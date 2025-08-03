Search
HomeAirlines
AirlinesSingapore Airlines

Kris+ Miles Rush: Earn up to 10 mpd at 26 dining and retail partners

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
2

From 1-31 August 2025, earn 6 mpd from Kris+ at 26 dining and retail merchants across Singapore, stackable with up to 4 mpd from the right credit card.

Kris+ has launched a new edition of Miles Rush, which offers a flat 6 mpd at 26 dining and retail partners across Singapore including Bengawan Solo, Krispy Kreme, Bacha Coffee, and llaollao.

On top of this, you can stack a further 4 mpd by paying with the right credit card, earning 10 mpd in total.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users
Get S$5 (in the form of 750 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Details: Kris+ Miles Rush

From 1-31 August 2025, Kris+ will boost the earn rates at the following 26 merchants to a flat 6 mpd.

Merchant Regular rate Promo rate
(1-31 Aug 2025)
Bacha Coffee 3 mpd 6 mpd
Bengawan Solo 2 mpd 6 mpd
Benjamin Barker 2 mpd 6 mpd
Cherry & Oak 2 mpd 6 mpd
Chingu Dining 4 mpd 6 mpd
Chokmah 5 mpd 6 mpd
Crafune 3 mpd 6 mpd
Dancing Crab 5 mpd 6 mpd
Eater’s Market 4 mpd 6 mpd
For the Love of Laundry 2 mpd 6 mpd
Heveya 5 mpd 6 mpd
House of Traditional Javanese Massage 3 mpd 6 mpd
Joy Luck Teahouse 3 mpd 6 mpd
Kind Kones 4 mpd 6 mpd
Krispy Kreme 3 mpd 6 mpd
llaollao 3 mpd 6 mpd
Lynk Fragrances 4 mpd 6 mpd
Menya Kokoro 3 mpd 6 mpd
Perk by Kate 5 mpd 6 mpd
Rappu 4 mpd 6 mpd
Rave Karaoke 3 mpd 6 mpd
Sospiri 5 mpd 6 mpd
The Feather Blade 4 mpd 6 mpd
Toss & Turn 5 mpd 6 mpd
Workspace Grains and Cafe 5 mpd 6 mpd
Yue Hwa Chinese Products 3 mpd 6 mpd

No registration is required, and the upsized earn rates will already be reflected on the Kris+ app by default.

Even if you have no plans to spend at these merchants in August, you can “lock in” the bonus by purchasing vouchers during the promotional period, which can then be used any time before expiry.

Expiry dates will vary by merchant, so always check the fine print before pulling the trigger. 

Earning miles via Kris+

Kris+ miles can be earned at more than 1,500 partner outlets across Singapore

Earning miles at Kris+ merchants is simple. All you need to do is: 

  1. Scan the merchant’s Kris+ QR code (which is now part of SGQR)
  2. Enter the amount to be paid, and press “Pay” to pay via Apple/Google Pay

Miles will be credited immediately upon completing the transaction, which makes Kris+ an excellent way of topping up a KrisFlyer balance.

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a rate of 100 miles = S$1.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction. Alternatively, you can turn on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.

What card should I use with Kris+?

In general, Kris+ retains the MCC of the underlying merchant (though there are some exceptions, most notably for travel agencies), so you can use whatever card you’d normally use for that particular merchant.

When in doubt, the following cards are the safest to use with Kris+, as they earn 3-4 mpd regardless of Kris+ merchant.

💳 Best Cards for Kris+ (All Categories)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month
Citi Rewards + Amaze
Apply
 4 mpd A 1% admin fee applies if the payment is in SGD. Max. S$1K per s. month. No bonuses if you use the Citi Rewards Card alone
KrisFlyer UOB Card
Apply
 3 mpd No cap

However, there are also other cards you can use for dining or retail that will earn up to 4 mpd, such as the HSBC Revolution or UOB Lady’s Cards. Refer to the post below for more details. 

What’s the best card to use for Kris+?

Conclusion

For the month of August 2025, Kris+ will be offering a flat 6 mpd at 26 dining and retail merchants across Singapore. This is further stackable with up to 4 mpd from the right credit card, for a total of 10 mpd.

You can also purchase vouchers during this period to lock in the miles first, and spend the vouchers later.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
AMEX Offer: S$60 back on S$300 spend with World of Hyatt

Similar Articles

Comments

2 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Michael

wwmc in your table would need to be updated to 1k spend

Reply
Aaron Wong

done- thanks!

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Aug 31, 2025
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles + $100 Trip.com voucher with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Citi PremierMiles Card offering 30,000 miles welcome bonus & S$100 Trip.com gift card
8
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Standard Chartered Visa Infinite offering 50,000 miles sign-up bonus
9
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,133FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobcitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg