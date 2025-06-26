Kris+ will cut earn rates at more than 250 merchants from July

Singapore Airlines recently announced that from 1 July 2025, the value of a KrisFlyer mile would be standardised at 1 cent across all its platforms. Whether you’re paying for Singapore Airlines or Scoot tickets, KrisShop purchases, Pelago experiences or Kris+ transactions, the same rate of 100 miles = S$1 will apply.
This seemed like especially great news for Kris+. Not only would the value of existing KrisPay miles appreciate by 50% overnight (up from the current 150 miles = S$1), it would also mean a commensurate increase in rebates. The top earning band of 9 mpd, for instance, would soon be a 9% rebate— before even factoring in the value of credit card miles!
Unfortunately, it’s not quite going to play out that way, because Kris+ has just announced a major nerf in earn rates across the board. While it’s hard to calculate exact numbers, by my estimates more than 250 merchants will be reducing their earn rates come July and, I suspect, more to come in subsequent months.
Kris+ cutting earn rates at more than 250 merchants
Kris+ has published an updated list of merchants and earn rates that takes effect from 1 July 2025, which I’ve parsed into the table below and compared with the previous version (dated 1 November 2024).
|📱 Summary: Kris+ Earn Rates
|Earn Rate
|At 1 Nov 24
|At 1 Jul 25
|9 mpd
|95
|4
|6 mpd
|114
|48
|5 mpd
|4
|74
|4 mpd
|27
|47
|3 mpd
|153
|158
|2 mpd
|8
|135
|1.5 mpd
|0
|1
|1 mpd
|19
|29
|0.5 mpd
|1
|2
|0.33 mpd
|0
|3
|⚠️ Be careful when reading the document!
|
The PDF that Kris+ publishes is very misleading. On first glance, you might think “Yay! Everything’s going up!”
On closer inspection, however, you’ll realise the left column shows the base rate, and not the “before” rate you’re earning now. The base rate is practically irrelevant to the consumer; all you care about is what you’re earning now, and what you’ll earn going forward.
For example, the way Affordable Wines is shown in the table suggests it’s increasing from 3 mpd to 6 mpd, when in reality it’s decreasing from 9 mpd to 6 mpd!
Now, before we compare the numbers, I want to highlight a problem. We only have snapshot views of the Kris+ merchant ecosystem, based on how often Singapore Airlines decides to publish an updated list.
In the period between 1 November 2024 and 1 July 2025, there would be new joiners and leavers, and existing merchants might also have had “off-cycle” earn rate adjustments. This introduces noise into the data, but short of maintaining an auto-updating list (and if anyone knows how to do that, I’m all ears), I don’t know how to solve it.
That said, we can still get a rough sense of the overall generosity of the Kris+ programme, as measured by average earn rates.
|Date
|Average Earn Rate
|October 2023
|6.2 mpd
|April 2024
|5.8 mpd
|August 2024
|5.4 mpd
|July 2025
|3.3 mpd
As you can see, the July 2025 changes will entail a severe cut of about 40%, though perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise given the rebasing of KrisFlyer mile value (more on that later).
Here’s a full rundown of all the merchants whose earn rates have changed between 1 November 2024 and 1 July 2025.
