KrisFlyer and Accor Live Limitless offering two-way 50% conversion bonus

In September 2024, Singapore Airlines and Accor expanded their partnership to enable two-way points transfers between KrisFlyer and Accor Live Limitless (ALL).

The regular transfer ratio represents poor value, but during the launch period, a 50% bonus was offered for conversions in either direction. Even so, the value was only marginally improved, and in most cases, you should be able to get far better returns using your miles or points elsewhere.

Now, to mark the first anniversary of the enhanced partnership, the 50% transfer bonus has returned once again. With the changes in exchange rates and new redemption options, is it any more attractive this time round?

Transfer KrisFlyer miles to Accor points with a 50% bonus

KrisFlyer miles ALL points 9 miles 2 points

3 points Min conversion block: 4,500 KrisFlyer miles

From 9-30 September 2025, KrisFlyer members will receive a 50% bonus when they convert KrisFlyer miles to ALL points. This boosts the conversion ratio to 9 miles = 3 points (versus the usual 2 points).

Here are the key points to note:

A minimum transfer of 4,500 KrisFlyer miles is required

is required Conversions are free of charge

Conversions are processed instantly

A maximum of 180,000 KrisFlyer miles can be converted to ALL points every calendar year

Conversions from KrisFlyer to Accor can only be done between 6 a.m and 11.59 p.m Singapore time each day, presumably due to routine maintenance.

Is it worth it?

ALL points can be used to pay for rooms, dining, spa treatments and other incidentals at a fixed rate of 2,000 points = €40 (~S$60), or 3 cents per point.

With a 9:3 transfer ratio, you’re basically cashing out your KrisFlyer miles at 1 cent each, comparable to spending them on SIA and Scoot tickets, KrisShop, Pelago and Kris+.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value

Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award Flights with SIA or Partner Airlines 2+¢ 🛍️ Miles+ Cash for SIA or Scoot tickets

Spend with KrisShop

Spend with Pelago

Spend with Kris+ 1¢ 🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 1¢

0.64¢

🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.89¢



Ends 31 Oct 25

0.71¢ 🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.70¢



🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.66¢ 🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.60¢



🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.50¢



⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.47- 0.67¢





While this is better than other on-ground redemption options, it’s still lower than the value you could get from redeeming an award flight. Therefore, I wouldn’t consider this unless I had a relatively small stash of expiring miles.

Transfer Accor points to KrisFlyer miles with a 50% bonus

ALL points KrisFlyer miles 2 points 1 mile

1.5 miles Min conversion block: 2,000 ALL points

From 9-30 September 2025, ALL members will receive a 50% bonus when they convert ALL points to KrisFlyer miles. This boosts the conversion ratio to 2 points = 1.5 miles (versus the usual 1 mile).

Here are the key points to note:

A minimum transfer of 2,000 ALL points is required

is required Conversions are free of charge

Conversions are processed instantly

There is no cap on the number of ALL points that can be converted to KrisFlyer miles

Is it worth it?

Hard no.

Even with the 50% conversion bonus, you’re giving up S$60 worth of hotel points for 1,500 KrisFlyer miles, so unless you value a mile at more than 4 cents, this is a complete non-starter.

Mind you, it means the regular, non-bonused rate is even more terrible!

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this 50% transfer bonus can be found here.

How to transfer

To transfer KrisFlyer miles to ALL points, login to your account, then click on Miles > How To Use. Scroll down until you see the ALL- Accor Live Limitless option, and complete the form.

For transfers from ALL points to KrisFlyer miles, login to your ALL account and visit this page.

Your names must match on both KrisFlyer and ALL for transfers to be processed.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines and Accor are now offering a 50% bonus for conversions in either direction between KrisFlyer miles and Accor Live Limitless points, valid till 30 September 2025.

In the direction of KrisFlyer to Accor, you get roughly 1 cent per mile, comparable to spending miles on Singapore Airlines/Scoot tickets, KrisShop, Pelago and Kris+. It wouldn’t be my first choice, but at least it’s on par.

In the direction of Accor to KrisFlyer, it’s almost laughably bad. Giving up S$60 of hotel points for 1,500 KrisFlyer miles might be the worst trade deal in the history of trade deals, maybe ever.

If you really want to earn ALL points, there are better ways of doing so, like HeyMax or the occasional HSBC transfer bonus.