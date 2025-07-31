AMEX Shop Small 2025: Get S$15 cashback per card at 3,500+ merchants

American Express has brought back its annual Shop Small campaign for 2025, which runs from 1-31 August 2025 at more than 3,500 participating businesses across Singapore.

Registration opens on 1 August 2025, and registered cardholders will save S$3 off every purchase of at least S$10, up to 5X per card. You can register multiple American Express cards to enjoy the offer multiple times, and there’s no cap on the overall number of cardholder registrations.

Shop Small is also open to DBS and UOB AMEX cardholders, who are normally excluded from AMEX Offers.

❓ What are AMEX Offers? AMEX Offers are opportunities to earn bonus miles or Membership Rewards points, or discounts in the form of statement credits. These are available to Platinum, True Cashback, and KrisFlyer cardholders, and can be found in the “Offers” section of the AMEX app or web portal. Registration is required, and some offers may be targeted.

AMEX Shop Small 2025

American Express Cards

Register via web portal or app DBS/UOB-issued AMEX:

Register here

(Link will only go live from 1 Aug 25)

From 1 August 2025 onwards, cardholders can register their American Express cards for the Shop Small 2025 promotion, which runs till 31 August 2025.

Registered cardholders will receive a S$3 credit every time they spend S$10 or more in a single in-store transaction

every time they spend in a The offer can be used up to five times per registered card

per registered card The cap is applied on a per card basis , so if you register two AMEX cards for example, you’ll get a total of up to S$30 back across two cards

, so if you register two AMEX cards for example, you’ll get a total of up to S$30 back across two cards There is no restriction on the maximum number of registrations, so go ahead and register all the cards you have; doing so doesn’t deprive anyone else of a slot

on the maximum number of registrations, so go ahead and register all the cards you have; doing so doesn’t deprive anyone else of a slot This offer is only valid for in-store spending

Do remember that you’re only entitled to a single S$3 credit per transaction, so a S$20 transaction won’t earn 2x S$3 credits unless you break it up into 2x S$10 transactions.

Credits should appear on your card statement within five business days of qualifying spend, but may take up to 90 days from the offer end date. In my personal experience, these post very quickly, usually within a couple of days at most.

Terms & Conditions

The full T&Cs for the AMEX Shop Small campaign can be found below.

Terms & Conditions Only valid for purchases made in-person at participating Shop Small 2025 locations in Singapore . Any unlisted location(s) of participating merchants are not valid for the offer.

Purchases made in-app or online are not valid for the offer.

Purchases made via the American Express extended payment plan Pay Small are not valid for the offer.

Purchases made via third party ordering, takeaway or delivery services are not valid for the offer.

Purchases made via third party establishments or payment processors are not valid for the offer.

The Offer is open to individuals who hold personal basic and/or supplementary American Express®

Cards issued in Singapore by American Express International Inc., DBS Bank Ltd and United Overseas Bank Limited (“Eligible Cards”), excluding American Express Corporate Cards (“Card Members”).

Offer is limited to 5 time(s) credit per Card to which the offer is saved and only spend on this Card counts towards the Offer.

Excludes transactions where you do not spend directly in-person at participating Shop Small 2025 locations in Singapore. At participating Shop Small 2025 locations within a hotel, any purchases made at the hotel front desk are not valid for the offer.

Credit is not redeemable for cash or other payment form.

Credit should appear on your billing statement within 5 business days from qualifying spend but may take up to 90 days from the offer end date.

Credit will not be applied to your Card Account if it has been suspended or cancelled.

Credit may be reversed if your qualifying purchase is refunded or cancelled.

Full Offer Terms available here

Shop Small participating merchants

The full list of participating merchants can be found here.

Despite the name, Shop Small isn’t just about mom-and-pop establishments. You can also spend your credits at big-name merchants including:

Best Denki

Burger King

Challenger

Decathlon

Harvey Norman

Hai Di Lao

Popular Bookstore

Tim Ho Wan

⚠️ Check participating locations! Not all locations of a given chain may be participating; be sure to double-check against the official list.

Don’t forget that this offer is only valid for in-store transactions; online and in-app purchases are explicitly excluded.

Conclusion

The American Express 2025 Shop Small campaign kicks off on 1 August 2025, and with the extensive list of participating merchants, is basically a free S$15 per card- just don’t forget to register before spending in-store.

Registration only opens from 1 August 2025 onwards, so be sure to check the AMEX app tomorrow when it goes live.