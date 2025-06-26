Kris+ will cut earn rates at more than 250 merchants from July

Singapore Airlines recently announced that from 1 July 2025, the value of a KrisFlyer mile would be standardised at 1 cent across all its platforms. Whether you’re paying for Singapore Airlines or Scoot tickets, KrisShop purchases, Pelago experiences or Kris+ transactions, the same rate of 100 miles = S$1 will apply.

This seemed like especially great news for Kris+. Not only would the value of existing KrisPay miles appreciate by 50% overnight (up from the current 150 miles = S$1), it would also mean a commensurate increase in rebates. The top earning band of 9 mpd, for instance, would soon be a 9% rebate— before even factoring in the value of credit card miles!

Unfortunately, it’s not quite going to play out that way, because Kris+ has just announced a major nerf in earn rates across the board. While it’s hard to calculate exact numbers, by my estimates more than 250 merchants will be reducing their earn rates come July and, I suspect, more to come in subsequent months.

Kris+ cutting earn rates at more than 250 merchants

Kris+ has published an updated list of merchants and earn rates that takes effect from 1 July 2025, which I’ve parsed into the table below and compared with the previous version (dated 1 November 2024).

Earn Rate At 1 Nov 24 At 1 Jul 25 9 mpd 95 4 6 mpd 114 48 5 mpd 4 74 4 mpd 27 47 3 mpd 153 158 2 mpd 8 135 1.5 mpd 0 1 1 mpd 19 29 0.5 mpd 1 2 0.33 mpd 0 3

⚠️ Be careful when reading the document! The PDF that Kris+ publishes is very misleading. On first glance, you might think “Yay! Everything’s going up!” On closer inspection, however, you’ll realise the left column shows the base rate, and not the “before” rate you’re earning now. The base rate is practically irrelevant to the consumer; all you care about is what you’re earning now, and what you’ll earn going forward. For example, the way Affordable Wines is shown in the table suggests it’s increasing from 3 mpd to 6 mpd, when in reality it’s decreasing from 9 mpd to 6 mpd!

Now, before we compare the numbers, I want to highlight a problem. We only have snapshot views of the Kris+ merchant ecosystem, based on how often Singapore Airlines decides to publish an updated list.

In the period between 1 November 2024 and 1 July 2025, there would be new joiners and leavers, and existing merchants might also have had “off-cycle” earn rate adjustments. This introduces noise into the data, but short of maintaining an auto-updating list (and if anyone knows how to do that, I’m all ears), I don’t know how to solve it.

That said, we can still get a rough sense of the overall generosity of the Kris+ programme, as measured by average earn rates.

Date Average Earn Rate October 2023 6.2 mpd April 2024 5.8 mpd August 2024 5.4 mpd July 2025 3.3 mpd

As you can see, the July 2025 changes will entail a severe cut of about 40%, though perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise given the rebasing of KrisFlyer mile value (more on that later).

Here’s a full rundown of all the merchants whose earn rates have changed between 1 November 2024 and 1 July 2025.

