

ETB 0.58

NTB

0.91

ETB



Citi Premier Miles Apply

Ends 31 Jul 26

S$800

(S$196)* 30K

NTB

0.65

NTB



UOB VI Metal Apply

Ends 30 Sep 26

S$4K

(S$654) 60K

NTB

40K

ETB

1.09

NTB

1.64

ETB

StanChart VI

Apply

Ends 31 Jul 26 S$2K

(S$600) 50K

NTB

ETB

1.20

NTB

ETB

Citi Prestige

Apply

Ends 30 Nov 26

S$14K

(S$652) 45K

NTB

ETB

1.45

NTB

ETB

StanChart Beyond

Apply

Ends 31 Mar 27 S$20K

(S$1,635) 100K

NTB

ETB

1.64

NTB

ETB

AMEX KF Ascend

AMEX KF Ascend Apply (New)

Apply (Ex.)

Ends 31 Jan 27

S$8K

NTB

S$8K

ETB

(S$398) 45K

NTB

25K

ETB



1.77 #

NTB

3.18 #

ETB

AMEX Plat CC

Apply

Ends 31 Jan 27

S$4K

(S$327) 18.2K

NTB

1.80

NTB

BOC Elite Miles Apply

Ends 31 Dec 26 S$50

(S$207)* 10K

NTB 2.07

NTB AMEX Plat Charge

Apply

Ends 31 Jan 27

S$15K

NTB

S$15K

ETB

(S$1,744) 100K

NTB

60K

ETB

3.49 #

NTB

5.81 #

ETB ^Does not include base miles

*Fee waiver option available, with smaller number of bonus miles. See below for full details.

#You must pay the second year’s annual fee to receive the full number of bonus miles

NTB New-to-bank customer | ETB Existing customer



Neither measure is perfect.

Payoff ratios tend to under-emphasise cost. The BOC Elite Miles offers 10,000 miles with a minimum spend of just S$50 — an incredible payoff ratio of 200:1. However, cardholders need to pay a S$207.10 annual fee, which means the cost per mile is an unattractive 2.07 cents each.

Cost per mile tends to under-emphasise spending. The Citi Prestige Card has an annual fee of S$651.82 and offers 45,000 miles — a reasonable cost per mile of 1.45 cents. But the minimum spend is a whopping S$14,000, which makes it much less attractive. Besides, some of these cards have additional benefits like free hotel nights or airport lounge access, which you should also factor in.

Therefore, it’s always advisable to read through each of the sign-up bonus articles and The MileLion’s Card Reviews before coming to a decision.

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend

(Offer Ends: 31 Jan 27)

Apply (New)

Apply (Existing) New Existing Annual Fee S$397.85

(must be paid)

S$397.85

(must be paid)

Spend S$8,000

S$8,000 Spend Period 180 days 180 days Base Miles 9,600 9,600 Bonus Miles 25,000

Year 1

20,000

Year 2

15,000

Year 1

10,000

Year 2

Total Miles 54,600 34,600 New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card, and have not cancelled a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 24 months Existing customers are defined as those who have not cancelled a principal AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Card in the past 24 months



New-to-AMEX cardholders who apply for an AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend by 31 January 2027 will receive 45,000 bonus miles when they pay the annual fee and spend S$8,000 within 180 days of approval.

Of this amount, do note that 20,000 bonus miles will only be awarded in the 15th month, after paying the second year’s annual fee and making a spend of at least S$1.

Existing AMEX cardholders who apply for an AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend by 31 January 2027 will receive 25,000 bonus miles when they pay the annual fee and spend S$8,000 within 180 days of approval.

Of this amount, do note that 10,000 bonus miles will only be awarded in the 15th month, after paying the second year’s annual fee and making a spend of at least S$1.

Both new and existing cardholders will also earn a further 9,600 base miles (S$8,000 @ 1.2 mpd).

The calculations assume that this is your first-ever American Express Singapore Airlines cobrand card. If you have held one in the past at any time, you need to deduct 5,000 miles from the first year’s bonus component.

All cardholders continue to receive an annual one-night stay at participating Hilton properties and Hilton Silver status (which saves you the 5th night off award night redemptions).

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Jan 27) Apply New Annual Fee S$179.85

(first year waived)

Spend S$2,000 Spend Period 90 days Base Miles 2,200 Bonus Miles 16,000 Total Miles 18,200 New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card, and have not cancelled a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 24 months

New-to-AMEX cardholders who apply for an AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card by 31 January 2027 and spend S$2,000 in the first 90 days will receive 16,000 bonus miles. Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 2,200 base miles (S$2,000 @ 1.1 mpd).

