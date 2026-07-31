Nerfed: UOB PRVI Miles hikes loyalty bonus minimum spend to S$80,000

One unique feature of the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX is a 20,000 miles “loyalty bonus”, awarded to cardholders who spend at least S$50,000 in a membership year.

While this isn’t a game-changing number of miles — the incremental boost is just 0.4 mpd — it’s still a nice gesture, given how rare milestone bonuses are among Singapore-issued credit cards.

Unfortunately, UOB will be nerfing this benefit by raising the minimum spend requirement to S$80,000, a whopping 60% increase.

For what it’s worth, this change will not come into effect for existing cardholders until the next membership year, avoiding a mid-year “goalpost shift”. However, the change will apply immediately to cardholders approved from August 2026 onwards.

UOB PRVI Miles AMEX increases minimum spend for loyalty bonus

From 1 August 2026, the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX’s loyalty bonus will require a minimum spend of S$80,000 in a membership year, up from the current S$50,000.

The loyalty bonus remains unchanged at UNI$10,000, equivalent to 20,000 miles.

For new UOB PRVI Miles American Express Cardmembers whose Card was approved on or after 1 August 2026, the minimum qualifying spend required to receive the bonus of UNI$10,000 will be increased from S$50,000 to S$80,000 (“Revised Spend Requirement”). For existing UOB PRVI Miles American Express Cardmembers whose Card was approved before 1 August 2026, the Revised Spend Requirement shall only apply with effect from the first statement date of the membership year that falls on or after 1 October 2026. -UOB

The timing of the change depends on when your UOB PRVI Miles AMEX was approved.

Card Approval Date Revised Spend Requirement From 1 August 2026 Applies immediately Before 1 August 2026 Applies from first statement date of membership year that falls on or after 1 October 2026

If your UOB PRVI Miles AMEX is approved from 1 August 2026, the revised S$80,000 spend requirement applies immediately.

However, if your UOB PRVI Miles AMEX was approved before 1 August 2026, the revised S$80,000 spend requirement will only take place once you start a new membership year.

Your membership year is a 12-month cycle that starts from the date your first statement is generated — not the month of approval, but the month after approval.

UOB has provided the following illustration in the FAQs accompanying the change.

For example, a card approved in September 2025 has a membership year that runs from October 2025 to September 2026. The revised S$80,000 spend requirement will therefore apply to the membership year that runs from October 2026 to September 2027.

In other words, if you’re mid-way through a membership year, relax — nothing has changed yet. You can still receive the 20,000 bonus miles by spending S$50,000 in the current membership year. You only need to worry about the increased spending requirement from your next card anniversary date.

Theoretically speaking, you could apply for the card right now, and if approval arrives today, you’d escape the changes until the following membership year. Same-day approval isn’t beyond the realm of possibility, especially if you’re already an existing UOB cardholder.

Here are a few more things to know about the loyalty bonus:

Both principal and supplementary cardholder spending counts towards the minimum spend

cardholder spending counts towards the minimum spend The bonus of UNI$10,000 will be credited within two statement periods from the card’s anniversary date

from the card’s anniversary date The loyalty bonus is a unique feature of the AMEX, and is not available on the Visa and Mastercard variants

on the Visa and Mastercard variants The minimum spend excludes any transactions on the UOB Rewards exclusion list, such as charitable donations, education, government services, insurance premiums and utilities bills

Should you bother earning the loyalty bonus?

Current Requirement Revised Requirement Min. Spend S$50,000 S$80,000 Loyalty Bonus 20,000 miles

(UNI$10,000) 20,000 miles

(UNI$10,000)

Incremental Earn 0.4 mpd 0.25 mpd

In my opinion, the loyalty bonus was never particularly compelling to begin with, given the relatively modest boost to the overall earn rates. The picture only gets worse with the higher minimum spend requirement, which further reduces the incremental earn rate from 0.4 mpd to just 0.25 mpd.

Given the wide range of 4 mpd options — and even uncapped 2.8/3.2 mpd options for FCY spend — it’s hard to justify spending S$50,000 on the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX, let alone S$80,000.

A quick back-of-the-envelope calculation illustrates why. Even if you were to spend the entire S$80,000 on FCY transactions at 2.4 mpd, the 20,000 bonus miles wouldn’t make up for the miles forgone by not using a 2.8 mpd card like the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature.

It’s also worth remembering that the loyalty bonus is an “everything or nothing” proposition. If you fall even S$1 short of the minimum spend, you end up empty-handed.

No change to requirement for annual fee waiver

It might be natural to assume the requirement for an annual fee waiver has increased too, since the minimum spend was also pegged to S$50,000.

The good news is that there’s no change here. UOB PRVI Miles AMEX Cardholders will continue to receive an automatic waiver of the S$261.60 annual fee when they spend at least S$50,000 in a membership year.

1. (xii) You will enjoy annual fee waiver if you spend S$50,000 or more upon card anniversary date. Spending on both Principal and Supplementary Card(s) are considered in the calculation of the S$50,000 spend threshold. -UOB

Therefore, there are three possible scenarios, depending on your annual spending.

Membership Year Spending Annual Fee Waiver Loyalty Bonus Below S$50,000 ❌ ❌ S$50,000 to S$79,999 ✅ ❌ S$80,000 and above ✅ ✅

Based on personal experience, however, I’ve never had problems getting the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX’s annual fee waived despite spending nowhere near the S$50,000 mark. So I certainly don’t think you should be going out of your way to clock S$50,000 in spending just for a fee waiver.

Quarterly overseas spending bonus

In better news for cardholders, the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX now awards 5,000 bonus miles to cardholders who spend at least S$8,000 on in-person FCY transactions in a calendar quarter.

This bonus can be earned a maximum of once per quarter, and is on top of the regular reward for overseas spending, namely:

UNI$7.5 for every S$5 spent in IDR, MYR, THB and VND (3 mpd)

spent in IDR, MYR, THB and VND (3 mpd) UNI$6 for every S$5 spent in all other foreign currencies (2.4 mpd)

The catch is that this only includes in-person spending. Other types of FCY spending, including online bookings and in-app transactions, do not count. There can be surprising cases of “in-person online” spending that might catch you off-guard.

Paying in a restaurant that uses QR code ordering and payment

Paying via Alipay, WeChat Pay etc.

Paying with Kris+

Ordering a car through a ride-hailing app

Ordering food through a food delivery app

These transactions would not be eligible for the overseas spending bonus, even if you’re physically overseas at the time you do it.

I’ve covered the full details of this new feature in the article below.

Conclusion

The UOB PRVI Miles AMEX will increase the minimum spend for its loyalty bonus from S$50,000 to S$80,000 per membership year, though the reward itself remains at 20,000 miles.

Existing cardholders who were approved before 1 August 2026 will avoid the change until their next membership year but anyone approved from tomorrow onwards will be subject to the new rule immediately.

Outside of its bi-annual 5 mpd overseas spending promotions, the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX should not be a “first-line spending” card anyway, so I struggle to see scenarios in which you would clock S$50,000 of spending on this card, let alone S$80,000.

So I’m not shedding too many tears about this change, quite frankly. The nerf which hurts much more is the recent discontinuation of complimentary airport limo rides, which was one of the most generous benefits on the market.