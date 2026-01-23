World of Hyatt offering up to 50,000 bonus points for Hyatt House and Hyatt Studios stays

World of Hyatt has launched a new promotion offering bonus points for stays at properties under the Hyatt House and Hyatt Studios brands.

Registered members will earn 5,000 points per minimum five-night stay, capped at 50,000 points for the entire promotion period. While a five-night stay is definitely on the longer side, the return has the potential to be decent, given the relatively low rates for these limited-service brands.

World of Hyatt members can now earn 5,000 bonus points on each stay of five or more consecutive nights at Hyatt House and Hyatt Studios, completed between 20 January and 31 December 2026.

Here are the key details of this offer.

Registration is required, and can be done via this link

Stays must be completed (i.e. check-out) by 31 December 2026 to qualify

This offer can be enjoyed a maximum of 10 times (i.e. 50,000 bonus points)

Both paid and award stays are eligible

Bonus points will post within 2-3 weeks after check-out

While World of Hyatt allows members to earn points for up to three rooms, only one room will qualify towards this promotion. Based on a value of 1.7 US cents per point, this works out to a return of US$85, and could be a nice return if your average room rate is low.

As a reminder, these bonus points are awarded on top of the regular base points that World of Hyatt members earn, which ranges from 5-6.5 points per US$1.

🏨 World of Hyatt Points per US$1 Tier Regular Elite Bonus Total Member Member 5 0 5 Discoverist Discoverist 5

0.5 5.5 Explorist Explorist 5

1 6 Globalist Globalist 5

1.5 6.5

You can browse for Hyatt House or Hyatt Studios properties via this link. The closest property to Singapore would be the Hyatt House Mont Kiara, which I stayed at back in 2024 and found rather pleasant (breakfast aside- and to think this is one of the few Hyatt Houses worldwide to charge for it!).

What cards should you use for hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for Hyatt hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks DBS Woman’s World Card

Apply

DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online DCS Imperium Card

Apply 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap Maybank XL Rewards

Apply

Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

Apply

4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26 UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply

UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category

Apply

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

FCY only

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

FCY only Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap



Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

FCY only No min. spend and no cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

FCY only

Min S$800 per c. month, no cap S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month



World of Hyatt fast track offer

As a reminder, World of Hyatt has just renewed their fast-track offer for employees of selected MNCs, which grants them instant World of Hyatt Explorist status for a 90-day period, bypassing the usual 30 night requirement.

During this period:

members who stay 10 qualifying nights will retain Explorist status until 29 February 2028

will retain until 29 February 2028 members who stay 20 qualifying nights will be upgraded to Globalist status until 29 February 2028

Qualifying nights include both points and cash stays, at Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide.

You’ll need to register by 31 December 2026, but the sooner you complete the challenge the better, since the status expiry date is fixed at February 2028 regardless.

This offer is open to employees of an unspecified list of companies. You can always try your luck by entering your membership number and company email. Known successes include Apple, Ernst & Young, Google, IBM, PWC, LinkedIn, Microsoft and Netflix.

Conclusion

From now till 31 December 2026, World of Hyatt members can register to earn up to 50,000 bonus points for stays at Hyatt House and Hyatt Studios properties worldwide. This applies to both paid and award nights, though a minimum stay of five nights is required.

Registration only takes a minute, so you might as well do it just in case.