The calculations assume that this is your first-ever American Express Singapore Airlines cobrand card. If you have held one in the past at any time, you need to deduct 5,000 miles from the bonus component.

AMEX Platinum Charge

AMEX Platinum Charge

(Offer Ends: 31 Jan 27) Apply

Details New Existing Annual Fee S$1,744

(must be paid) S$1,744

(must be paid) Spend S$15,000 S$15,000 Spend Period 180 days 180 days Base Miles 9,375

9,375 Bonus Miles 50,000

Year 1

50,000

Year 2

30,000

Year 1

30,000

Year 2 Total Miles 109,375

69,375 New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card, and have not cancelled a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 24 months

Existing customers are defined as those who have not cancelled a principal AMEX Platinum Charge in the past 24 months

New-to-AMEX customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge by 31 January 2027 will receive 200,000 bonus MR points (100,000 bonus miles) when they spend S$15,000 within 180 days of approval.

Of this amount, do note that 100,000 bonus MR points (50,000 bonus miles) will only be awarded in the 15th month, after paying the second year’s annual fee and making a spend of at least S$1.

Existing customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge by 31 January 2027 will receive 120,000 bonus MR points (60,000 bonus miles) when they spend S$15,000 within 180 days of approval.

Of this amount, do note that 60,000 bonus MR points (30,000 bonus miles) will only be awarded in the 15th month, after paying the second year’s annual fee and making a spend of at least S$1.

Both new and existing cardholders will also earn a further 9,375 base miles (S$15,000 @ 0.63 mpd), along with standard card benefits such as six free couple meals under Table for Two, S$800 of airline, dining and wine credits, a complimentary hotel night and various dining and lifestyle vouchers.

AMEX Platinum Credit Card

AMEX Platinum Credit Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Jan 27)

Apply

New Annual Fee S$327

(must be paid) Spend S$4,000 Spend Period 90 days Base Miles 2,273 Bonus Miles 18,181 Total Miles 20,455

New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card, and have not cancelled a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 24 months



New-to-AMEX customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Credit Card by 31 January 2027 will receive 40,000 bonus MR points (18,181 miles) with a minimum spend of S$4,000 within 90 days of approval. Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local general spending, you’ll earn a further 5,000 base MR points (2,273 miles).

All cardholders will also receive an annual S$200 Fashion & Dining credit, together with Love Dining and Chillax perks.

BOC Elite Miles Card

BOC Elite Miles Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Dec 26)

Apply

Details New Annual Fee S$207.10

(must be paid) Spend S$50 Spend Period 60 days Base Miles 70 Bonus Miles 10,000

Total Miles 10,070

New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal BOC credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months



The BOC Elite Miles Card — thought it was dead, didn’t you? —has launched what could quite possibly be the sign-up deal of the decade.

OK, it’s hard to say that with a straight face.

New-to-bank cardholders who spend at least S$50 within the first 60 days of approval receive 10,000 bonus miles. That would be a great deal on a miles-to-spend basis, but for the fact the S$207.10 annual fee must be paid.

In other words, you’re basically paying 2.07 cents per mile, which is a pretty laughable offer. In fact, I’d rather apply for the card without the sign-up offer, and get the first year’s fee waived instead!

Citi PremierMiles Card

Citi PremierMiles Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Jul 26) Apply Details New Offer 1 Offer 2 Annual Fee S$196.20

(must be paid) S$196.20

(first year waived) Spend S$800 S$800 Spend Period 2-3 months 2-3 months Base Miles 960 960 Bonus Miles 30,000 8,000 Total Miles 30,960 8,960 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal Citi credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank customers can earn 30,000 bonus miles when they pay the S$196.20 annual fee and spend S$800 within 2-3 months of approval (the exact timeframe depends on when approval comes through; you have until the end of the second month after the approval month to spend).

Alternatively, they can earn 8,000 bonus miles when they spend S$800 within 2-3 months of approval, together with an annual fee waiver.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 960 base miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd).

