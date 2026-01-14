2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Airport Lounge Access

Complimentary airport lounge access is a common perk on many credit cards, allowing cardholders to visit lounges regardless of airline or cabin class, whether in Singapore or overseas.

However, when evaluating a card’s lounge benefit, it’s not enough to just look at the number of free visits. Which lounge network is used? Are visits tracked by membership year or calendar year? Are guests allowed? Do supplementary cardholders get access too?

In this post, we’ll cover the best credit cards for airport lounge access, and all the important details to know.

Summary: Credit cards with airport lounge access

Here’s a summary of the credit cards with airport lounge access, including:

the network used

how many free visits principal and supplementary cardholders are entitled to

whether visits are tracked by calendar year CY or membership year MY

or membership year whether lounge visits can or can’t be shared with guests Share No Share

Lounge entitlements are not linked to your payment of the annual fee. For example, if you get an annual fee waiver for the DBS Altitude Visa, you’ll still enjoy two lounge visits per membership year.

However, there are some credit cards which do not offer fee waivers, like the Citi Prestige. In this case, not paying the annual fee means cancelling the card, which means no lounge visits (obviously).

When comparing lounge benefits across cards, consider the following factors.

Which lounge network is used?

The main lounge networks used by credit cards are Priority Pass, LoungeKey, DragonPass and Plaza Premium.

Network Airports Lounges 730 1,800+ 730 1,700+ 740 1,300+ ~100 200+

Priority Pass, LoungeKey and DragonPass are the three biggest names, and have significant overlaps in coverage. Plaza Premium, however, is a much smaller group, and if your card partners with this network then your options will be more limited.

Priority Pass & LoungeKey

Priority Pass and LoungeKey offer access to more than 1,700 lounges worldwide. They are owned by the same company (Collinson), and basically, if a lounge accepts Priority Pass, you can bet it’ll accept LoungeKey.

While there was a two-year period where they lost access to Plaza Premium lounges, that was resolved in June 2023, and most Plaza Premium Lounges have since rejoined.

DragonPass

DragonPass is a China-based lounge programme with more than 1,300 lounges, including some at railway stations in China.

Plaza Premium

Plaza Premium has a much smaller network of 200+ own-branded and third-party managed lounges worldwide.

That said, its lounges tend to be of higher quality than the average contract lounge, and in some airports (e.g. Penang and Langkawi), Plaza Premium is the only lounge operator.

Plaza Premium also has a chain of Plaza Premium First Lounges (which require an upcharge) which offer an experience that, in theory, is supposed to rival that of some First Class airline lounges. I visited the lounge in Hong Kong prior to COVID and found it to be great, but my most recent visit was a letdown.

It should be noted that almost every Plaza Premium lounge is accessible through Priority Pass, LoungeKey and DragonPass.

How are free visits tracked?

There are two main ways of tracking lounge visit entitlements:

Calendar year: 1st January to 31st December

1st January to 31st December Membership year: Based on the date when you obtained your lounge membership (e.g. if your Priority Pass was obtained in April, your free visits will be tracked from 1 April to 31 March of the following year)

The majority of cards track entitlements based on membership year. However, there are a handful of cards which track entitlements by the calendar year instead.

Diners Club

DCS Imperium Card

Citi PremierMiles Card

Citi Prestige Card

HSBC TravelOne Card

Maybank Premier World Mastercard

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card

UOB PRVI Miles Card

The BOC Visa Infinite is the exception, following neither membership year nor calendar year. Instead, entitlements are based on a 12-month period running from 1 November to 31 October.

I want to specifically emphasise that membership year here refers to your lounge pass membership, and not your credit card.

If you applied for your Priority Pass as soon as you got your credit card, then it’s likely the two will be the same. However, if you delayed your application for whatever reason, then the two will be different.

You can check when your membership allowance refreshes on the Priority Pass website or app, or the DragonPass/Airport Companion/Mastercard Travel Pass app.

Can free visits be stacked?

Yes.

For example, if you have both the DBS Altitude Visa (2x free Priority Pass visits) and the Citi PremierMiles Card (2x free Priority Pass visits), you’ll have a total of four visits to use. You will need to register and keep track of separate Priority Pass accounts, however, as it’s not possible to combine entitlements from different cards in a single account.

It’s easier to manage multiple DragonPass accounts, on the other hand, since you can simply add them to one single user account. However, you might have to install multiple apps, depending on where your membership came from.

If your credit card is a… …download this app OCBC VOYAGE Card

OCBC Premier Visa Infinite

Or if you purchased a membership directly from DragonPass OCBC VOYAGE CardOCBC Premier Visa Infinite DragonPass

Android | iOS)

DragonPass Mastercard Mastercard Mastercard Travel Pass

Mastercard Travel Pass (Android | iOS) Visa Visa Airport Companion

Airport Companion (Android | iOS)

Can I bring a guest?

