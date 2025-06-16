Search
HomeCredit Cards
Credit Cards

How many lounge visits can you enjoy with no-fee credit cards?

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
5

Want airport lounge access but hate paying annual fees? Here's the credit cards which offer truly free lounge access.

Many credit cards advertise free airport lounge access as a perk—but it’s not really free if you have to pay an annual fee.

However, the good news is that some cards really do offer lounge access with no annual fee necessary, making it truly costless. By my calculations, it’s possible to enjoy up to 22 lounge visits per year without paying a single cent, or even unlimited, depending on how you define “free”!

What do I mean by “free” credit cards?

Some credit cards offer lounge visits, without the need to pay any annual fees

There’s three ways of thinking about “free”.

  1. Credit cards which waive the first year’s annual fee
  2. Credit cards which waive the annual fee for Priority Banking customers
  3. Credit cards which waive the annual fee upon meeting a minimum spend 

(1) will obviously be the most accessible, but the other two categories are worth mentioning nonetheless.

If you really want to get technical, then (2) and (3) still involve some opportunity cost, in terms of the interest that could be earned by depositing those funds elsewhere, or the miles that could be earned by putting that spending on other cards. But let’s not overcomplicate things, shall we?

Credit cards with first year fee waivers

The following credit cards either offer a first year annual fee waiver, or have no annual fee to begin with.

Card Min. Income Annual Fee Lounge Visits
DCS Cards
Apply
 S$30K Varies
(FYF)		 1*
No Share
Citi PremierMiles Card
Apply		 S$30K S$196.20
(FYF)		 2
Share
DBS Altitude Visa
Apply		 S$30K S$196.20
(FYF)		 2
Share
StanChart Journey Card
Apply		 S$30K S$196.20
(FYF)		 2
Share
CIMB Visa Infinite
Apply		 S$120K N/A 3
No Share
BOC Visa Infinite
Apply		 S$120K S$381.50
(FYF)		 4
Share
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply		 S$150K S$654
(FYF)		 4
No Share
UOB PRVI Miles Card
Apply		 S$30K S$261.60
(FYF)		 4
No Share
*Capped at 1x lounge visit per calendar year, regardless of how many DCS cards you hold

For the Citi PremierMiles Card, DBS Altitude Visa and StanChart Journey Card, cardholders have the option of paying the first year’s annual fee to earn bonus miles. However, this is not mandatory, and you can opt for a first year fee waiver while still enjoying the complimentary lounge visits.

It may also be possible to waive the second and subsequent years’ annual fees, depending on your aggregate spending and relationship with the bank. You will still receive the complimentary lounge visits each year even if the annual fee is waived.

Credit cards with annual fee waivers for Priority Banking customers

The following credit cards offer a perpetual annual fee waiver for Priority Banking customers.

Card Min. AUM Lounge Visits
Maybank Premier World Mastercard
Apply
 S$300K 2
Share
OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
Apply
 S$350K 2
No Share
HSBC Premier Mastercard
Apply
 S$200K 4*
Share
StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite
Apply
 S$200K 12
Share
OCBC PPC VOYAGE
Apply
 S$1.5M Unlimited
No Guest
*6x free visits for HSBC Premier Elite (min. AUM S$1.2M)

Do note that an annual fee may be charged if your total relationship balance falls below the specified minimums shown in the table above.

Credit cards with annual fee waivers for minimum spend

The following credit cards offer an annual fee waiver to cardholders who meet the minimum annual spending amounts listed in the table below.

Card Annual Fee
(Waiver Criteria)		 Lounge Visits
HSBC TravelOne Card
Apply
 S$196.20
(S$25,000)		 4
Share
DBS Vantage
Apply
 S$599.50
(S$60,000)		 10
Share
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 S$654*
(S$60,000)		 4
No Share
OCBC VOYAGE Card
Apply
 S$488
(S$60,000)		 Unlimited
No Guest
DBS Insignia Card
Apply
 S$3,210
(S$300,000)		 Unlimited
No Guest
*First year free with no minimum spend necessary

The minimum spend ranges from S$25,000 to S$300,000 and are strictly enforced with the possible exception of the HSBC TravelOne Card, where data points are more mixed.

Which other cards offer airport lounge access?

If you can’t get enough lounge visits from free cards alone, then paying an annual fee isn’t the end of the world- provided the entire package of benefits offers good value. 

For the complete list of cards offering lounge access in Singapore — both fee paying and free — refer to the article below.

2025 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Airport Lounge Access

Conclusion

Plaza Premium Lounge

If you’re looking for truly free airport lounge access, there are numerous credit cards which offer this without the need to pay an annual fee.

And don’t forget: if your Player 2 (wife, girlfriend, wife and girlfriend) qualifies for cards, you can effectively double the allowance at no extra cost!

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
PSA: Activate Kris+ auto-transfer feature
Next article
Review: UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

Similar Articles

Comments

5 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

5 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sarget

If we have a few of these cards presumably we do need multiple priority pass sign ins and accounts?

Reply
Aaron Wong

yup. 1 priority pass account per card.

Reply
John

Most of the time on my visit in changi with amex priority pass, they keep saying it’s full. So pretty much I couldn’t use it for my last 4 trips in changi.

Reply
Kel

Wife and girlfriend = triple, no? Just sayin’.

Reply
Aaron Wong

i think the dilemma here is who you want to pool your lounge visits with.

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 100,000 miles and $50 with $8K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Jun 30, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 52,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jun 30, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Jun 30, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Jun 30, 2025
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jul 31, 2025
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Jun 30, 2025
Deal: Get Accor Plus, Samsonite bags, Grab vouchers and bonus miles with AMEX My Travel Insurance
30
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,008FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobcitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg