Kris+ will cut earn rates at more than 250 merchants from July

Brace yourself. From 1 July 2025, Kris+ earn rates will be slashed at hundreds of merchants, as the system rebases to match the new 1 cent per mile valuation.

Singapore Airlines recently announced that from 1 July 2025, the value of a KrisFlyer mile would be standardised at 1 cent across all its platforms. Whether you’re paying for Singapore Airlines or Scoot tickets, KrisShop purchases, Pelago experiences or Kris+ transactions, the same rate of 100 miles = S$1 will apply.

This seemed like especially great news for Kris+. Not only would the value of existing KrisPay miles appreciate by 50% overnight (up from the current 150 miles = S$1), it would also mean a commensurate increase in rebates. The top earning band of 9 mpd, for instance, would soon be a 9% rebate— before even factoring in the value of credit card miles!

Unfortunately, it’s not quite going to play out that way, because Kris+ has just announced a major nerf in earn rates across the board. While it’s hard to calculate exact numbers, by my estimates more than 250 merchants will be reducing their earn rates come July and, I suspect, more to come in subsequent months. 

Kris+ cutting earn rates at more than 250 merchants

Club5 at PARKROYAL Beach Road- one of 250+ merchants cutting earn rates from 1 July 2025

Kris+ has published an updated list of merchants and earn rates that takes effect from 1 July 2025, which I’ve parsed into the table below and compared with the previous version (dated 1 November 2024).

📱  Summary: Kris+ Earn Rates
Earn Rate At 1 Nov 24 At 1 Jul 25
9 mpd 95 4
6 mpd 114 48
5 mpd 4 74
4 mpd 27 47
3 mpd 153 158
2 mpd 8 135
1.5 mpd 0 1
1 mpd 19 29
0.5 mpd 1 2
0.33 mpd 0 3
⚠️ Be careful when reading the document!

The PDF that Kris+ publishes is very misleading. On first glance, you might think “Yay! Everything’s going up!” 

On closer inspection, however, you’ll realise the left column shows the base rate, and not the “before” rate you’re earning now. The base rate is practically irrelevant to the consumer; all you care about is what you’re earning now, and what you’ll earn going forward. 

For example, the way Affordable Wines is shown in the table suggests it’s increasing from 3 mpd to 6 mpd, when in reality it’s decreasing from 9 mpd to 6 mpd!

Now, before we compare the numbers, I want to highlight a problem. We only have snapshot views of the Kris+ merchant ecosystem, based on how often Singapore Airlines decides to publish an updated list.

In the period between 1 November 2024 and 1 July 2025, there would be new joiners and leavers, and existing merchants might also have had “off-cycle” earn rate adjustments. This introduces noise into the data, but short of maintaining an auto-updating list (and if anyone knows how to do that, I’m all ears), I don’t know how to solve it.

That said, we can still get a rough sense of the overall generosity of the Kris+ programme, as measured by average earn rates.

Date Average Earn Rate
October 2023 6.2 mpd
April 2024 5.8 mpd
August 2024 5.4 mpd
July 2025 3.3 mpd

As you can see, the July 2025 changes will entail a severe cut of about 40%, though perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise given the rebasing of KrisFlyer mile value (more on that later). 

Here’s a full rundown of all the merchants whose earn rates have changed between 1 November 2024 and 1 July 2025.

Merchant Old Rate New Rate
5 ON 25 – Andaz Singapore 9 mpd 5 mpd
665°F – Andaz Singapore 9 mpd 5 mpd
Affordable Wines 9 mpd 6 mpd
Alley on 25 – Andaz Singapore 9 mpd 5 mpd
Alma by Juan Amador 9 mpd 6 mpd
Amici Events and Catering 9 mpd 2 mpd
Amò 9 mpd 5 mpd
ANTI:DOTE (Fairmont Singapore) 9 mpd 5 mpd
Asian Market Café (Fairmont Singapore) 9 mpd 5 mpd
Atelier Lounge 9 mpd 4 mpd
Atrium Bar 317 9 mpd 6 mpd
Atrium Restaurant – Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium 9 mpd 6 mpd
BAKALAKI Greek Taverna 9 mpd 5 mpd
Bar Square – Andaz Singapore 9 mpd 5 mpd
BBQ Express 9 mpd 5 mpd
Bratpack 9 mpd 6 mpd
Chokmah 9 mpd 5 mpd
CLOVE 9 mpd 5 mpd
Club 5 (PARKROYAL on Beach Road) 9 mpd 6 mpd
Duomo Ristorante 9 mpd 4 mpd
Eden Restaurant 9 mpd 4 mpd
Farm Frozen 9 mpd 5 mpd
Ginger (PARKROYAL on Beach Road) 9 mpd 6 mpd
GROHE 9 mpd 6 mpd
Herschel Supply Co 9 mpd 6 mpd
Honeymill 9 mpd 6 mpd
JAAN By Kirk Westaway 9 mpd 5 mpd
Janice Wong Singapore 9 mpd 4 mpd
Jiang-Nan Chun – Four Seasons Hotel Singapore 9 mpd 6 mpd
KEVIN SEAH 9 mpd 6 mpd
Kim Choo Kueh Chang 9 mpd 6 mpd
L’Angelus 9 mpd 4 mpd
Les Bouchons 9 mpd 4 mpd
LeVeL33 9 mpd 6 mpd
Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant (Sheraton Towers) 9 mpd 5 mpd
Lime (PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering) 9 mpd 6 mpd
Maharaja’s Tailors 9 mpd 6 mpd
Mitsu Sushi Bar 9 mpd 6 mpd
Mr Stork – Andaz Singapore 9 mpd 5 mpd
NOBU Singapore 9 mpd 6 mpd
One-Ninety Bar – Four Seasons Hotel Singapore 9 mpd 6 mpd
One-Ninety Restaurant – Four Seasons Hotel Singapore 9 mpd 6 mpd
Origin Grill (Shangri-La Singapore) 9 mpd 6 mpd
OverEasy 9 mpd 4 mpd
P.S.O. Beach Club 9 mpd 4 mpd
Pastaria Abate 9 mpd 5 mpd
Penhaligon’s 9 mpd 5 mpd
Perk By Kate 9 mpd 5 mpd
Po Restaurant 9 mpd 4 mpd
Prego (Fairmont Singapore) 9 mpd 5 mpd
Restaurant JAG 9 mpd 5 mpd
RISIS 9 mpd 5 mpd
Si Chuan Dou Hua (PARKROYAL on Beach Road) 9 mpd 6 mpd
Si Chuan Dou Hua (TOP of UOB) 9 mpd 6 mpd
Singapore Sidecars 9 mpd 6 mpd
SKAI Bar (Swissôtel The Stamford) 9 mpd 5 mpd
SKAI Restaurant (Swissôtel The Stamford) 9 mpd 5 mpd
SO France Bistro 9 mpd 6 mpd
SO France Market 9 mpd 6 mpd
Solo Ristorante 9 mpd 4 mpd
Southbridge 9 mpd 5 mpd
State Property 9 mpd 5 mpd
Tandoor (Holiday Inn® Singapore Orchard City Centre) 9 mpd 4 mpd
Tapas,24 9 mpd 4 mpd
The 1872 Clipper Tea Co. 9 mpd 6 mpd
The Coconut Club 9 mpd 4 mpd
The Dining Room (Sheraton Towers) 9 mpd 5 mpd
THE EIGHT 9 mpd 5 mpd
The Line (Shangri-La Singapore) 9 mpd 6 mpd
The Par Club Singapore 9 mpd 6 mpd
The Ring Boxing Community 9 mpd 5 mpd
The Spot 9 mpd 5 mpd
The Stamford Brasserie 9 mpd 5 mpd
The White Tiffin 9 mpd 2 mpd
Tian Fu Tea Room 9 mpd 6 mpd
Timbuk2 9 mpd 6 mpd
TONITO Latin American Kitchen 9 mpd 5 mpd
Virtual Room 9 mpd 6 mpd
WAKANUI Grill Dining Singapore 9 mpd 5 mpd
Window on the Park (Holiday Inn® Singapore Orchard City Centre) 9 mpd 4 mpd
Wooloomooloo Steakhouse 9 mpd 5 mpd
Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant – Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium 9 mpd 6 mpd
108 Matcha Saro 6 mpd 3 mpd
808 Cycles 6 mpd 3 mpd
Adertek Baby & Kids 6 mpd 3 mpd
AIBI 6 mpd 3 mpd
Alegria Singapore 6 mpd 3 mpd
Andersen’s of Denmark 6 mpd 3 mpd
Anglo Indian Café & Bar 6 mpd 4 mpd
Babynatureco. 6 mpd 2 mpd
Bacha Coffee 6 mpd 3 mpd
Bee Cheng Hiang 6 mpd 3 mpd
Bee Cheng Hiang Grillery 6 mpd 3 mpd
Beppu Menkan 6 mpd 2 mpd
Bynd Artisan 6 mpd 2 mpd
Carv Artisanal Butchery 6 mpd 2 mpd
Cedele 6 mpd 5 mpd
Cheeselads 6 mpd 2 mpd
Chingu Dining 6 mpd 4 mpd
COCA 6 mpd 3 mpd
Coconut Queen 6 mpd 5 mpd
Cycle Project Store 6 mpd 3 mpd
Dancing Crab 6 mpd 5 mpd
Doco Donburi 6 mpd 3 mpd
Douraku Sushi 6 mpd 5 mpd
Dragon Brand Bird’s Nest 6 mpd 2 mpd
EA Detailer 6 mpd 5 mpd
Edith Patisserie 6 mpd 5 mpd
EGA Juice Clinic 6 mpd 3 mpd
Enjoy Eating House and Bar 6 mpd 5 mpd
Evan’s Kitchen 6 mpd 3 mpd
Flipper’s 6 mpd 5 mpd
For the Love of Laundry 6 mpd 2 mpd
Four Seasons Durians 6 mpd 3 mpd
Fried Chicken Master 6 mpd 3 mpd
Gaia 6 mpd 2 mpd
Garrett Popcorn Shops® 6 mpd 3 mpd
Geometry 6 mpd 3 mpd
Georges 6 mpd 2 mpd
Gong Cha 6 mpd 5 mpd
GUESS 6 mpd 3 mpd
Gyutan-Tan 6 mpd 4 mpd
Her Velvet Vase 6 mpd 2 mpd
HipVan 6 mpd 2 mpd
Huggs Coffee 6 mpd 5 mpd
Ikigai Izakaya the Riverwalk 6 mpd 3 mpd
In Good Company 6 mpd 3 mpd
Joy Luck Teahouse 6 mpd 3 mpd
Kam’s Roast 6 mpd 3 mpd
Kazo Singapore 6 mpd 3 mpd
Klarra 6 mpd 2 mpd
Krispy Kreme 6 mpd 3 mpd
Lao Beijing 6 mpd 5 mpd
LeCaine Gems 6 mpd 5 mpd
LingZhi Vegetarian 6 mpd 5 mpd
llaollao 6 mpd 3 mpd
Madame Tussauds SG 6 mpd 3 mpd
Mayer 6 mpd 5 mpd
Menya Kokoro 6 mpd 3 mpd
Mrs Pho 6 mpd 5 mpd
National Gallery Singapore 6 mpd 3 mpd
Neal’s Yard Remedies 6 mpd 2 mpd
Niku Kappo 6 mpd 3 mpd
Ola Beach Club 6 mpd 3 mpd
Old Seng Choong 6 mpd 3 mpd
Paris Baguette 6 mpd 5 mpd
PATISSERIE G 6 mpd 3 mpd
Polar Puffs & Cakes 6 mpd 5 mpd
Prestige Affairs 6 mpd 2 mpd
Sakunthala’s Food Palace 6 mpd 2 mpd
SIMONE PÉRÈLE 6 mpd 5 mpd
Simple Wellness 6 mpd 2 mpd
Slappy Cakes 6 mpd 5 mpd
Smeg 6 mpd 2 mpd
St. Gregory (PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering) 6 mpd 3 mpd
St. Gregory (PARKROYAL on Beach Road) 6 mpd 3 mpd
Straits Chinese Restaurant 6 mpd 2 mpd
Sushi Airways 6 mpd 2 mpd
TANOKE 6 mpd 2 mpd
The Experts Sound 6 mpd 2 mpd
The Little Gym Singapore 6 mpd 5 mpd
The Meatery 6 mpd 3 mpd
The Queen’s Pub 6 mpd 3 mpd
Tóng Lè Private Dining 6 mpd 5 mpd
Toss & Turn 6 mpd 5 mpd
TP Tea 6 mpd 3 mpd
Tsuta Japanese Dining 6 mpd 5 mpd
