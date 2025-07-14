Search
Qatar Privilege Club Pro: New subscription service for Avios and Qpoints

The new Qatar Airways Privilege Club Pro programme offers up to 240,000 Avios and 60 Qpoints per year, but the pricing isn't very attractive.

Qatar Airways has launched Privilege Club Pro, a new subscription service that awards members with additional Avios and Qpoints on a monthly basis. 

Members can receive up to  240,000 Avios and 60 Qpoints per year with the highest-tier plan, but given the commitment that the airline is asking for, I’m rather disappointed that the pricing isn’t more competitive.

What is Qatar Airways Privilege Club Pro?

Qatar Privilege Club Pro

Qatar Privilege Club Pro offers four membership tiers, with prices ranging from US$50 to US$350 a month (or US$500 to US$3,500 with an annual plan, which gives two months for free for a saving of 17%).

Tier Avios (Per Month) Price (Per Month) Price (Annual)
Access 2,500 US$50 US$500
Select 7,500 US$130 US$1,300
Exclusive 15,000 US$240 US$2,400
Ultimate 20,000 & 5 Qpoints US$350 US$3,500

Do note that if you choose the monthly plan, a minimum 3-month commitment is required. You will only be allowed to cancel after this period is up. Also, buying the annual plan does not give you the entire year’s allotment of Avios or Qpoints upfront. You will still receive these on a monthly basis. 

The cost per Avios ranges from 1.46 to 2 US cents, depending on the plan you choose.

Tier Cost Per Avios (Monthly) Cost Per Avios (Annual)
Access 2 US ¢ 1.67 US ¢
Select 1.73 US ¢ 1.44 US ¢
Exclusive 1.6 US ¢ 1.33 US ¢
Ultimate 1.75 US ¢ 1.46 US ¢

I wouldn’t say the pricing is particularly compelling, since the ad-hoc sales that Qatar runs several times each year reduce the cost to a similar range. For instance, the three most recent sales have offered a 50-70% bonus on purchases, reducing the cost per Avios to 1.35 to 1.53 US cents— all cheaper than the monthly subscription plans. 

What’s more, the “drip feed” model poses its own problems too. Since your Avios arrive on a monthly basis, you might not have a sufficient balance to make a redemption when award seats pop up. I should also point out that Qatar Privilege Club has a history of unannounced devaluations, which makes holding Avios for the long term even more risky.

Moreover, Citi PayAll users can indirectly purchase Avios at a cost of just 1.44 cents (1.1 US cents) with the current tax payment promotion. Even outside of promotions, a Citi Prestige Cardholder would be paying 2 cents (1.56 US cents) per Avios, with no commitment necessary.

A maximum of 240,000 Avios can be purchased via subscription plans per calendar year. Avios earned from subscription plans do not count towards the annual limit of 250,000 Avios that applies to ad-hoc purchases.

Since Qatar is effectively asking members to commit to buying Avios every month, I really feel they should be offering a better price than their ad-hoc sales. Otherwise, why lock yourself in?

What about the Qpoints?

Qpoints are required to earn Qatar Privilege Club status

If you subscribe to the Ultimate tier, you’ll receive 5 Qpoints a month, on top of the Avios allotment.

Qpoints are Qatar’s status credits, and the table below shows the number of Qpoints required to earn and retain status.

Tier Qpoints to Earn
(in 12-month period)		 Qpoints to Retain
Burgundy 0 0
Silver 150 135 (12 months)
270 (24 months)
Gold 300 270 (12 months)
540 (24 months)
Platinum 600 540 (12 months)
1,080 (24 months)

In addition to the above requirements, you must have earned 20% of your Qpoints (or flown at least four sectors within 12 months or eight sectors within 12 months) on Qatar Airways marketed or operated flights.

As you can see, 60 Qpoints a year won’t get you very far, so unless you’re just shy of qualification or requalification (and don’t have the time nor inclination to do a status run), this shouldn’t be a big factor in your decision to subscribe.

What card should I use?

Qatar Privilege Club Pro subscriptions are processed by Points.com in USD, and should code as MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified).

Here’s the best cards to maximise the miles earned on your purchase:

Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd
Capped
 Cap of S$1K per s. month 
DCS Imperium Card
Apply
 4 mpd
No cap
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
Capped
 Min S$1K, max S$2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
No cap
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
No cap
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply		 3.2 mpd
No cap
 Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
No cap
 Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
No cap
 Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply		 2.8 mpd
No cap
  
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks.

Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points.

Conclusion

Qatar Airways’ new Privilege Club Pro subscription plan allows members to receive Avios each month (and Qpoints, if you choose the most expensive plan), but the pricing doesn’t strike me as very attractive. 

I think this would be much more compelling if they copied what LifeMiles did and offered members a waiver of certain change or cancellation fees for award tickets (or even an exemption from their junky “award segment fees!”).

Will you subscribe to a Privilege Club Pro plan?

Will you subscribe to a Privilege Club Pro plan?
Mark

I am not keen as it is very difficult to plan even 361 days ahead and there is no gurantee that Qatar will throw out the awarded seats like SQ. What is the points of getting the avios with so much uncertainity and very often even the awarded seats are in flexi. You would be very lucky to get classic. You must be damn flexible and get the awarded seats where and when Qatar feel like throwing out. Try your luck to book for US cities now for July 2026. You can get only flexi and pay twice that of… Read more »

Reply
Other Options

I think you are too focused on Qatar. You get much better value and many more options via BA. Transfer the Avois there. That said, this offer is far from one of value.

Reply
Another other option

In which case you could just get the Avios Adventurer subscription for US$0.0134 per mile.

Reply

