2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Airport Lounge Access

Complimentary airport lounge access is a common perk on many credit cards, allowing cardholders to visit lounges regardless of airline or cabin class, whether in Singapore or overseas.
However, when evaluating a card’s lounge benefit, it’s not enough to just look at the number of free visits. Which lounge network is used? Are visits tracked by membership year or calendar year? Are guests allowed? Do supplementary cardholders get access too?
In this post, we’ll cover the best credit cards for airport lounge access, and all the important details to know.
Summary: Credit cards with airport lounge access
Here’s a summary of the credit cards with airport lounge access, including:
- the network used
- how many free visits principal and supplementary cardholders are entitled to
- whether visits are tracked by calendar year CY or membership year MY
- whether lounge visits can or can’t be shared with guests Share No Share
|Card
|Lounge Network
|Free Visits
(Per Year)
|Principal
|Supp.
|Income Requirement ≥S$30K
|Diners Club Cards
|Priority Pass
|1
CY
|N/A
|Citi PremierMiles Card
|Priority Pass
|2
CY
Share
|N/A
|DBS Altitude Visa
|Priority Pass
|2
MY
Share
|N/A
|StanChart Journey Card
|Priority Pass
|2
MY
Share
|N/A
|HSBC TravelOne Card
|DragonPass
|4
CY
Share
|N/A
|UOB PRVI Miles Card
|Priority Pass
|4
CY
No Share
|N/A
|Income Requirement ≥S$120K
|CIMB Visa Infinite
|DragonPass
|3
MY
No Share
|N/A
|BOC Visa Infinite
|Plaza Premium
|4
1 Nov to 31 Oct
Share
|N/A
|Maybank Visa Infinite
|Priority Pass
|4
MY
No Share
|N/A
|StanChart Visa Infinite
|Priority Pass
|6
MY
Share
|N/A
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
|DragonPass
|6
CY
No Share
|6
CY
|DBS Vantage Card
|Priority Pass
|10
MY
Share
|N/A
|Citi Prestige Card
|Priority Pass
|12
CY
Share
|N/A
|OCBC VOYAGE
(all versions)
|DragonPass
|∞
|2
CY
No Share
|HSBC Visa Infinite
|LoungeKey
|∞
|∞
Max 5x supp. cards
|UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
|DragonPass
|∞ + 1 guest
|N/A
|AMEX Platinum Charge
|Priority Pass, Plaza Premium, AMEX & Centurion Lounges, and others
|∞ + 1-2 guests
Priority Pass visits for supp. card capped at 8x
|StanChart Beyond Card
|Priority Pass
|∞
|∞
Max 4x supp. cards
|6x guest visits shared bet. principal and supp. cards
|Income Requirement ≥S$500K
|DCS Imperium
|DragonPass
|6
CY
No Share
|N/A
|DBS Insignia
|Priority Pass
|∞
|N/A
|HSBC Prive Card
|Priority Pass
|∞
|∞
Max 3x supp. cards
|Citi ULTIMA
|Priority Pass
|∞
|∞
Max 2x supp. cards
|UOB Reserve
|Priority Pass
|∞ + 1 guest
|∞
|AMEX Centurion
|Priority Pass, Plaza Premium, AMEX & Centurion Lounges, and others
|∞ + 1-2 guests
|Priority Banking Customers
|Maybank Premier World Mastercard
|Plaza Premium
|2
CY
Share
|N/A
|OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
|DragonPass
|2
MY
No Share
|N/A
|StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite
|Priority Pass
|2
AUM < S$200K
12
AUM ≥ S$200K
MY
Share
|N/A
|HSBC Premier Mastercard
|Priority Pass
|∞
|∞
Max 3x supp. cards
Lounge entitlements are not linked to your payment of the annual fee. For example, if you get an annual fee waiver for the DBS Altitude Visa, you’ll still enjoy two lounge visits per membership year.
However, there are some credit cards which do not offer fee waivers, like the Citi Prestige. In this case, not paying the annual fee means cancelling the card, which means no lounge visits (obviously).
When comparing lounge benefits across cards, consider the following factors.
Which lounge network is used?
The main lounge networks used by credit cards are Priority Pass, LoungeKey, DragonPass and Plaza Premium.
|Network
|Airports
|Lounges
|730
|1,800+
|730
|1,700+
|740
|1,300+
|~100
|200+
Priority Pass, LoungeKey and DragonPass are the three biggest names, and have significant overlaps in coverage. Plaza Premium, however, is a much smaller group, and if your card partners with this network then your options will be more limited.
