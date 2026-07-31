Maybank cards offering complimentary KLIA Express VIP Service

If you’re planning a trip to Kuala Lumpur, Maybank has launched a new promotion that offers cardholders complimentary KLIA Express VIP Service, which combines a train ticket with a private limousine transfer to your final destination.

This service normally retails for MYR155 (~S$49), and each cardholder can redeem up to four free services during the promotion period.

Whether you’re travelling for business or leisure, enjoy a seamless airport transfer experience with personalised meet-and-greet assistance, dedicated porter service for your luggage, priority seating on the KLIA Ekspres train, and executive limousine transfer for a smooth, comfortable and hassle-free journey in Malaysia. -Maybank

Maybank cards offer excellent rates for foreign currency (FCY) and air ticket purchases, so you might not even need to change your spending behaviour to participate.

Maybank offering complimentary KLIA Express VIP Service

Maybank customers can now earn complimentary KLIA Express VIP Service by spending on their credit card from 1 August to 31 December 2026.

Eligible Spend

(per calendar month) Complimentary Service S$2,000 1x one-way KLIA Express VIP Service for 1 pax.

(includes limo transfer + 1 train pass)

S$3,000 1x one-way KLIA Express VIP Service for 2 pax. (includes limo transfer + 2 train passes)

Spending at least S$2,000 in a calendar month unlocks one limo ride and one KLIA Express ticket

limo ride and KLIA Express ticket Spending at least S$3,000 in a calendar month unlocks one limo ride and two KLIA Express tickets

The limo can accommodate up to four passengers, so if you have additional travellers in your group, you can add on additional KLIA Express train tickets for MYR55 per adult and MYR25 per child — the same rate you’d pay on the public website.

Each cardholder can enjoy a maximum of four complimentary services during the entire promotion period.

It’s unclear from the T&Cs whether spending can be combined across cards, so until I get more clarity, it’s better to assume that all spending must be on a single card.

How to make bookings

Once the minimum spend is met, cardholders can email sg.maybanksgcards@maybank.com to make their bookings.

Advance bookings must be made at least three business days in advance , and no earlier than one month before the intended service date

, and before the intended service date All complimentary services must be utilised within the same calendar year , and unused services cannot be carried forward

, and unused services cannot be carried forward All bookings must be used by 31 January 2027

Any cancellations will incur an admin fee of MYR10, and are only allowed at least 12 hours before the pick-up time

You can use the service either to or from KLIA airport.

Do note that the KLIA Express VIP Service operates daily from 6 a.m to 11 p.m. Pick-up can be arranged anytime from 5.30 a.m to 10.45 p.m.

What is KLIA Express VIP Service?

KLIA Express VIP Service is basically a KLIA Express ticket, plus chauffeur service to and from the KL Sentral station (the complimentary service offered by Maybank covers any destination within 20km of the station).

Sure, there are some additional flourishes along the way — an escort to the train, a porter for your bags, and leather-upholstered seats away from the riffraff — but the core benefit is still the last-mile connectivity.

You can read a review of the service experience (albeit from 2017) here.

What Maybank cards should you use?

Since the minimum spend is S$2,000 — and assuming it can’t be combined across multiple cards — this effectively rules out using the Maybank XL Rewards Card. Its 4 mpd earn rate is capped at S$1,000 per calendar month, and any spend above that earns just 0.4 mpd.

However, the Maybank World Mastercard, Maybank Visa Infinite and Maybank Horizon Visa Signature are all excellent options for FCY spending, with uncapped earn rates of 2.8 to 3.2 mpd.

Card FCY Earn Rate Remarks

Apply Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd Min. spend of S$4K per c. month. 2.8 mpd with min. spend of S$800 per c. month. No cap Maybank Visa Infinite

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd Min. spend of S$4K per c. month. No cap. Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd Min. spend of S$800 per c. month. No cap

The Maybank Horizon Visa Signature also earns 2.8 mpd on up to S$10,000 of air ticket purchases each month, so you might consider charging them here for the KLIA Express VIP Service (assuming KL is part of your travel plans, of course).

Conclusion

Maybank cardholders can now redeem complimentary KLIA Express VIP Service with a minimum spend of S$2,000 in a calendar month. A maximum of four services can be used up till 31 January 2027, though your spending must take place no later than 31 December 2026.

Since Maybank cards offer compelling rates for overseas spending, you might have planned to use them anyway — in which case this additional benefit is just the icing on the cake.