Citi Prestige Card

Citi Prestige Card

(Offer Ends: 30 Nov 26) Apply Details New & Existing Annual Fee S$651.82

(must be paid) Spend S$14,000 Spend Period 2-3 months Base Miles 18,200 Bonus Miles 45,000 Total Miles 63,200 Offer valid for anyone who has not cancelled a principal Citi Prestige Card in the past 12 months

The Citi Prestige Card is offering 45,000 bonus miles to cardholders who:

Pay the S$651.82 annual fee

Spend S$14,000 by the end of the second month following approval

Citigold and Citigold Private Client customers will receive an extra 8,000 bonus miles for a total of 65,000 bonus miles, with a minimum spend of S$12,000 and S$10,000 respectively.

As a reminder, Citi PayAll transactions can be used to meet the minimum spend, provided the annual fee is paid. Alternatively, you can use your card to make direct payments for things like insurance, hospital bills, and charitable donations— even though you won’t earn any base miles for these, they will count towards minimum spend.

What’s noteworthy about this offer is that it’s available to existing Citi cardholders as well, so holding a Citi PremierMiles Card or Citi Rewards Card won’t disqualify you from participating.

Citi Rewards Card

Citi Rewards Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Jul 26) Apply Details New Annual Fee S$196.20

(first year waived) Spend S$800 Spend Period 2-3 months Base Miles 3,200 Bonus Miles 16,000 Total Miles 19,200 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal Citi credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank customers can earn 16,000 bonus miles when they spend S$800 within 2-3 months of approval (the exact timeframe depends on when approval comes through; you have until the end of the second month after the approval month to spend).

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on online transactions (and you should, given how easy it is), you’ll earn a further 3,200 base miles (S$800 @ 4 mpd). An easy way of doing this would be through Amaze, which turns offline transactions into online ones — though keep in mind that a 1% fee (min. S$0.50) applies to all transactions in SGD.

I consider the Citi Rewards Card to be practically essential for miles collectors, and if you don’t have one for whatever reason, that’s something you need to change.

DBS Altitude Card



(Offer Ends: 31 Oct 26) Apply (AMEX) Apply (Visa) Details New Annual Fee S$196.20

(can be waived with 10,000 fewer bonus miles) Spend S$800 Spend Period 60 days Base Miles 1,040 Bonus Miles 38,000 Total Miles 39,040 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal DBS/POSB credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank customers who apply for a DBS Altitude Card with the promo code ALTS38 will enjoy 38,000 bonus miles when they pay the S$196.20 annual fee and spend S$800 within 60 days of approval.

They must also have a valid DBS PayLah! account by the end of the qualifying spend period, which shouldn’t be very difficult to do.

Should you not wish to pay the annual fee, applying with the code ALTSW28 gets you a first year fee waiver, with 28,000 bonus miles.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 1,040 base miles (S$800 @ 1.3 mpd).

DBS is also offering an alternative non-miles gift option of a Samsonite MINTER 80/30 Trunk Luggage. If you prefer this gift instead, apply with the code MINTER (the first year’s annual fee will be automatically waived).

HSBC Premier Mastercard

HSBC Premier Mastercard

(Offer Ends: 31 July 26) Apply Details New & Existing Annual Fee S$708.50

(waived for HSBC Premier customers with $200K TRB)

Spend S$5,000 Spend Period 1-2 months Base Miles 8,400 Bonus Miles 91,800 Total Miles 100,200

The HSBC Premier Mastercard is offering new and existing HSBC cardholders up to 91,800 bonus miles when they:

Pay the annual fee of S$708.50 (not required for HSBC Premier customers with a minimum TRB of S$200K)

Spend at least S$5,000 by the end of the month following approval

Opt-in for marketing communications during the sign-up process (do not forget this step, or you won’t get anything!)

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 8,400 base miles (S$5,000 @ 1.68 mpd).

Considering the annual fee is waived for qualified HSBC Premier customers, and the four unlimited Priority Pass memberships, it’s a pretty great deal.

HSBC Revolution

HSBC Revolution

(Offer Ends: 30 Sep 26) Apply Details New Annual Fee None Spend S$1,000 Spend Period 1-2 months Base Miles 4,000 Bonus Miles 16,800 Total Miles 20,800 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal HSBC credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank customers who apply for a HSBC Revolution Card will enjoy 16,800 bonus miles when they:

Spend at least S$1,000 by the end of the month following approval

Opt-in for marketing communications during the sign-up process (do not forget this step, or you won’t get anything!)