TUNG LOK HEEN 6 mpd 5 mpd
TUNG LOK PEKING DUCK 6 mpd 5 mpd
TUNG LOK SEAFOOD 6 mpd 5 mpd
TUNG LOK SIGNATURES 6 mpd 5 mpd
TUNG LOK TEAHOUSE 6 mpd 5 mpd
TWG Tea 6 mpd 3 mpd
USHIO Sumiyaki & Sake Bar 6 mpd 5 mpd
Vitakids 6 mpd 2 mpd
Waku-Shin Yakiniku Restaurant 6 mpd 2 mpd
WhyQ 6 mpd 3 mpd
Willow Stream Spa 6 mpd 3 mpd
Yakiniquest 6 mpd 4 mpd
Zaffron Kitchen 6 mpd 3 mpd
Kind Kones 5 mpd 4 mpd
Delsey Paris 4 mpd 3 mpd
L’Entrecôte The Steak & Fries Bistro 4 mpd 3 mpd
Riviera 4 mpd 3 mpd
Sabio 4 mpd 3 mpd
TAJINE Moroccan Tapas & Cocktail Bar 4 mpd 3 mpd
Travel Zone 4 mpd 3 mpd
Victorinox 4 mpd 3 mpd
8 Korean BBQ (The Central) 3 mpd 2 mpd
ASAP & Co. 3 mpd 2 mpd
Bangkok Jam 3 mpd 2 mpd
Barossa Steak & Grill 3 mpd 2 mpd
Beauty in The Pot 3 mpd 2 mpd
Benjamin Barker 3 mpd 2 mpd
Bottles & Bottles 3 mpd 2 mpd
Canadian Pizza 3 mpd 2 mpd
Canton Paradise 3 mpd 2 mpd
Capitol Optical 3 mpd 2 mpd
Carrie K. 3 mpd 2 mpd
Cherry & Oak 3 mpd 2 mpd
Chez Vous 3 mpd 2 mpd
Columbia 3 mpd 2 mpd
D’Cuisines Restaurant 3 mpd 2 mpd
De Arte Hair Studio 3 mpd 2 mpd
DrHair 3 mpd 2 mpd
DrSpa 3 mpd 2 mpd
Erabelle 3 mpd 2 mpd
Esso 3 mpd 0.5 mpd
Famous Amos 3 mpd 2 mpd
Fish Mart Sakuraya 3 mpd 2 mpd
Fresver Beauty 3 mpd 2 mpd
G2000 3 mpd 2 mpd
GINLEE 3 mpd 2 mpd
GRT Jewellers 3 mpd 2 mpd
Hansgrohe Singapore 3 mpd 2 mpd
Hook Coffee 3 mpd 2 mpd
iFly Singapore 3 mpd 2 mpd
Ikeda Spa 3 mpd 2 mpd
Joo Bar 3 mpd 2 mpd
Joyre TCMedi SPA 3 mpd 2 mpd
Kenko Wellness Spa & Reflexology 3 mpd 2 mpd
Kinohimitsu 3 mpd 2 mpd
Le Petit Society 3 mpd 2 mpd
Little Island Brewing Co (Gillman Barracks) 3 mpd 2 mpd
Little Island Brewing Co. (Changi) 3 mpd 2 mpd
Little Island Brewing Co. (South Beach) 3 mpd 2 mpd
Love & Co. 3 mpd 0.33 mpd
MANAM 3 mpd 2 mpd
Multiflora TCM Spa 3 mpd 2 mpd
Nailz Treats 3 mpd 2 mpd
Nalan Restaurant 3 mpd 2 mpd
Octapas Spanish Tapas Bar 3 mpd 2 mpd
Orchid Live Seafood 3 mpd 2 mpd
Outdoor Life 3 mpd 2 mpd
Overscoop 3 mpd 2 mpd
Paradise Classic 3 mpd 2 mpd
Paradise Hotpot 3 mpd 2 mpd
Paradise Teochew 3 mpd 2 mpd
Pianoland 3 mpd 2 mpd
QUEIC BY OLIVIA 3 mpd 2 mpd
Royal Sporting House 3 mpd 2 mpd
Ryan’s Kitchen 3 mpd 0.33 mpd
Sake+ 3 mpd 2 mpd
SARAI 3 mpd 2 mpd
Scent by SIX 3 mpd 2 mpd
Seafood Paradise 3 mpd 2 mpd
Shunji Matsuo 3 mpd 2 mpd
SK Jewellery 3 mpd 0.33 mpd
Social Place 3 mpd 2 mpd
Spa Rael 3 mpd 2 mpd
Splice Barbershop 3 mpd 2 mpd
Suki-Ya KIN 3 mpd 2 mpd
Sun & Sand Sports (SSS) 3 mpd 2 mpd
Sunday Staples 3 mpd 2 mpd
Swatow Restaurant 3 mpd 2 mpd
SYOUJIN 3 mpd 2 mpd
Tai Cheong Bakery 3 mpd 2 mpd
Tajimaya Yakiniku 3 mpd 2 mpd
Tanglin Cookhouse 3 mpd 2 mpd
Taste Paradise 3 mpd 2 mpd
The Art Nooq 3 mpd 2 mpd
The Assembly Ground 3 mpd 2 mpd
The Café & Bar 3 mpd 2 mpd
The Kind Bowl 3 mpd 2 mpd
Vineyard 3 mpd 2 mpd

