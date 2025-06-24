Is a KrisFlyer devaluation coming soon?

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that the boy who cries devaluation will eventually be proven right.

That said, I’ve been hearing rumours for some time now that Singapore Airlines plans to adjust its award redemption charts soon, and in my mind, its latest email to members all but confirms it.

To be clear, nothing has been officially announced yet. But I trust my sources on this, and as much as I’d love to be proven wrong, I would be amazed if we made it to the end of 2025 unscathed.

Singapore Airlines hints at upcoming changes to KrisFlyer

Yesterday, Singapore Airlines announced that from July 2025, the value of a KrisFlyer mile will be standardised at 1 cent each for spending on Singapore Airlines and Scoot commercial flights, Kris+ transactions, KrisShop purchases and Pelago bookings.

Until 30 Jun 2025 From 1 Jul 2025 Miles & Cash

(SIA and Scoot) 105 miles = S$1

0.95¢/mile

100 miles = S$1

1¢/mile Kris+ 150 miles = S$1

0.67¢/mile

KrisShop 125 miles = S$1

0.80¢/mile

Pelago* 150 miles = S$1

0.67¢/mile

*Only full payment with miles allowed



On the one hand, this is a positive change because in every single case, the value of a mile will be higher than before. For Kris+ in particular, I imagine that those who transferred miles with the recent 35% transfer bonus will be chuffed to end up with a beefy 1.35 cents per mile, instead of the 0.90 cents they originally envisioned!

On the other, Singapore Airlines also took the opportunity to slip in this rather ominous sounding sentence.

In the coming months, we will be introducing new benefits for KrisFlyer members as well as changes to the KrisFlyer programme. -Singapore Airlines

Now, you can tell me I’m reading way too much into that, but “changes to the KrisFlyer programme” is a euphemism the airline has historically trotted out whenever devaluations take place.

Besides, this is in line with what I’ve been hearing from sources inside Singapore Airlines, who tell me:

A KrisFlyer devaluation is likely to take place this summer The return of fuel surcharges on SIA award tickets has been discussed, but no final decision has been made

I don’t have any information as to how severe the devaluation will be, but I have written a detailed article that tracks how KrisFlyer award prices have evolved since the programme started in 1999.

Given the generally inflationary nature of mileage programmes, it might surprise you to know that some awards are even cheaper today than 25 years ago!

Why do I think a devaluation is likely?

It’s been three years since the last devaluation

From its inception in 1999 till today, KrisFlyer has updated its award charts a total of six times.

✈️ A History of KrisFlyer Devaluations Devaluation

(One-way Business Saver award from SIN) Changes October 2003

(NRT 27.6K | SYD 36.1K | LHR 51K)

Fuel Surcharges

12 award zones expanded into 23

One-way awards now available for redemption, at 70% cost of round-trip

Option to purchase KrisFlyer miles introduced February 2007

(NRT 29.8K | SYD 38.2K | LHR 51K)

Fuel Surcharges

23 award zones consolidated into 14

Price of Unrestricted awards increased to 2X Saver (previously: 1.25-2X)

Companion awards removed

Saver awards blocked for latest First & Business Class cabin products March 2012

(NRT 34K | SYD 46.8K | LHR 68K)

Fuel Surcharges

Saver awards now available for all First & Business Class cabin products March 2017

(NRT 43K | SYD 58K | LHR 85K)

No Fuel Surcharges

Fuel surcharges removed

15% online redemption discount removed January 2019

(NRT 47K, | SYD 62K | LHR 92K)

No Fuel Surcharges

Waitlist “filled or killed” 14 days before departure

2 cabin upgrades from Y to J now permitted July 2022

(NRT 52K, | SYD 68.5K | LHR 103.5K)

No Fuel Surcharges

“Stopover trick” killed; no more option to add paid stopovers

Complimentary stopovers capped at 30 days max

✈️ May 2016’s “Devaluation” Technically speaking, there was another devaluation in May 2016, though relatively minor. Europe 1 and Europe 2 were combined into a single award zone, which used the higher Europe 2 pricing. This led to a price increase for the four cities in Europe 1, namely Amsterdam, Athens, Copenhagen and Rome.

Devaluations used to take place at a cadence of 4-5 years, but more recently it’s been happening every 2-3 years. And perhaps that’s not surprising. With KrisFlyer recently reaching 10 million members globally, and more miles than ever in circulation, something has to give.

Since the last devaluation took place in July 2022, there’s good reason to believe that 2025 will see another award chart adjustment.

Capacity constraints increase the opportunity cost of award seats

It’s no secret that Singapore Airlines has nowhere near the number of planes it would like to have right now, as airline executives have acknowledged.

“To be very candid with you, our planning horizon is being controlled by Boeing and Airbus. Unfortunately, there have been a fair number of delays by the aircraft manufacturers, in part because of the pandemic, in part because some of them have production issues and constraints (strikes, etc.). Our deliveries, like with many other airlines, have been delayed. At this point in time, we do not have very strong visibility on how the deliveries will come about, consequently impacting our expansion plans.” -Singapore Airlines RVP for Europe

I suppose he was being diplomatic by not singling out a specific company (“Boeing and Airbus”), but everyone knows that the entire SIA backlog is with Boeing.

SIA currently has 48 Boeing aircraft on order: 5 B787-10s, 12 B737-8 MAXs, and, of course, 31 of the infamously-delayed B777-9s. However:

The airline only expects to receive seven aircraft by the end of the current financial year (31 March 2026), of which five will be narrow-body B737-8 MAXs— the most recent, 9V-MBQ, came after a 30-month gap in deliveries

Moreover, this isn’t so much growth as it is renewal, since the MAXs are replacing the aging B737-800s inherited from SilkAir.

The first of the 31 Boeing 777-9s won’t arrive until late 2026 at the earliest, and possibly (likely?) even in 2027

All that to say, when load factors are high and aircraft are in short supply, the opportunity cost of releasing seats for awards instead of selling them for cash is high. That then puts pressure on the award charts to be adjusted accordingly.

It doesn’t help that SIA only has 160 Suites and First Class suites in its fleet today, compared to more than double that pre-COVID. This is largely due to A380-800 retirements and refits, where the Suites cabin was cut from 12 seats to six.

While it will improve in time with the arrival of the B777-9s (where the First Class cabin is rumoured to be 50% larger than the B777-300ERs) and the addition of a 4-seat First Class cabin on the A350-900 ULRs, we now have a lot of miles chasing very few seats, and I don’t have to tell you what that results in.

New cabin products are coming

Singapore Airlines will unveil its next generation First and Business Class seats in early 2026, with the first refit aircraft expected to enter service in Q2 2026. We don’t know much about how the new seats will look, but what we do know is that historically, there has been a close correlation between new seats and award chart devaluations.

For example, in October 2006, SIA debuted new First and Business Class seats on the B777-300ER. The following month, it announced that award charts would be devalued from February 2007, and Saver redemptions would not be allowed for aircraft with the new cabin products.

Another KrisFlyer devaluation took place about a year before the launch of the current generation First and Business Class seats in 2013, and further KrisFlyer devaluation took place in March 2017, ahead of the unveiling of the new A380 cabin products later that year.

Rebasing KrisFlyer mile value to 1 cent each

Singapore Airlines’ decision to standardise the value of a KrisFlyer mile to 1 cent each across all platforms doesn’t feel like something you do in isolation. It has broader implications for how the company measures the value of its outstanding liabilities, and it stands to reason that award chart prices will also need to be adjusted to reflect this new valuation.

Other mileage programmes have adopted a standardised value per mile as a precursor to fully dynamic award pricing, where the number of miles required is tied to the cash price of a ticket. Even though I highly doubt that KrisFlyer will go that far with its next devaluation, we might see a “dynamic-lite” model introduced with peak and off-peak award pricing.

What should you do when a devaluation happens?

It really boils down to how bad the devaluation is.

If the price increases are mild, you might want to book a couple of speculative trips at the current prices, but otherwise keep the rest of your powder dry. If the award chart is gutted, then you’ll probably want to drain your entire balance.

For perspective, here’s how Saver award prices changed during the past six devaluations (with the caveat that past performance etc. etc.).

✈️ KrisFlyer Devaluations

Min Increase | Max Increase Economy Business First Oct 2003 -32% | 2% -31% | 0% -19% | 13% Feb 2007 -8% | 13% -10% | 13% -7% | 11% Mar 2012 0% | 9% 0% | 45% 0% | 30% Mar 2017 18% | 32% 18% | 42% 18% | 59% Jan 2019 0% | 0% 7% | 12% 6% | 10% Jul 2022 8% | 16% 10% | 15% 10% | 15% Based on Saver prices for SIA redemptions



Either way, you will have approximately one month to book awards at the existing prices, based on past experience. Remember, you don’t need to travel before the devaluation, but you must book before it comes into effect.

Award tickets can be booked up to 355 days in advance, and new inventory is loaded daily at (all times SGT):

8 a.m (All destinations except USA)

1 p.m (EWR/JFK)

4 p.m (LAX/SEA/SFO)

Do note that any waitlists which clear after the effective date of the devaluation will be charged at the new prices, even if you joined the waitlist prior to this date. Likewise, any changes made to award tickets after the devaluation that involve reissuance (e.g. changing route, cabin or award type) will require a top up of the miles difference.

Date changes and flight number changes on the same route (e.g. you want to take an earlier flight to Bangkok) do not require reissuance.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines has hinted that the coming months will see “new benefits” for members as well as “changes” to the KrisFlyer programme. We’ll need to wait for the full details, though I can’t see that as pointing to anything other than an award chart devaluation.

This, of course, is simply part and parcel of the miles game. Nothing stays the same forever, and if the idea of a devaluation keeps you up at night, you’re probably keeping too large a miles balance on hand.

What does your Spider Sense say about a KrisFlyer devaluation?