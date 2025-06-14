DBS yuu Card adds 10 mpd for Charge+ EV charging

yuu Rewards Club has unveiled its first-ever EV charging partner: Charge+, which offers hundreds of EV charging locations across Singapore, including numerous condominiums and HDB estates.

This means that from Monday, you’ll be able to earn 10 mpd (or 18% rebates) on EV charging with the DBS yuu Card, by far the best option on the market.

DBS yuu Card Apply (AMEX) Apply (Visa) When linking your yuu Card to the yuu app for the first time, enter code TMCYRWM5 for 2,000 bonus yuu points

Charge+ joins yuu merchant ecosystem

From Monday, 16 June 2025, Charge+ Singapore will earn a total of 36 yuu Points per S$1 with the DBS yuu Card, broken down as follows:

Component Rate Remarks Base Reward 10 pts per S$1

5% rebate

2.78 mpd

No min. spend or cap Bonus Reward 26 pts per S$1

13% rebate

7.22 mpd

Min. S$600 spend per c. month, cap at 15,600 points per c. month

This consists of a base reward of 10 yuu Points per S$1, which has no minimum spend or cap, and a bonus reward of 26 yuu Points per S$1, which requires a minimum spend of S$600 per calendar month. The bonus is capped at 15,600 bonus yuu Points per calendar month, or S$600 worth of spending— which means that the minimum spend is also the cap.

👍 Separate caps for each card The DBS yuu AMEX and DBS yuu Visa each have their own bonus caps, so it’s possible to earn 10 mpd on up to S$1,200 of spending per month across both cards. Needless to say, you must meet the S$600 minimum spend on each card in that case.

For the avoidance of doubt, the S$600 minimum spend can consist of any retail transactions, not necessarily yuu merchants. However, since you earn just 1 yuu Point per S$1 for non-yuu spending, it makes more sense to use this card exclusively for yuu spending.

Put the two together, and you have a total of 36 yuu points per S$1, equivalent to an overall rebate of 18%, or 10 mpd.

Do note that this only applies to Charge+ Singapore transactions, and not those overseas.

This is now the best card for EV charging

With Charge+ joining the yuu ecosystem, the DBS yuu Card becomes hands down the best option to use for EV charging.

The next closest competitor would be the the StanChart Smart Card, which earns an uncapped 9.28 mpd on any EV charging provider with MCC 5522, not just Charge+. That sounds sensational, but of course, there’s a catch— cardholders must spend at least S$1,500 overall in a statement month to trigger this rate.

StanChart Smart Card Card Spend

(per statement month) Bonus Categories* Non-Bonus Categories Less than S$800

1.6 pts/S$1

0.5%

0.46 mpd

1.6 pts/S$1

0.5%

0.46 mpd

S$800 to S$1,499 25.6 pts/S$1

8%

7.42 mpd

1.6 pts/S$1

0.5%

0.46 mpd S$1,500 or more 32 pts/S$1

10%

9.28 mpd

3.2 pts/S$1

1%

0.93 mpd

*Selected fast food chains, streaming platforms, SimplyGo and EV charging. See T&Cs for full list.



It’d be great if the entire S$1,500 could be clocked entirely on bonus categories, namely EV charging, selected fast food and streaming platforms, as well as SimplyGo. But since it’s unlikely that anyone will spend S$1,500 on these categories alone, you’ll probably have to dip into the non-bonus categories, which earns just 0.46 mpd and drags down your overall earn rate.

You can earn an uncapped 7.42 mpd with a minimum spend of S$800, but even that would be tricky. Assuming a rate of S$0.70 per kWh, it’d cost about S$40 to fully charge a BYD Atto 3. Even if you’re charging an average of 1.5x a week, that’s only S$240 per month. So either you eat a lot of fast food, or you subscribe to every streaming service there is. Neither sounds ideal.

Of course, if you run a fleet of EV vehicles, then this could very well be the card for you…

I’ve written a separate article on the best cards to use for EV charging, which can be found below.

What are the other yuu merchants?

With the addition of Charge+, here’s the full list of yuu merchants which earn 10 mpd with the DBS yuu Card.

🛍️ yuu Merchants Group Merchants 🛒 DFI Retail Group (DFI) 7-Eleven

Cold Storage

CS Fresh

Giant

Guardian 🍞 BreadTalk Group (BTG) BreadTalk

Toast Box

Thye Moh Chan 🐘 Mandai Wildlife Group Bird Paradise

Night Safari

River Wonders

Singapore Zoo 📱 Singtel Singtel Shop

Singtel Exclusive Retailers 🚕 Gojek All Gojek Singapore services 🍽️ foodpanda Food delivery and pickup

Shops

Pandamart ⚡Charge+

New

EV charging

What you do with yuu points?