Merchant Old Rate New Rate 5 ON 25 – Andaz Singapore 9 mpd 5 mpd 665°F – Andaz Singapore 9 mpd 5 mpd Affordable Wines 9 mpd 6 mpd Alley on 25 – Andaz Singapore 9 mpd 5 mpd Alma by Juan Amador 9 mpd 6 mpd Amici Events and Catering 9 mpd 2 mpd Amò 9 mpd 5 mpd ANTI:DOTE (Fairmont Singapore) 9 mpd 5 mpd Asian Market Café (Fairmont Singapore) 9 mpd 5 mpd Atelier Lounge 9 mpd 4 mpd Atrium Bar 317 9 mpd 6 mpd Atrium Restaurant – Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium 9 mpd 6 mpd BAKALAKI Greek Taverna 9 mpd 5 mpd Bar Square – Andaz Singapore 9 mpd 5 mpd BBQ Express 9 mpd 5 mpd Bratpack 9 mpd 6 mpd Chokmah 9 mpd 5 mpd CLOVE 9 mpd 5 mpd Club 5 (PARKROYAL on Beach Road) 9 mpd 6 mpd Duomo Ristorante 9 mpd 4 mpd Eden Restaurant 9 mpd 4 mpd Farm Frozen 9 mpd 5 mpd Ginger (PARKROYAL on Beach Road) 9 mpd 6 mpd GROHE 9 mpd 6 mpd Herschel Supply Co 9 mpd 6 mpd Honeymill 9 mpd 6 mpd JAAN By Kirk Westaway 9 mpd 5 mpd Janice Wong Singapore 9 mpd 4 mpd Jiang-Nan Chun – Four Seasons Hotel Singapore 9 mpd 6 mpd KEVIN SEAH 9 mpd 6 mpd Kim Choo Kueh Chang 9 mpd 6 mpd L’Angelus 9 mpd 4 mpd Les Bouchons 9 mpd 4 mpd LeVeL33 9 mpd 6 mpd Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant (Sheraton Towers) 9 mpd 5 mpd Lime (PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering) 9 mpd 6 mpd Maharaja’s Tailors 9 mpd 6 mpd Mitsu Sushi Bar 9 mpd 6 mpd Mr Stork – Andaz Singapore 9 mpd 5 mpd NOBU Singapore 9 mpd 6 mpd One-Ninety Bar – Four Seasons Hotel Singapore 9 mpd 6 mpd One-Ninety Restaurant – Four Seasons Hotel Singapore 9 mpd 6 mpd Origin Grill (Shangri-La Singapore) 9 mpd 6 mpd OverEasy 9 mpd 4 mpd P.S.O. Beach Club 9 mpd 4 mpd Pastaria Abate 9 mpd 5 mpd Penhaligon’s 9 mpd 5 mpd Perk By Kate 9 mpd 5 mpd Po Restaurant 9 mpd 4 mpd Prego (Fairmont Singapore) 9 mpd 5 mpd Restaurant JAG 9 mpd 5 mpd RISIS 9 mpd 5 mpd Si Chuan Dou Hua (PARKROYAL on Beach Road) 9 mpd 6 mpd Si Chuan Dou Hua (TOP of UOB) 9 mpd 6 mpd Singapore Sidecars 9 mpd 6 mpd SKAI Bar (Swissôtel The Stamford) 9 mpd 5 mpd SKAI Restaurant (Swissôtel The Stamford) 9 mpd 5 mpd SO France Bistro 9 mpd 6 mpd SO France Market 9 mpd 6 mpd Solo Ristorante 9 mpd 4 mpd Southbridge 9 mpd 5 mpd State Property 9 mpd 5 mpd Tandoor (Holiday Inn® Singapore Orchard City Centre) 9 mpd 4 mpd Tapas,24 9 mpd 4 mpd The 1872 Clipper Tea Co. 9 mpd 6 mpd The Coconut Club 9 mpd 4 mpd The Dining Room (Sheraton Towers) 9 mpd 5 mpd THE EIGHT 9 mpd 5 mpd The Line (Shangri-La Singapore) 9 mpd 6 mpd The Par Club Singapore 9 mpd 6 mpd The Ring Boxing Community 9 mpd 5 mpd The Spot 9 mpd 5 mpd The Stamford Brasserie 9 mpd 5 mpd The White Tiffin 9 mpd 2 mpd Tian Fu Tea Room 9 mpd 6 mpd Timbuk2 9 mpd 6 mpd TONITO Latin American Kitchen 9 mpd 5 