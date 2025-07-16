AMEX Offer: S$70 back on S$300 spend at Pan Pacific Hotels Group

American Express has launched a new AMEX Offer for the Pan Pacific Hotels Group, which gives registered cardholders a S$70 statement credit with a minimum spend of S$300 at participating hotels, restaurants, bars and spas.

Unlike most AMEX Offers, this promotion is also open to American Express cards issued by DBS and UOB. However, I’m still trying to find the manual registration link- do give a shout if you find it!

❓ What are AMEX Offers? AMEX Offers allow cardholders to earn bonus miles or Membership Rewards points, or enjoy discounts in the form of statement credits. These can be found in the “Offers” section of the AMEX app or web portal. Registration is required, and some offers may be targeted. These are usually not applicable to DBS or UOB AMEX cardholders, though they’re included on rare occasions.

Get S$70 back on S$300 Pan Pacific Hotels spend

Registered AMEX cardholders will receive a S$70 statement credit when they spend at least S$300 in one or more transactions at participating Pan Pacific Hotel Group hotels, restaurants, bars and spas by 14 November 2025.

Here are the key details to know:

The minimum spend of S$300 can be made across different participating properties; there is no need for you to spend at a single outlet (or a single transaction, for that matter)

Excludes payments made for events, meetings, conferences, banquets and/or wedding packages

An overall registration cap of 25,000 cards applies

The offer can only be used once per registered card, but if you have multiple AMEX cards, you can register all of them and enjoy the offer as many times as you have cards. That said, I don’t believe American Express is showing this AMEX Offer on more than one card account per customer— I only see it on my AMEX Platinum Charge (and my A/C), but not the rest of my cards.

Statement credits should be reflected on your account within 15 business days from qualifying spend.

Which locations are participating?

The full list of participating venues can be found here.

In-person payments must be made at the front desk, or at the relevant restaurant, bar or spa. Online payments must be made at www.panpacific.com or the relevant eShop. Only payments in Singapore Dollars are valid for this offer.

Participating Property Restaurants / Bars / Spas / eShops Pan Pacific Orchard, Singapore Aqua Bar

Florette

Mosella

St. Gregory Spa

eShop: eshop-ppsor.panpacific.com Pan Pacific Singapore Atrium Bar & Lounge

Edge

Festive Counter

Hai Tien Lo

In-Room Dining

Keyaki, Pacific Emporium

Poolside Café and Bar

St. Gregory Spa

eShop: eshop-ppsin.panpacific.com PARKROYAL on Beach Road, Singapore Club 5

Ginger

Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant

St. Gregory Spa

eShop: eshop-prsin.panpacific.com PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore Peach Blossoms

Peppermint

Portman’s Bar

Skyline Bar

eShop: eshop-prsmb.panpacific.com PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore Lime

Lime Bar

St. Gregory Spa

eShop: eshop-prsps.panpacific.com

While room charges are eligible for the offer, pre-authorisation amounts taken at check-in do not count. If your stay falls towards the end of the eligibility period, consider asking the front desk to charge your card for the full stay amount at check-in, instead of waiting till check-out.

Stacking opportunities

As a reminder, GHA DISCOVERY members enjoy 10-25% off at Pan Pacific Hotel Group restaurants and spas, which is stackable with this offer. For example:

A GHA Titanium member spends S$333.62 on F&B at a participating outlet

After factoring in a 25% discount, 10% service charge and 9% GST, the nett amount charged to his card is S$300

This triggers the S$70 statement credit, so he effectively pays S$230 in total

Moreover, Mosella and Florette both participate in Love Dining, which offers up to 50% off food for AMEX Platinum Credit Card, Platinum Reserve and Platinum Charge cardholders. For example:

An AMEX Platinum Charge member spends S$500.42 on food at Mosella/Florette

After factoring in a 50% discount, 10% service charge and 9% GST, the nett amount charged to his card is S$300

This triggers the S$70 statement credit, so he effectively pays S$230 in total

Of course, it might be tricky to spend so much on food if you’re just a party of two, but where there’s a will…

Also, do note that my assumption is that the restaurants apply the service charge and GST amounts to the post-discounted amount. That should be the practice, but some Love Dining venues apply the amounts to the pre-discounted amount, and if so your optimum spending amount will change too.

Conclusion

American Express cardholders can now register for a S$70 statement credit with a minimum spend of S$300 at a participating Pan Pacific Hotel Group locations by 14 November 2025. This can be stacked with the ongoing dining discounts for GHA DISCOVERY members and Love Dining (in the case of Mosella and Florette) for even more savings.

A registration cap of 25,000 cards applies, so be sure to save the offer ASAP.