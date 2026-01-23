Search
World of Hyatt offering up to 50,000 bonus points for Hyatt House and Hyatt Studios stays

From now till 31 December 2026, earn 5,000 bonus points for each stay of at least 5 nights at Hyatt House and Hyatt Studios properties worldwide.

World of Hyatt has launched a new promotion offering bonus points for stays at properties under the Hyatt House and Hyatt Studios brands.

Registered members will earn 5,000 points per minimum five-night stay, capped at 50,000 points for the entire promotion period. While a five-night stay is definitely on the longer side, the return has the potential to be decent, given the relatively low rates for these limited-service brands.

Earn up to 50,000 bonus points with World of Hyatt

Register here

World of Hyatt members can now earn 5,000 bonus points on each stay of five or more consecutive nights at Hyatt House and Hyatt Studios, completed between 20 January and 31 December 2026.

Here are the key details of this offer.

  • Registration is required, and can be done via this link
  • Stays must be completed (i.e. check-out) by 31 December 2026 to qualify
  • This offer can be enjoyed a maximum of 10 times (i.e. 50,000 bonus points)
  • Both paid and award stays are eligible
  • Bonus points will post within 2-3 weeks after check-out

While World of Hyatt allows members to earn points for up to three rooms, only one room will qualify towards this promotion. Based on a value of 1.7 US cents per point, this works out to a return of US$85, and could be a nice return if your average room rate is low. 

As a reminder, these bonus points are awarded on top of the regular base points that World of Hyatt members earn, which ranges from 5-6.5 points per US$1.

🏨 World of Hyatt Points per US$1
Tier Regular Elite Bonus Total
Member 5 0 5
Discoverist

5

 0.5 5.5
Explorist 5
 1 6
Globalist 5
 1.5 6.5

You can browse for Hyatt House or Hyatt Studios properties via this link. The closest property to Singapore would be the Hyatt House Mont Kiara, which I stayed at back in 2024 and found rather pleasant (breakfast aside- and to think this is one of the few Hyatt Houses worldwide to charge for it!).

Review: Hyatt House Kuala Lumpur, Mont Kiara

What cards should you use for hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for Hyatt hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online
DCS Imperium Card
Apply		 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
FCY only
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only		 Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only		 No min. spend and no cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

World of Hyatt fast track offer

Check your eligibility

As a reminder, World of Hyatt has just renewed their fast-track offer for employees of selected MNCs, which grants them instant World of Hyatt Explorist status for a 90-day period, bypassing the usual 30 night requirement.

During this period:

  • members who stay 10 qualifying nights will retain Explorist status until 29 February 2028
  • members who stay 20 qualifying nights will be upgraded to Globalist status until 29 February 2028

Qualifying nights include both points and cash stays, at Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide.

You’ll need to register by 31 December 2026, but the sooner you complete the challenge the better, since the status expiry date is fixed at February 2028 regardless.

This offer is open to employees of an unspecified list of companies. You can always try your luck by entering your membership number and company email. Known successes include Apple, Ernst & Young, Google, IBM, PWC, LinkedIn, Microsoft and Netflix. 

Conclusion

Hyatt House Mont Kiara

From now till 31 December 2026, World of Hyatt members can register to earn up to 50,000 bonus points for stays at Hyatt House and Hyatt Studios properties worldwide. This applies to both paid and award nights, though a minimum stay of five nights is required. 

Registration only takes a minute, so you might as well do it just in case. 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
