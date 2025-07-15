Air Canada Aeroplan selling points with up to 100% bonus

Air Canada Aeroplan has launched a new sale, which offers up to a 100% bonus on points purchases made by 18 July 2025.
This reduces the cost per point to 1.76 SG cents each, and opens up some lucrative redemption opportunities, including Singapore to Australia in Business Class for just S$923.
Aeroplan is one of my favourite award programmes because of its sweet spots and generous rules. Unfortunately, Aeroplan points are very difficult to earn in Singapore, so buying them is really the only way to accumulate a critical mass.
Aeroplan selling points with up to 100% bonus
|Buy Aeroplan points
From now till 18 July 2025, 2.59 p.m SGT, Aeroplan members can buy points with up to a 100% bonus. Offers are targeted, so you’ll need to log in to your account and see what your offer is (mine showed 85% at the initial landing page, but increased to 100% once I logged in).
Here’s how my bonus is tiered:
- Buy 2,000-4,000 points: No bonus (3.75 CAD¢ per mile)
- Buy 5,000-25,000 points: 55% bonus (2.42 CAD¢ per mile)
- Buy 30,000-70,000 points: 75% bonus (2.14 CAD¢ per mile)
- Buy 80,000+ points: 100% bonus (1.88 CAD¢ per mile)
Buying points with a 100% bonus is equivalent to paying 1.88 CAD¢ per mile, or 1.76 SG¢ per mile at current exchange rates.
However, it’s worth pointing out that the base price has increased. During the previous sale, which offered a 90% bonus, the base price was 3.5 CAD¢ per mile. Now, the base price is 3.75 CAD¢ per mile. Therefore, the cost was actually lower (1.84 CAD¢ per mile) during the previous 90% bonus sale.
You can buy up to 500,000 Aeroplan points per transaction, and 1,000,000 Aeroplan points per calendar year. These figures are pre-bonus, so in other words, during this sale you could purchase up to 2,000,000 Aeroplan points.
How does Aeroplan price awards?
Aeroplan still uses traditional award charts to price its redemptions, with the world divided into North America, Atlantic, Pacific and South America segments. Within each segment, award prices depend on the distance flown.
Here’s a sampling of award prices for flights out of Singapore in Business Class, with KrisFlyer for comparison.
|✈️ One-way Business Class Awards
|Aeroplan
|KrisFlyer
|Singapore to Europe
|80,000 miles
|103,500 miles
|Singapore to USA
|87,500 miles
|107,000 to 111,500 miles
|Singapore to Japan & South Korea
|45,000 miles
|52,000 miles
|Singapore to Australia
|45,000 miles
|40,500 to 68,500 miles
|Singapore to New Zealand
|60,000 miles
|68,500 miles
Now, I realise it’s not fair to compare the two programmes on a 1:1 basis, because it’s much easier to earn KrisFlyer miles in Singapore than Aeroplan points.
But if we leave aside the earning aspect and just think about outright buying miles, you could fly from Singapore to Melbourne in Business Class for just S$792 + S$131 in taxes and fees- quite sensational if you ask me.
You’ll find similar pricing between Singapore and Japan or South Korea as well, and keep in mind, Aeroplan sometimes sees more award seats on Singapore Airlines than even KrisFlyer members (more on that in the next section).
For a quick way of searching Aeroplan award space, be sure to check out Seats.Aero, which lets you find all available awards for up to a year with just a few mouse clicks.
Seats.Aero guide: Find award seats, the fast and painless way
What do I love about Aeroplan?
Redemption rates aside, there’s plenty to love about Aeroplan.
First, there’s no fuel surcharges on any award ticket. This means you can redeem premium cabin awards on airlines like Lufthansa and Turkish and not get hit by hefty cash copayments. The only extra charge you’ll pay is a C$39 (~S$36) partner booking fee imposed by Aeroplan.
Second, you can add a stopover (of up to 45 days) to a one-way award for a flat 5,000 points. For example, you could fly from Singapore to the United States via Japan, stay a week in Japan, and only pay an extra 5,000 points for the privilege. Alternatively, you could make Singapore the stopover point and book an itinerary like Sydney to Singapore to Taipei, settling two holidays at one go (provided you’re able to start your second holiday within 45 days of the first one ending).
