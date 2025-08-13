New Scoot award chart: Redeem flights from just 1,500 KrisFlyer miles

While KrisFlyer members have been able to redeem miles for Scoot flights since 2015, this has never been particularly compelling because the value of each mile is fixed at just 1 cent each. When airfares are high, the miles required are excessive; when airfares are low, paying cash is the better choice.

But last month, I shared a leaked award chart for Scoot, which hinted that the low-cost carrier was planning to introduce fixed-price redemptions for KrisFlyer members.

That’s now been made official: Scoot has published its award chart, with one-way redemptions starting from just 1,500 KrisFlyer miles. Better still, many routes are even cheaper than the leaked version suggested— for example, Bali has decreased from 6,500 miles to 4,500 miles.

While Scoot awards only include a seat and 10kg of carry-on allowance (and are strictly non-refundable) they offer significantly better value than the current Miles + Cash option. They also open up redemption opportunities to destinations outside the Singapore Airlines and Star Alliance network, including vacation hotspots like Chiang Mai, Jeju, Koh Samui and Phu Quoc, with Chiang Rai and Okinawa to follow soon.

Details: Scoot’s new award chart

KrisFlyer members can now redeem award flights on Scoot, with prices based on an award chart rather than the prevailing airfares.

The figures in the chart are in ‘000s of KrisFlyer miles, and all taxes and surcharges will need to be paid in cash. Airport taxes currently cost S$65.20 for outbound flights from Singapore — with an increase to S$79.20 by 2030 — and Scoot does not add fuel surcharges to award flights.

Alternatively, you can also use the miles calculator to look up the price between a specific pair of destinations.

The terms and conditions governing award flights can be found here.

Below are some important things to know about the Scoot award chart.

Saver vs Advantage awards

Scoot will offer two types of awards: Scoot Saver and Scoot Advantage.

A Saver award requires fewer KrisFlyer miles. However, it is very popular and availability may be limited – so you may have to plan extra early or be flexible with your travel dates and times. An Advantage award requires more miles, but may still be available closer to your travel date and across more flights. -Scoot

Scoot Advantage has better seat availability, but unlike KrisFlyer Advantage awards, it does not offer lower change or refund fees compared to Saver. Both Saver and Advantage awards will have the same rules regarding refunds, date changes and route changes (see next three sections).

Award tickets are non-refundable

All award tickets on Scoot are strictly non-refundable, except in the following circumstances:

Medical reasons

Death of passenger or immediate family members

Schedule change or disruption with retiming of two hours or more

If a refund is granted for these reasons, it will be given in the form of KrisFlyer miles and the original mode of payment.

Date changes are permitted

Date changes are permitted for Scoot award tickets, subject to additional service fees and award availability. It’s currently not clear how much these service fees will be, but with Singapore Airlines awards they cost up to US$25.

If you booked a Saver award, but the revised date only has Advantage awards, you must top-up the difference in miles. There will be no refund of excess miles if you downgrade from Advantage to Saver.

Route changes are not permitted

Route changes are not permitted for Scoot award tickets.

For example, if you’re currently ticketed to fly from Singapore to Sydney, you cannot change the ticket to Singapore to Melbourne.

No waitlisting

Unlike award tickets on Singapore Airlines, award tickets on Scoot cannot be waitlisted. It’s either available or it isn’t.

ScootPlus redemptions are not available

The award chart only covers travel in Scoot Economy. Scoot does not offer upgrades or award redemptions for Scoot Plus.

Seat only

Award redemptions cover the seat only, with the same 10kg carry-on allowance that is granted to all Scoot passengers.

Any additional services such as baggage, meals or seat selection must be purchased separately and paid in cash.

Same price for adults and children

The mileage requirement for Scoot awards is the same for adults and children.

If you’re travelling with an infant (under 2 years old), you will need to contact customer service to purchase an infant ticket with cash (and beware, it can be surprisingly expensive!).

Selected destinations only

The award chart only covers travel on specifically-mentioned routes. Some routes, such as Jeddah, are not available.

Same redemption nominees as KrisFlyer

You can redeem Scoot awards for yourself, or any of your KrisFlyer redemption nominees (currently capped at five people).

To be clear: there is no separate redemption nominee list for Scoot.

Cannot combine with Singapore Airlines flights

You cannot combine Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights in a single award booking. You will have to make two separate bookings, and pricing will follow the respective award charts.

How to book Scoot award flights

To book a Scoot award flight, simply visit the Scoot website and login to your KrisFlyer account.

You will then be redirected to the Scoot loyalty portal, where you enter your destination, dates and number of travellers. Be sure to click the “Redeem Flights” button.

On the next screen, you’ll see the possible award flights for selection. There is also an award calendar tool that shows availability for a seven-day period.

After selecting your flight, you’ll be offered two upsell options. The Value package includes a 20kg checked bag and seat selection, while the Flex package includes a 20kg checked bag, seat selection and unlimited date and time changes.

If you choose either of these packages, you will need to pay for them in cash. Otherwise, select the Basic option and proceed.

You’ll then run the usual gamut of Scoot paid add-ons, such as Wi-Fi, meals and travel insurance. You can also purchase a la carte luggage here, which may be cheaper than the packages that Scoot presents.

Make your choices, and you’ll be presented with a summary of the booking with a breakdown of the cash component.

If everything looks good, proceed to the booking page and make payment. Do note that Scoot charges a payment processing fee of up to 2.26% in Singapore, ever since February 2025. This will also apply to payments for award redemptions.

Scoot’s official redemption guide can be found here.

Are Scoot redemptions good value?

Compared to the Singapore Airlines award chart, the Scoot award chart offers significantly lower pricing for comparable destinations. For example, Kuala Lumpur costs just 1,500 miles (versus 8,500 miles for SQ), Bangkok costs 2,500 miles (vs 13,500 miles), and Perth costs 6,500 miles (vs 21,500 miles).

Destination Scoot Singapore Airlines Kuala Lumpur 1.5 3.5 8.5 15 Jakarta 2.5 5.5 8.5 15 Denpasar 4.5 9 8.5 15 Bangkok 2.5 5.5 13.5 25 Hanoi 4.5 9 13.5 25 Manila 6 12 13.5 25 Hong Kong 6.5 12.5 16.5 30 India 8 13.5 20 37 North China 12 19 21.5 40 Perth 6.5 12.5 21.5 37 Tokyo & Seoul 12.5 24 27 45 Melbourne & Sydney 12.5 24 30.5 55 Europe 24 37.5 42 70 Saver Award Advantage Award

But when making comparisons, it’s important to remember that with Scoot you get a seat, 10kg carry-on allowance and nothing more.

Scoot Award Singapore Airlines Award

(Economy Saver) Luggage 10kg carry-on 7kg carry-on

30kg check-in Seat Selection Paid Free Meals Paid Free Wi-Fi Paid Free In-Seat Power Paid Free Inflight Entertainment N/A Free Comfort Items (e.g. pillow, blanket) Paid Free Date & Time Changes Yes Yes Refunds No Yes

In fact, Scoot doesn’t actually make a lot of money from selling seats. The real money comes from add-ons like seat selection, luggage and meals, and sometimes you’ll even see fares which are close to zero.

So when deciding between Scoot and Singapore Airlines, you should:

Calculate the difference in mileage requirements, and multiply it by your personal valuation of a KrisFlyer mile (A)

Calculate the cost of the add-ons you’ll need to purchase if you fly with Scoot (B)

If A > B, go with Scoot. If B > A, go with Singapore Airlines.

However, do note that Scoot awards are non-refundable, whereas Singapore Airlines awards can be cancelled with a US$50-75 fee. If your plans aren’t firmed up just yet, then Singapore Airlines would be the safer option.

Also, if you’re able to travel last minute, Spontaneous Escapes would cut the cost of selected Singapore Airlines awards by 30%, further reducing the price difference with Scoot.

There are also destinations for which Singapore Airlines won’t even be an option, like Koh Samui and Vienna. I did note, with some annoyance, that Zone 7 seemed to be disproportionately expensive- on closer inspection, this consists of three Thailand cities (Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, Chiang Rai) where there’s limited or no non-stop alternatives, so that probably explains it.

All this to say, I’d definitely consider redeeming my KrisFlyer miles for Scoot flights under this award chart, especially in situations where I’m travelling light and don’t need all the frills.

How does this compare to the leaked version?

While the official version is obviously the only chart that matters, it is interesting to compare this with the leaked version to see how pricing has changed.

In some cases, Scoot has increased the price of awards, but in many cases it’s actually decided to lower them.

For example, Saver awards to Perth and Taipei have decreased from 7,000 to 6,500 miles, while Vienna has decreased from 26,000 to 24,000 miles.

This introduces new redemption opportunities for KrisFlyer miles

When Singapore Airlines reassigned routes to Scoot, it effectively killed off any way of redeeming them with miles at decent value.

That was the fate of many former SilkAir destinations such as Koh Samui, which once upon a time could be redeemed for 12,500 miles each way— potentially a great deal given Bangkok Airways’ often exorbitant fares.

This new award chart opens up that possibility again, as well as other popular holiday destinations such as Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Krabi, Phu Quoc and Jeju.

Unfortunately for those living outside of Singapore, it’s not possible to combine a Singapore Airlines and Scoot award in a single itinerary. Back in the day when SilkAir was still around, someone from Europe could redeem a single Europe > Singapore > Koh Samui award ticket (which would cost the same as Europe > Singapore), with the first leg on Singapore Airlines and the second leg on SilkAir.

Now, this traveller will have to pay for two separate awards (Europe > Singapore and Singapore > Koh Samui), and won’t enjoy the convenience of interlining (Scoot doesn’t offer it on separate tickets).

Miles + Cash option will still exist

1,000 miles S$10

KrisFlyer members can still use their miles to pay for commercial Scoot tickets, with each mile valued at a fixed rate of 1 cent each since 1 July 2025.

The table below summarises the key differences between the two.

Award Chart Miles + Cash Cabin Scoot Economy Scoot Economy or Scoot Plus Availability Award inventory Any seat available for sale Miles Required Fixed, based on award chart Depends on cost of ticket Value Per Mile Varies Fixed at 1 cent each Covers Flight only Flight and add-ons

While the award chart has the potential to offer better value, the drawback is availability— award redemptions only have access to a smaller subset of seat inventory. In contrast, pay with miles generally offers poorer value, but you can choose any seat available for sale.

Conclusion

Scoot has introduced a new award chart, which allows KrisFlyer members to redeem flights at fixed rates. This new option complements the existing Miles + Cash system, where the number of miles required varies with the airfare.

If Saver space is available, I’m willing to bet that in most situations you can get better value from the Scoot award chart. That said, you’ll definitely want to consider the cash price of commercial tickets — not just with Scoot but other budget carriers that might be plying the same route — to ensure you’re getting good value for your KrisFlyer miles.

I’m personally excited about the opportunity to redeem KrisFlyer miles for Koh Samui flights once again, which hasn’t been possible since SilkAir folded. And if you don’t need all the frills of a full-service carrier and just want to get from Point A to B, then redeeming miles for Scoot might be the better option.

What do you make of the new Scoot award chart?