When it comes to bringing guests, there are two possible scenarios.

For credit cards that come with unlimited lounge visits, some allow the cardholder to bring a guest every time they visit.

Card Guest Allowance

(every visit) AMEX Centurion

AMEX Centurion 1-2, depending on lounge AMEX Platinum Charge

1-2, depending on lounge UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

(Ends 1 June 2026) UOB Reserve Card

For credit cards that come with a limited number of lounge visits, some allow the cardholder to share these with one or more guests.

Card Lounge Visits Shareable? Citi PremierMiles Card

Citi PremierMiles Card 2

C. Year

Yes

1x Guest DBS Altitude Visa

DBS Altitude Visa 2

M. Year

Yes

1x Guest Maybank Premier World Mastercard

C. Year

Yes

1x Guest Card

StanChart Journey Card 2

M. Year

Yes

1x Guest BOC Visa Infinite

BOC Visa Infinite 4

1 Nov to 31 Oct Yes

Multiple Guests HSBC TravelOne Card

4

C. Year

Yes

Multiple Guests StanChart Visa Infinite

StanChart Visa Infinite 6

M. Year

Yes

1x Guest AMEX Platinum Charge*

Apply (1st Supp. Card) 8

C. Year Yes

Multiple Guests DBS Vantage

DBS Vantage 10

M. Year

Yes

Multiple Guests Citi Prestige Card

Citi Prestige Card 12

C. Year

Yes

Multiple Guests StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite

StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite 12^

M. Year Yes

1x Guest

*This refers to the Priority Pass issued to the first supplementary cardholder. All supplementary cardholders receive unlimited access to Centurion and Plaza Premium lounges, together with 1-2 guests depending on lounge ^12 visits with min. AUM S$200K and wealth holdings , otherwise 2 visits*This refers to the Priority Pass issued to the first supplementary cardholder. All supplementary cardholders receive unlimited access to Centurion and Plaza Premium lounges, together with 1-2 guests depending on lounge

The Citi PremierMiles Card, DBS Altitude Visa, Maybank Premier World Mastercard and StanChart Journey Card only have two lounge visits per year, so obviously you can’t bring more than one guest each time.

However, even if your credit card offers more than two lounge visits, there’s no guarantee you can bring more than one guest. For example, even though the StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite has 12x lounge visits, you can only bring a maximum of one guest at a time.

Of the cards with more than two lounge visits, only the AMEX Platinum Charge (first supplementary card), BOC Visa Infinite, HSBC TravelOne Card, DBS Vantage and Citi Prestige Card allow you to share your visits with more than one guest.

What about the StanChart Beyond Card? I’ve not included the StanChart Beyond Card in either table, because it’s a bit of an odd duck. While principal and up to four supplementary cardholders enjoy unlimited lounge visits, they have a shared guest allowance of 6x visits per calendar year. Multiple visits can be utilised at one time, so for example, if Supp. Cardholder #1 brings 3x guests, then the principal cardholder and all other supp. cardholders have 3x guests left to use for the rest of the year.

The following cards do not allow cardholders to share their visits with guests.

CIMB Visa Infinite

DCS Imperium Card

OCBC Premier Visa Infinite

OCBC VOYAGE (supplementary cards)

Maybank Visa Infinite

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card

UOB PRVI Miles

Refer to the following article for more details.

The policy on children is more nebulous and varies by lounge. In general, infants under the age of 2 will be admitted for free, while some lounges may permit free entry for kids up to 12 years old.

Do supplementary cardholders get access?

As a rule of thumb, lounge privileges are only accorded to the principal cardholder. That said, there are a few exceptions.

Card Supp. Cardholder Entitlement AMEX Platinum Charge AMEX Platinum Charge Priority Pass: 8x visits per calendar year

Max 1x supp. card

Other lounges: Unlimited visits + 1-2 guests

All supp. cards

Citi ULTIMA Citi ULTIMA Unlimited visits

Max 2x supp. cards

HSBC Prive Card HSBC Prive Card Unlimited visits

Max 3x supp. cards HSBC Premier Mastercard HSBC Premier Mastercard Unlimited visits

Max 3x supp. cards HSBC Visa Infinite HSBC Visa Infinite Unlimited visits

Max 5x supp. cards

OCBC VOYAGE OCBC VOYAGE 2x visits per calendar year

All supp. cards

StanChart Beyond Card StanChart Beyond Card Unlimited visits

Max 4x supp. cards UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card 6x visits per calendar year

All supp. cards

UOB Reserve Card UOB Reserve Card Unlimited visits

All supp. cards



Can I lounge hop?

