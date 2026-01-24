IHG One Rewards offering double elite night credits

IHG One Rewards has launched a new targeted promotion that offers double elite nights for stays completed by 31 March 2026.

While there is a cap of 10 bonus elite nights, this can be further stacked with the ongoing global double points promotion, making it potentially lucrative for those targeted. Together with the base elite nights, this promotion could potentially get you all the way up to Gold, while also unlocking Milestone Rewards.

Earn double elite nights with IHG One Rewards

From 22 January to 31 March 2026, targeted IHG One Rewards members will earn one bonus elite night credit for every qualifying night they stay, up to a maximum of 10 bonus elite night credits.

You can check whether you’re targeted by entering your membership number on this page.

Here are the key points to note:

Your stay must be completed (i.e. check-out) by 31 March 2026 to qualify

Bonus elite night credits will post within six weeks of an eligible stay

As a reminder, IHG One Rewards has four tiers of elite status, starting with Silver and progressing up to Diamond. The total elite nights you could earn from this promotion alone would be sufficient to qualify/requalify for Gold Elite, and put you halfway to Platinum.

Nights Points Silver Elite 10 – Gold Elite 20 40,000 Platinum Elite 40 60,000 Diamond Elite 70 120,000

The detailed list of benefits by tier can be found below.

Bonus nights count towards Milestone Rewards

For the avoidance of doubt, the bonus nights awarded under this promotion will count towards Milestone Rewards.

Assuming you max out the full 20 nights (10 + 10) available under this promotion, you would qualify for 5,000 bonus points, 2x F&B rewards worth up to US$20 each, or a confirmable suite upgrade award (valid for a stay of up to five nights).

Milestone Rewards 20 nights 5,000 bonus points

2 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.)

1 confirmable suite upgrade Pick One 30 nights 5,000 bonus points

2 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.) Pick One 40 nights 10,000 bonus points

5 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.)

1 confirmable suite upgrade (limit one)

Annual lounge membership (limit one) Pick Two 50 nights 10,000 bonus points

5 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.) Pick One 60 nights 10,000 bonus points

5 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.) Pick One 70 nights 10,000 bonus points

5 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.)

2 confirmable suite upgrades (limit one)

Annual lounge membership (limit one) Pick Two 80 nights 10,000 bonus points

5 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.) Pick One 90 nights 10,000 bonus points

5 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.) Pick One 100 nights 10,000 bonus points

5 F&B rewards (US$20 ea.) Pick One

Stack with 2x points promotion

IHG’s ongoing global promo offers registered members an uncapped 2X points on their stays, starting from the second stay onwards.

Registration is required

Stays must be between 1 January to 31 March 2026

No minimum stay is necessary

minimum stay is necessary All registrations must be done prior to an eligible stay

to an eligible stay All paid nights booked directly through IHG qualify for this promotion, with a minimum nightly rate of US$30

Award nights do not qualify for this promotion

qualify for this promotion There is no cap on the bonus points that can be earned

on the bonus points that can be earned Bonus points will post within six weeks of an eligible stay

This promotion can be stacked with the double elite nights offer, so if you were targeted, that’s a potentially lucrative return. The only annoyance is that the 2X points only kicks in from your second stay onwards.

What cards to use for IHG bookings?

Here’s the full list of cards you can use for IHG hotel stays. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks DBS Woman’s World Card

DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online DCS Imperium Card

FCY only

Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap Maybank XL Rewards

Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26 UOB Lady’s Card

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire

UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K spend per s. month. Must use contactless payments if in SGD StanChart Beyond Card

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

FCY only

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

FCY only Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap



StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap BOC Elite Miles Card

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

FCY only No min. spend and no cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

FCY only

Min S$800 per c. month, no cap S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month



Conclusion

IHG One Rewards members should check to see if they’ve been targeted for the latest double elite nights campaign, which offers up to 10 bonus elite night credits for stays completed by 31 March 2026.

Maxing out this promotion would land you at Gold, with the rest of the year to earn up to Platinum or Diamond. It will also count towards Milestone Rewards, including a lucrative suite night upgrade award of up to five nights.