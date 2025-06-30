Search
Complete list of UOB$ merchants: June 2025

More than a quarter of UOB$ merchants have left the programme since the previous update, with Canadian Pizza and Polar Puffs & Cakes among the notable departures.

Welcome to the June 2025 roundup of UOB$ merchants, which highlights the places where UOB cardholders can earn UOB$ cashback in addition to the regular UNI$. This cashback can then be used on your next visit to the same merchant.

Unfortunately, the opportunities for double-dipping have shrunk significantly since my last update in March, with 27 merchants — just over a quarter of all participants — exiting the programme.

UOB$ Programme
💳 UOB $ Merchants
If you’ve stumbled upon this article via a search engine and want to ensure you’re reading the most up-to-date version, click this link and look for the topmost article.

Why did UOB$ merchants use to be a problem?

UOB$ merchants (formerly known as SMART$ merchants) used to be one of the biggest minefields for UOB cardholders, because UOB$ cashback would be awarded in lieu of UNI$.

Despite the similar-sounding names, UOB$ and UNI$ are worlds apart:

  • UOB$ is a form of return cashback that can be spent on the next bill with the same merchant
  • UNI$ is UOB’s points currency, which can be converted into airline miles

With a median UOB$ rebate of just 3.5%, you would almost always be worse off earning UOB$, compared to up to 4 mpd worth of UNI$.

But on 1 November 2024, everything changed as UOB revised its policy to allow double dipping on UNI$ and UOB$ at UOB$ merchants. Now, instead of avoiding UOB$ merchants, UOB cardholders should be seeking them out. UOB$ rebates may be modest, but so long as they’re in addition to UNI$, you have nothing to lose.

How do UOB$ work?

When UOB cardholders spend at UOB$ merchants, they earn UOB$ which can be redeemed on the next transaction with the same merchant at a rate of 1 UOB$ = S$1.

For example, suppose you visit UOB$ merchant Miniso (4% rebates) and use your UOB Preferred Platinum Visa to pay for a S$20 transaction (via mobile contactless). You will earn:

  • 40 UNI$ (which can be convert into 80 airline miles)
  • 0.80 UOB$ (which can be used to offset a future transaction at Miniso)

UOB$ can be tracked via the UOB TMRW app. To view the UOB$ you’ve earned, tap on Rewards+ > My rewards > UOB$.

This shows a summary of the UOB$ you’ve earned at various merchants, as well as the expiry date.

All UOB cards participate in the UOB$ programme, with the exception of:

Changes for June 2025

New UOB$ merchants

Two new merchants have joined the UOB$ programme since the previous update in March 2025.

✅ New UOB$ Merchants: June 2025
Category Merchant Rebate
Retail & Services ICON Aesthetics 3%
Dining Chutney Mary 5%

In the case of Chutney Mary, it’s worth noting that it will be leaving the programme almost as soon as it joined! The last day of participation is 31 August 2025, and all UOB$ must be redeemed by 30 November 2025.

Removed UOB$ merchants

27 merchants have left the UOB$ programme since the previous update in March 2025.

❌ Removed UOB$ Merchants: June 2025
Category Merchant Rebate
Dining 8 Degrees Taiwanese Bistro 5%
Dining Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza 5%
Dining Co Chung 5%
Dining Famous Palace 5%
Dining I.N.U Cafe and Boutique 5%
Dining Ivins 3%
Dining Jia He Xing 3%
Dining Kinara North West 10%
Dining Kyojo Dining 5%
Dining Little Italy 10%
Dining MOA Restrobar 3%
Dining Mr Biryani 3%
Dining Mun Zuk 5%
Dining Pearl Hill Garden Restaurant 5%
Dining Polar Puffs and Cakes 2%
Lux Retail DKNY 10%
Retail and Services Aesthetic Works MediSpa 3%
Retail and Services Buff’d Nail Spa 3%
Retail and Services CASA 3%
Retail and Services Code Bright Academy 3%
Retail and Services Delta Dental Surgeons 5%
Retail and Services Maco Nail Spa 3%
Retail and Services OZARA 3%
Retail and Services Picota Nail Spa 3%
Retail and Services Pixie Nail Spa 3%
Retail and Services Qoosh Nail Spa 3%
Retail and Services Salivan Beauty Clinic 5%

Notable departures include Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza, Polar Puffs and Cakes, and Delta Dental Surgeons, the only medical clinic on the list.

Full list of UOB$ merchants

Here’s the latest list of UOB$ merchants, current as of 30 June 2025 (sections are expanded by default for easier searching; you can tap on individual sections to collapse them for easier navigation).

Dining

Dining
Merchant Rebate Remarks
Aburi-EN 3%
  • Isetan Scotts
  • Paragon
  • Nex
  • Northpoint City 
Bee Cheng Hiang 2%
  • Except Takashimaya , Jewel, Changi Airport
Bonchon 5%  
BreadTalk 3%  
Canteen by Trapeze Rec. Club 3%
  • 5% rebate for UOB reserve
Carl’s Jr 3%  
Cellarbration 3%  
Chutney Mary 5%  
Cinnabon 5%  
Crystal Jade Group 3%
  • Except Changi Airport and Tampines 1
Famous Kitchen 5%  
Famous Treasure 5%  
Hang Heung 5%
  • ION Orchard
Hard Rock Cafe 3%  
Hei Sushi 3%  
House of Seafood 3%
(cap S$60)
  • The Riverwalk
House of White Beehoon 3%
  • The Punggol Settlement 
Kappou Miyako 5%
(cap S$100)
  • International Building
Kinara Contemporary Indian Cuisine 10%
  • 164 Upper East Coast Rd 
Mr. Coconut 2%
  • Except Jewel 
Nanbantei Japanese Restaurant 5%
  • Far East Plaza
  • Chinatown Point
Nong Geng Ji 5%
  •  VivoCity
Orchid Live Seafood 3%
(cap S$30)
  • HomeTeamNS Khatib
OSO Ristorante 5%
  • Oasia Hotel Downtown 
Patisserie G 5%
  • Downtown Gallery
  • Millennia Walk 
Potato Corner 3%  
Sakae Sushi 3%  
Salmon Samurai 3%
  • Except 100AM Mall 
Secret Mermaid 3%  
Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant 5%  
Standing Sushi Bar 3%  
Swatow Seafood Restaurant 5%
  • 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh 
Tanuki Raw 3%  
Tarte by Cheryl Koh 5%  
Taste of India 5%
(cap S$8)
  • 77 Rangoon Rd
Tenkaichi Japanese BBQ Restaurant 5%
  • Marina Square 
Toast Box 3%  

Lux Retail

Lux Retail
Merchant Rebate Remarks
CDG 5%
(min. S$1K)		 Till 15 July 2025
CDG Play 5%
(min. S$1K)		 Till 15 July 2025
Club21 5%
(min. S$1K)		 Till 15 July 2025
Jil Sander 5%
(min. S$1K)		 Till 15 July 2025
Mulberry 5%
(min. S$1K)		 Till 15 July 2025
Sacai 5%
(min. S$1K)		 Till 15 July 2025
Stella McCartney 5%
(min. S$1K)		 Till 15 July 2025
Thom Browne 5%
(min. S$1K)		 Till 15 July 2025

Retail and Services

Retail and Services
Merchant Rebate Remarks
agnès B 5%  
COSLAB 3%
  • Bukit Panjang Plaza
  • Waterway Point
  • Yew Tee Point
Crocodile 3%  
Fortune Supermarket 2%  
Gordon Max 3%
  • Wheelock Place
G-Star Raw 5%  
Hall of Fame 6%
  •  VivoCity
Hang Ten 3%
  • 702 AMK Ave 8
  • KINEX
  • Lot One Shopper
  • Lucky Plaza
  • NEX
  • Northpoint Shopping Centre
HoneyWorld 3%  
ICON Aesthetics 3%  
iRun 6%
  • Queensway Shopping Centre
  • Far East Plaza
  • Peninsula Shopping Complex
JD Sports 5%
(min. S$100)
  •  Not available at Vivo City outlet
LFC 6%
  • Bugis Junction
Limited Edt Underground 6%
  • Queensway Shopping Centre
  • VivoCity
  • The Shoppes at MBS
  • 313 @ Somerset
M)phosis 3%  
Miniso 4%  
Mr Jeff 5%
  • Lot One
  • IMM
  • Kallang MRT
  • Tampines Mall
  • 78B Telok Blangah St
  • 19 Eng Kong Terrace
New Era 6%  
Nitori 3%  
Optique Paris Miki 2%  
Replay 5%
  • Wisma Atria
Sports Fashion 6%
  • Queensway Shopping Centre
Surfer’s Paradise 3%
  • Bedok Mall
  • Compass One
  • Eastpoint Mall
  • JCube
  • KINEX
  • Tiong Bahru Plaza
  • Thomson Plaza
  • White Sands
Under Armour 6%
  •  Queensway Shopping Centre
Weston Corp 6%  
Winter Time 2%  

Travel and Entertainment

Travel and Entertainment
Merchant Rebate Remarks
Cathay Cineplexes 2%  
City Tours 10%  

Conclusion

UOB cardholders can earn both UOB$ cashback and UNI$ points at UOB$ merchants, which provides extra incentive to use a UOB card.

Unfortunately, June 2025 has seen the list of participating merchants cut by more than 25%. This is a significant reduction, overshadowing the two new additions (one of which will only be with the programme for a couple more months!).

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Comments

