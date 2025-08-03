AMEX Offer: S$60 back on S$300 spend with World of Hyatt

American Express has launched a new AMEX Offer for World of Hyatt, which gives registered cardholders a S$60 statement credit with a minimum spend of S$300 at participating hotels, bars, restaurants and spas by 30 November 2025.

This isn’t quite as generous as the offer we saw last year, where cardholders received S$75 back for a minimum spend of S$300. That said, there’s still an extensive list of participating locations worldwide, including Australia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, among others.

❓ What are AMEX Offers? AMEX Offers are opportunities to earn bonus miles/points, or statement credits. These can be found in the “Offers” section of the AMEX app or web portal. Registration is required, and some offers may be targeted. These are usually not applicable to DBS and UOB AMEX cardholders. For more on AMEX Offers and how they work, refer to this post.

Get S$60 back on S$300 Hyatt hotels spend

From 1 September to 30 November 2025, American Express cardholders who register for this AMEX Offer will receive a S$60 statement credit when they spend at least S$300 in one or more transactions at participating World of Hyatt locations (see next section for the full list).

Do note that while registration has opened, the spending period only begins from 1 September 2025 onwards.

Here are the key details to take note of:

An overall registration cap of 20,000 cards applies

The minimum spend of S$300 can be combined across different participating locations

Excludes payments made for events, meetings, conferences, banquets and/or wedding packages

Must pay in-person; online payments do not qualify

The offer is limited to a single use per registered card. In my case, I was only targeted on my AMEX Platinum Charge, but I was able to register twice by virtue of my A/C card.

Do note that the payment must be made by 30 November 2025 to be eligible for this offer. If your check-in date is before 30 November 2025 but your check-out date is after, I’d recommend asking the front desk to charge your card in full at the time of check-in (a pre-authorisation won’t count!).

Statement credits will post to your account within 15 business days, but are usually much faster.

Which locations are participating?

This offer is valid at participating World of Hyatt hotels, restaurants, bars and spas in:

🇦🇺 Australia

🇰🇭 Cambodia

🇨🇳 China

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇯🇵 Japan

🇲🇾 Malaysia

🇲🇻 Maldives 🇳🇿 New Zealand

🇵🇭 Philippines

🇸🇬 Singapore

🇰🇷 South Korea

🇹🇼 Taiwan

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇻🇳 Vietnam

It’s a very healthy-sized list, with both the Andaz and Grand Hyatt participating in Singapore. You don’t even need to be an in-house guest to enjoy the offer, as spending at 665°F, Alley on 25, Straits Kitchen, Pete’s Place, Le Pristine Singapore and other F&B venues (including Brix, heh heh) qualifies.

If you do plan to make a stay, be sure to check whether the hotel offers Hyatt Prive or Virtuoso rates, as these come with additional amenities like complimentary breakfast and a US$100 hotel credit. These price the same as the hotel’s best available rate, and can be booked through HoteLux or other luxury travel advisors. Paying at the front desk will trigger the AMEX Offer.

Conclusion

American Express cardholders can now register for a S$60 statement credit with a minimum spend of S$300 at a participating World of Hyatt hotel by 30 November 2025.

While the earn rate with AMEX cards may not be the best, the savings are likely to more than outweigh any foregone rewards.

Be sure to register for this offer before spending, and check whether the property you’re interested in is participating.