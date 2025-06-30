Complete list of UOB$ merchants: June 2025

Welcome to the June 2025 roundup of UOB$ merchants, which highlights the places where UOB cardholders can earn UOB$ cashback in addition to the regular UNI$. This cashback can then be used on your next visit to the same merchant.

Unfortunately, the opportunities for double-dipping have shrunk significantly since my last update in March, with 27 merchants — just over a quarter of all participants — exiting the programme.

Why did UOB$ merchants use to be a problem?

UOB$ merchants (formerly known as SMART$ merchants) used to be one of the biggest minefields for UOB cardholders, because UOB$ cashback would be awarded in lieu of UNI$.

Despite the similar-sounding names, UOB$ and UNI$ are worlds apart:

UOB$ is a form of return cashback that can be spent on the next bill with the same merchant

UNI$ is UOB’s points currency, which can be converted into airline miles

With a median UOB$ rebate of just 3.5%, you would almost always be worse off earning UOB$, compared to up to 4 mpd worth of UNI$.

But on 1 November 2024, everything changed as UOB revised its policy to allow double dipping on UNI$ and UOB$ at UOB$ merchants. Now, instead of avoiding UOB$ merchants, UOB cardholders should be seeking them out. UOB$ rebates may be modest, but so long as they’re in addition to UNI$, you have nothing to lose.

How do UOB$ work?

When UOB cardholders spend at UOB$ merchants, they earn UOB$ which can be redeemed on the next transaction with the same merchant at a rate of 1 UOB$ = S$1.

For example, suppose you visit UOB$ merchant Miniso (4% rebates) and use your UOB Preferred Platinum Visa to pay for a S$20 transaction (via mobile contactless). You will earn:

40 UNI$ (which can be convert into 80 airline miles)

0.80 UOB$ (which can be used to offset a future transaction at Miniso)

UOB$ can be tracked via the UOB TMRW app. To view the UOB$ you’ve earned, tap on Rewards+ > My rewards > UOB$.

This shows a summary of the UOB$ you’ve earned at various merchants, as well as the expiry date.

All UOB cards participate in the UOB$ programme, with the exception of:

Changes for June 2025

New UOB$ merchants

Two new merchants have joined the UOB$ programme since the previous update in March 2025.

✅ New UOB$ Merchants: June 2025 Category Merchant Rebate Retail & Services ICON Aesthetics 3% Dining Chutney Mary 5%

In the case of Chutney Mary, it’s worth noting that it will be leaving the programme almost as soon as it joined! The last day of participation is 31 August 2025, and all UOB$ must be redeemed by 30 November 2025.

Removed UOB$ merchants

27 merchants have left the UOB$ programme since the previous update in March 2025.

❌ Removed UOB$ Merchants: June 2025 Category Merchant Rebate Dining 8 Degrees Taiwanese Bistro 5% Dining Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza 5% Dining Co Chung 5% Dining Famous Palace 5% Dining I.N.U Cafe and Boutique 5% Dining Ivins 3% Dining Jia He Xing 3% Dining Kinara North West 10% Dining Kyojo Dining 5% Dining Little Italy 10% Dining MOA Restrobar 3% Dining Mr Biryani 3% Dining Mun Zuk 5% Dining Pearl Hill Garden Restaurant 5% Dining Polar Puffs and Cakes 2% Lux Retail DKNY 10% Retail and Services Aesthetic Works MediSpa 3% Retail and Services Buff’d Nail Spa 3% Retail and Services CASA 3% Retail and Services Code Bright Academy 3% Retail and Services Delta Dental Surgeons 5% Retail and Services Maco Nail Spa 3% Retail and Services OZARA 3% Retail and Services Picota Nail Spa 3% Retail and Services Pixie Nail Spa 3% Retail and Services Qoosh Nail Spa 3% Retail and Services Salivan Beauty Clinic 5%

Notable departures include Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza, Polar Puffs and Cakes, and Delta Dental Surgeons, the only medical clinic on the list.

Full list of UOB$ merchants

Here’s the latest list of UOB$ merchants, current as of 30 June 2025 (sections are expanded by default for easier searching; you can tap on individual sections to collapse them for easier navigation).

