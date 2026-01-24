IHG One Rewards offering double elite night credits

IHG One Rewards has launched a new targeted promotion that offers double elite nights for stays completed by 31 March 2026.
While there is a cap of 10 bonus elite nights, this can be further stacked with the ongoing global double points promotion, making it potentially lucrative for those targeted. Together with the base elite nights, this promotion could potentially get you all the way up to Gold, while also unlocking Milestone Rewards.
Earn double elite nights with IHG One Rewards
From 22 January to 31 March 2026, targeted IHG One Rewards members will earn one bonus elite night credit for every qualifying night they stay, up to a maximum of 10 bonus elite night credits.
You can check whether you’re targeted by entering your membership number on this page.
Here are the key points to note:
- Your stay must be completed (i.e. check-out) by 31 March 2026 to qualify
- Promotion is not valid for award nights or Points + Cash rates
- All paid nights booked directly through IHG qualify for this promotion, with a minimum nightly rate of US$30
- Bonus elite night credits will post within six weeks of an eligible stay
As a reminder, IHG One Rewards has four tiers of elite status, starting with Silver and progressing up to Diamond. The total elite nights you could earn from this promotion alone would be sufficient to qualify/requalify for Gold Elite, and put you halfway to Platinum.
|Nights
|Points
|Silver Elite
|10
|–
|Gold Elite
|20
|40,000
|Platinum Elite
|40
|60,000
|Diamond Elite
|70
|120,000
The detailed list of benefits by tier can be found below.
Bonus nights count towards Milestone Rewards
For the avoidance of doubt, the bonus nights awarded under this promotion will count towards Milestone Rewards.
Assuming you max out the full 20 nights (10 + 10) available under this promotion, you would qualify for 5,000 bonus points, 2x F&B rewards worth up to US$20 each, or a confirmable suite upgrade award (valid for a stay of up to five nights).
|Milestone
|Rewards
|20 nights
|
Pick One
|30 nights
|
Pick One
|40 nights
|
Pick Two
|50 nights
|
Pick One
|60 nights
|
Pick One
|70 nights
|
Pick Two
|80 nights
|
Pick One
|90 nights
|
Pick One
|100 nights
|
Pick One
Stack with 2x points promotion
|Register Here
IHG’s ongoing global promo offers registered members an uncapped 2X points on their stays, starting from the second stay onwards.
- Registration is required
- Stays must be between 1 January to 31 March 2026
- No minimum stay is necessary
- All registrations must be done prior to an eligible stay
- All paid nights booked directly through IHG qualify for this promotion, with a minimum nightly rate of US$30
- Award nights do not qualify for this promotion
- There is no cap on the bonus points that can be earned
- Bonus points will post within six weeks of an eligible stay
This promotion can be stacked with the double elite nights offer, so if you were targeted, that’s a potentially lucrative return. The only annoyance is that the 2X points only kicks in from your second stay onwards.
What cards to use for IHG bookings?
Here’s the full list of cards you can use for IHG hotel stays. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|4 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap
|Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
|4 mpd
|MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
|HSBC Revolution
Apply
|4 mpd
|MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26
| UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K spend per s. month. Must use contactless payments if in SGD
|StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|3-4 mpd
FCY only
|3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|3.2 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap
|Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|3.2 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
|StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|3 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap
|BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
|2.8 mpd
FCY only
|No min. spend and no cap
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|2.8 mpd
FCY only
|Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
|S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month
Conclusion
IHG One Rewards members should check to see if they’ve been targeted for the latest double elite nights campaign, which offers up to 10 bonus elite night credits for stays completed by 31 March 2026.
Maxing out this promotion would land you at Gold, with the rest of the year to earn up to Platinum or Diamond. It will also count towards Milestone Rewards, including a lucrative suite night upgrade award of up to five nights.