mpd Virtual Room 9 mpd 6 mpd WAKANUI Grill Dining Singapore 9 mpd 5 mpd Window on the Park (Holiday Inn® Singapore Orchard City Centre) 9 mpd 4 mpd Wooloomooloo Steakhouse 9 mpd 5 mpd Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant – Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium 9 mpd 6 mpd 108 Matcha Saro 6 mpd 3 mpd 808 Cycles 6 mpd 3 mpd Adertek Baby & Kids 6 mpd 3 mpd AIBI 6 mpd 3 mpd Alegria Singapore 6 mpd 3 mpd Andersen’s of Denmark 6 mpd 3 mpd Anglo Indian Café & Bar 6 mpd 4 mpd Babynatureco. 6 mpd 2 mpd Bacha Coffee 6 mpd 3 mpd Bee Cheng Hiang 6 mpd 3 mpd Bee Cheng Hiang Grillery 6 mpd 3 mpd Beppu Menkan 6 mpd 2 mpd Bynd Artisan 6 mpd 2 mpd Carv Artisanal Butchery 6 mpd 2 mpd Cedele 6 mpd 5 mpd Cheeselads 6 mpd 2 mpd Chingu Dining 6 mpd 4 mpd COCA 6 mpd 3 mpd Coconut Queen 6 mpd 5 mpd Cycle Project Store 6 mpd 3 mpd Dancing Crab 6 mpd 5 mpd Doco Donburi 6 mpd 3 mpd Douraku Sushi 6 mpd 5 mpd Dragon Brand Bird’s Nest 6 mpd 2 mpd EA Detailer 6 mpd 5 mpd Edith Patisserie 6 mpd 5 mpd EGA Juice Clinic 6 mpd 3 mpd Enjoy Eating House and Bar 6 mpd 5 mpd Evan’s Kitchen 6 mpd 3 mpd Flipper’s 6 mpd 5 mpd For the Love of Laundry 6 mpd 2 mpd Four Seasons Durians 6 mpd 3 mpd Fried Chicken Master 6 mpd 3 mpd Gaia 6 mpd 2 mpd Garrett Popcorn Shops® 6 mpd 3 mpd Geometry 6 mpd 3 mpd Georges 6 mpd 2 mpd Gong Cha 6 mpd 5 mpd GUESS 6 mpd 3 mpd Gyutan-Tan 6 mpd 4 mpd Her Velvet Vase 6 mpd 2 mpd HipVan 6 mpd 2 mpd Huggs Coffee 6 mpd 5 mpd Ikigai Izakaya the Riverwalk 6 mpd 3 mpd In Good Company 6 mpd 3 mpd Joy Luck Teahouse 6 mpd 3 mpd Kam’s Roast 6 mpd 3 mpd Kazo Singapore 6 mpd 3 mpd Klarra 6 mpd 2 mpd Krispy Kreme 6 mpd 3 mpd Lao Beijing 6 mpd 5 mpd LeCaine Gems 6 mpd 5 mpd LingZhi Vegetarian 6 mpd 5 mpd llaollao 6 mpd 3 mpd Madame Tussauds SG 6 mpd 3 mpd Mayer 6 mpd 5 mpd Menya Kokoro 6 mpd 3 mpd Mrs Pho 6 mpd 5 mpd National Gallery Singapore 6 mpd 3 mpd Neal’s Yard Remedies 6 mpd 2 mpd Niku Kappo 6 mpd 3 mpd Ola Beach Club 6 mpd 3 mpd Old Seng Choong 6 mpd 3 mpd Paris Baguette 6 mpd 5 mpd PATISSERIE G 6 mpd 3 mpd Polar Puffs & Cakes 6 mpd 5 mpd Prestige Affairs 6 mpd 2 mpd Sakunthala’s Food Palace 6 mpd 2 mpd SIMONE PÉRÈLE 6 mpd 5 mpd Simple Wellness 6 mpd 2 mpd Slappy Cakes 6 mpd 5 mpd Smeg 6 mpd 2 mpd St. Gregory (PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering) 6 mpd 3 mpd St. Gregory (PARKROYAL on Beach Road) 6 mpd 3 mpd Straits Chinese Restaurant 6 mpd 2 mpd Sushi Airways 6 mpd 2 mpd TANOKE 6 mpd 2 mpd The Experts Sound 6 mpd 2 mpd The Little Gym Singapore 6 mpd 5 mpd The Meatery 6 mpd 3 mpd The Queen’s Pub 6 mpd 3 mpd Tóng Lè Private Dining 6 mpd 5 mpd Toss & Turn 6 mpd 5 mpd TP Tea 6 mpd 3 mpd Tsuta Japanese Dining 6 mpd 5 mpd TUNG LOK HEEN 