A quick recap of the things you should know about yuu Points:

yuu Points are valid for 24 months from the date of accrual

from the date of accrual If you have both the DBS yuu AMEX and DBS yuu Visa, points will be pooled in the same yuu account

in the same yuu account Cancelling a DBS yuu AMEX/Visa has no impact on points already in your yuu account

Offset spending at yuu merchants

Pay with Points Min. Amount 200 points Value Per Point 0.5 cents Fixed Denominations? No

yuu Points can be used to offset transactions at yuu merchants at a fixed rate of 1 point = 0.5 cents.

A minimum redemption of 200 points (S$1) is required

is required Partial usage of points is not possible; if you have 10,000 points (S$50) and a S$75 transaction, you’ll need to redeem all 10,000 points at one go

Pay with Points is currently available at:

7-Eleven (in-store)

BreadTalk (in-store)

Cold Storage (in-store)

CS Fresh (in-store)

foodpanda (via app)

Giant (in-store)

Guardian (in-store)

Toast Box (in-store)

Thye Moh Chan (in-store)

You won’t be able to use Pay with Points at other merchants like gojek or Singtel, though you can redeem fixed-denomination vouchers instead (see below).

KrisFlyer miles conversions

Conversions to KrisFlyer Min. Amount 200 points Conversion Rate 3.6 points = 1 mile Fixed Denominations? Conversions available in 1 mile increments beyond min. amount

yuu Points can be converted to KrisFlyer miles at a 3.6:1 ratio

Conversions are processed instantly

No conversion fees apply

A minimum conversion block of 200 yuu Points (55 miles) applies, after which conversions are in blocks of 1 mile

The fact that conversions are both free and instant makes it a very useful tool for topping up a KrisFlyer account when you’re just shy of the miles necessary for a redemption. The relatively small conversion block also means you won’t be forced to transfer more points than you need.

⚡ Instant Ways To Top-Up KrisFlyer Account Method Minimum Block Conversion Fees Kris+ 1 mile None LinkPoints 50 miles None yuu points 55 miles None CapitaStars 380 miles None HighFlyer points 1,000 miles None Atome points 1,000 miles None HSBC points 10,000 miles* None *Subsequent conversions can be as small as 2 miles

Given that 1 yuu point is worth 0.5 cents, as we saw in the previous section, it can seem as if you’re paying 1.8 cents per mile. However, that’s not really the case.

That math would be correct if you were dealing with a cashback card, where the rebate is offset against your monthly bill. But the yuu Card is not a cashback card. It’s a rewards card, where the points need to be offset against future spending.

Here’s a simple illustration. Suppose you spend S$600 on your yuu Card and earn 21,600 points. You now have a choice between:

Using those points to offset S$108 of spend at a yuu merchant Converting those points to 6,000 KrisFlyer miles

Choose option 1 implicitly means you forgo the opportunity to earn 1,080 miles on your next transaction at a yuu merchant (because your bill is reduced by S$108, at 10 mpd). Therefore, by choosing the S$108 offset, you’re giving up not 6,000 miles, but 7,080 miles. Based on this, the opportunity cost is 1.53 cents per mile.

Rewards catalogue

Rewards Catalogue Min. Amount Varies Value Per Point Varies

The yuu app features a rewards catalogue that features a wide range of options from yuu merchants. As a tip, you can sort the deals by Most Discounted, to see the best offers upfront.

Some of these are quintessential “aunty deals”, like 400 points for a pack of 7-Eleven eggs or 250 points for orange juice. If that’s attractive to you, by all means, but my favourites are the Singtel CAST packages. The 7-day sports package comes in useful whenever there’s a tennis tournament I want to watch but don’t want to commit to an entire month’s subscription.

You can also find vouchers for Cold Storage, Giant, foodpanda, Gojek, Toast Box and BreadTalk, where the value can be marginally better than the Pay with Points option. For example:

Item yuu Points Value per point S$10 Gojek 1,800 0.56 cents S$20 foodpanda 3,600 0.56 cents S$20 Cold Storage 3,880 0.52 cents

The catch here is that the vouchers are only available in fixed denominations, unlike Pay with Points which has no such restrictions (beyond the minimum 200 points redemption threshold).

From time to time, yuu will list some Super Duper deals, like a S$10 Gojek voucher for 1,000 points (1 cent per point). These are available in limited quantity, so snag them if you can.

Conclusion

From 16 June 2025, the DBS yuu Card will earn 18% rebates or 10 mpd on Charge+ EV charging in Singapore.

Just remember that you will need to spend at least S$600 per month to trigger this rate, but it need not be on EV charging alone. You also have the option of spending on Giant and Cold Storage, Guardian, Foodpanda, gojek rides, or anything else within the yuu ecosystem.