This was always inevitable

While no one likes to see a nerf, this really shouldn’t come as a surprise. It was bound to happen once the rebasing of KrisFlyer miles was announced.

Think about it: suppose you’re a merchant who’s currently offering 9 mpd with Kris+ and paying X% commission. If Kris+ increase the value of KrisPay miles by 50%, it can’t be the case that you keep the same earn rates and commissions. Either you pay more to Kris+, or you cut your earn rate proportionately. 

In other words, the merchants are rebasing too. For example, we’re seeing a lot of merchants moving from the 9 mpd to 6 mpd category. That’s exactly what you’d expect to see, if the value of a KrisPay mile was increased by 50%.

If your end goal was always to take the miles earned from Kris+ and spend them at other Kris+ merchants, then you probably won’t mind this change too much— though not every rebasing reflects a 50% increase in value (i.e 33% reduction in earning); some merchants have taken the opportunity to cut their earn rates proportionately more.

But let’s be honest: how many people fall into that category? Practically everyone converts the miles earned from Kris+ into KrisFlyer, and in that case, these changes are going to sting something fierce. We’re seeing the number of 9 mpd merchants get cut from 95 to just four, and 6 mpd merchants from 114 to 48. 

Mind you, I don’t think this is the end of it. There are approximately 190 merchants whose earn rates have not changed, but I find it hard to believe they’ll be able to maintain those rates for long with the rebasing. My guess is that either this group has contracts with Kris+ that guarantee their current earn rates and commissions for a certain period, or they plan to do “off-cycle” earn rate adjustments.

Earning miles via Kris+

Kris+ miles can be earned at more than 1,500 partner outlets across Singapore

Earning miles at Kris+ merchants is simple. All you need to do is: 

  1. Scan the merchant’s Kris+ QR code
  2. Enter the amount to be paid, and press “Pay” to pay via Apple/Google Pay

Miles will be credited immediately upon completing the transaction, which makes Kris+ an excellent way of topping up a KrisFlyer balance.

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a rate of 150 miles = S$1 (or 100 miles = S$1 from 1 July 2025).

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction. Alternatively, you can turn on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.

What card should I use with Kris+?

In general, Kris+ retains the MCC of the underlying merchant (though there are some exceptions, most notably for travel agencies), so you can use whatever card you’d normally use for that particular merchant.

When in doubt, the following cards are the safest to use with Kris+, as they earn 3-4 mpd regardless of Kris+ merchant.

💳 Best Cards for Kris+
Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$1.5K per c. month
Citi Rewards + Amaze
Apply
 4 mpd 1% admin fee if in SGD. Max. S$1K per s. month. No bonuses for Citi Rewards Card alone
KrisFlyer UOB Card
Apply
 3 mpd No cap

However, there are also other cards you can use for dining or retail that will earn up to 4 mpd, such as the HSBC Revolution or UOB Lady’s Cards. Refer to the post below for more details. 

What’s the best card to use for Kris+?

Conclusion

From 1 July 2025, Kris+ will cut earn rates at more than 250 partners, all but eliminating the 9 mpd category and reducing average earn rate to an all-time low of 3.3 mpd. 

While this is no doubt unpleasant, it’s perhaps not unexpected. It was always going to be necessary to “rebase” the Kris+ earn rates in light of the decision to boost the value of KrisPay miles to 1 cent each, and the adjustments — for the most part— reflect this.

But so long as it costs nothing extra to use Kris+ (and be mindful of opportunity costs, because you can’t stack other promotions like Love Dining), then some miles are better than no miles at all. 

You still have a few days more to take advantage of the current earn rates, so try and do some shopping or dining out this weekend if you can. You might also consider buying vouchers from the Kris+ app, to lock in today’s earn rates for future consumption.