Priority Pass & LoungeKey
Priority Pass and LoungeKey offer access to more than 1,700 lounges worldwide. They are owned by the same company (Collinson), and basically, if a lounge accepts Priority Pass, you can bet it’ll accept LoungeKey.
While there was a two-year period where they lost access to Plaza Premium lounges, that was resolved in June 2023, and most Plaza Premium Lounges have since rejoined.
DragonPass
DragonPass is a China-based lounge programme with more than 1,300 lounges, including some at railway stations in China.
Plaza Premium
Plaza Premium has a much smaller network of 200+ own-branded and third-party managed lounges worldwide.
That said, its lounges tend to be of higher quality than the average contract lounge, and in some airports (e.g. Penang and Langkawi), Plaza Premium is the only lounge operator.
Plaza Premium also has a chain of Plaza Premium First Lounges (which require an upcharge) which offer an experience that, in theory, is supposed to rival that of some First Class airline lounges. I visited the lounge in Hong Kong prior to COVID and found it to be great, but my most recent visit was a letdown.
It should be noted that almost every Plaza Premium lounge is accessible through Priority Pass, LoungeKey and DragonPass.
How are free visits tracked?
There are two main ways of tracking lounge visit entitlements:
- Calendar year: 1st January to 31st December
- Membership year: Based on the date when you obtained your lounge membership (e.g. if your Priority Pass was obtained in April, your free visits will be tracked from 1 April to 31 March of the following year)
The majority of cards track entitlements based on membership year. However, there are a handful of cards which track entitlements by the calendar year instead.
- Diners Club
- DCS Imperium Card
- Citi PremierMiles Card
- Citi Prestige Card
- HSBC TravelOne Card
- Maybank Premier World Mastercard
- UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
- UOB PRVI Miles Card
The BOC Visa Infinite is the exception, following neither membership year nor calendar year. Instead, entitlements are based on a 12-month period running from 1 November to 31 October.
I want to specifically emphasise that membership year here refers to your lounge pass membership, and not your credit card.
If you applied for your Priority Pass as soon as you got your credit card, then it’s likely the two will be the same. However, if you delayed your application for whatever reason, then the two will be different.
You can check when your membership allowance refreshes on the Priority Pass website or app, or the DragonPass/Airport Companion/Mastercard Travel Pass app.
Can free visits be stacked?
Yes.
For example, if you have both the DBS Altitude Visa (2x free Priority Pass visits) and the Citi PremierMiles Card (2x free Priority Pass visits), you’ll have a total of four visits to use. You will need to register and keep track of separate Priority Pass accounts, however, as it’s not possible to combine entitlements from different cards in a single account.
It’s easier to manage multiple DragonPass accounts, on the other hand, since you can simply add them to one single user account. However, you might have to install multiple apps, depending on where your membership came from.
|If your credit card is a…
|…download this app
|OCBC VOYAGE Card
OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
Or if you purchased a membership directly from DragonPass
|DragonPass
(Android | iOS)
|Mastercard
| Mastercard Travel Pass
|Visa
|Airport Companion
Can I bring a guest?
When it comes to bringing guests, there are two possible scenarios.
For credit cards that come with unlimited lounge visits, some allow the cardholder to bring a guest every time they visit.
|Card
|Guest Allowance
(every visit)
|AMEX Centurion
|1-2, depending on lounge
|AMEX Platinum Charge
|1-2, depending on lounge
|UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
|1
(Ends 1 June 2026)
|UOB Reserve Card
|1
For credit cards that come with a limited number of lounge visits, some allow the cardholder to share these with one or more guests.
|Card
|Lounge Visits
|Shareable?
|Citi PremierMiles Card
|2
C. Year
|Yes
1x Guest
|DBS Altitude Visa
|2
M. Year
|Yes
1x Guest
|Maybank Premier World Mastercard
|2
C. Year
|Yes
1x Guest
|StanChart Journey Card
|2
M. Year
|Yes
1x Guest
|BOC Visa Infinite
|4
1 Nov to 31 Oct
|Yes
Multiple Guests
|HSBC TravelOne Card
|4
C. Year
|Yes
Multiple Guests
|StanChart Visa Infinite
|6
M. Year
|Yes
1x Guest
|AMEX Platinum Charge*
(1st Supp. Card)
|8
C. Year
|Yes
Multiple Guests
|DBS Vantage
|10
M. Year
|Yes
Multiple Guests
|Citi Prestige Card
|12
C. Year
|Yes
Multiple Guests
|StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite
|12^
M. Year
|Yes
1x Guest
|^12 visits with min. AUM S$200K and wealth holdings, otherwise 2 visits
*This refers to the Priority Pass issued to the first supplementary cardholder. All supplementary cardholders receive unlimited access to Centurion and Plaza Premium lounges, together with 1-2 guests depending on lounge
The Citi PremierMiles Card, DBS Altitude Visa, Maybank Premier World Mastercard and StanChart Journey Card only have two lounge visits per year, so obviously you can’t bring more than one guest each time.
