Search
HomeCredit Cards
Credit CardsMaybank

OK Boomer: Can the Maybank XL Card really exclude applicants aged 40 and older?

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
7

The future is now, old man.

Yesterday, Maybank launched the all-new XL Rewards and XL Cashback Card, which offer up to 4 mpd and 5% cashback respectively on foreign currency spending, dining, shopping, travel and entertainment.

These are very compelling cards, and the addition of another 4 mpd option is especially timely, given that both the DBS Woman’s World Card and UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card are set to cut their bonus caps in just a few days.

Moreover, if you’re already using the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature, World Mastercard or Visa Infinite, then it’s almost a no-brainer to add the XL Rewards to your portfolio.

 
  Maybank XL Rewards Card Maybank XL Cashback Card
Annual Fee S$87.20
(Waived for 2 years)
Bonus Earn Rate 4 mpd 5% cashback
Bonus Cap S$1,000 per calendar month S$1,600 per calendar month
Min. Spend S$500 per calendar month
Bonus Categories
  • Dine
  • Shop
  • Travel
  • Play
  • All FCY spend
T&Cs Link Link
Apply
Note: If you don’t see the XL Cards listed, try applying via this page on desktop

If you qualify, that is.

No, the Maybank XL Card doesn’t have an exorbitant income requirement. It doesn’t demand a minimum AUM. It doesn’t even ask you to support Manchester United. Instead, it has a far more controversial condition, one that’s bound to spark plenty of debate in the days and weeks to come.

The Maybank XL Card’s age restriction

The Maybank XL Rewards and Cashback Cards are only open to applicants 21-39 years old. If you’re 40 or older, your application will be automatically rejected. 

Eligibility is based on your age at the time of application, so as of today (30 July 2025), the oldest person who could apply for an XL Card would be born on 31 July 1985.

🎁 39 going on 40?

Applicants who turn 40 this year (but are still 39 at the time of application) have reported receiving error messages about not meeting the age requirement. 

If this happens to you, try to apply via the manual route instead (i.e. not SingPass). Enter your date of birth in the Day-Month-Year format, fully spelling out the month e.g. 31 July 1985.

Now, it’s not like Maybank sends a team of collection agents to relieve you of your card the moment you turn 40.  You can continue holding the XL Card even after this milestone, and it will still be renewed every time the expiry date comes around. However, if you choose to cancel it, you will never be able to apply for an XL Card again.

In other words, all that matters is that you get your foot in the door before 40. And if you’re already over that hill, I don’t know what to tell you other than it’s too late.

This isn’t the first card to have an upper age limit

It might surprise you to know that most banks actually have an upper age cap for credit card applicants in general. For example, Standard Chartered caps applicants at 65 years, CIMB at 70 years, and DBS at 75 years of age. These restrictions are related to concerns about reduced earning capacity, higher default risks and a shorter credit horizon.

A product-specific age cap is relatively rare— though not completely unprecedented. Certain student-focused credit cards (with fixed credit limits of S$500) also place an explicit cap on the maximum applicant age. 

Card Age Range Remarks
Maybank eVibes Card 18-30 years 1% cashback on all spend
DBS Live Fresh Student Card 21-27 years Up to 5% cashback on selected transactions

However, that isn’t quite the same as what the XL Card is doing.

In the case of student cards, the primary restriction is that you need to be a student, and students just happen to be within that particular age group. With the XL Card, the primary restriction is age, period.

The closest parallel I can think of is the UOB Lady’s Card, which until July 2023, did not accept applications from men. This, naturally, was the catalyst for sensitive, nuanced, and civilised discourse on the roles of men and women in society.

UOB Lady’s Card: The men don’t get it (but should they?)

So is the Maybank XL Card engaging in discrimination? You could certainly argue that, though I believe the bank would prefer to call it “segmentation” instead.

Here’s the thing though. There is a big difference between targeting and excluding. It would be one thing if the XL card were only advertised in youth-leaning platforms like, um, Fortnite and, er, TokTik (hello, fellow kids!), instead of platforms with more mature appeal, like Backcare Digest and Gardening Weekly.

