Review: DBS Vantage Card

It may surprise you to learn this, but DBS was actually a late entrant to the $120K segment. The DBS Vantage only launched in June 2022, and with rival cards having many more years to build up a customer base, it was always going to be playing catch-up.

And so it debuted with a generous 80,000 miles sign-up offer, plus a limited-time 4 mpd on dining and petrol. Together with perks like an Accor Plus Explorer membership and 10 lounge visits, it made for a compelling proposition.

But in the absence of a welcome bonus (as is currently the case), and if you’re renewing, the value is much more marginal. There are much better alternatives to consider— unless, perhaps, you’re able to meet the minimum spend for an annual fee waiver.

The DBS Vantage really boils down to two key questions: is there a good welcome offer, and you get an annual fee waiver after the first year? 👍 The good 👎 The bad Complimentary Accor Plus Explorer membership with one free hotel night

Annual fee can be waived with S$60K annual spend No welcome bonus available at the time of writing

Free lounge visits capped at 10 per year

No airport limo or complimentary travel insurance

Overview: DBS Vantage Card

Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the DBS Vantage Card.

Apply Income Req. S$120,000 p.a. Points Validity 3 years Annual Fee S$599.50

Min.

Transfer 5,000 DBS Points

(10,000 miles) Miles with

Annual Fee 25,000 Transfer

Partners 4 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$27.25 Local Earn 1.5 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 2.2 mpd Lounge Access? Yes: 10x Priority Pass Special Earn N/A Airport Limo? No Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The DBS Vantage comes in metal cardstock, and weighs 10g. That makes it one of the lighter metal cards on the market, if that sort of thing is important to you.

Although it’s made of metal, the card still has contactless capability, made possible by the much-maligned slit near the chip on the front (which is actually an embedded antenna). Alternatively, you could add it to Apple, Google or Samsung Pay, and tap your phone to pay at contactless terminals.

How much must I earn to qualify for a DBS Vantage Card?

The DBS Vantage Card has a S$120,000 p.a. income requirement, and DBS enforces this very strictly.

How strict? For starters, you won’t even be able to see the DBS Vantage Card on the DBS/POSB card application portal if your income records with DBS reflect earnings of less than S$120,000. You’ll need to update your income records before you can apply.

Therefore, if you haven’t hit the magic S$120,000 figure yet, I wouldn’t be too optimistic about getting approved.

What welcome offers are available?

The DBS Vantage Card is not running a welcome offer at the time of writing.

However, DBS has historically offered 60,000 to 85,000 miles for new-to-bank customers, with a minimum spend of S$4,000 in 60 days. I expect a similar promotion to return soon.

With an 85,000 miles welcome offer, a new-to-bank customer would be paying just 0.71 cents per mile (S$599.50/85,000 miles), before even accounting for the rest of the benefits that Vantage has to offer. That’s very hard to turn down, and perhaps the bigger problem is the eligibility criteria (who doesn’t have a DBS card these days?).

On the other hand, existing DBS/POSB cardholders haven’t seen a welcome offer in quite some time, and it’s doubtful if one will ever return.

How much is the DBS Vantage Card’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year S$599.50 Free Subsequent S$599.50 Free

The DBS Vantage Card has an annual fee of S$599.50 for the principal cardholder, and no fee for supplementary cards.

The first year’s annual fee must be paid, period. Subsequent years’ annual fees can be waived if cardholders spend at least S$60,000 per membership year.

The S$60,000 consists only of retail spend, i.e. anything that’s eligible to earn base rewards with the DBS Vantage. Refer to the section on exclusions below for more details on what does and doesn’t count.

Paying the annual fee gets you 25,000 miles, equivalent to buying miles at ~2.35 cents each. While that sounds much higher than what a mile should be worth, you can’t take that figure in isolation, since it’s necessary to factor in the other benefits of the card too.

❓ What do I get if I qualify for a fee waiver? If you qualify for a fee waiver in subsequent years, you will not receive the 25,000 renewal miles. However, you will still receive all the other benefits, including a renewal of Accor Plus Explorer membership and 10 more Priority Pass visits.

A “free” $120K card?