6 mpd 5 mpd TUNG LOK PEKING DUCK 6 mpd 5 mpd TUNG LOK SEAFOOD 6 mpd 5 mpd TUNG LOK SIGNATURES 6 mpd 5 mpd TUNG LOK TEAHOUSE 6 mpd 5 mpd TWG Tea 6 mpd 3 mpd USHIO Sumiyaki & Sake Bar 6 mpd 5 mpd Vitakids 6 mpd 2 mpd Waku-Shin Yakiniku Restaurant 6 mpd 2 mpd WhyQ 6 mpd 3 mpd Willow Stream Spa 6 mpd 3 mpd Yakiniquest 6 mpd 4 mpd Zaffron Kitchen 6 mpd 3 mpd Kind Kones 5 mpd 4 mpd Delsey Paris 4 mpd 3 mpd L’Entrecôte The Steak & Fries Bistro 4 mpd 3 mpd Riviera 4 mpd 3 mpd Sabio 4 mpd 3 mpd TAJINE Moroccan Tapas & Cocktail Bar 4 mpd 3 mpd Travel Zone 4 mpd 3 mpd Victorinox 4 mpd 3 mpd 8 Korean BBQ (The Central) 3 mpd 2 mpd ASAP & Co. 3 mpd 2 mpd Bangkok Jam 3 mpd 2 mpd Barossa Steak & Grill 3 mpd 2 mpd Beauty in The Pot 3 mpd 2 mpd Benjamin Barker 3 mpd 2 mpd Bottles & Bottles 3 mpd 2 mpd Canadian Pizza 3 mpd 2 mpd Canton Paradise 3 mpd 2 mpd Capitol Optical 3 mpd 2 mpd Carrie K. 3 mpd 2 mpd Cherry & Oak 3 mpd 2 mpd Chez Vous 3 mpd 2 mpd Columbia 3 mpd 2 mpd D’Cuisines Restaurant 3 mpd 2 mpd De Arte Hair Studio 3 mpd 2 mpd DrHair 3 mpd 2 mpd DrSpa 3 mpd 2 mpd Erabelle 3 mpd 2 mpd Esso 3 mpd 0.5 mpd Famous Amos 3 mpd 2 mpd Fish Mart Sakuraya 3 mpd 2 mpd Fresver Beauty 3 mpd 2 mpd G2000 3 mpd 2 mpd GINLEE 3 mpd 2 mpd GRT Jewellers 3 mpd 2 mpd Hansgrohe Singapore 3 mpd 2 mpd Hook Coffee 3 mpd 2 mpd iFly Singapore 3 mpd 2 mpd Ikeda Spa 3 mpd 2 mpd Joo Bar 3 mpd 2 mpd Joyre TCMedi SPA 3 mpd 2 mpd Kenko Wellness Spa & Reflexology 3 mpd 2 mpd Kinohimitsu 3 mpd 2 mpd Le Petit Society 3 mpd 2 mpd Little Island Brewing Co (Gillman Barracks) 3 mpd 2 mpd Little Island Brewing Co. (Changi) 3 mpd 2 mpd Little Island Brewing Co. (South Beach) 3 mpd 2 mpd Love & Co. 3 mpd 0.33 mpd MANAM 3 mpd 2 mpd Multiflora TCM Spa 3 mpd 2 mpd Nailz Treats 3 mpd 2 mpd Nalan Restaurant 3 mpd 2 mpd Octapas Spanish Tapas Bar 3 mpd 2 mpd Orchid Live Seafood 3 mpd 2 mpd Outdoor Life 3 mpd 2 mpd Overscoop 3 mpd 2 mpd Paradise Classic 3 mpd 2 mpd Paradise Hotpot 3 mpd 2 mpd Paradise Teochew 3 mpd 2 mpd Pianoland 3 mpd 2 mpd QUEIC BY OLIVIA 3 mpd 2 mpd Royal Sporting House 3 mpd 2 mpd Ryan’s Kitchen 3 mpd 0.33 mpd Sake+ 3 mpd 2 mpd SARAI 3 mpd 2 mpd Scent by SIX 3 mpd 2 mpd Seafood Paradise 3 mpd 2 mpd Shunji Matsuo 3 mpd 2 mpd SK Jewellery 3 mpd 0.33 mpd Social Place 3 mpd 2 mpd Spa Rael 3 mpd 2 mpd Splice Barbershop 3 mpd 2 mpd Suki-Ya KIN 3 mpd 2 mpd Sun & Sand Sports (SSS) 3 mpd 2 mpd Sunday Staples 3 mpd 2 mpd Swatow Restaurant 3 mpd 2 mpd SYOUJIN 3 mpd 2 mpd Tai Cheong Bakery 3 mpd 2 mpd Tajimaya Yakiniku 3 mpd 2 mpd Tanglin Cookhouse 3 mpd 2 mpd Taste Paradise 3 mpd 2 mpd The Art Nooq 3 mpd 2 mpd The Assembly Ground 3 mpd 2 mpd The Café & Bar 3 mpd 2 mpd The Kind Bowl 3 mpd 2 mpd Vineyard 3 mpd 2 mpd

