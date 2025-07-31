AMEX Platinum Charge cuts welcome offer to 80,000 bonus MR points

American Express has launched a new welcome offer for the AMEX Platinum Charge, valid for applications approved by 30 September 2025.

Unfortunately, it’s the weakest offer we’ve seen in a long time. Not only has the bonus been cut significantly, American Express has also added a distinction between new and existing AMEX cardholders.

While both groups previously enjoyed the same welcome offer, new AMEX customers will now receive 80,000 Membership Rewards (MR) points, and existing AMEX customers will get only 45,000 MR points.

That’s not all. American Express has also tightened its eligibility criteria, excluding supplementary cardholders from the new-to-AMEX bonus, and disqualifying anyone who has recently cancelled any principal or supplementary card from receiving the existing cardholder bonus.

New Existing Annual Fee S$1,744

(must be paid)

S$1,744

(must be paid) Spend S$8,000

S$3,000 Spend Period 90 days 90 days Base Points 10,000 MR points

(6,250 miles) 3,750 MR points

(2,344 miles) Bonus Points 80,000 MR points

(50,000 miles) 45,000 MR points

(28,125 miles) Total Points 90,000 MR points

(56,250 miles) 48,750 MR points

(30,469 miles)

New-to-AMEX customers

⚠️ Eligibility criteria You do not hold an existing basic or supplementary consumer Card from American Express

You do not previously hold a basic or supplementary consumer Card from American Express that was terminated or otherwise cancelled in the last twelve (12) months prior to the application

New-to-AMEX customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge and receive approval by 30 September 2025 will earn 80,000 bonus MR points (50,000 miles) when they spend S$8,000 within the first 90 days of approval.

This bonus is on top of the regular 10,000 MR points (6,250 miles) earned from spending S$8,000.

Existing AMEX customers

⚠️ Eligibility criteria You do not previously hold a basic or supplementary consumer Card from American Express that was terminated or otherwise cancelled in the last twelve (12) months prior to the application

Existing AMEX customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge and receive approval by 30 September 2025 will earn 45,000 bonus MR points (28,125 miles) when they spend S$3,000 within the first 90 days of approval.

This bonus is on top of the regular 3,750 MR points (2,344 miles) earned from spending S$3,000.

Eligibility criteria has been tightened

With this latest welcome offer, American Express has drastically tightened its eligibility criteria.

Previously, new-to-AMEX customers were defined as anyone who did not currently hold a principal AMEX consumer card. There was no “timeout period”, so in theory, you could cancel your last remaining AMEX card today, and apply for a new AMEX card tomorrow as a new-to-AMEX customer (the only restriction was that you couldn’t apply for the very same card you just cancelled for a 12 or 24 month period).

Now, American Express is saying that even a supplementary AMEX consumer card will disqualify you, and that is a very unwelcome development indeed (UOB tried it some time back, and thank goodness it didn’t stick). In addition to this, applicants must not have cancelled any principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 12 months.

Likewise, existing AMEX customers were previously defined as anyone who had not cancelled the same card in the past 12 or 24 months. Now, the cancellation of any principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 12 months will rule you out.

What counts as qualifying spend?

A minimum qualifying spend of S$3,000 or S$8,000 must be made within 90 calendar days of approval.

Qualifying spend refers to all online and offline retail purchases, whether in Singapore dollars or foreign currency, excluding the following transactions:

❌ Qualifying Spend Exclusions a) Charges processed and billed prior to the Enrolment Date or charges prepaid on any Card Account prior to the first billing statement for that Card Account following the Enrolment Date;

b) Cash Advances and other cash services;

c) Express Cash;

d) American Express Travellers Cheque purchases;

e) Charges for dishonoured cheques;

f) Finance charges – including Line of Credit Charges and Credit Card interest charges;

g) Late payment and collection charges;

h) Tax refunds from overseas purchases;

i) Balance transfer;

j) Instalment plans;

k) Annual Card fees and Membership Rewards fees;

l) Pay portion billed for a “Pay + Points” rewards, where the Card Member uses points along with paying a specific amount to redeem the reward;