The DBS Vantage Card is one of only a handful of $120K cards to offer an annual fee waiver upon meeting a certain minimum spend (the other two being the OCBC VOYAGE and Maybank Visa Infinite). That has the potential to change the picture entirely.

The annual fee will be waived with a minimum spend of S$60,000, and let’s say for argument’s sake you spent the entire amount on CardUp with a 1.85% fee (the current promotion for recurring bill payments).

The CardUp fee would be S$1,110 (S$60,000 x 1.85%)

(S$60,000 x 1.85%) You would earn 91,665 miles (S$61,110 @ 1.5 mpd)

(S$61,110 @ 1.5 mpd) Your DBS Vantage Card’s S$599.50 annual fee would be waived

So in that sense, you’re really paying S$1,110 for:

91,665 miles (remember: no renewal miles are awarded if the annual fee is waived)

Accor Plus Explorer membership

10x lounge visits

All the other DBS Vantage benefits (though frankly I can’t think of much else!)

If we use a value of 1.5 cents per mile, S$250 for an Accor Plus Explorer membership (it retails for S$418 in Singapore but you could buy it overseas for less), and S$33.50 per lounge visit (the value of F&B you can enjoy at restaurants at Changi Airport), then it all comes up to ~S$1,960.

We can argue about what the “proper” valuation of these benefits should be, but assuming you agree with my figures, then the DBS Vantage Card could be one of the more lucrative general spending cards on the market.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spending 🌎 FCY Spending ⭐ Bonus Spending 1.5 mpd 2.2 mpd N/A

SGD/FCY Spending

DBS Vantage Card cardholders earn:

3.75 DBS Points for every S$5 spent in Singapore Dollars

5.5 DBS Points for every S$5 spent in foreign currency (FCY)

1 DBS Point is worth 2 miles, so that’s an equivalent earn rate of 1.5 mpd for local spending, and 2.2 mpd for FCY spending.

This makes the DBS Vantage among the highest-earning cards in the $120K segment, especially when you factor in its lack of minimum spend and rounding policy (which contrary to popular belief, does not award points in S$5 blocks- see below).

💳 Earn Rates for S$120K Cards

(sorted by sum of local and FCY earn rate)

Card Local FCY StanChart Visa Infinite

StanChart Visa Infinite 1.4 mpd # 3 mpd # Maybank Visa Infinite 1.2 mpd 3.2 mpd @ UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 1.4 mpd 2.4 mpd DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 2.2 mpd OCBC VOYAGE OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 2.2 mpd Citi Prestige 1.3 mpd^ 2 mpd^ HSBC Visa Infinite HSBC Visa Infinite 1 mpd 2 mpd AMEX Platinum Reserve AMEX Platinum Reserve 0.69 mpd 0.69 mpd

@With minimum S$4K spend per calendar month. Otherwise 2 mpd

^Additional 0.02 to 0.12 mpd awarded

#With minimum S$2K spend per statement month. Otherwise 1 mpd for both@With minimum S$4K spend per calendar month. Otherwise 2 mpd^Additional 0.02 to 0.12 mpd awarded based on tenure with bank

All FCY transactions are subject to a 3.25% fee, which on par with the rest of the market.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

With a 2.2 mpd earn rate and a 3.25% FCY fee, using your DBS Vantage Card overseas represents buying miles at 1.48 cents apiece. It’s not the worst possible rate out there, but there are many cards I’d sooner use for overseas spending than this one.

The DBS Vantage allows cardholders to switch between earning DBS Points or cashback, but I’m ignoring the latter because it values your miles at an poor 1 cent each. Seriously, there’s no need to ever dabble in that.

Bonus Spend

Unfortunately, the DBS Vantage Card has lacked a bonus earn category ever since the introductory 4 mpd rate for dining and petrol ended in December 2022. Since then, it’s only returned once, and even then on a limited-time basis for targeted cardholders.

Likewise, the 6 mpd bonus rate for Expedia flights and hotels ended on 31 March 2024 (along with the DBS Altitude), and has not been renewed.

When are DBS Points credited?

DBS Points will be credited when your transaction posts, which generally takes 1-3 working days.

How are DBS Points calculated?

