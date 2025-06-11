World of Hyatt: Earn up to 16,000 bonus points for Hyatt Place, Hyatt House and Hyatt Studio stays

World of Hyatt’s last Bonus Journeys promotion ended in March 2025, and while we’ve yet to hear of the next iteration, the chain has now launched a new offer for the upcoming summer travel season.

Before you get too excited, this only covers stays at limited-service brands, namely Hyatt Place, Hyatt House and Hyatt Studios. Those hoping to stay at the Park Hyatt will have to wait for something else to come along!

That said, it could be potentially lucrative with up to 16,000 bonus points up for grabs, and both paid and award nights will qualify.

Earn up to 16,000 bonus points with World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt members can now earn up to 16,000 bonus points for stays at Hyatt Place, Hyatt House and Hyatt Studios completed between 10 June and 7 September 2025.

Completed Nights Bonus Points Total Bonus Points 3 3,000 3,000 5 5,000 8,000 8 8,000 16,000

Here are the key details of this offer.

Registration is required, and can be done via this link

Stays must be completed (i.e. check-out) by 7 September 2025 to qualify

Nights need not be consecutive; all that matters is the cumulative nights stayed over the course of the promotion period

Both paid and award stays are eligible

Bonus points will post within 2-3 weeks after check-out

While World of Hyatt allows members to earn points for up to three rooms, only one room will qualify towards this promotion.

This promotion works out to an average of 2,000 bonus points per night, assuming you complete all eight nights. Based on a value of 1.7 US cents per point, that’s roughly US$34, and could be a nice return if your average room rate is low (as it should be, given the participating brands are on the limited-service spectrum).

As a reminder, these bonus points are awarded on top of the regular base points that World of Hyatt members earn, which ranges from 5-6.5 points per US$1.

🏨 World of Hyatt Points per US$1 Tier Regular Elite Bonus Total Member Member 5 0 5 Discoverist Discoverist 5

0.5 5.5 Explorist Explorist 5

1 6 Globalist Globalist 5

1.5 6.5

World of Hyatt fast track offer

As a reminder, World of Hyatt is running a year-long fast track offer for employees of selected MNCs, which grants them instant World of Hyatt Explorist status for a 90-day period, bypassing the usual 30 night requirement.

During this period:

members who stay 10 qualifying nights will retain Explorist status until February 2027

qualifying nights will until February 2027 members who stay 20 qualifying nights will be upgraded to Globalist status until February 2027

Qualifying nights include both points and cash stays, at Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide of Small Luxury Hotels of the World properties.

You’ll need to register by 31 December 2025, but the sooner you complete the challenge the better, since the status expiry date is fixed at February 2027 regardless.

This offer is open to employees of an unspecified list of companies. You can always try your luck by entering your membership number and company email. Known successes include Apple, Ernst & Young, Google, IBM, PWC, LinkedIn, Microsoft and Netflix.

Conclusion

From 10 June till 7 September 2025, World of Hyatt members can register to earn up to 16,000 bonus points for stays at limited-service Hyatt brands worldwide. This applies to both paid and award nights, though the rewards only kick in from the third night onwards.

Registration only takes a minute, so you might as well do it just in case.