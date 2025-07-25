Search
KrisFlyer Experiences unveils 2025 Singapore F1 Sky Suites packages

Aaron Wong
KrisFlyer Experiences will launch its 2025 F1 Sky Suite packages on 1 August 2025, with prices starting from 150,000 miles per person.

Since 2022, KrisFlyer Experiences has been offering annual Sky Suites packages for the Singapore F1 Grand Prix, where guests can enjoy gourmet food and wine while taking in the sights and sounds of the race (just kidding, no one actually watches that).

With this year’s event just a couple of months away, KrisFlyer Experiences has announced 2025’s Sky Suites packages, which start from 150,000 miles each (10,000 miles more than last year).

Set against an unending horizon of speed, sound and lights, expect a multi-sensory experience at the FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2025. Witness man and machine go wheel-to-wheel at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in the ultimate pursuit of speed from the ultra-exclusive Sky Suites at Pit Straight.

KrisFlyer members will have the opportunity to catch the breathtaking view of cars accelerating down the Pit Straight at astonishing speed. Hold your breath as you witness the hustle in the team garages, set just opposite the suites, during every strategically planned pit-stop.

-KrisFlyer Experiences

Redemptions will go live on 1 August 2025, and it promises to be a fun — if expensive — evening.

What are KrisFlyer Experiences?

KrisFlyer Experiences is SIA’s experience platform, allowing members to redeem KrisFlyer miles for money-can’t-buy activities like F1 Sky Suites, a chartered Points Plane to Langkawi, and a KrisFlyer-themed cruise to nowhere.

KrisFlyer Experiences can be redeemed for the member or his/her friends and family.

2025 Singapore Grand Prix F1 Sky Suite packages

KrisFlyer hospitality suite

From Friday, 1 August 2025, 11 a.m Singapore time (GMT+8), KrisFlyer members will be able to redeem the following Singapore F1 Grand Prix packages: 

Experience Cost Per Pax Date
Sky Suite: Practice 150,000 miles Friday, 3 Oct 25
Sky Suite: Qualifying 200,000 miles Saturday, 4 Oct 25
Sky Suite: Race 310,000 miles Sunday, 5 Oct 25

All KrisFlyer Experiences are non-refundable once redeemed, and members can redeem as many of each package as they wish, subject to availability.

Guests can look forward to a specially-curated “world-class menu”, and free-flow champagne (Taittinger Brut Reserve NV, based on previous years) and drinks. Each evening also features a different entertainment line-up, headlined by:

  • Friday, 3 October 2025: G-Dragon
  • Saturday, 4 October 2025: Foo Fighters
  • Sunday 5 October 2025: Elton John

Other highlights (or not, depending on your taste in music) include Crowded House (4 Oct), Lewis Capaldi (5 Oct),  and The Smashing Pumpkins (5 Oct).

For reference, here’s what the menu in the KrisFlyer Sky Suite looked like at 2022’s event.

10% rebate for KrisFlyer UOB Credit and Debit cards

KF UOB Booking

Just like previous years, KrisFlyer UOB Credit and Debit cardholders will enjoy a 10% rebate on the miles required. Bookings must be made via this dedicated link to enjoy the promotion.

Experience Cost Per Pax Date
Sky Suite: Practice 150,000 miles
135,000 miles		 Friday, 3 Oct 25
Sky Suite: Qualifying 200,000 miles
180,000 miles		 Saturday, 4 Oct 25
Sky Suite: Race 310,000 miles
279,000 miles		 Sunday, 5 Oct 25

The full amount of miles will be deducted initially, with the rebate credited by 31 December 2025. Each cardholder can only enjoy a maximum of one rebate across all three packages.

A maximum of six redemptions can be made for each package, so you’ll need to act quickly once the packages go live.

Do note that your KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card must have been linked to your KrisFlyer account as of 30 June 2025 to be eligible for this offer. In other words, it’s too late to run out and apply for a card now— you won’t get any discount for this year’s experiences.

The T&Cs for this offer can be found here.

 👍  20% rebate for Thailand UOB KrisFlyer Cards
If you have a UOB KrisFlyer Card issued in Thailand, you can already make bookings with a 20% rebate, twice what Singapore cardholders receive. The T&Cs for this offer can be found here.

How have prices changed over the years?

This is now the fourth consecutive year that KrisFlyer Experiences has been offering Sky Suite packages, and as expected, the prices have been inching upwards over the years (though the increase for Race Day has been rather modest).

🏎️ Cost of Sky Suites Packages, 2022-2025
(in KrisFlyer miles)
Year Practice Qualifying Race Day
2022 100K 150K 300K
2023 130K 180K 300K
2024 140K 190K 310K
2025 150K 200K 310K

Is it worth it?

KrisFlyer Sky Suite

While you can of course buy a Sky Suite with cash, all sessions have already been sold out for 2025.

Date Price Value Per Mile (Regular) Value Per Mile
(UOB KF)
Practice
(3 Oct 2025)		 S$2,150 1.43 1.59
Qualifying
(4 Oct 25)		 S$3,700 1.85 2.06
Race
(5 Oct 25)		 S$5,200 1.67 1.86

Redeeming KrisFlyer miles would give you a value ranging from 1.43 to 1.85 cents per mile (1.59 to 2.06 cents if you’re a KrisFlyer UOB Cardholder). It’s not sensationally good value, but better than most on-ground redemptions anyway.

I’ve redeemed Sky Suites a couple of times in the past, but then in 2023 I managed to win a Marriott Bonvoy Moments auction for the Paddock Club for 440,000 points for two people.

Ritz-Carlton Silver Arrows Lounge

Now, here’s the way I think about it: 440,000 Marriott Bonvoy points are the equivalent of 440,000 AMEX Membership Rewards points, which are the equivalent of 275,000 KrisFlyer miles.

Based on 2023’s prices, a KrisFlyer Experiences Sky Suite for two people on practice night would cost 260,000 KrisFlyer miles. For 15,000 more miles, I got the Paddock Club and all its caviar-fuelled glory. There’s just no contest here.

Don’t get me wrong; there’s nothing wrong with Sky Suites at all. You’ll still have a great view of the track, amazing food, and a lovely evening. The food in the suite is so-so, but up on the Sky Terrace you have plenty of great restaurants operating pop-up booths serving bite-sized portions of their most popular dishes, all included.

Sky Terrace
Sky Terrace dining
Sky Terrace dining
Sky Terrace dining
Sky Terrace dining
Sky Terrace dining

In any case, I haven’t seen any Marriott Bonvoy moments for this year’s F1, but if they do appear (and if you have the points!) then you should seriously consider making a bid.

Conclusion

KrisFlyer Experiences has announced its Sky Suites packages for the 2025 Singapore F1 Grand Prix, which will be available for redemption on Friday 1 August 2025, from 11 a.m Singapore time. 

These aren’t cheap, but if you have the miles to spare, I’m sure it’ll be a wonderful evening. Besides, with the looming spectre of a KrisFlyer devaluation, reducing your outstanding balance might not be the worst idea.

KrisFlyer UOB Credit and Debit cardholders will enjoy a further 10% rebate, so be sure to use the correct booking link if you have a card.

Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
