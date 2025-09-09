KrisFlyer Redemption Sale: 20% off selected Economy and Premium Economy awards

Singapore Airlines has launched a new edition of the KrisFlyer Global Redemption Sale, which offers KrisFlyer members 20% off Saver awards to selected destinations in Economy and Premium Economy Class.

Tickets must be booked over the next one and a half weeks, but unlike Spontaneous Escapes, which require travel the following month, tickets under this sale are valid for travel from 1 November 2025 to 31 May 2026, giving you much more time to plan ahead.

To pre-empt the inevitable question: this promotion does not replace Spontaneous Escapes, and we should still expect to see a release on the 15th of this month.

Unfortunately, this isn’t quite as generous as last year’s Global Redemption Sale, which featured 25% off Saver awards to all destinations in Economy Class, and selected destinations in Premium Economy and Business Class.

KrisFlyer Global Redemption Sale

Here are the key details of the KrisFlyer Global Redemption Sale:

20% off selected Economy and Premium Economy Saver awards

selected Economy and Premium Economy Saver awards Awards must be booked by 21 September 2025

Travel must be between 1 November 2025 and 31 May 2026

A general blackout period from 20 November 2025 to 11 January 2026 applies, though certain routes may have additional blackout dates

These awards can only be booked on SingaporeAir.com or the SingaporeAir mobile app, and come under the Promo award category. This means that just like Spontaneous Escapes, all awards will be strictly non-changeable and non-cancellable. Waitlisting is not allowed either; it’s either available or it isn’t.

With the travel period several months away, there’s a lot more that can go wrong, so if you plan to proceed, I’d highly advise you to purchase travel insurance that covers miles and points bookings.

20% off Economy awards

Singapore Airlines is offering 20% off Economy Saver awards to the following destinations. Do note that blackout dates and flight restrictions apply in certain cases.

This basically covers the entire Singapore Airlines route network, with the exception of the following:

Cape Town to Singapore

Cebu to Singapore

Chong Qing to Singapore

Danang to SIngapore

Melbourne to Singapore

New Zealand to Singapore

Penang to Singapore

Sapporo to Singapore

Singapore to Cape Town

Singapore to Chong Qing

Singapore to Melbourne

Singapore to New Zealand

Singapore to Penang

20% off Premium Economy awards

It’s a much smaller selection for Premium Economy, with discounts only applicable for flights between Singapore and the USA.

I generally don’t advise redeeming miles for Premium Economy Class, since the price gap between Business Class is relatively small compared to the comfort gap. However, with the discount in play, I could see some people springing for this nonetheless.

Spontaneous Escapes is still happening

In case you’re worried that this Global Redemption Sale is replacing Spontaneous Escapes— don’t.

In previous years, Singapore Airlines has run Spontaneous Escapes even in months where the Global Redemption Sale happened, and the landing page confirms this will be the case again.

In any case, there is no overlap between the travel period; this month’s Spontaneous Escapes will be valid for travel between 1-31 October 2025, while the Global Redemption Sale is for travel between 1 November 2025 to 31 May 2026.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines has launched the latest edition of its KrisFlyer Global Redemption Sale, with 20% off selected Economy Class and Premium Economy Class redemptions.

The big advantage here over Spontaneous Escapes is that you can book travel as far ahead as May 2026, as opposed to the usual “travel next month” restriction that Spontaneous Escapes has. However, with awards being non-changeable and non-refundable, you need to be sure of your travel plans before pulling the trigger.

Sadly, there are no Business Class deals this time round, so you’ll need to wait till Spontaneous Escapes for that.