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on eligible bonus categories such as dining, travel, shopping and transport, you’ll earn a further 4,000 miles (S$1,000 @ 4 mpd), or potentially even 8,000 miles (S$1,000 @ 8 mpd) if you maintain at least S$50,000 in SGD in a sole HSBC Everyday Global Account (EGA).

HSBC TravelOne Card

HSBC TravelOne Card

(Offer Ends: 30 Jun 26)

Apply

Details

New Existing Annual Fee S$196.20

(must be paid) S$196.20

(must be paid) Spend S$1,000 S$1,000 Spend Period 1-2 months 1-2 months Base Miles 1,200 1,200 Bonus Miles 20,000 + Luggage 10,000 + Luggage Total Miles 21,200 + Luggage 11,200 + Luggage New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal HSBC credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months Existing customers are defined as those whose most recent principal HSBC credit card was issued more than 12 months ago, and have not cancelled a principal HSBC credit card in the past 12 months

The HSBC TravelOne Card is offering new applicants a Samsonite ZELTUS luggage, together with 20,000 bonus miles (new) or 10,000 bonus miles (existing) when they:

Pay the annual fee of S$196.20

Spend at least S$1,000 by the end of the month following approval

Opt-in for marketing communications during the sign-up process (do not forget this step, or you won’t get anything!)

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 1,200 base miles (S$1,000 @ 1.2 mpd).

Cardholders enjoy other perks like four lounge visits per calendar year, 20 transfer partners, as well as instant, fee-free conversions.

OCBC Rewards Card



(Offer Ends: 31 Aug 26) Apply Details New Only Annual Fee S$196.20

(first two years free)

Spend S$600 Spend Period 30 days Base Miles 2,400 Bonus Miles 26,000 + Luggage Total Miles 28,400 + Luggage

The OCBC Rewards Card is offering new-to-bank customers 26,000 bonus miles and a Delsey luggage with a minimum spend of S$600 within 30 days of approval.

Min. Spend

(in first 30 days) Gift S$300 Welcome Gift Delsey Air Armour Medium Expandable 68cm Luggage Additional S$300

(i.e. S$600 total) Bonus Gift 65,000 OCBC$ (26,000 miles)

Assuming you clock the S$600 minimum spend on eligible 4 mpd categories like clothes, shoes, department stores or HeyMax vouchers, you will earn a further 2,400 miles. Alternatively, you could earn a further 3,600 miles if you spend at 6 mpd merchants like Shopee, Lazada and Watsons.

StanChart Beyond Card



(Offer Ends: 31 Mar 27) Apply Details New & Existing Annual Fee S$1,635

(must be paid)

Spend S$20,000 Spend Period 90 days Base Miles 30,000 Bonus Miles 100,000 Total Miles 130,000

The StanChart Beyond Card is offering both new-to-bank and existing StanChart customers a sign-up bonus of 100,000 bonus miles.

This is split into:

60,000 miles for paying the S$1,635 annual fee

for paying the S$1,635 annual fee 40,000 miles for spending at least S$20,000 within 90 days of approval (S$10,000 if you’re a StanChart employee)

Assuming you’re a regular StanChart customer and spend the S$20,000 in local currency, you’ll earn an additional 30,000 base miles (S$20,000 @ 1.5 mpd). Priority Banking and Priority Private cardholders will earn 40,000 base miles (S$20,000 @ 2 mpd).

The StanChart Beyond Card isn’t cheap by any means, and would-be applicants should think very carefully about whether they can make the math work. I’ve covered this more in the article below.

StanChart Journey Card

StanChart Journey Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Jul 26) Apply (Fee Waiver) Apply (Fee Paying) Details New

(Pay AF) New

(AF Waiver) Annual Fee S$196.20

(must be paid)

S$196.20

(first year waived) Spend S$800 S$800 Spend Period 60 days 60 days Base Miles 960 960 Bonus Miles 30,000 + S$180 20,000 + S$180 Total Miles 30,960 + S$180 20,960 + S$180 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal StanChart credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank customers who pay the annual fee will receive 30,000 bonus miles for spending S$800 in the first 60 days of approval. Assuming that S$800 is spent in local currency, cardholders will earn an additional 960 base miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd).

New-to-bank customers who want a first year fee waiver will receive 20,000 bonus miles for spending S$800 in the first 60 days of approval. Assuming that S$800 is spent in local currency, cardholders will earn an additional 960 base miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd).

