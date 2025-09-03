Search
ScootPlus enhancements: Bigger Wi-Fi allowance, new amenities for Europe routes

From November 2025, ScootPlus passengers will receive a 200MB Wi-Fi allowance, plus an extra meal and blanket on European flights.

Scoot offers an upgraded cabin experience called ScootPlus on its Boeing 787 aircraft, which currently make up 40% of the airline’s 58-strong fleet. 

This was formerly known as ScootBiz — until someone pointed out it was more of an “Economy Plus” than a “Business Minus” product — and has recliner-style seats reminiscent of early 2000s Business Class.

ScootPlus cabin

While it’s no doubt better than Scoot Economy, it’s probably best to temper your expectations. You basically get a slightly more comfortable seat, bundled with amenities like a checked bag, complimentary meal, seat selection, priority boarding and Wi-Fi.

But if you’re considering upgrading nonetheless, Scoot has announced some enhancements to the ScootPlus product, which will take effect from November 2025. 

ScootPlus enhancements coming from November 2025

Scoot Boeing 787

For flights departing from 1 November 2025, ScootPlus passengers will enjoy enhanced benefits including a larger Wi-Fi allowance, and a second meal and blanket on flights above 11 hours.

  Departures till 31 Oct 2025 Departures from 1 Nov 2025
Cabin Baggage 15kg (up to 2x pieces)
Check-in Baggage 30kg
Meal 1x meal with non-alcoholic beverage 1x meal with non-alcoholic beverage
(2x meals on >11 hour flights)
Seat Selection Included
Board Me First Included 
Wi-Fi 30MB 200MB
In-seat power Included
Amenities N/A Blanket
(on >11 hour flights)

To be clear, you will enjoy the upgraded benefits regardless of when you booked your flight; all that matters is the departure date. 

The upgraded Wi-Fi allowance is long overdue, if you ask me. 30MB is practically nothing in this day and age, and even 200MB will go by very quickly with moderate usage. If you run out of data, you’ll need to purchase an additional plan, and the prices — especially for onboard purchases — aren’t very enticing. 

Plan Price
(Adv. Purchase)		 Price
(Onboard Purchase)
Tweet 20MB From US$1.50 US$5
Surf 80MB From US$4.50 US$15
Indulge 200MB From US$9 US$30
Binge 1GB From US$31.80 US$55

Scoot still does not offer unlimited Wi-Fi plans, which is probably intentional rather than an oversight. 

The additional complimentary meal and blanket for flights above 11 hours is a nice gesture, though the only routes that will benefit from this are the European services to Athens (11h 50m) and Vienna (12h). Scoot previously served Berlin and London Gatwick, but discontinued those routes in March 2025 and August 2022 respectively.

Scoot technically does not allow the consumption of outside food and drinks, but this is probably one of those SAF 9th core value situations. I’ve yet to hear of an aircraft diverted because someone brought an unauthorised sandwich onboard.

Can you redeem miles for ScootPlus?

While Singapore Airlines recently added a Scoot award chart, redemptions are only available for Scoot Economy.

If you really want to redeem miles for ScootPlus, the only way of doing so is through Miles + Cash, which assigns each mile a fixed value of 1 cent each. For example, if a ticket costs S$500, you would need to redeem 50,000 miles (though you do have the choice of partially paying with cash as well)

1,000 miles S$10

This is far from a good way of using miles, and I wouldn’t advise it in the vast majority of situations.

The table below summarises the key differences between the award chart and Miles + Cash redemptions

  Award Chart Miles + Cash
Cabin Scoot Economy Scoot Economy or ScootPlus
Availability Award inventory Any seat available for sale
Miles Required Fixed, based on award chart Depends on cost of ticket
Value Per Mile Varies Fixed at 1 cent each
Covers Flight only Flight and add-ons

Conclusion

From 1 November 2025, Scoot will be introducing some additional privileges for ScootPlus passengers. 

The main benefit here is an upsized Wi-Fi allowance of 200MB, which while better than the existing 30MB, will still need to be nursed carefully. Passengers on Scoot’s European flights will also receive a second complimentary meal and a blanket, saving them some additional expense.

(HT: S) (Cover Photo: The Points Guy)

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
