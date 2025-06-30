Complete list of UOB$ merchants: June 2025

Welcome to the June 2025 roundup of UOB$ merchants, which highlights the places where UOB cardholders can earn UOB$ cashback in addition to the regular UNI$. This cashback can then be used on your next visit to the same merchant.
Unfortunately, the opportunities for double-dipping have shrunk significantly since my last update in March, with 27 merchants — just over a quarter of all participants — exiting the programme.
|UOB$ Programme
|💳 UOB $ Merchants
Why did UOB$ merchants use to be a problem?
UOB$ merchants (formerly known as SMART$ merchants) used to be one of the biggest minefields for UOB cardholders, because UOB$ cashback would be awarded in lieu of UNI$.
Despite the similar-sounding names, UOB$ and UNI$ are worlds apart:
- UOB$ is a form of return cashback that can be spent on the next bill with the same merchant
- UNI$ is UOB’s points currency, which can be converted into airline miles
With a median UOB$ rebate of just 3.5%, you would almost always be worse off earning UOB$, compared to up to 4 mpd worth of UNI$.
But on 1 November 2024, everything changed as UOB revised its policy to allow double dipping on UNI$ and UOB$ at UOB$ merchants. Now, instead of avoiding UOB$ merchants, UOB cardholders should be seeking them out. UOB$ rebates may be modest, but so long as they’re in addition to UNI$, you have nothing to lose.
How do UOB$ work?
When UOB cardholders spend at UOB$ merchants, they earn UOB$ which can be redeemed on the next transaction with the same merchant at a rate of 1 UOB$ = S$1.
For example, suppose you visit UOB$ merchant Miniso (4% rebates) and use your UOB Preferred Platinum Visa to pay for a S$20 transaction (via mobile contactless). You will earn:
- 40 UNI$ (which can be convert into 80 airline miles)
- 0.80 UOB$ (which can be used to offset a future transaction at Miniso)
UOB$ can be tracked via the UOB TMRW app. To view the UOB$ you’ve earned, tap on Rewards+ > My rewards > UOB$.
This shows a summary of the UOB$ you’ve earned at various merchants, as well as the expiry date.
All UOB cards participate in the UOB$ programme, with the exception of:
- UOB PRVI Miles AMEX
- UOB Absolute Cashback Card
- UOB Preferred Platinum AMEX Card (no longer issued)
- UOB UnionPay Platinum Card
- UOB Travel Account Card
- UOB Purchasing Card
Changes for June 2025
New UOB$ merchants
Two new merchants have joined the UOB$ programme since the previous update in March 2025.
|✅ New UOB$ Merchants: June 2025
|Category
|Merchant
|Rebate
|Retail & Services
|ICON Aesthetics
|3%
|Dining
|Chutney Mary
|5%
In the case of Chutney Mary, it’s worth noting that it will be leaving the programme almost as soon as it joined! The last day of participation is 31 August 2025, and all UOB$ must be redeemed by 30 November 2025.
Removed UOB$ merchants
27 merchants have left the UOB$ programme since the previous update in March 2025.
|❌ Removed UOB$ Merchants: June 2025
|Category
|Merchant
|Rebate
|Dining
|8 Degrees Taiwanese Bistro
|5%
|Dining
|Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza
|5%
|Dining
|Co Chung
|5%
|Dining
|Famous Palace
|5%
|Dining
|I.N.U Cafe and Boutique
|5%
|Dining
|Ivins
|3%
|Dining
|Jia He Xing
|3%
|Dining
|Kinara North West
|10%
|Dining
|Kyojo Dining
|5%
|Dining
|Little Italy
|10%
|Dining
|MOA Restrobar
|3%
|Dining
|Mr Biryani
|3%
|Dining
|Mun Zuk
|5%
|Dining
|Pearl Hill Garden Restaurant
|5%
|Dining
|Polar Puffs and Cakes
|2%
|Lux Retail
|DKNY
|10%
|Retail and Services
|Aesthetic Works MediSpa
|3%
|Retail and Services
|Buff’d Nail Spa
|3%
|Retail and Services
|CASA
|3%
|Retail and Services
|Code Bright Academy
|3%
|Retail and Services
|Delta Dental Surgeons
|5%
|Retail and Services
|Maco Nail Spa
|3%
|Retail and Services
|OZARA
|3%
|Retail and Services
|Picota Nail Spa
|3%
|Retail and Services
|Pixie Nail Spa
|3%
|Retail and Services
|Qoosh Nail Spa
|3%
|Retail and Services
|Salivan Beauty Clinic
|5%
Notable departures include Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza, Polar Puffs and Cakes, and Delta Dental Surgeons, the only medical clinic on the list.