But to put an explicit age restriction is sure to rile people up, especially when it’s a somewhat arbitrary cutoff (heck, even the kill age in Logan’s Run was 30). Is a 40 year old really any less spritely than his/her 39 year old counterpart? 

Why is Maybank doing this?

Let’s be clear: Maybank isn’t breaking any laws here.

Singapore has no equivalent of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, which in the US prohibits age-based discrimination (among other things) when granting credit facilities. Therefore, there is nothing stopping a bank from only issuing a particular credit card to a particular age group.

So it’s not really a question of whether they can; it’s a question of whether they should. And I think the answer clearly is no.

Only Maybank knows why an age cap is necessary, but if I had to guess, I’d say they were worried about cannibalising demand from their other cards. That might very well be a valid business concern, but even so, the optics are going to look terrible.

Leaving aside the inevitable accusations of ageism, this decision is going to needlessly alienate some of Maybank’s more mature customers. It’s going to limit the market share that Maybank can poach from other banks. It’s going to get them dragged through the mud in the court of public opinion. And you know what? If I were a rival bank, I’d jump on the chance to launch a viral marketing campaign poking fun at the restriction, and emphasising the inclusive nature of my cards.

I just don’t see what the upside is for Maybank here, and I wonder how long it can continue to justify the age cap.

Workarounds?

While the age cap is a hard limit, there are two possible ways someone aged 40 or over could get their hands on an XL Card nonetheless.

The first is to be a Maybank DUO Platinum Mastercard customer, because these cards will be automatically converted to a Maybank XL Cashback Card on 1 August 2025. Not only will they enjoy all the new XL bonus categories, they will also retain their 5% cashback on petrol in Singapore and Malaysia. 

Unfortunately, if you don’t already have a DUO Platinum Mastercard, it’s too late to hop onboard as applications are no longer accepted. 

File photo of an individual clearly aged below 40

The second is to find a friend or family member aged below 40 (I’ve been reliably informed that they do exist!), have them apply for an XL Card and make you a supplementary cardholder.

This obviously requires a great degree of trust, but it’s still far from perfect since the TREATS Points will become the property of the principal cardholder. Sure, they could add you as a redemption nominee and redeem the flights for you, but it’s quite a bit of hassle for an extra 48,000 miles a year. 

Conclusion

The Maybank XL Cards are, by all metrics, great credit cards with competitive earn rates and broad bonus categories.

But by imposing an age cap, Maybank risks having those merits overshadowed by a louder discussion around ageism and discrimination, one that I suspect will not paint the bank in a particularly good light.

It feels like a bit of an own goal to be frank, and time will tell if the uproar forces the bank to backtrack.

What do you make of the XL Card’s age cap?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Maybank XL Rewards Card: 4 mpd on all FCY spend, dining, shopping, travel and entertainment

Similar Articles

Comments

7 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

7 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sorry not sorry

And you know what? If I were a rival bank, I’d jump on the chance to launch a viral marketing campaign poking fun at the restriction, and emphasising the inclusive nature of my cards. The twist is that concurrent banks are on a trend of downsizing cards with similar perks (as stated in this article). So none can afford to compete with this card without similar restriction it seems, hence none will make any noise about it. One can complain about the age limit, but the segmentation is obvious : targetting people likely having less cards, as a first step… Read more »

Reply
Himynameis

how do you do the quoting of the article text at the beginning of your comment?

Reply
Zaos

Workarounds?
Clearly, the solution is to open the cards to all below 40. That way, toddlers can apply on behalf of their parents. Bank gets more admin fees as the miles don’t pool toddler-parent.
/s

Reply
Jason

This age discrimination move is quite ridiculous..I was on the verge of applying for the Horizon card, but now I will get neither

Reply
Gen Z

ok boomer, go back to sleep.

Reply
Sean

I might care more about this if I hadn’t given up on Maybank and their ridiculous insistence that I cannot run my Android phone the way I like in order to use their apps (and on that point, why do they need more than one to be installed…).

Reply
elros

Some Millennials aged 40-45 are also affected by this discrimination.

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 100,000 miles and $50 with $8K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Jul 30, 2025
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jul 31, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Aug 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Jul 31, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (July 2025)
0
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Standard Chartered Visa Infinite offering 50,000 miles sign-up bonus
9
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,116FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobcitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg