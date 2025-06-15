Search
PSA: Activate Kris+ auto-transfer feature

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
8

Activate the new Kris+ auto-transfer feature, and never worry about "stuck" miles again.

One of the biggest pitfalls of Kris+ is forgetting to transfer the miles you earn to KrisFlyer.

While you now have an expanded 21-day window to do so, sometimes life happens and if you miss the boat, those miles will be stuck in Kris+ permanently. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a poor rate of 0.67 cents each. 

But cheer up, absent-minded people, because Kris+ now has a “set-and-forget” feature that will ensure this never happens again.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users
Get S$5 (in the form of 750 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Kris+ new Auto-transfer feature

Kris+ users can now choose to automatically transfer any miles earned via Kris+ into KrisFlyer. 

To activate this feature, tap on Wallet > Transfer to KrisFlyer, then flick on the “auto-transfer to KrisFlyer” switch.

Once done, all KrisPay miles earned will be immediately transferred to KrisFlyer until you turn off the feature.  However, this will not transfer any KrisPay miles that were earned prior to activating the feature. 

Do note that not all miles earned via Kris+ can be transferred to KrisFlyer.

  • Transferrable miles: KrisPay miles earned through purchases from participating partners, or converted from partner reward points
  • Non-transferrable miles: KrisPay miles awarded through challenges or promotions, top-ups from KrisFlyer, or bonus miles from Kris+

Now, strictly speaking, if you earned some miles towards the end of the month, then waiting till the start of the following month to transfer them would be more “optimal” in the sense that you’d get an extra month of validity. 

  Transfer on 30 June 2025 Transfer on 1 July 2025
Miles Valid Till 30 June 2028 31 July 2028

But really, an extra month of validity is not worth the risk of forgetting to transfer your miles, and for that reason I think everyone should flick the switch.

Earning miles via Kris+

Kris+ miles can be earned at more than 1,500 partner outlets across Singapore

Earning miles with Kris+ merchants is simple. All you need to do is: 

  1. Scan the merchant’s Kris+ QR code
  2. Enter the amount to be paid, and press “Pay” to pay via Apple/Google Pay

Miles will be credited immediately upon completing the transaction, which makes Kris+ an excellent way of topping up a KrisFlyer balance.

What card should I use with Kris+?

In general, Kris+ retains the MCC of the underlying merchant (though there are some exceptions, most notably for travel agencies), so you can use whatever card you’d normally use for that particular merchant.

When in doubt, the following cards are the safest to use with Kris+, as they earn 3-4 mpd regardless of Kris+ merchant.

💳 Best Cards for Kris+ (All Categories)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$1.5K per c. month
Citi Rewards + Amaze
Apply
 4 mpd A 1% admin fee applies if the payment is in SGD. Max. S$1K per s. month. No bonuses if you use the Citi Rewards Card alone
KrisFlyer UOB Card
Apply
 3 mpd No cap

However, there are also other cards you can use for dining or retail that will earn up to 4 mpd, such as the HSBC Revolution or UOB Lady’s Cards. Refer to the post below for more details. 

What’s the best card to use for Kris+?

Don’t forget that all Kris+ payments must be made in-app via Apple or Google Pay.

Conclusion

Kris+ has added a new feature that automatically transfers any miles you earn to KrisFlyer. This ensures you’ll never again have to deal with “stuck” miles, and unless you’re really trying to optimise for miles expiry, take a moment to activate it now.

(HT: Anurax)

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Comments

8 COMMENTS

AppleUser

This feature doesnt seem to appear for iOS Kris+ app

Reply
iOS

Just update the Kris+ app, the auto-transfer will show up after that.

Reply
Also an AppleUser

It is there. Just update your app, and you will be all good.

Reply
Jerome

It is there.

Reply
James

Lol just update the app dude

Reply
Renz

it has

Reply
PLLL

oh I have just enabled it on iOS Kris+, try upgrading the app?

Reply
Trip

https://milelion.com/2024/12/18/kris-offering-8-bonus-for-conversions-from-citi-credit-card-points/

Is this feature still available in Kris+? Can’t seem to find it anymore

Reply

Expires: Jun 30, 2025
Deal: Get Accor Plus, Samsonite bags, Grab vouchers and bonus miles with AMEX My Travel Insurance
30
By Aaron Wong