|Merchant
|Old Rate
|New Rate
|5 ON 25 – Andaz Singapore
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|665°F – Andaz Singapore
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Affordable Wines
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|Alley on 25 – Andaz Singapore
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Alma by Juan Amador
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|Amici Events and Catering
|9 mpd
|2 mpd
|Amò
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|ANTI:DOTE (Fairmont Singapore)
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Asian Market Café (Fairmont Singapore)
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Atelier Lounge
|9 mpd
|4 mpd
|Atrium Bar 317
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|Atrium Restaurant – Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|BAKALAKI Greek Taverna
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Bar Square – Andaz Singapore
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|BBQ Express
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Bratpack
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|Chokmah
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|CLOVE
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Club 5 (PARKROYAL on Beach Road)
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|Duomo Ristorante
|9 mpd
|4 mpd
|Eden Restaurant
|9 mpd
|4 mpd
|Farm Frozen
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Ginger (PARKROYAL on Beach Road)
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|GROHE
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|Herschel Supply Co
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|Honeymill
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|JAAN By Kirk Westaway
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Janice Wong Singapore
|9 mpd
|4 mpd
|Jiang-Nan Chun – Four Seasons Hotel Singapore
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|KEVIN SEAH
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|Kim Choo Kueh Chang
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|L’Angelus
|9 mpd
|4 mpd
|Les Bouchons
|9 mpd
|4 mpd
|LeVeL33
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant (Sheraton Towers)
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Lime (PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering)
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|Maharaja’s Tailors
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|Mitsu Sushi Bar
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|Mr Stork – Andaz Singapore
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|NOBU Singapore
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|One-Ninety Bar – Four Seasons Hotel Singapore
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|One-Ninety Restaurant – Four Seasons Hotel Singapore
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|Origin Grill (Shangri-La Singapore)
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|OverEasy
|9 mpd
|4 mpd
|P.S.O. Beach Club
|9 mpd
|4 mpd
|Pastaria Abate
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Penhaligon’s
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Perk By Kate
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Po Restaurant
|9 mpd
|4 mpd
|Prego (Fairmont Singapore)
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Restaurant JAG
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|RISIS
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Si Chuan Dou Hua (PARKROYAL on Beach Road)
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|Si Chuan Dou Hua (TOP of UOB)
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|Singapore Sidecars
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|SKAI Bar (Swissôtel The Stamford)
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|SKAI Restaurant (Swissôtel The Stamford)
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|SO France Bistro
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|SO France Market
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|Solo Ristorante
|9 mpd
|4 mpd
|Southbridge
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|State Property
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Tandoor (Holiday Inn® Singapore Orchard City Centre)
|9 mpd
|4 mpd
|Tapas,24
|9 mpd
|4 mpd
|The 1872 Clipper Tea Co.
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|The Coconut Club
|9 mpd
|4 mpd
|The Dining Room (Sheraton Towers)
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|THE EIGHT
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|The Line (Shangri-La Singapore)
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|The Par Club Singapore
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|The Ring Boxing Community
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|The Spot
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|The Stamford Brasserie
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|The White Tiffin
|9 mpd
|2 mpd
|Tian Fu Tea Room
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|Timbuk2
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|TONITO Latin American Kitchen
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Virtual Room
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|WAKANUI Grill Dining Singapore
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Window on the Park (Holiday Inn® Singapore Orchard City Centre)
|9 mpd
|4 mpd
|Wooloomooloo Steakhouse
|9 mpd
|5 mpd
|Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant – Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium
|9 mpd
|6 mpd
|108 Matcha Saro
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|808 Cycles
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Adertek Baby & Kids
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|AIBI
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Alegria Singapore
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Andersen’s of Denmark
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Anglo Indian Café & Bar
|6 mpd
|4 mpd
|Babynatureco.
