PSA: Kris+ ends instant miles earning for Pelago

From 1 August 2025, Kris+ will credit miles from Pelago bookings one day after activity completion, instead of instantly.

Back in October 2024, Pelago was integrated into Kris+, allowing users of Singapore Airlines’ lifestyle app to earn bonus miles when booking attractions, activities, tours and transportation worldwide.

Booking through Kris+ offered two major advantages over the Pelago website or app. First, the earn rates were significantly higher, with Kris+ awarding 5–10 mpd compared to the usual 3 mpd. Second, miles were credited instantly— even before the activity took place— rather than seven days after completion.

Unfortunately, Kris+ has now announced a change in the crediting timeline, which takes effect from today.

Kris+ ends instant crediting for Pelago bookings

No more instant miles earning for Pelago bookings made through Kris+

Starting 1 August 2025, Pelago bookings made through Kris+ will no longer receive instant miles crediting. Instead, miles will be credited one day after the activity is completed, with a push notification sent to confirm the successful crediting.

For what it’s worth, this will still be faster than bookings made via the Pelago website or mobile app, where miles are credited within seven days of completion.

As to why this change is happening, I hope I don’t need to spell it out for you. It’s quite obvious that instant crediting was ripe for abuse, with people booking refundable activities, getting the miles upfront, redeeming them and then cancelling their bookings.

While Kris+ would of course attempt to claw back the miles in such cases, there’s only so much it can do if people create single-use burner accounts with nothing else inside. 

Unfortunately, abuse like this is why we can’t have nice things. Instant crediting was a great way to quickly top up a KrisFlyer account for an award redemption—or even to get an “advance” from Kris+. You could book an activity today, redeem the miles immediately, earn the miles elsewhere, then cancel the activity later and let Kris+ claw back the miles from your balance (and I see nothing wrong with this, so long as you did indeed keep a balance to pay back Kris+).

How do Kris+ bookings differ from the website or mobile app?

With the change in crediting policy, here’s a summary of the differences between booking Pelago activities via Kris+, versus the mobile app or website.

  Kris+ Website or mobile app
Earn Rate 6 mpd# 3 mpd
Maximum Per Booking None^ 50,000 miles
Miles Credited 1 day after activity completion 7 days after activity completion
Promo Codes No Yes*
HeyMax / ShopBack No Yes (website)
#This is a promotional rate that changes every month
^The maximum payment that can be made via Kris+ is capped at S$20,000 per day
*Promo codes cannot be stacked with HeyMax or ShopBack. Using a promo code will result in your Max Miles or cashback failing to track

While Kris+ generally offers higher earn rates than the website or mobile app, the catch is that you cannot use any promo codes. For example, if you have a Singapore Airlines PNR, you won’t be able to enjoy the 10% discount offered to passengers.

Moreover, you will not be able to stack HeyMax or ShopBack miles/cashback with Kris+. These portals can only be used in conjunction with the Pelago website.

Therefore, you’ll need to do your sums and figure out which booking channel is more worth it.

Remember to transfer your miles!

If you’re making Pelago bookings through Kris+, don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in full.

If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a relatively poor rate of 100 miles = S$1.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction, so there’s no excuse! Alternatively, you can activate the new Kris+ auto-transfer feature, which ensures that any miles earned are automatically transferred to your KrisFlyer account.

This is especially important with the new delayed crediting arrangement, as it’s easy to forget about the miles. 

Conclusion

From 1 August 2025, Kris+ will no longer offer instant miles crediting for Pelago bookings. Instead, customers will only receive their miles one day after the activity is completed. It’s an unfortunate development, though perhaps unsurprising given the potential for abuse. 

Thankfully, there are still other quick or instant ways of topping up a KrisFlyer account, which I’ve highlighted in the article below.

Instant and quick ways to top-up a KrisFlyer miles balance

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