Some people get concerned when they read that DBS Points are awarded in S$5 blocks. That’s understandable, given how Maybank, OCBC and UOB’s S$5 earning blocks result in lost miles from rounding, especially for smaller transactions (spend S$4.99? No points for you!).

The good news is that DBS’s calculations aren’t nearly as punitive. Here’s how you can work out the DBS Points earned on your DBS Vantage Card.

Local Spend Divide transaction by 5 and multiply by 3.75. Round down to the nearest whole number FCY Spend

Divide transaction by 5 and multiply by 5.5. Round down to the nearest whole number

Notice how the transaction is not rounded down to the nearest S$5; instead, it’s divided by 5 straight away. This means the minimum spend to earn points is:

S$1.34, if spending in SGD

S$0.91, if spending in FCY

If you’re an Excel geek, here’s the formulas you need to calculate:

Local Spend =ROUNDDOWN ((X/5)*3.75,0) FCY Spend

=ROUNDDOWN ((X/5)*5.5,0) Where X= Amount Spent



For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

What transactions aren’t eligible for DBS Points?

A full list of transactions that do not earn DBS Points can be found at point 2.6 of the T&Cs.

I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

Amaze transactions (not that you could pair the DBS Vantage with Amaze anyway, since it’s a Visa card)

Charitable donations

Education

Government services (court cases, fines, bail and bonds, tax payment, postal services, parking lots and garages)

Hospitals

Insurance

Top-ups of prepaid accounts e.g. GrabPay and YouTrip

Utilities bills

CardUp transactions are eligible to earn DBS Points. However, they do not count towards the minimum spend required for welcome offers, unless they are rental transactions coding under MCC 6513. For more on this confusing distinction, refer to this post.

What do I need to know about DBS Points?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling ✈️ Transfer Fee 3 years Yes S$27.25 per conversion ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time 5,000 DBS Points

(10,000 miles) 4 1-3 working days



Expiry

DBS Points earned on the DBS Vantage Card expire in three years.

This is rather disappointing, since DBS Points earned on the entry-level DBS Altitude Card never expire. All the same, I personally don’t consider non-expiring points to be that big a factor in deciding whether or not I get a card, since you get an additional three years validity once they’re on the KrisFlyer side.

Pooling

DBS Points pool across cards for the purposes of redemption. If you have 10,000 DBS Points on the DBS Vantage Card and 5,000 DBS Points on the DBS Woman’s World Card, you can redeem 15,000 DBS Points at one shot and pay a single conversion fee.

However, DBS Points are not pooled when it comes to card cancellations. If I have a DBS Vantage Card and DBS Woman’s World Card and decide to cancel the former, I’ll need to transfer my points out before cancelling or forfeit them.

Partners and Transfer Fee

DBS partners with the following frequent flyer programmes, and a minimum conversion block of 10,000 miles is required (it’s better to ignore AirAsia, because converting points there is like throwing them away).

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(DBS Points: Miles) 5,000: 10,000 5,000: 10,000 5,000: 10,000 500: 1,500

Transfers cost S$27.25 each, regardless of how many points are transferred.

Do note that the DBS Vantage, surprisingly, is not eligible for DBS’s “auto conversion programme” (I initially thought it was an oversight, but DBS’s comms team has told me that’s how it should be).

The auto conversion programme, for the uninitiated, charges a flat fee of S$43.60 per membership year, and automatically converts DBS Points to KrisFlyer miles each calendar quarter in blocks of 500 points. It is currently available to DBS Insignia, DBS Black Treasures Elite, and DBS Altitude cardholders.

Transfer Times

DBS quotes a points conversion time of 1-2 weeks, but in reality it usually takes about 1-3 working days at the very most for KrisFlyer (transfer times to other programmes may be longer).

If you need your points credited instantly, you can do so via Kris+. 100 DBS Points can be instantly transferred to 170 KrisPay miles, which can then be converted to KrisFlyer miles at a 1:1 ratio with no fees.

However, those 100 DBS Points would normally have earned you 200 KrisFlyer miles, so you effectively take a 15% haircut. Therefore I wouldn’t recommend taking this option, unless you need a small top-up to redeem a flight, or have an orphan DBS Points balance (<5,000 points).