Dining

Dining Merchant Rebate Remarks Aburi-EN 3% Isetan Scotts

Paragon

Nex

Northpoint City Bee Cheng Hiang 2% Except Takashimaya , Jewel, Changi Airport Bonchon 5% BreadTalk 3% Canteen by Trapeze Rec. Club 3% 5% rebate for UOB reserve Carl’s Jr 3% Cellarbration 3% Chutney Mary 5% Cinnabon 5% Crystal Jade Group 3% Except Changi Airport and Tampines 1 Famous Kitchen 5% Famous Treasure 5% Hang Heung 5% ION Orchard Hard Rock Cafe 3% Hei Sushi 3% House of Seafood 3%

(cap S$60) The Riverwalk House of White Beehoon 3% The Punggol Settlement Kappou Miyako 5%

(cap S$100) International Building Kinara Contemporary Indian Cuisine 10% 164 Upper East Coast Rd Mr. Coconut 2% Except Jewel Nanbantei Japanese Restaurant 5% Far East Plaza

Chinatown Point Nong Geng Ji 5% VivoCity Orchid Live Seafood 3%

(cap S$30) HomeTeamNS Khatib OSO Ristorante 5% Oasia Hotel Downtown Patisserie G 5% Downtown Gallery

Millennia Walk Potato Corner 3% Sakae Sushi 3% Salmon Samurai 3% Except 100AM Mall Secret Mermaid 3% Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant 5% Standing Sushi Bar 3% Swatow Seafood Restaurant 5% 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh Tanuki Raw 3% Tarte by Cheryl Koh 5% Taste of India 5%

(cap S$8) 77 Rangoon Rd Tenkaichi Japanese BBQ Restaurant 5% Marina Square Toast Box 3%

Lux Retail

Lux Retail Merchant Rebate Remarks CDG 5%

(min. S$1K) Till 15 July 2025 CDG Play 5%

(min. S$1K) Till 15 July 2025 Club21 5%

(min. S$1K) Till 15 July 2025 Jil Sander 5%

(min. S$1K) Till 15 July 2025 Mulberry 5%

(min. S$1K) Till 15 July 2025 Sacai 5%

(min. S$1K) Till 15 July 2025 Stella McCartney 5%

(min. S$1K) Till 15 July 2025 Thom Browne 5%

(min. S$1K) Till 15 July 2025

Retail and Services

Retail and Services Merchant Rebate Remarks agnès B 5% COSLAB 3% Bukit Panjang Plaza

Waterway Point

Yew Tee Point Crocodile 3% Fortune Supermarket 2% Gordon Max 3% Wheelock Place G-Star Raw 5% Hall of Fame 6% VivoCity Hang Ten 3% 702 AMK Ave 8

KINEX

Lot One Shopper

Lucky Plaza

NEX

Northpoint Shopping Centre HoneyWorld 3% ICON Aesthetics 3% iRun 6% Queensway Shopping Centre

Far East Plaza

Peninsula Shopping Complex JD Sports 5%

(min. S$100) Not available at Vivo City outlet LFC 6% Bugis Junction Limited Edt Underground 6% Queensway Shopping Centre

VivoCity

The Shoppes at MBS

313 @ Somerset M)phosis 3% Miniso 4% Mr Jeff 5% Lot One

IMM

Kallang MRT

Tampines Mall

78B Telok Blangah St

19 Eng Kong Terrace New Era 6% Nitori 3% Optique Paris Miki 2% Replay 5% Wisma Atria Sports Fashion 6% Queensway Shopping Centre Surfer’s Paradise 3% Bedok Mall

Compass One

Eastpoint Mall

JCube

KINEX

Tiong Bahru Plaza

Thomson Plaza

White Sands Under Armour 6% Queensway Shopping Centre Weston Corp 6% Winter Time 2%

Travel and Entertainment

Travel and Entertainment Merchant Rebate Remarks Cathay Cineplexes 2% City Tours 10%

Conclusion

UOB cardholders can earn both UOB$ cashback and UNI$ points at UOB$ merchants, which provides extra incentive to use a UOB card.

Unfortunately, June 2025 has seen the list of participating merchants cut by more than 25%. This is a significant reduction, overshadowing the two new additions (one of which will only be with the programme for a couple more months!).