This was always inevitable

While no one likes to see a nerf, this really shouldn’t come as a surprise. It was bound to happen once the rebasing of KrisFlyer miles was announced.

Think about it: suppose you’re a merchant who’s currently offering 9 mpd with Kris+ and paying X% commission. If Kris+ increase the value of KrisPay miles by 50%, it can’t be the case that you keep the same earn rates and commissions. Either you pay more to Kris+, or you cut your earn rate proportionately.

In other words, the merchants are rebasing too. For example, we’re seeing a lot of merchants moving from the 9 mpd to 6 mpd category. That’s exactly what you’d expect to see, if the value of a KrisPay mile was increased by 50%.

If your end goal was always to take the miles earned from Kris+ and spend them at other Kris+ merchants, then you probably won’t mind this change too much— though not every rebasing reflects a 50% increase in value (i.e 33% reduction in earning); some merchants have taken the opportunity to cut their earn rates proportionately more.

But let’s be honest: how many people fall into that category? Practically everyone converts the miles earned from Kris+ into KrisFlyer, and in that case, these changes are going to sting something fierce. We’re seeing the number of 9 mpd merchants get cut from 95 to just four, and 6 mpd merchants from 114 to 48.

Mind you, I don’t think this is the end of it. There are approximately 190 merchants whose earn rates have not changed, but I find it hard to believe they’ll be able to maintain those rates for long with the rebasing. My guess is that either this group has contracts with Kris+ that guarantee their current earn rates and commissions for a certain period, or they plan to do “off-cycle” earn rate adjustments.

Earning miles via Kris+

Earning miles at Kris+ merchants is simple. All you need to do is:

Scan the merchant’s Kris+ QR code Enter the amount to be paid, and press “Pay” to pay via Apple/Google Pay

Miles will be credited immediately upon completing the transaction, which makes Kris+ an excellent way of topping up a KrisFlyer balance.

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a rate of 150 miles = S$1 (or 100 miles = S$1 from 1 July 2025).

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction. Alternatively, you can turn on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.

What card should I use with Kris+?

In general, Kris+ retains the MCC of the underlying merchant (though there are some exceptions, most notably for travel agencies), so you can use whatever card you’d normally use for that particular merchant.

When in doubt, the following cards are the safest to use with Kris+, as they earn 3-4 mpd regardless of Kris+ merchant.

However, there are also other cards you can use for dining or retail that will earn up to 4 mpd, such as the HSBC Revolution or UOB Lady’s Cards. Refer to the post below for more details.

Conclusion

From 1 July 2025, Kris+ will cut earn rates at more than 250 partners, all but eliminating the 9 mpd category and reducing average earn rate to an all-time low of 3.3 mpd.

While this is no doubt unpleasant, it’s perhaps not unexpected. It was always going to be necessary to “rebase” the Kris+ earn rates in light of the decision to boost the value of KrisPay miles to 1 cent each, and the adjustments — for the most part— reflect this.

But so long as it costs nothing extra to use Kris+ (and be mindful of opportunity costs, because you can’t stack other promotions like Love Dining), then some miles are better than no miles at all.

You still have a few days more to take advantage of the current earn rates, so try and do some shopping or dining out this weekend if you can. You might also consider buying vouchers from the Kris+ app, to lock in today’s earn rates for future consumption.