Regardless of whether you take the fee paying or fee waiver option, applying via SingSaver allows new-to-bank customers to stack the bonus miles with a choice of extra gifts:

Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24

12,000 Max Miles

Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro

S$180 cash

However, do note that SingSaver gifts for Standard Chartered now have an additional requirement. In addition to the minimum spend, cardholders must now do one of the following, within 60 days of card approval.

Apply for Standard Chartered EasyPay for at least three retail transactions on your credit card with a min. amount of S$150 each, with at least 12 months tenure Apply and open a Standard Chartered Bonus$aver Account with a min. deposit of S$3,000 Get approved for a Standard Chartered CashOne Personal Loan with a min. amount of S$1,000 and 12-month tenure Get approved for a Standard Chartered credit card funds transfer with a min. loan amount of S$1,000 for a min. tenure of 3 months

With the exception of (2), all the other options here will have some fees involved, which will eat into the value of your welcome gift.

StanChart Visa Infinite Card

StanChart Visa Infinite Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Jul 26)

Apply Details

New & Existing Annual Fee S$599.50

(must be paid) Spend S$2,000 Spend Period 60 days Base Miles 2,800 Bonus Miles 50,000 Total Miles 52,800 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal StanChart credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

The StanChart Visa Infinite is offering 50,000 bonus miles for paying the S$599.50 annual fee and spending S$2,000 within 60 days of approval. This offer is available to both new and existing StanChart cardholders — it’s very rare we see an offer for the latter, so this is worth taking note of.

I personally don’t think the StanChart Visa Infinite is a very compelling card, as the main benefit it offers are six lounge visits and the opportunity to buy discounted miles via its income tax payment facility. However, if you’re just in it for the bonus miles, then you basically pay 1.2 cents per mile, which is an attractive price.

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

(Offer Ends: 30 Sep 26) Apply Details New Existing Annual Fee S$654

(must be paid) S$654

(must be paid) Spend S$4,000 S$4,000 Spend Period 30 days 30 days Base Miles 5,600 5,600 Bonus Miles 60,000 40,000 Total Miles 65,600 45,600 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal UOB credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card is offering new-to-bank and existing customers 60,000 and 40,000 bonus miles respectively when they pay the S$654 annual fee and spend S$4,000 within 30 days of approval.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 5,600 base miles (S$4,000 @ 1.4 mpd).

If you plan to apply for this card, do take note that the unlimited lounge benefit lapsed on 1 June 2026.

My picks for July 2026

The HSBC TravelOne Card is offering a pretty compelling offer for existing HSBC cardholders, who pay S$196.20 for 10,000 miles and a luggage. If you don’t have a HSBC card yet, however, I’d recommend signing up for one first through SingSaver to get S$400 cash or 25,000 Max Miles, then applying for the TravelOne as an existing customer.

Elsewhere, the OCBC Rewards, HSBC Revolution, Citi Rewards and AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card all continue to run welcome bonuses that do not require the payment of any annual fee, so prioritise those if fees are your concern.

It’s also worth giving a mention to the Maybank XL Rewards Card, which isn’t offering a welcome bonus as such, but is allowing new cardholders to earn 4 mpd on up to S$1,500 of bonus spend per month for the first four months, instead of the regular S$1,000.

Non-miles welcome offers

Here’s a roundup of the other non-miles sign-up bonuses that are currently running in the market.

💳 Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses

(Non-miles) Spend (Period) Reward^ CIMB Visa Signature

Ends 2 Aug 26

Apply S$2,000

(30 days) S$50 + Luggage

NTB DBS yuu AMEX

Ends 15 Jul 26

Apply

S$500

(30 days)

Use code SINGSAVER S$300

NTB

DBS yuu Visa

Ends 15 Jul 26

Apply

UOB PRVI Miles

Ends 31 Jul 26

AMEX

Mastercard

Visa UOB PRVI Miles S$500

(30 days)

S$60

NTB

^Other rewards may be offered too, click on Apply for full details

Do note that you will only count as a new customer for the first card you’re approved for. Subsequent approvals will receive existing customer gifts, if any.

Conclusion

As with all credit card sign-up offers, it’s important to read through the T&Cs to confirm eligibility, qualifying spend definitions, and fulfilment timelines. Don’t panic if you don’t see the bonus immediately upon meeting the minimum spend; these usually take several months to process.

I also recommend saving a copy of the T&Cs for your own reference, because banks may overwrite the T&Cs when new campaigns are launched, or worse, retroactively modify them!