However, even if your credit card offers more than two lounge visits, there’s no guarantee you can bring more than one guest. For example, even though the StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite has 12x lounge visits, you can only bring a maximum of one guest at a time.
Of the cards with more than two lounge visits, only the AMEX Platinum Charge (first supplementary card), BOC Visa Infinite, HSBC TravelOne Card, DBS Vantage and Citi Prestige Card allow you to share your visits with more than one guest.
|What about the StanChart Beyond Card?
|
I’ve not included the StanChart Beyond Card in either table, because it’s a bit of an odd duck.
While principal and up to four supplementary cardholders enjoy unlimited lounge visits, they have a shared guest allowance of 6x visits per calendar year. Multiple visits can be utilised at one time, so for example, if Supp. Cardholder #1 brings 3x guests, then the principal cardholder and all other supp. cardholders have 3x guests left to use for the rest of the year.
The following cards do not allow cardholders to share their visits with guests.
- CIMB Visa Infinite
- DCS Imperium Card
- OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
- OCBC VOYAGE (supplementary cards)
- Maybank Visa Infinite
- UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
- UOB PRVI Miles
Refer to the following article for more details.
The policy on children is more nebulous and varies by lounge. In general, infants under the age of 2 will be admitted for free, while some lounges may permit free entry for kids up to 12 years old.
Do supplementary cardholders get access?
As a rule of thumb, lounge privileges are only accorded to the principal cardholder. That said, there are a few exceptions.
|Card
|Supp. Cardholder Entitlement
|AMEX Platinum Charge
|Priority Pass: 8x visits per calendar year
Max 1x supp. card
Other lounges: Unlimited visits + 1-2 guests
All supp. cards
|Citi ULTIMA
|Unlimited visits
Max 2x supp. cards
|HSBC Prive Card
|Unlimited visits
Max 3x supp. cards
|HSBC Premier Mastercard
|Unlimited visits
Max 3x supp. cards
|HSBC Visa Infinite
|Unlimited visits
Max 5x supp. cards
|OCBC VOYAGE
|2x visits per calendar year
All supp. cards
|StanChart Beyond Card
|Unlimited visits
Max 4x supp. cards
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
|6x visits per calendar year
All supp. cards
|UOB Reserve Card
|Unlimited visits
All supp. cards
Can I lounge hop?
If your lounge membership comes with unlimited visits, you might be tempted to hop from lounge to lounge or restaurant to restaurant to make the most of it.
That’s certainly possible, subject the following restrictions.
|Priority Pass & LoungeKey
|
|DragonPass
|
Priority Pass and LoungeKey are much more generous in this respect. While you can’t visit the same lounge or restaurant more than once per 24 hours, you can visit a different one. Of course, this is probably why so many card issuers have been nerfing unlimited-visit Priority Pass memberships…
If you have a DragonPass, the picture is a bit more complicated. The DragonPass fair use policy sets the following restrictions on airport lounge and restaurant visits:
- A maximum of one lounge visit every two hours
- A maximum of one set meal every five hours (except for cards using the Mastercard Travel Pass, where the limit is two hours)
Both these categories interact with each other, so you can’t redeem a set meal and then visit a lounge until a two-hour window has passed.
|DragonPass Cooldown Policy
|Visit #1
|Visit #2
|Cooldown
|Lounge
|Lounge
|2 hours
|Lounge
|Set meal
|2 hours
|Set meal
|Lounge
|2 hours
|Set meal
|Set meal
|2 hours (MTP)*
5 hours (all others)
|*MTP= Mastercard Travel Pass
However, banks are free to tighten these policies even further, and the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card has a cooldown period of at least four hours.
|UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card Cooldown Policy
|Visit #1
|Visit #2
|Cooldown
|Lounge
|Lounge
|4 hours
|Lounge
|Set meal
|4 hours
|Set meal
|Lounge
|4 hours
|Set meal
|Set meal
|5 hours
Not just airport lounges!
If the lounge is too crowded, your lounge pass can also be used for non-lounge experiences like restaurants, spas and nap pods.
|💳 Restrictions for AMEX-issued Priority Pass
|
If your Priority Pass membership is issued by American Express, do note that it does not cover so-called “non-lounge experiences” like restaurants or spas.