If you choose to do so nonetheless, do remember that it’s a two-step process:

Transfer DBS Points to KrisPay miles Transfer KrisPay miles to KrisFlyer miles

Do not forget the second step! If you wait more than 21 days, or spend any of the converted KrisPay miles via Kris+, the entire balance will be stuck in the Kris+ app. KrisPay miles expire after six months, and can only be spent at a poor ratio of 150 miles = S$1.

Other card perks

10 Priority Pass visits

Principal DBS Vantage Cardholders are entitled to 10 Priority Pass visits per membership year, which can be shared with guests. For example, the cardholder could bring his wife and use two visits, or could bring three family members and use four visits.

Once free visits are fully utilised, cardholders will be charged US$35 per additional visit.

10 passes may be more than sufficient for the casual traveller who doesn’t have kids, but otherwise you might want to consider a $120K card with unlimited lounge access. Sadly, this is becoming something of a rarity, with the Citi Prestige removing unlimited lounge visits, and the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card planning to do so in June 2026.

💳 Airport Lounge Benefits

(Income Req.: S$120K)

Card Lounge Network Free Visits

(Per Year) Main Supp. HSBC Visa Infinite LoungeKey ∞ ∞

Up to 5 supp. cards OCBC VOYAGE Card OCBC VOYAGE Card Dragon Pass

No Restaurants ∞ 2 UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card Dragon Pass ∞ + 1 guest* N/A Citi Prestige Card Priority Pass 12

Share

N/A DBS Vantage Card DBS Vantage Card Priority Pass 10

Share

N/A StanChart Visa Infinite Pr iority Pass 6

Share

N/A Maybank Visa Infinite Priority Pass 4 N/A AMEX Platinum Reserve AMEX Platinum Reserve N/A N/A N/A *Will be reduced to 12 visits per calendar year from 1 June 2026



Accor Plus Explorer membership

Principal DBS Vantage Cardholders receive a complimentary Accor Plus Explorer membership with one complimentary hotel night each year. This membership will be automatically renewed each year you retain the card.

This normally retails for S$418 (though it can be bought for far less if you purchase a membership from another country), and includes benefits such as:

Up to 50% off dining at participating Accor hotels across Asia Pacific

15% off drinks bill in Asia

10% off the best available public rate

Access to Red Hot Room sales with up to 50% off

20 status nights per year

The free hotel night can be redeemed at participating Accor properties across the Asia Pacific region, including the Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa, Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, and Sofitel Darling Harbour Sydney.

The other big draw of an Accor Plus membership are the dining discounts, which are structured as follows:

25% off dining: 1 member only

50% off dining: 1 member and 1 guest

33% off dining: 1 member and 2 guests

25% off dining: 1 member and 3 guests

15% off drinks in Asia

Some examples of participating Accor Plus restaurants in Singapore include Prego, Mikuni and Asian Market Café at the Fairmont, SKAI, The Stamford Brasserie, and CLOVE at Swissotel and The Cliff and Kwee Zeen at the Sofitel Sentosa Resort.

Generic Visa Infinite benefits

DBS Vantage Cardholders enjoy the following additional perks, provided by Visa.

For more information on how these perks work, refer to the post below.

Summary Review: DBS Vantage Card

DBS Vantage Card

If you’re thinking of getting the DBS Vantage Card, the ideal strategy would be to:

Wait for an upsized welcome offer — ideally 85,000 miles for new-to-bank customers

Clock S$60,000 spend per year to avoid having to pay the 2nd and subsequent years’ annual fees

Otherwise, you’re essentially paying S$599.50 for an Accor Plus Explorer membership, 10 lounge visits and 25,000 miles, which feels marginal to me.

There will be some opportunity cost involved, to the extent that spending could have been made with higher-earning cards, but most people will do this through a bill payment platform like CardUp, for which the Vantage is already one of the best options.

Ironically, the Vantage has arguably become more appealing not because of improvements, but because competitors like the Citi Prestige and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card have cut lounge access and/or hiked annual fees. That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement, I know, but if you wanted a really premium card, the $120K segment might not be the right place to look anymore.

So that’s my review of the DBS Vantage Card. What do you think?