Air Canada Aeroplan selling points with up to 100% bonus

Air Canada Aeroplan has launched a new sale, which offers up to a 100% bonus on points purchases made by 18 July 2025.

This reduces the cost per point to 1.76 SG cents each, and opens up some lucrative redemption opportunities, including Singapore to Australia in Business Class for just S$923.

Aeroplan is one of my favourite award programmes because of its sweet spots and generous rules. Unfortunately, Aeroplan points are very difficult to earn in Singapore, so buying them is really the only way to accumulate a critical mass.

Aeroplan selling points with up to 100% bonus

From now till 18 July 2025, 2.59 p.m SGT, Aeroplan members can buy points with up to a 100% bonus. Offers are targeted, so you’ll need to log in to your account and see what your offer is (mine showed 85% at the initial landing page, but increased to 100% once I logged in).

Here’s how my bonus is tiered:

Buy 2,000-4,000 points: No bonus (3.75 CAD ¢ per mile)

Buy 5,000-25,000 points: 55% bonus (2.42 CAD ¢ per mile)

Buy 30,000-70,000 points: 75% bonus (2.14 CAD ¢ per mile)

Buy 80,000+ points: 100% bonus (1.88 CAD¢ per mile)

Buying points with a 100% bonus is equivalent to paying 1.88 CAD¢ per mile, or 1.76 SG¢ per mile at current exchange rates.

However, it’s worth pointing out that the base price has increased. During the previous sale, which offered a 90% bonus, the base price was 3.5 CAD¢ per mile. Now, the base price is 3.75 CAD¢ per mile. Therefore, the cost was actually lower (1.84 CAD¢ per mile) during the previous 90% bonus sale.

You can buy up to 500,000 Aeroplan points per transaction, and 1,000,000 Aeroplan points per calendar year. These figures are pre-bonus, so in other words, during this sale you could purchase up to 2,000,000 Aeroplan points.

How does Aeroplan price awards?

Aeroplan still uses traditional award charts to price its redemptions, with the world divided into North America, Atlantic, Pacific and South America segments. Within each segment, award prices depend on the distance flown.

Here’s a sampling of award prices for flights out of Singapore in Business Class, with KrisFlyer for comparison.

✈️ One-way Business Class Awards Aeroplan KrisFlyer Singapore to Europe 80,000 miles 103,500 miles Singapore to USA 87,500 miles 107,000 to 111,500 miles Singapore to Japan & South Korea 45,000 miles 52,000 miles Singapore to Australia 45,000 miles 40,500 to 68,500 miles Singapore to New Zealand 60,000 miles 68,500 miles

Now, I realise it’s not fair to compare the two programmes on a 1:1 basis, because it’s much easier to earn KrisFlyer miles in Singapore than Aeroplan points.

But if we leave aside the earning aspect and just think about outright buying miles, you could fly from Singapore to Melbourne in Business Class for just S$792 + S$131 in taxes and fees- quite sensational if you ask me.

You’ll find similar pricing between Singapore and Japan or South Korea as well, and keep in mind, Aeroplan sometimes sees more award seats on Singapore Airlines than even KrisFlyer members (more on that in the next section).

For a quick way of searching Aeroplan award space, be sure to check out Seats.Aero, which lets you find all available awards for up to a year with just a few mouse clicks.

What do I love about Aeroplan?

Redemption rates aside, there’s plenty to love about Aeroplan.

First, there’s no fuel surcharges on any award ticket. This means you can redeem premium cabin awards on airlines like Lufthansa and Turkish and not get hit by hefty cash copayments. The only extra charge you’ll pay is a C$39 (~S$36) partner booking fee imposed by Aeroplan.

Second, you can add a stopover (of up to 45 days) to a one-way award for a flat 5,000 points. For example, you could fly from Singapore to the United States via Japan, stay a week in Japan, and only pay an extra 5,000 points for the privilege. Alternatively, you could make Singapore the stopover point and book an itinerary like Sydney to Singapore to Taipei, settling two holidays at one go (provided you’re able to start your second holiday within 45 days of the first one ending).

Third, adding an infant costs just 2,500 points or C$25 (~S$23) per segment, regardless of cabin class. That’s right, even if you’re in First Class, you’ll pay at most C$25, not 10% of the commercial fare!

Fourth, Aeroplan has a ton of award partners. Not only can you redeem awards for Star Alliance members, but many non-Star Alliance ones too, including Air Serbia, Azul, Etihad, Gulf Air, and Oman Air. And while many other loyalty programmes force you to call up customer service to check partner availability, virtually all Aeroplan partners can be searched and booked online.

Fifth, Aeroplan sometimes gets better access to Singapore Airlines award space than even KrisFlyer members. Yes, as unfair as that sounds, I’ve seen numerous cases of this happening. For instance, Aeroplan can see three Business Class seats on the SQ231 flight from SIN-SYD…

…but if you try to book three Business Class seats on the SQ231 flight from SIN-SYD via KrisFlyer, you’ll have to waitlist.

So in short, Aeroplan points are awesome. They’re just very hard to earn via credit cards in Singapore, with HSBC and HeyMax the only transfer partners.

How long are Aeroplan points valid for?

Aeroplan points will expire after 18 months of inactivity.

Earning or redeeming at least 1 point will extend the entire balance’s validity by a further 18 months.

How much does it cost to change or cancel Aeroplan awards?

One drawback of Aeroplan is that it does have relatively strict policies regarding ticket changes and refunds.

It costs a flat C$100 (~S$93) to change an award ticket, and C$150 (~S$139) to cancel an award ticket. All changes must be made at least two hours before departure.

What card should I use?

Purchases of Aeroplan points are processed by Points.com in C$ as MCC 7399 (i.e. they won’t code as airline transactions).

Here’s the best cards to maximise miles on this purchase.

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

4 mpd

Capped

Cap of S$1K per s. month DCS Imperium Card

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd

No cap

Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

Capped

Min S$1K, max S$2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

No cap

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

No cap

Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month



No cap

Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

No cap

Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

No cap

Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd BOC Elite Miles Card

No cap

S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks. Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. You should also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as MCC 7399 is now considered a “bill payment” and can only earn up to 100 Max Miles each month.

Conclusion

Aeroplan has launched a new sale that offers up to a 100% bonus on points purchases made by 18 July 2025. A 100% bonus is one of the biggest we ever see, but because the base price has increased by 7%, the cost per mile is actually slightly higher than the previous 90% bonus.

You should never buy points speculatively, but if you’ve taken the time to browse the award options and spot something you like, this would be a great opportunity to lock it in.

What Aeroplan offer did you get?