American Express will discontinue Amex Pay from end July

Amex Pay is a great way of earning miles at QR code-only merchants like hawker centres or mom-and-pop outfits, where credit cards are not accepted. Sure, American Express cards have rather mediocre earn rates, but some miles are better than no miles at all.

Unfortunately, American Express has just announced that the Amex Pay platform will be killed off from 31 July 2025.

American Express to discontinue Amex Pay

American Express has announced its plans to discontinue Amex Pay, with 30 July 2025 the last day for customers to make transactions.

We are writing to let you know that our mobile payment solution, Amex Pay, will be discontinued from 31 July 2025. If you have added your Card previously to Amex Pay, you may continue to use it for payments at participating locations until 30 July 2025. Please note that participating locations may vary over time as payment signage is gradually removed. You will not be able to make any payments from 31 July 2025 onwards. -American Express

On 31 July 2025, card details will be removed from Amex Pay, and it will no longer be possible to make any Amex Pay transactions, whether QR or NFC.

Apple users can still add new cards to Amex Pay and use them for payments until the service is discontinued. However, Android users will not be able to add new cards to Amex Pay due to a “technical issue”, so you’re stuck with whatever you’ve already added previously.

A list of FAQs related to the discontinuation of Amex Pay can be found here.

How many miles can you earn with Amex Pay?

Transactions made through Amex Pay are eligible to earn miles or Membership Rewards points at the card’s usual base rates for SGD spending.

How else can you earn miles at QR-code only merchants?

With the demise of Amex Pay, it might still be possible to earn miles at QR code-only merchants, provided they accept alternatives like FavePay, Shopback Pay, and Changi Pay. However, odds are that if a merchant accepts any of these payment methods, it likely accepts direct card payments too.

Otherwise, you’re out of luck. I don’t know how many times I have to answer this question, but no, you can’t earn miles on PayNow transactions.

Oh how I miss XNAP!

Conclusion

American Express will discontinue its Amex Pay platform on 31 July 2025, making it harder than ever before to earn credit card rewards at QR code-only merchants.

This leaves you with slightly over one month to earn miles on your favourite bowl of wanton noodles or at your friendly neighbourhood provision shop, after which you’re out of luck unless a ShopBack Pay or similar card x QR solution is accepted.