m) Amount billed for purchase of Membership Rewards points to top-up your points balance;

n) Bill payments and all transactions via SingPost (e.g. SAM kiosks, mobile app, online portal);

o) Payments to insurance companies (except payments made for insurance products purchased through American Express authorized channel);

p) Payments to Singapore Petroleum Company Limited (SPC) service stations;

q) Payments for public transit in Singapore, including transactions on public trains and buses, and all transactions bearing the merchant description “BUS/MRT” (with effect from 15 May 2025);

r) Payments for the purpose of GrabPay top-ups;

s) Payments to utilities merchants (with effect from 12 February 2021);

t) Payments to public/restructured hospitals, polyclinics and other public/restructured healthcare institutions and facilities (with effect from 1 October 2022);

u) Transactions relating to education and other non-profit purposes (including charitable donations) (with effect from 1 October 2023*);

v) Charges at merchants or establishments that are excluded by American Express at its sole discretion and notified by American Express to you from time to time. *Except AMEX Platinum Charge and AMEX Centurion Card

For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp, private and non-profit hospital bills, charitable donations, education, and anything else not explicitly stated in the exclusion list will count as eligible spend. While American Express added charitable donations and education to its exclusions list on 1 October 2023, an exception was carved out for the AMEX Platinum Charge.

However, if you plan to use CardUp to meet the minimum spend, do note that there are certain restrictions on the type of payments that can be made with an AMEX card.

Spending by both principal and supplementary cardholders will be combined when determining whether the minimum spend threshold has been met.

When will bonus MR points be credited?

Bonus MR points will be awarded within 12 weeks of meeting the minimum spend threshold.

Any questions about the crediting of bonus points should be directed to American Express.

Terms & Conditions

How does this compare to previous offers?

For the sake of comparison, here’s a summary of the recent welcome offers we’ve seen for the AMEX Platinum Charge.

New customers

Existing customers

What can you do with Membership Rewards points?

AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders can convert MR points to airline miles or hotel points at the following rates:

💳 Membership Rewards Transfer Partners Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(AMEX: Partner) 400:250 400:250 400:250 400:250 400:250

Temporarily unavailable 400:250 400:250 400:250 1,000:1,000 1,000:1,250

Do note that AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders receive a preferential conversion rate of 400 points = 250 airline miles, compared to regular cardholders who get 450 points = 250 airline miles.

Membership Rewards points do not expire, and all conversions are free of charge.

AMEX Platinum Charge: Key benefits

AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders can enjoy benefits such as:

The S$1,354 of statement credits are split into:

S$150 fashion credits at Mr Porter and NET-A-PORTER

fashion credits at Mr Porter and NET-A-PORTER S$200 dining credits at participating local restaurants

dining credits at participating local restaurants S$200 dining credits at participating overseas restaurants

dining credits at participating overseas restaurants S$400 lifestyle credits at participating retail partners

lifestyle credits at participating retail partners S$204 entertainment credits for news or music streaming services (disbursed as S$17 per month)

entertainment credits for news or music streaming services (disbursed as S$17 per month) S$200 airline credits for Singapore Airlines or Scoot

It’s important to highlight that the statement credits are now disbursed on a half-yearly basis (e.g. S$100 local dining credits from Jan-Jun, and another S$100 from Jul-Dec), which makes them harder to fully utilise. I’d strongly encourage you to read this article in detail to understand the implications.

Also, note that the first supplementary cardholder no longer receives unlimited Priority Pass visits. Instead, their entitlement has been cut to just eight per year, effective 13 February 2025.

Conclusion

AMEX Platinum Charge

The latest AMEX Platinum Charge welcome offer is worth up to 80,000 bonus MR points, but American Express has dramatically narrowed the pool of eligible applicants with its new restrictions.

One particularly unwelcome one is that supplementary cardholders will now be excluded from the new-to-AMEX definition, and that sets a very bad precedent I hope other banks do not follow.

Given that the AMEX Platinum Charge is a significant investment, snagging a generous welcome offer was always key to making it worthwhile. Under the current conditions, I’d say it’d be quite hard to justify getting onboard now.