Full list of UOB$ merchants
Here’s the latest list of UOB$ merchants, current as of 30 June 2025 (sections are expanded by default for easier searching; you can tap on individual sections to collapse them for easier navigation).
Dining
Dining
|Merchant
|Rebate
|Remarks
|Aburi-EN
|3%
|
|Bee Cheng Hiang
|2%
|
|Bonchon
|5%
|BreadTalk
|3%
|Canteen by Trapeze Rec. Club
|3%
|
|Carl’s Jr
|3%
|Cellarbration
|3%
|Chutney Mary
|5%
|Cinnabon
|5%
|Crystal Jade Group
|3%
|
|Famous Kitchen
|5%
|Famous Treasure
|5%
|Hang Heung
|5%
|
|Hard Rock Cafe
|3%
|Hei Sushi
|3%
|House of Seafood
|3%
(cap S$60)
|
|House of White Beehoon
|3%
|
|Kappou Miyako
|5%
(cap S$100)
|
|Kinara Contemporary Indian Cuisine
|10%
|
|Mr. Coconut
|2%
|
|Nanbantei Japanese Restaurant
|5%
|
|Nong Geng Ji
|5%
|
|Orchid Live Seafood
|3%
(cap S$30)
|
|OSO Ristorante
|5%
|
|Patisserie G
|5%
|
|Potato Corner
|3%
|Sakae Sushi
|3%
|Salmon Samurai
|3%
|
|Secret Mermaid
|3%
|Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant
|5%
|Standing Sushi Bar
|3%
|Swatow Seafood Restaurant
|5%
|
|Tanuki Raw
|3%
|Tarte by Cheryl Koh
|5%
|Taste of India
|5%
(cap S$8)
|
|Tenkaichi Japanese BBQ Restaurant
|5%
|
|Toast Box
|3%
Lux Retail
Lux Retail
|Merchant
|Rebate
|Remarks
|CDG
|5%
(min. S$1K)
|Till 15 July 2025
|CDG Play
|5%
(min. S$1K)
|Till 15 July 2025
|Club21
|5%
(min. S$1K)
|Till 15 July 2025
|Jil Sander
|5%
(min. S$1K)
|Till 15 July 2025
|Mulberry
|5%
(min. S$1K)
|Till 15 July 2025
|Sacai
|5%
(min. S$1K)
|Till 15 July 2025
|Stella McCartney
|5%
(min. S$1K)
|Till 15 July 2025
|Thom Browne
|5%
(min. S$1K)
|Till 15 July 2025
Retail and Services
Retail and Services
|Merchant
|Rebate
|Remarks
|agnès B
|5%
|COSLAB
|3%
|
|Crocodile
|3%
|Fortune Supermarket
|2%
|Gordon Max
|3%
|
|G-Star Raw
|5%
|Hall of Fame
|6%
|
|Hang Ten
|3%
|
|HoneyWorld
|3%
|ICON Aesthetics
|3%
|iRun
|6%
|
|JD Sports
|5%
(min. S$100)
|
|LFC
|6%
|
|Limited Edt Underground
|6%
|
|M)phosis
|3%
|Miniso
|4%
|Mr Jeff
|5%
|
|New Era
|6%
|Nitori
|3%
|Optique Paris Miki
|2%
|Replay
|5%
|
|Sports Fashion
|6%
|
|Surfer’s Paradise
|3%
|
|Under Armour
|6%
|
|Weston Corp
|6%
|Winter Time
|2%
Travel and Entertainment
Travel and Entertainment
|Merchant
|Rebate
|Remarks
|Cathay Cineplexes
|2%
|City Tours
|10%
Conclusion
UOB cardholders can earn both UOB$ cashback and UNI$ points at UOB$ merchants, which provides extra incentive to use a UOB card.
Unfortunately, June 2025 has seen the list of participating merchants cut by more than 25%. This is a significant reduction, overshadowing the two new additions (one of which will only be with the programme for a couple more months!).