Third, adding an infant costs just 2,500 points or C$25 (~S$23) per segment, regardless of cabin class. That’s right, even if you’re in First Class, you’ll pay at most C$25, not 10% of the commercial fare!
Fourth, Aeroplan has a ton of award partners. Not only can you redeem awards for Star Alliance members, but many non-Star Alliance ones too, including Air Serbia, Azul, Etihad, Gulf Air, and Oman Air. And while many other loyalty programmes force you to call up customer service to check partner availability, virtually all Aeroplan partners can be searched and booked online.
Fifth, Aeroplan sometimes gets better access to Singapore Airlines award space than even KrisFlyer members. Yes, as unfair as that sounds, I’ve seen numerous cases of this happening. For instance, Aeroplan can see three Business Class seats on the SQ231 flight from SIN-SYD…
…but if you try to book three Business Class seats on the SQ231 flight from SIN-SYD via KrisFlyer, you’ll have to waitlist.
So in short, Aeroplan points are awesome. They’re just very hard to earn via credit cards in Singapore, with HSBC and HeyMax the only transfer partners.
How long are Aeroplan points valid for?
Aeroplan points will expire after 18 months of inactivity.
Earning or redeeming at least 1 point will extend the entire balance’s validity by a further 18 months.
How much does it cost to change or cancel Aeroplan awards?
One drawback of Aeroplan is that it does have relatively strict policies regarding ticket changes and refunds.
It costs a flat C$100 (~S$93) to change an award ticket, and C$150 (~S$139) to cancel an award ticket. All changes must be made at least two hours before departure.
What card should I use?
Purchases of Aeroplan points are processed by Points.com in C$ as MCC 7399 (i.e. they won’t code as airline transactions).
Here’s the best cards to maximise miles on this purchase.
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Capped
|Cap of S$1K per s. month
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|4 mpd
No cap
|Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
Capped
|Min S$1K, max S$2K FCY spend per s. month
|StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|3-4 mpd
No cap
|3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP
|Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|3.2 mpd
No cap
|Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|3.2 mpd
No cap
|Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
|StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|3 mpd
No cap
|Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|2.8 mpd
No cap
|Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
|BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
|2.8 mpd
No cap
|S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month
Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks.
Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. You should also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as MCC 7399 is now considered a “bill payment” and can only earn up to 100 Max Miles each month.
Conclusion
|Buy Aeroplan points
Aeroplan has launched a new sale that offers up to a 100% bonus on points purchases made by 18 July 2025. A 100% bonus is one of the biggest we ever see, but because the base price has increased by 7%, the cost per mile is actually slightly higher than the previous 90% bonus.
You should never buy points speculatively, but if you’ve taken the time to browse the award options and spot something you like, this would be a great opportunity to lock it in.
What Aeroplan offer did you get?
Given all the 2025 Nurf’s it is not nearly as easy as it was to earn SQ miles in Singapore! I actually wonder if offers like this is the future of the miles game – basically buying miles “in bulk” and buying your premium ticket that way.
Agreed but the risk is that devaluation and the ability to find awarded seats and airlines may also reduced their redemption seats. Uncertainity as airlines have to make profits and what they do with the awarded seats are unknown to us. With more people hoping to book affordable premium seats , the game is getting tough. SQ does not put their miles on sales and you can only buy it using other methods like Citipay All. Cardup, etc. Just wish that we are rich to pay full price for business class ticket but that is another wishful thinking for most… Read more »
Only 85% bonus for me. Ay yah.
Thank for the information. I have benefited from this Aeroplan points the last time I booked a flight from Singapore to Budapest. I used Aeroplan to serach for Star alliance airlines and found that I could travel from Singapore to Budapest using SQ and Turkish Airlines with layover at Istanbul. Called up SQ and give them the details of the whole journey but could not get the seat even though I would be paying 103K of Kris miles. I tried to book the above journey using Canada Air website (Aeroplan ) but have problem when come to payment. Resorted to… Read more »
Haven’t bought a single point on Aeroplan and now given the 100% bonus deal. Very tempting to purchase though travel plans for 2026 not firmed yet. At the published redemption rate on Seats.Aero, it does look much cheaper to buy the points and redeem the flight (eg. Sin – Syd at 45k points one-way on business) than to purchase a flight ticket – which will cost me about double. Am I missing anything here? Sounds too good to be true.
if you can find the award space, then by all means go ahead and buy the points to lock it in.