When in doubt as to whether something counts as a “non-lounge experience”, refer to the American Express lounge finder. If you see a lounge listed there, you can use your American Express-issued Priority Pass.
For what it’s worth, your lounge pass will be automatically rejected at any ineligible venue, so you don’t need to worry about unexpected charges.
Restaurants
DragonPass, LoungeKey and Priority Pass members can redeem lounge visit entitlements for set menus or dining credits at selected restaurants.
I’ve summarised the options available at Changi Airport below.
|Terminal
|Restaurant
|Score*
|Access^
|T1
Airside
|Crystal Jade La Mian XLB
Under Renovation
|4.2★
|DP PP
|T1
Airside
|Heineken World Bar
|3.9★
|DP
|T1
Airside
|Kaveri Express Indian Veg
|4.0★
|PP
|T1
Airside
|Mango Tree Kitchen
|3.9★
|DP
|T1
Landside
|Saboten
|4.3★
|DP
|T1
Landside
|Terrace Chinese Kitchen
|3.6★
|DP PP
|T1
Airside
|World of Tiger Beer
|4.7★
|DP
|T2
Airside
|Asian Street Kitchen
|4.2★
|PP
|T2
Landside
|Chutney Mary
|3.9★
|DP PP
|T2
Airside
|Heineken World Bar
|3.9★
|DP
|T2
Landside
|Hub & Spoke
|4.1★
|DP PP
|T2
Airside
|Kaveri Indian Veg.
|4.0★
|DP PP
|T3
Airside
|Kaveri Express Indian Veg
|4.0★
|PP
|T3
Landside
|NamNam
|3.9★
|DP
|T3
Airside
|The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck
|3.4★
|PP
|T4
Airside
|Crystal Jade Go
|4.2★
|DP PP
|T4
Airside
|Tiger Den
|4.0★
|PP
|*Based on Google Reviews, out of 5★ | DP= DragonPass, PP= Priority Pass
For more details, including opening hours, entitlements and the all-important menus, refer to the article below.
Full list of Priority Pass & DragonPass restaurants at Changi Airport
Spas, transit hotels, gaming lounges
Alternatively, your visit entitlements can also be used for spa treatments, capsule hotels, sleep pods and even video game lounges, depending on airport.
In Changi Airport, for example, you can visit TranSpa in Terminal 2 and enjoy a 20-minute head and shoulder or foot massage, or Be Relax in Terminal 3 for a 15-minute foot massage.
Conclusion
The quality of airport lounges can be extremely variable. The best precaution against wasting your free visit on a crappy lounge is to simply ask whether you can have a quick look inside before deciding.
Here’s some things to look out for when surveying a lounge:
- How plentiful are power outlets and USB charging ports?
- What’s the quality of the F&B selection (especially alcohol!) like?
- Are there shower rooms, and do they look clean?
- Does the lounge have productivity pods or workstations?
- Is there a napping area, or better yet, nap rooms?
Remember, your lounge pass need not necessarily be used for a lounge- sometimes you might be better off having a nice meal in a restaurant, or perhaps a relaxing spa treatment instead.
Hi, any idea if DBS Altitude still throws in the 2 free visits if you choose to waive the annual credit card fee?
yup, you still get it.
i think ICBC offers 6 dragon pass visits? or they havent announced for 2022?
they *might* just be slow in updating the website. will watch it for the next couple of weeks, fingers crossed
Crypto.com prepaid card also provide unlimited lounge visit. Great product for people without or low income 🙂
if you have low income, I might question the wisdom of staking $5K in volatile crypto just for lounge benefits.
For cards with unlimited lounges, can we bring many guests at the same time for free?
Certainly yes, just pay for your guests
Seems like lounge access is back on the books for BOC Visa Infinite
https://www.bankofchina.com/sg/bocinfo/bi1/202208/t20220817_21630607.html
Are the SATS lounge part of the plaza premium network as part of the OCBC Voyage?
Should add the caveat that if you choose to waive the amex ascend annual fee, u dont get the pass.
Yes, that was my experience
I think adding the annual fee (and waive-ability) would have been more informative than what ‘income tier’ they’re in. Yes, I’m lazy. I rather refresh milelion several times a day that googling something 🙂
that’s a good point. unfortunately, my table formatting gets screwed up if i add another column, so i’ve done the next best thing and added some colour on whether fees are waivable or not. in general the $30-80k is waivable, while the $120k is not (again emphasis on in general)
UOB Reserve includes a Priority Pass with unlimited access.
that day passby KLIA, just found out there is only 1 lounge supported by priority pass, somemore no free flow food. not sure is KLIA too lousy or what. haha
There are more PP lounges in KLIA, but strangely they do not appear in PP App. There are lounges in 3 separate areas of KLIA:
1. Before immigration (Sphere Lounge I think)
2. Main building after immigration, Plaza Premium and others.
3. Satellite building
Ask the information counter in KLIA for more information, I just went to Sky Suites at the Satellite building using PP recently.
