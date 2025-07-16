American Express Centurion Lounge opens at Tokyo Haneda airport

Back in July 2024, American Express announced that it would open its first Centurion Lounge in Japan in 2025, at Tokyo Haneda Airport.

One year later, the lounge is ready to welcome guests, and American Express has released some details on what guests can expect.

American Express opens Tokyo Haneda Lounge

The new Centurion Lounge at Tokyo Haneda Airport has commenced operations on 16 July 2025, becoming the 30th to open worldwide and the 4th to open in Asia.

The lounge is located in Terminal 3, near Gate 114. This is the terminal where Singapore Airlines and almost all international flights depart from (a handful of ANA international flights depart from Terminal 2).

The new lounge in Tokyo features locally sourced decor and artwork that celebrates Japanese philosophy, craftsmanship, and artistry, a live, open kitchen where guests can watch the chefs cook, a buffet offering a variety of Japanese and Western food and beverages, a dedicated sweets bar nodding to Japan’s snack culture, and private phone rooms that are also equipped with a curated audio program for meditation. -American Express

This lounge measures 7,352 square feet, with seating for 122 people. This puts it on the smaller side, so it’s a good bet that crowding will be an issue during peak periods.

In terms of amenities, guests can expect dedicated workstations and phone booths, shower suites and restrooms, plenty of power outlets and USB ports, as well as high speed Wi-Fi. There will be a wide variety of seating options, including armchairs, high tops and dining banquettes, couches, and a private room for family and small groups.

As with all Centurion Lounges, there will be a special VIP area for AMEX Centurion Cardholders, with Kumiko style woodwork, a private beverage station, and a curated display of Japanese artwork and photography that captures scenes from the country’s lively festival culture.

The food and beverage programme will be overseen by Chef Satoshi Ogino, who has helmed the kitchens of several Michelin-starred restaurants in Tokyo, including Akasaka Ogino. The kitchen will offer Japanese favourites including sushi and ramen, with a buffet serving local and global cuisine. Live cooking stations will be offered too.

The bar will feature premium wines, locally-inspired cocktails, and a selection of Japanese beers, sake and shochu.

What is the Centurion Lounge access policy?

AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders (with cards issued in Singapore) receive unlimited access to Centurion Lounges worldwide, together with two guests.

The same entitlement applies to both principal and supplementary cardholders.

Where are Centurion Lounges located?

Centurion Lounges can be found at the following airports:

USA International Atlanta (ATL)

Charlotte (CLT)

Dallas Fort Worth (DFW)

Denver (DEN)

Houston (IAH)

Las Vegas (LAS)

Los Angeles (LAX)

Miami (MIA)

Philadelphia (PHL)

Phoenix (PHX)

New York JFK (JFK)

New York LaGuardia (LGA)

San Francisco (SFO)

Seattle (SEA)

Washington National (DCA) Buenos Aires (EZE)

Hong Kong (HKG)

London Heathrow (LHR)

Melbourne (MEL)

Mexico City (MEX)

Monterrey (MTY)

Mumbai (BOM)

New Delhi (DEL)

Stockholm (ARN)

Sydney (SYD)

Tokyo Haneda (HND)

As you can see, the vast majority of lounges are located within the USA, but the international footprint is steadily growing.

It’s been asked a lot of times, but I doubt we’ll see a Centurion Lounge in Singapore until Terminal 5 opens in the mid 2030s. There’s simply too much of a space crunch within the existing four terminals (effectively three, because there’s no way American Express would consider Terminal 4), and when even Singapore Airlines is space constrained, there’s little hope for everyone else.

Conclusion

American Express has opened its latest Centurion Lounge at Tokyo Haneda Airport Terminal 3, which marks its first-ever expansion into Japan.

While this lounge looks promising, its small footprint means that crowding will almost certainly be a given- though that won’t stop me from checking it out the next time I pass through the airport!

If you’re visiting HND, do share your experiences!