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|Bacha Coffee
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Bee Cheng Hiang
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Bee Cheng Hiang Grillery
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Beppu Menkan
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|Bynd Artisan
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|Carv Artisanal Butchery
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|Cedele
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|Cheeselads
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|Chingu Dining
|6 mpd
|4 mpd
|COCA
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Coconut Queen
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|Cycle Project Store
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Dancing Crab
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|Doco Donburi
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Douraku Sushi
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|Dragon Brand Bird’s Nest
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|EA Detailer
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|Edith Patisserie
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|EGA Juice Clinic
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Enjoy Eating House and Bar
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|Evan’s Kitchen
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Flipper’s
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|For the Love of Laundry
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|Four Seasons Durians
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Fried Chicken Master
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Gaia
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|Garrett Popcorn Shops®
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Geometry
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Georges
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|Gong Cha
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|GUESS
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Gyutan-Tan
|6 mpd
|4 mpd
|Her Velvet Vase
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|HipVan
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|Huggs Coffee
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|Ikigai Izakaya the Riverwalk
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|In Good Company
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Joy Luck Teahouse
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Kam’s Roast
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Kazo Singapore
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Klarra
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|Krispy Kreme
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Lao Beijing
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|LeCaine Gems
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|LingZhi Vegetarian
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|llaollao
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Madame Tussauds SG
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Mayer
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|Menya Kokoro
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Mrs Pho
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|National Gallery Singapore
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Neal’s Yard Remedies
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|Niku Kappo
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Ola Beach Club
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Old Seng Choong
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Paris Baguette
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|PATISSERIE G
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Polar Puffs & Cakes
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|Prestige Affairs
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|Sakunthala’s Food Palace
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|SIMONE PÉRÈLE
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|Simple Wellness
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|Slappy Cakes
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|Smeg
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|St. Gregory (PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering)
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|St. Gregory (PARKROYAL on Beach Road)
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Straits Chinese Restaurant
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|Sushi Airways
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|TANOKE
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|The Experts Sound
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|The Little Gym Singapore
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|The Meatery
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|The Queen’s Pub
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Tóng Lè Private Dining
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|Toss & Turn
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|TP Tea
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Tsuta Japanese Dining
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|TUNG LOK HEEN
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|TUNG LOK PEKING DUCK
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|TUNG LOK SEAFOOD
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|TUNG LOK SIGNATURES
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|TUNG LOK TEAHOUSE
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|TWG Tea
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|USHIO Sumiyaki & Sake Bar
|6 mpd
|5 mpd
|Vitakids
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|Waku-Shin Yakiniku Restaurant
|6 mpd
|2 mpd
|WhyQ
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Willow Stream Spa
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Yakiniquest
|6 mpd
|4 mpd
|Zaffron Kitchen
|6 mpd
|3 mpd
|Kind Kones
|5 mpd
|4 mpd
|Delsey Paris
|4 mpd
|3 mpd
|L’Entrecôte The Steak & Fries Bistro
|4 mpd
|3 mpd
|Riviera
|4 mpd
|3 mpd
|Sabio
|4 mpd
|3 mpd
|TAJINE Moroccan Tapas & Cocktail Bar
|4 mpd
|3 mpd
|Travel Zone
|4 mpd
|3 mpd
|Victorinox
|4 mpd
|3 mpd
|8 Korean BBQ (The Central)
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|ASAP & Co.
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Bangkok Jam
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Barossa Steak & Grill
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Beauty in The Pot
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Benjamin Barker
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Bottles & Bottles
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Canadian Pizza
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Canton Paradise
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Capitol Optical
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Carrie K.
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Cherry & Oak
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Chez Vous
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Columbia
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|D’Cuisines Restaurant
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|De Arte Hair Studio
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|DrHair
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|DrSpa
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Erabelle
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Esso
|3 mpd
|0.5 mpd
|Famous Amos
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Fish Mart Sakuraya
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Fresver Beauty
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|G2000
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|GINLEE
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|GRT Jewellers
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Hansgrohe Singapore
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Hook Coffee
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|iFly Singapore
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Ikeda Spa
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Joo Bar
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Joyre TCMedi SPA
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Kenko Wellness Spa & Reflexology
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Kinohimitsu
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Le Petit Society
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Little Island Brewing Co (Gillman Barracks)
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Little Island Brewing Co. (Changi)
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Little Island Brewing Co. (South Beach)
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Love & Co.
|3 mpd
|0.33 mpd
|MANAM
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Multiflora TCM Spa
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Nailz Treats
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Nalan Restaurant
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Octapas Spanish Tapas Bar
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Orchid Live Seafood
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Outdoor Life
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Overscoop
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Paradise Classic
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Paradise Hotpot
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Paradise Teochew
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Pianoland
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|QUEIC BY OLIVIA
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Royal Sporting House
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Ryan’s Kitchen
|3 mpd
|0.33 mpd
|Sake+
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|SARAI
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Scent by SIX
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Seafood Paradise
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Shunji Matsuo
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|SK Jewellery
|3 mpd
|0.33 mpd
|Social Place
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Spa Rael
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Splice Barbershop
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Suki-Ya KIN
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Sun & Sand Sports (SSS)
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Sunday Staples
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Swatow Restaurant
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|SYOUJIN
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Tai Cheong Bakery
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Tajimaya Yakiniku
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Tanglin Cookhouse
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Taste Paradise
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|The Art Nooq
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|The Assembly Ground
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|The Café & Bar
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|The Kind Bowl
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
|Vineyard
|3 mpd
|2 mpd
This was always inevitable
While no one likes to see a nerf, this really shouldn’t come as a surprise. It was bound to happen once the rebasing of KrisFlyer miles was announced.