I was denied access (priority pass) at Haneda ANA lounge during Nov 2022. I would say nowadays these lounge accesses are basically useless post Covid.
While maybe not worth noting in the article proper, I have come to appreciate how the DBS Vantage 10-visits offers a different sort of flexibility to an unlimited visit 1-2 guest entitlement.
When I’m traveling with my wife, mother, and brother and SIL, I can bring in four people for free, as opposed to 1-2 guests and paying for the rest. As a solo traveler sure the unlimited entitlement is great, but it’s nice to have the ability to bring your whole family into the lounge when you underestimate the travel time to the airport.
Does having Citi premises visa and master gives 4 passes?
Will be good to indicate if the pass can be used for guest. Any idea if we use both Citi PremierMiles miles on guest, while i check in with another priority pass?
any idea if i have citi prestige and citi premiermiles, could i bring in 3 guest including myself into a lounge in 1 go?
by right no. by left, some may allow.
Do note that for CIMB dragonpass, we are not allowed to use our entitlement to bring in guest. The entitlement is solely for principal card holder.
Hmm, I just cancelled my Citibank prestige card a week ago as the renewal benefit was not enticing. It appears that my priority pass with unlimited visit was renewed from 1 Jan-31 Dec 2024 before I cancelled the prestige card and even now PP still shows my account as active. Anyone knows if I should be expecting the PP account to be updated in the coming weeks and any charge back would occur if I continue using unlimited PP account while it’s still active?
Thanks Aaron. If I have both the amex charge and uob visa infinite, can I invite+1 guest for each card that I?
Technically no, but I can imagine the lounge would be only too happy to bill dragon pass and priority pass for the same customer
For HSBC T1 cardholders, your 4 DragonPass visits is only for the main cardholder, there is no allowance for guests
I.e. if you bring in your wife, you’ll exhaust 1 visit out of 4 and be charged for your wife’s entry
Calling out that for HSBC T1 cardholders, the dragonpass variant is a watered down version of the original Dragonpass app, and you will not be entitled to dininng privileges that the original app has.
please add one more column, Card annual fees and usually waivable or not.
How to tell if a lounge provides shower facilities FOC? The few that I’ve been to impose a surcharge above the Priority Pass privileges? Thx!
Citi Prestige recently changed from unlimited to 12 visits, but you mention it tracks on a calendar year basis. Does this mean we have 12 to use before December 31 this year?
bingo.
Encountered a few times lounge full.
Only those with booking allowed entry.
Any ways to book early for PP card?
I had a bad experience at Asian Street Kitchen at Changi Terminal 2 recently.
Went with 3 guests and I explicitly asked if I could used my UOB AMEX PP to sign in my guests using my 4 visits entitlement. I was told “yes” and was eventually charged USD 27 x3. I learnt the “hard” way that I cannot use the free visits for guests but I was very clear with the receptionist on my intent. I don’t think this is a miscommunication but a deceptive manner to gain revenue.
UOB can’t do anything about. PP gave a standard answer. Basically is USD81 down the drain.
On a separate note, the food quality is extremely poor. The “toast” was not “toast”, the shrimps were overcooked – probably left over overnight. We didn’t finish most of the food and it wasn’t worth even half the fees. Even a T shirt cost $43 (if I recall correctly).
Definitely a tourist trap.
frankly speaking, your problem should be with UOB, not ASK. ASK has no idea what the rules are for each bank regarding guests. UOB is the one with the rule that you can’t share lounge visits.
but yes ASK food is poor and they’ve made a killing on selling merchandise instead to people with unlimited PP
Thanks Aaron for answering my post.
Anyway, UOB reverted and said it’s in their T&C. They are sorry to hear that ASK gave the wrong information but since there is no hard evidence, I will just have suck it up. Witnesses don’t count for UOB. Also suggested I take it up with ASK or can try to appeal to UOB after paying but unlikely to work.
PP said that ASK won’t know my entitlement and they can’t do anything.
Basically, suck it up.
Cheers!
Maybe next time just check the card tncs before using? Quite clearly stated there.
On the non share card list, Maybank world mastercard is giving lounge access?