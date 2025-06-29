Extended: GHA DISCOVERY D$5 app booking bonus

In July 2023, GHA DISCOVERY launched a promotion offering an extra D$15 for each stay booked through the GHA app. This could be further stacked with other ongoing offers, making it a no-brainer to claim.

This promotion was extended throughout 2024, and again into 2025— but with a nerf. Instead of the previous D$15, the bonus is now just D$5. It’s hardly going to move the needle, but in any case the validity period has just been extended by a further three months to 30 September 2025.

Earn a bonus D$5 on all app bookings

From 1 January to 30 September 2025, GHA DISCOVERY members who book and complete a stay via the GHA DISCOVERY app (Android | iOS) will earn an extra D$5.

No minimum spend or minimum stay length is required, and there is no cap on the maximum times this offer can be used.

However, do note that you will need to check-out by 30 September 2025 to receive the bonus D$. If your check-out falls after this date, you will not earn any bonus D$, notwithstanding the fact your check-in date was within the promo period.

As always, any D$ earned through promotions expires six months from the date of issuance, as opposed to the usual D$ expiry.

Terms & Conditions

The promo T&Cs can be found below. Do note that GHA has added language that disqualifies consecutive stays at the same property from earning promotional D$, to avoid a situation where someone stays at Hotel X for three nights but makes three separate one-night bookings.

Terms & Conditions To avail of the offer, members must complete a qualified eligible booking via the GHA DISCOVERY app within the promotional period (1 January 2025 – 30 September 2025) and complete the eligible stay related to that booking within the required stay period (1 January 2025 00:00 Central European Time (CET) – 30 September 2025 23:59 Central European Time (CET)). The eligible stay must be completed and the member must be checked out on or before 30 September 2025 for Promotional D$ to be awarded. Ongoing stays with a checkout date after 30 September 2025 will not receive Promotional D$. Bookings that include multiple rooms will be counted and considered as a single stay and rewarded only once. Only bookings completed via the GHA DISCOVERY app will be eligible. Consecutive stays with the same check-in date as the last check-out date at the same property will not receive Promotional D$. “Ineligible rates” (defined below) do not qualify for earning Promotional D$. Stays that are booked prior to the promotional dates will not be awarded Promotional D$. Promotional D$ are awarded in addition to the Base D$ that are issued as a result of completing the eligible stay. Promotional D$ are subject to a limited expiry term of six (6) months from the date of issuance and are therefore excluded from the Base D$ expiration rules. Any Base D$ earned on a member’s stay will be subject to expiration based on standard tier-based expiration rules. “Ineligible rates” do not qualify for earning Promotional D$. “Ineligible Rates” shall include, without limitation: (1) third-party online retailer rates, such as Expedia.com, Booking.com, Hotels.com, Orbitz.com, Priceline, Travelocity.com, etc. (“OTAs”) (2) tours series rates and charter rates (3) room rates for airline staff and crew where rooms are pre-booked and paid for by the airline or directly; (4) travel-industry staff rates; (5) other discounted rates; (6) any complimentary, free, traded or bartered night stays, or any stays in connection with gift certificates or other awards or vouchers. First stays on ineligible rates may receive DISCOVERY Dollars on a promotional basis, but these stays will not count towards tier qualification; subsequent stays on an ineligible rate will not receive D$ nor will they count towards tier qualification. This offer is subject to change or withdrawal without notice, cannot be transferred or exchanged for other forms of compensation, cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless explicitly stated and is subject to availability. D$ are not redeemable for cash.

How do D$ work?

D$ can be earned or redeemed on the following expenses:

✅ Eligible Spend to Earn/Redeem D$ Room and add-ons: Room charge/qualified room rate

Room upsell

Early check-in

Late check-out

Package

Crib/baby cot

Extra bed

Day use

Apartments/ Residences up to 30 days

Internet

Telecom

In-room media Food and Beverage at eligible outlets: Restaurants

Bars, pool bars

Lobby cafes

Coffee bars

Room service

Minibar Other non-room spend at eligible outlets: Spa

Golf & Sports

Experiences

Only stays booked through the GHA website or official hotel websites/channels will be eligible to earn D$.

Online payments with D$ are currently possible with the brands listed on this page. If this feature is available, you’ll see an option at the check-out page to apply your D$ towards the booking.

A minimum of D$10 is required, and D$ will be deducted immediately upon confirmation. If you cancel your stay — and the stay is refundable — D$ will be refunded accordingly. However, D$ which have expired will not be reinstated, so take care if you’re booking a stay that takes place beyond your D$ validity period.

The member redeeming D$ online must be the member staying at the hotel during the associated reservation.

For all other brands, D$ can be used during a stay at the front desk of a hotel. This is a lot more restrictive, as it usually limits you to booking the more costly pay-at-hotel rates, not to mention your D$ may have expired by the time the stay takes place.

It might be possible to use D$ on prepaid rates, however, insofar as the hotel doesn’t actually charge your card at the time of booking (you’d be surprised, many “prepaid stays” aren’t actually charged until check-in). My advice would be to contact the hotel beforehand, let them know you want to book a prepaid rate with D$, and ask them how to proceed.

What cards should I use for hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for GHA DISCOVERY hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks DBS Woman's World Card

Apply

DBS Woman's World Card 4 mpd Max S$1.5K per c. month. Booking must be charged online DCS Imperium Card

Apply 4 mpd

FCY only

FCY only

Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap. UOB Lady's Card

Apply

UOB Lady's Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady's Solitaire

Apply

UOB Lady's Solitaire 4 mpd Max S$2K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category

Apply

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$1K, max. S$2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

FCY only

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

FCY only Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap.

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

FCY only

Earn 3.2 mpd with min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap



Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$2K spend per s. month Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

FCY only

Min S$800 per c. month, no cap S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month



Conclusion

GHA DISCOVERY has renewed its app booking bonus till 30 September 2025, albeit with a much smaller bonus of D$5 compared to last year’s D$15.

Still, it’s better than nothing, so if you have plans to stay at a GHA property, be sure to book it via the app.