Think about it: suppose you’re a merchant who’s currently offering 9 mpd with Kris+ and paying X% commission. If Kris+ increase the value of KrisPay miles by 50%, it can’t be the case that you keep the same earn rates and commissions. Either you pay more to Kris+, or you cut your earn rate proportionately.
In other words, the merchants are rebasing too. For example, we’re seeing a lot of merchants moving from the 9 mpd to 6 mpd category. That’s exactly what you’d expect to see, if the value of a KrisPay mile was increased by 50%.
If your end goal was always to take the miles earned from Kris+ and spend them at other Kris+ merchants, then you probably won’t mind this change too much— though not every rebasing reflects a 50% increase in value (i.e 33% reduction in earning); some merchants have taken the opportunity to cut their earn rates proportionately more.
But let’s be honest: how many people fall into that category? Practically everyone converts the miles earned from Kris+ into KrisFlyer, and in that case, these changes are going to sting something fierce. We’re seeing the number of 9 mpd merchants get cut from 95 to just four, and 6 mpd merchants from 114 to 48.
Mind you, I don’t think this is the end of it. There are approximately 190 merchants whose earn rates have not changed, but I find it hard to believe they’ll be able to maintain those rates for long with the rebasing. My guess is that either this group has contracts with Kris+ that guarantee their current earn rates and commissions for a certain period, or they plan to do “off-cycle” earn rate adjustments.
Earning miles via Kris+
Earning miles at Kris+ merchants is simple. All you need to do is:
- Scan the merchant’s Kris+ QR code
- Enter the amount to be paid, and press “Pay” to pay via Apple/Google Pay
Miles will be credited immediately upon completing the transaction, which makes Kris+ an excellent way of topping up a KrisFlyer balance.
Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a rate of 150 miles = S$1 (or 100 miles = S$1 from 1 July 2025).
A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction. Alternatively, you can turn on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.
What card should I use with Kris+?
In general, Kris+ retains the MCC of the underlying merchant (though there are some exceptions, most notably for travel agencies), so you can use whatever card you’d normally use for that particular merchant.
When in doubt, the following cards are the safest to use with Kris+, as they earn 3-4 mpd regardless of Kris+ merchant.
|💳 Best Cards for Kris+
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max. S$1.5K per c. month
|Citi Rewards + Amaze
Apply
|4 mpd
|1% admin fee if in SGD. Max. S$1K per s. month. No bonuses for Citi Rewards Card alone
|KrisFlyer UOB Card
Apply
|3 mpd
|No cap
However, there are also other cards you can use for dining or retail that will earn up to 4 mpd, such as the HSBC Revolution or UOB Lady’s Cards. Refer to the post below for more details.
Conclusion
From 1 July 2025, Kris+ will cut earn rates at more than 250 partners, all but eliminating the 9 mpd category and reducing average earn rate to an all-time low of 3.3 mpd.
While this is no doubt unpleasant, it’s perhaps not unexpected. It was always going to be necessary to “rebase” the Kris+ earn rates in light of the decision to boost the value of KrisPay miles to 1 cent each, and the adjustments — for the most part— reflect this.
But so long as it costs nothing extra to use Kris+ (and be mindful of opportunity costs, because you can’t stack other promotions like Love Dining), then some miles are better than no miles at all.
You still have a few days more to take advantage of the current earn rates, so try and do some shopping or dining out this weekend if you can. You might also consider buying vouchers from the Kris+ app, to lock in today’s earn rates for future consumption.
Wow, It is real politic . Give you something and then get back more from you subsequently though what you said is true, Something better than nothing.
Hope this taking back stop here and not devalue the miles to get awarded seats. just pray.