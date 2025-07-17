Hooray: Maybank Manchester United Card enhanced; now rewards draws

If there’s one important life lesson that Manchester United has been determined to teach its fans, it’s that winning isn’t everything. Success can be defined in so many different ways (“did both teams have fun?”), and in a society so blindly obsessed with getting ahead, what a timely reminder that is!

I mean, that’s the only logical conclusion I can draw from their performance over the past few seasons, with EPL wins now rarer than a clean pair of sheets in the Onana household. United are heroically choosing to take the road less triumphant, to walk the noble path of character building over glory. And honestly, isn’t that the real victory?

Therefore, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Maybank has decided to refresh the Maybank Manchester United Card ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season, in order to better align its rewards structure with the club’s newfound ethos of spirited underachievement.

The new-look Maybank Manchester United Card will ditch its current miles-and-cashback hybrid system in favour of 2.8 mpd for a Manchester United win (which I’ve been reliably informed is still within the realm of metaphysical possibility), 1.6 mpd for a Manchester United draw, and 1.12 mpd otherwise.

However, there will be a new cap on the maximum miles that can be earned for a win or a draw, and Maybank will also introduce a reduced earn rate for certain categories of spending, such as education, healthcare and utilities.

Maybank Manchester United Card unveils new rewards structure

Maybank Manchester United Card Apply Current From 15 Aug 25 Man Utd Win 2 mpd + 3% cashback

(of which 2% capped at S$20) 2.8 mpd

(S$2K cap) Man Utd Draw 0.4 mpd + 1% cashback 1.6 mpd

(S$2K cap & 1 draw per month) Man Utd Loss or Regular Day* 1.12 mpd *I am by no means suggesting that a Man Utd Loss is synonymous with “regular day”

T&Cs (till 14 Aug 25) | T&Cs (from 15 Aug 25)

Maybank Manchester United Cardholders currently earn:

1% cashback and 1X TREATS Point (0.4 mpd) per S$1, normally

and per S$1, normally 3% cashback and 5X TREATS Points (2 mpd) per S$1, on days where Manchester United win an EPL match

The additional 2% cashback for an EPL win is capped at S$20 (i.e. S$1,000 spend), but there is no cap on the additional 4X TREATS Points (1.6 mpd).

From 15 August 2025 — the first day of the 2025/26 season — the earn rates will be revised as follows:

2.8X TREATS Points (1.12 mpd) per S$1, normally

per S$1, normally 4X TREATS Points (1.6 mpd) per S$1 , on days where Manchester United draw an EPL match

, on days where Manchester United draw an EPL match 7X TREATS Points (2.8 mpd) per S$1, on days where Manchester United win an EPL match

As you can see, the cashback element has been removed, and in what is surely a sign of the times, a Manchester United draw is now a cause for celebration!

The 1.6 mpd earn rate for a draw is capped at once per calendar month, and S$2,000 of spending per draw. And since the EPL season spans 10 months, it’s effectively capped at 10 instances per season. Maybank is positioning this as a 2025/26-only feature, though obviously it could be further extended.

The 2.8 mpd earn rate for a win is capped at S$2,000 of spending per win, and there is no cap on the number of times you can enjoy this.

Reduced rewards for selected categories

Currently, the Maybank Manchester United Card applies the same earn rate across all categories (with the obvious exception of excluded transactions such as charitable donations, government services and insurance premiums).

In other words, if Manchester United win an EPL game, cardholders can earn 3% cashback and 2 mpd on all their spend— even school fees, utilities, and hospital bills (no doubt arising from the shock of actually winning).

From 15 August 2025, the Maybank Manchester United Card will designate the following MCCs as “Selected Categories”.

Category MCC Real Estate Agents and Managers – Rentals 6513 Educational Institutions / Schools 8211, 8220, 8241, 8244, 8249, 8299 Hospitals / Medical / Pharmacy 8062, 4119, 5047, 5122, 5912, 5975, 5976, 8011, 8021, 8031, 8041, 8042, 8043, 8049, 8050, 8071, 8099 Business Services (Not elsewhere classified) 7399 Utilities 4900 Telecommunications 4812, 4814

These Selected Categories will earn 1X TREATS Point per S$1 (0.4 mpd) when spent in SGD, with no cap.

While it’s no big surprise to see education, hospitals, and utilities featured here, Maybank is going beyond just hospitals and excluding the entire 8011 to 8099 range, which rules out miles for any kind of healthcare-related expenditure.

You should also note that MCC 7399 is used by CardUp, though it’d be somewhat difficult to time your CardUp charge date to coincide with a Manchester United matchday anyway.

Also, it’s somewhat alarming to see MCC 4814 (Telcos) mentioned, because up to this point, banks have been perfectly happy to let it be. You can currently earn 4 mpd on your mobile phone bill with the Citi Rewards or DBS Woman’s World Card- hopefully this isn’t a harbinger of changes elsewhere.

I’m in the midst of seeking official clarification on this, but based on my reading of the T&Cs, if these Selected Categories are spent in foreign currency, then you should earn 1.12 mpd on a regular day. I’ll be sure to update this section when I get a response.

How’s Manchester United doing these days, anyway?

The Maybank Manchester United Card launched in 2012/13, when Manchester United swept to the title with 28 wins out of 38 games, a win ratio of 74%.

Since then, however, things have been…mixed.

⚽ Manchester United EPL Performance

(since launch of Maybank Man Utd Card)

Season Win/Total % Manager 2012/13 28/38 74% Alex Ferguson 2013/14 19/38 50 % David Moyes 2014/15 20/38 53 % Louis van Gaal 2015/16 19/38 50 % Louis van Gaal 2016/17 18/38 4 7% Jose Mourinho 2017/18 25/38 66 % Jose Mourinho 2018/19 19/38 50% Jose Mourinho / Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 2019/20 18/38 47% Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 2020/21 21/38 55% Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 2021/22 16/38 42% Ole Gunnar Solskjaer/ Ralf Rangnick 2022/23 23/38 61 % Erik ten Hag 2023/24 18/38 47% Erik ten Hag 2024/25 11/38 29% Erik ten Hag / Ruben Amorim

This means that the Maybank Manchester United Card has the somewhat unwelcome distinction of being the only card in Singapore to suffer an almost annual devaluation, which is probably what made the goalpost shifting necessary.

Remember: the catch of the Maybank Manchester United Card is that you will usually have to spend in advance of the final result, since Singapore is 7-8 hours behind the UK, and bonuses are only awarded for match day spend (based on UK time).

With the exception of a handful of matches which kick off at 12.30 p.m UK time (or 3 p.m, during periods where the time difference is 7 hours), it’s impossible to know the outcome beforehand

That said, what kind of plastic fan ever doubts their team is going to win?

Conclusion

The Maybank Manchester United Card will be refreshed for the 2025/26 season, with 2.8 mpd for a Manchester United win, 1.6 mpd for a draw, and 1.12 mpd for a “VAR robbed us” / regular day.

Of course, the real enhancement here is that Ruben Amorim’s first full season will no doubt usher in a new era of dominance, with 38 out of 38 wins earning cardholders a whopping 212,800 miles per season, enough for a round-trip Business Class flight to Manchester, and making all other cards utterly, utterly irrelevant.

What do you make of the new Maybank Manchester United Card?