Singapore Airlines and Alaska Airlines end award redemptions, scale back partnership

Back in 2017, Singapore Airlines and Alaska Airlines announced an unexpected partnership, which introduced codeshare flights and reciprocal mileage accruals between KrisFlyer and Mileage Plan.

This was later followed by reciprocal award redemptions, with Mileage Plan members surprisingly able to redeem the so-called “forbidden cabins” — long-haul First and Business Class space that SIA usually blocks from partner bookings. They could even book Suites on certain routes!

Of course, a lot has happened since then. Alaska joined oneworld in 2021, and more recently relaunched Mileage Plan as Atmos Rewards following its merger with Hawaiian Airlines.

With the new loyalty programme up and running, it’s cleaning house, and unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately, in some people’s eyes), the Singapore Airlines partnership is on the chopping block.

Singapore Airlines and Alaska Airlines scaling back partnership

Here’s how the Singapore Airlines and Alaska Airlines partnership will be changing over the next few months.

Award redemptions

From 1 October 2025, it will no longer be possible to redeem KrisFlyer miles for Alaska Airlines flights, or Atmos points for Singapore Airlines flights.

KrisFlyer and Atmos Rewards members will be able to book Alaska and Singapore Airlines awards respectively up to 30 September 2025, for any travel date in the future. However, it will not be possible to make any changes to award tickets after this date; only cancellations and refunds will be accepted.

The Alaska award chart was untouched during the recent KrisFlyer devaluation, and its imminent removal probably explains why.

Flying with Singapore Airlines, earning with Alaska

Tickets Booked For Travel Earn Points? Until 31 Aug 2025 Any date already ticketed Yes From 1 Sep 2025 Till 31 Dec 2025 Yes From 1 Sep 2025 From 1 Jan 2026 No, unless booked on Alaskaair.com

Any Singapore Airlines tickets booked up till 31 August 2025 for any future travel date, or from 1 September 2025 with travel up till 31 December 2025, will earn Atmos points as per usual.

Any Singapore Airlines tickets booked from 1 September 2025 with travel beyond 1 January 2026 will not earn Atmos points, unless they are booked directly through Alaskaair.com.

Flying with Alaska, earning with Singapore Airlines

KrisFlyer members can continue to earn miles on Alaska Airlines flights flown up to 31 December 2025.

Retroactive mileage claims for Alaska Airlines flights flown up to 31 December 2025 will be accepted for six months. Therefore, any pending claims must be submitted before 1 July 2026.

As a reminder, Alaska fares earn KrisFlyer miles according to the following table.

Business Class Economy Class 150%: C, J

100%: D, I 100%: B, G, H, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, V, W, Y

What now?

With Alaska joining oneworld more than four years ago, it’s perhaps surprising this partnership lasted as long as it did.

It’s funny, because at times it feels like Singapore Airlines would prefer to work with any US carrier except for United (believe me, there’s no love lost there), having had partnerships with Virgin America and JetBlue in addition to Alaska.

In a way, the ending of the partnership might even be good news for KrisFlyer members, insofar as it means less competition for award seats. While they’ve dried up of late, there was a time where Mileage Plan members had even better access to Singapore Airlines awards than KrisFlyer. It was annoying, to put it mildly, to see flights that were waitlist-only on KrisFlyer available for immediate booking through Mileage Plan.

However, it will be a shame to lose redemptions in the opposite direction, as Alaska award flights cost 8,500 to 13,500 KrisFlyer miles, cheaper than the fixed rate of 14,000 KrisFlyer miles required for a Star Alliance redemption on United.

Moreover, I understand it was common to credit Singapore Airlines Business Class flights to Mileage Plan, while earning PPS Value with KrisFlyer (though that’s become less lucrative over the years, given the repeated devaluations to Mileage Plan). That will no longer be possible once reciprocal accruals end.

Conclusion

From 1 October 2025, Singapore Airlines and Alaska will downgrade their partnership by removing reciprocal award redemptions and phasing out mileage accruals.

There’s good and bad here. On the plus side, there will be less competition for Singapore Airlines awards— though given that seats through Mileage Plan had largely dried up in recent times, it’s unclear how much of an improvement that will be. On the downside, the cheapest domestic USA awards available through KrisFlyer will now cost a relatively unattractive 14,000 miles (increasing to 15,000 miles from 1 November 2025).