DBS offering S$120 cashback for Singapore Airlines and Scoot tickets

DBS has launched a new campaign which offers cardholders an extra S$120 cashback on Singapore Airlines and Scoot tickets, on top of the usual credit card rewards.

Cardholders will need to register via the DBS PayLah! app and meet their personalised spend goal by 31 October 2025. Since there’s a good chance you’ll be using your DBS Woman’s World Card for air ticket bookings anyway, this is a great opportunity to snag some extra cashback in the process.

From 15 July to 31 October 2025, DBS cardholders can register to earn S$120 cashback on Singapore Airlines and Scoot tickets.

Registration can be done via the DBS PayLah! app. Tap on the ‘Rewards’ tab and look for the ‘Singapore Airlines & Scoot Cashback Promotion 2025’ banner.

Upon registration, you’ll receive your personalised spend goal. In my case, this was S$1,000, though S$2,000 has also been reported.

There is a maximum registration cap of 30,000 cardholders, so try to register as soon as possible.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Qualifying spend refers to both Singapore Airlines and Scoot bookings, in SGD and FCY, made directly via the Singapore Airlines and Scoot websites or mobile apps. Bookings made through third parties like Expedia, Trip.com or offline travel agencies will not qualify.

While not explicitly stated, I’m fairly confident that both commercial and award ticket bookings will qualify, because either way the merchant on record will be Singapore Airlines. In fact, you could even book award tickets on Star Alliance partners— so long as the merchant name is Singapore Airlines (and it will be, if you book via KrisFlyer), it will count as qualifying spend.

Qualifying spend is cumulative across all DBS credit cards, so you could split your spending across multiple cards if you wish. For example, if your goal was S$2,000, spending S$1,000 on the DBS Altitude Card and S$1,000 on the DBS Woman’s World Card would suffice.

Also note that qualifying spend is only counted from the date of registration; any spending prior to that will be disregarded, even though it falls within the promotion period.

Qualifying spend must be charged within the promotion period, and posted by 7 November 2025. This means that you should be able to safely spend towards the end of October as well, because seven days is more than enough time for transactions to post.

When will the cashback be credited?

Cashback will be credited to the credit or debit card that was last transacted on, within five working days after a push notification is sent that 100% of the spend goal has been met.

Which card should you use to spend?

If you’re interested in earning miles and points, you’ll probably be using one of the following DBS cards.

Card Local Spend FCY Spend DBS Altitude AMEX

1.3 mpd 2.2 mpd DBS Altitude Visa

1.3 mpd 2.2 mpd DBS Treasures Black Elite

DBS Treasures Black Elite 1.2 mpd 2.4 mpd DBS Vantage

DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 2.2 mpd DBS Woman's World Card

DBS Woman's World Card 4 mpd*

Online

4 mpd*

Online *Capped at S$1,500 per calendar month, to be reduced to S$1,000 from 1 August 2025



Since this campaign spans five months, it’s technically possible for you to keep within the 4 mpd cap of the DBS Woman’s World Card (which, remember, will be nerfed to S$1,000 from 1 August 2025).

Conclusion

DBS cardholders can register to earn an extra S$120 cashback on Singapore Airlines and Scoot tickets, on top of their usual credit card rewards.

You’ll need to spend at least S$1,000 or S$2,000 (or possibly some other amount, if there’s other targeted spend goals out there), but this can be spread out over multiple transactions— all that matters is the cumulative spend.

Since I use the DBS Woman’s World Card for these transactions anyway, it’s a great opportunity to earn an extra rebate of 12% (assuming a S$1,000 spend goal) on top of the usual 4 mpd.

What other spend goals have you been targeted for?