If your lounge membership comes with unlimited visits, you might be tempted to hop from lounge to lounge or restaurant to restaurant to make the most of it.

That’s certainly possible, subject the following restrictions.

Priority Pass & LoungeKey You cannot visit the same restaurant more than once every 24 hours DragonPass Mastercard Travel Pass : You cannot redeem more than one set meal every two hours, across all restaurants

All others: You cannot redeem more than one set meal every five hours, across all restaurants

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card: After redeeming a lounge visit or set meal, you cannot redeem another lounge visit or set meal for four hours

Priority Pass and LoungeKey are much more generous in this respect. While you can’t visit the same lounge or restaurant more than once per 24 hours, you can visit a different one. Of course, this is probably why so many card issuers have been nerfing unlimited-visit Priority Pass memberships…

If you have a DragonPass, the picture is a bit more complicated. The DragonPass fair use policy sets the following restrictions on airport lounge and restaurant visits:

A maximum of one lounge visit every two hours

A maximum of one set meal every five hours (except for cards using the Mastercard Travel Pass, where the limit is two hours)

Both these categories interact with each other, so you can’t redeem a set meal and then visit a lounge until a two-hour window has passed.

DragonPass Cooldown Policy Visit #1 Visit #2 Cooldown Lounge Lounge 2 hours Lounge Set meal 2 hours Set meal Lounge 2 hours Set meal Set meal 2 hours (MTP)*

5 hours (all others) *MTP= Mastercard Travel Pass

However, banks are free to tighten these policies even further, and the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card has a cooldown period of at least four hours.

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card Cooldown Policy Visit #1 Visit #2 Cooldown Lounge Lounge 4 hours Lounge Set meal 4 hours Set meal Lounge 4 hours Set meal Set meal 5 hours

Not just airport lounges!

If the lounge is too crowded, your lounge pass can also be used for non-lounge experiences like restaurants, spas and nap pods.

💳 Restrictions for AMEX-issued Priority Pass If your Priority Pass membership is issued by American Express, do note that it does not cover so-called “non-lounge experiences” like restaurants or spas. When in doubt as to whether something counts as a “non-lounge experience”, refer to the American Express lounge finder. If you see a lounge listed there, you can use your American Express-issued Priority Pass. For what it’s worth, your lounge pass will be automatically rejected at any ineligible venue, so you don’t need to worry about unexpected charges.

Restaurants

DragonPass, LoungeKey and Priority Pass members can redeem lounge visit entitlements for set menus or dining credits at selected restaurants.

I’ve summarised the options available at Changi Airport below.

Terminal Restaurant Score * Access ^ T1

Airside Crystal Jade La Mian XLB

Under Renovation

4.2★ DP PP T1

Airside Heineken World Bar 3.9★ DP T1

Airside Kaveri Express Indian Veg 4.0★ PP T1

Airside Mango Tree Kitchen 3.9★ DP T1

Landside Saboten 4.3★ DP T1

Landside Terrace Chinese Kitchen 3.6★ DP PP T1

Airside World of Tiger Beer 4.7★ DP T2

Airside Asian Street Kitchen 4.2★ PP T2

Landside Chutney Mary 3.9★ DP PP T2

Airside Heineken World Bar 3.9★ DP T2

Landside Hub & Spoke 4.1★ DP PP T2

Airside Kaveri Indian Veg. 4.0★ DP PP T3

Airside Kaveri Express Indian Veg 4.0★ PP T3

Landside NamNam 3.9★ DP T3

Airside The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck 3.4★ PP T4

Airside Crystal Jade Go 4.2★ DP PP T4

Airside Tiger Den 4.0★ PP *Based on Google Reviews, out of 5★ | DP = DragonPass, PP = Priority Pass

For more details, including opening hours, entitlements and the all-important menus, refer to the article below.

Spas, transit hotels, gaming lounges

Alternatively, your visit entitlements can also be used for spa treatments, capsule hotels, sleep pods and even video game lounges, depending on airport.

In Changi Airport, for example, you can visit TranSpa in Terminal 2 and enjoy a 20-minute head and shoulder or foot massage, or Be Relax in Terminal 3 for a 15-minute foot massage.

Conclusion

The quality of airport lounges can be extremely variable. The best precaution against wasting your free visit on a crappy lounge is to simply ask whether you can have a quick look inside before deciding.

Here’s some things to look out for when surveying a lounge:

How plentiful are power outlets and USB charging ports?

What’s the quality of the F&B selection (especially alcohol!) like?

Are there shower rooms, and do they look clean?

Does the lounge have productivity pods or workstations?

Is there a napping area, or better yet, nap rooms?

Remember, your lounge pass need not necessarily be used for a lounge- sometimes you might be better off having a nice meal in a restaurant, or perhaps a relaxing spa treatment instead.