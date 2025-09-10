Search
Kris+ offering up to 30% bonus on KrisFlyer to KrisPay miles conversions

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
From now till 30 September 2025, enjoy a 20-30% bonus on transfers from KrisFlyer to Kris+, cashing out miles at 1.2-1.3 cents each.

Singapore Airlines has launched a new Kris+ promotion, which offers an uncapped 20-30% bonus on conversions from KrisFlyer miles to KrisPay miles until 30 September 2025.

While you will need to transfer at least 100,000 KrisFlyer miles to enjoy the 30% bonus, smaller transfers starting from just 10 KrisFlyer miles are still eligible for a 20% bonus, which bumps the value to 1.2 cents per mile.

It’s generally a poor choice to spend KrisFlyer miles through KrisPay, but this promotion makes things slightly more palatable.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users
Get S$5 (in the form of 500 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Kris+ offering up to 30% transfer bonus

From 9-30 September 2025, KrisFlyer members will enjoy up to a 30% bonus when they transfer miles from their KrisFlyer account to Kris+.

Miles transferred
(in a single transaction)		 Bonus Awarded
10 to 5,999 miles 20% bonus
(1.2¢ per mile)
6,000 to 99,999 miles 25% bonus
(1.25¢ per mile)
100,000 miles or more 30% bonus
(1.3¢ per mile)

All transfers from KrisFlyer to Kris+ are processed instantly, and are non-reversible. In other words, once miles go from KrisFlyer to Kris+, you can’t send them back (or that would basically be an “infinite miles” glitch)!

There is no cap on the maximum bonus that can be enjoyed, and miles inside Kris+ are valid for six months.

How does this compare to other redemption options?

While we have seen 30% transfer bonuses before, what makes this more attractive is that ever since 1 July 2025, the rate for spending KrisFlyer miles through Kris+ has been boosted to 100 miles per S$1 (from 150 miles per S$1).

This means you can achieve up to 1.3 cents per mile through this transfer bonus, which is one of the highest values we’ve been offered for spending KrisFlyer miles on non-flight redemptions.

The catch is that you must transfer a hefty 100,000 miles or more to trigger the 30% bonus, but even at the lower rate of 20%, 1.2 cents per mile for spending at 1,900+ partner outlets  might be attractive to those who have expiring miles and no plans to travel anytime soon. 

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value
Redemption Option Value Per Mile
✈️ Award Flights with SIA, Scoot, or Partner Airlines 2+¢
📱 Spend with Kris+ 1.2-1.3¢
Ends 30 Sep 25
🎡 Spend with Pelago 1.25¢
Ends 30 Sep 25
🛍️ Spend with KrisShop 1.25¢
Ends 30 Sep 25
✈️ Miles+ Cash for SIA or Scoot tickets
🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion
Ends 30 Sep 25
0.64¢
🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.89¢

Ends 31 Oct 25
0.71¢
🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.86¢
Ends 30 Sep 25
0.66¢
🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.84¢

Ends 30 Sep 25
0.70¢
🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms 0.8¢
🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.72¢

Ends 30 Sep 25
0.60¢
🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.60¢

Ends 30 Sep 25
0.50¢
Esso Smiles Conversion 0.47- 0.67¢

As the table above shows, Singapore Airlines is running numerous promotions that boost the value of non-flight redemptions, as part of its KrisFlyer Paradise campaign.

Of course, nothing beats an award flight, so that should always be your first choice option where possible.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

Earning miles via Kris+

Kris+ miles can be earned at more than 1,500 partner outlets across Singapore

While you shouldn’t be spending KrisFlyer miles at Kris+ merchants, you should certainly be earning them. All you need to do is: 

  1. Scan the merchant’s Kris+ QR code
  2. Enter the amount to be paid, and press “Pay” to pay via Apple/Google Pay

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles you earn to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+ (where they expire after six months).

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction, so there’s no excuse!

What card should I use with Kris+?

In general, Kris+ retains the MCC of the underlying merchant (though there are some exceptions, most notably for travel agencies), so you can use whatever card you’d normally use for that particular merchant.

When in doubt, the following cards are the safest to use with Kris+, as they earn 3-4 mpd regardless of Kris+ merchant.

💳 Best Cards for Kris+
Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month
Citi Rewards + Amaze
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month. 1% admin fee for SGD payments. No bonuses for naked Citi Rewards Card
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
 3 mpd No cap

However, there are also other cards you can use for dining or retail that will earn up to 4 mpd, such as the HSBC Revolution or UOB Lady’s Cards. Refer to the post below for more details. 

What’s the best card to use for Kris+?

Don’t forget that all Kris+ payments must be made in-app via Apple or Google Pay.

Conclusion

From now till 30 September 2025, Kris+ is offering an uncapped 20-30% transfer bonus from KrisFlyer to Kris+, which boosts the value per KrisFlyer mile to 1.2-1.3 cents apiece.

If you have a small number of miles that are due to expire soon, then this might be an opportunity to cash them out quickly. However, my advice would still be to save up for an award flight. Remember, you need to book your ticket before your miles expire; not necessarily fly. Travel can be up to 355 days in the future, which should give you plenty of time to lock something in.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Similar Articles

