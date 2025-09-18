What’s the minimum spend required to earn miles?

While we commonly use the term “miles per dollar” (mpd) when referring to earn rates, it tends to oversimplify the calculations that go on behind the scenes.

Not every card awards miles per dollar, in fact, most of them don’t. For example, the UOB PRVI Miles Card may advertise a local earn rate of 1.4 mpd, but it actually awards 3.5 UNI$ (7 miles) for every S$5 spending block.

So if you charged a transaction of S$9.99, it would first be rounded down to S$5, which earns 3.5 UNI$. But since UOB doesn’t award partial UNI$, this is further rounded down to 3 UNI$, equivalent to 6 miles— an effective earn rate of just 0.6 mpd (6 miles / S$9.99).

It’s an extreme example, and the effect of rounding will diminish as the transaction size increases. However, it goes to show that points calculations are not a simple matter of spend x mpd, and that rounding can quietly chip away at your earnings.

In this post, I’ll walk you through the minimum spend required to earn points with various miles and points cards, so you know how to better handle smaller transactions.

S$10: Amaze card

To pre-empt any confusion, I am not referring to card-linked transactions where you pair Amaze with a credit card, e.g. the Amaze x Citi Rewards pairing. In those cases, the minimum spend to earn points will depend on what card you’ve paired.

Instead, I’m referring to earning InstaPoints on wallet-linked transactions. You must spend at least S$10 (or its foreign currency equivalent) to earn InstaPoints, though the earning block after the first S$10 reduces to S$1.

S$5: Maybank, OCBC, UOB cards

Card SGD FCY

Maybank Visa Infinite S$5 S$5 OCBC 90°N Card

OCBC 90°N Card S$5 S$5 OCBC Premier Visa Infinite

OCBC Premier Visa Infinite S$5 S$5 OCBC VOYAGE Card

OCBC VOYAGE Card S$5 S$5 OCBC Rewards Card

OCBC Rewards Card S$5 S$5

UOB Preferred Platinum Visa S$5 S$5 UOB PRVI Miles Card

UOB PRVI Miles Card S$5 S$5

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card S$5 S$5

If you have a Maybank, OCBC or UOB card, get used to spending in S$5 blocks, because all transactions are rounded down to the nearest S$5 before points are awarded.

For example, a S$9.99 transaction would earn the same number of points as a S$5 transaction, and a S$4.99 transaction would earn no points at all!

However, there are exceptions.

The following UOB cards award 1X UNI$ (0.4 mpd) at the time a transaction is made, which is indeed rounded down to the nearest S$5.

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card

UOB Lady’s Card

UOB Visa Signature

However, the remaining 9X UNI$ (3.6 mpd) will only be credited the following month. To derive this figure, UOB will sum up all eligible transactions — including cents — and then round down once to the nearest S$5 before awarding UNI$.

To put it another way, with the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa, you could lose a maximum of 20 miles per transaction. With the UOB Lady’s Card, Lady’s Solitaire and Visa Signature, you would lose a maximum of 20 miles per bonus period (from the bonus component; as mentioned the base 1X is still subject to transaction-level rounding).

The same applies to selected Maybank cards, namely:

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature (for FCY spending and air tickets)

(for FCY spending and air tickets) Maybank World Mastercard (for FCY spending)

In both cases, the base points are rounded down to the nearest S$5, but when calculating bonus points, all eligible transactions including cents are summed up before rounding down once to the nearest S$5.

❓ What about the Maybank XL Rewards Card? At the time of writing, it’s still unclear how the Maybank XL Rewards Card rounds transactions. We’ll need a few more months of data to be sure, but if you have an inkling do share!

S$1: Citi cards

Card SGD FCY

Citi PremierMiles Card S$1 S$1 Citi Prestige Card

Citi Prestige Card S$1 S$1

Citi Rewards Card S$1 S$1

Citi cards round transactions down to the nearest S$1 before awarding points, so you can basically drop all the cents from your calculations.

Varies: AMEX, DBS, HSBC, StanChart cards

AMEX Platinum Charge

AMEX Platinum Charge S$1.60 S$1.60 AMEX Platinum Reserve

AMEX Platinum Reserve S$1.60 S$1.60 AMEX Platinum Credit Card

Apply

AMEX Platinum Credit Card S$1.60 S$1.60 DBS Altitude Card

Apply

DBS Altitude Card S$1.54 S$0.91 DBS Vantage Card

DBS Vantage Card S$1.34 S$0.91 DBS Woman's World Card

DBS Woman's World Card S$0.56 S$0.72

HSBC Revolution Card S$0.50 S$0.50

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card S$0.46 S$0.46

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend S$0.42 S$0.42

HSBC TravelOne Card S$0.25 S$0.10

StanChart Visa Infinite S$0.20 S$0.20 StanChart Journey Card

StanChart Journey Card S$0.17 S$0.17 HSBC Premier Mastercard

HSBC Premier Mastercard S$0.16 S$0.09 StanChart Beyond Card

StanChart Beyond Card

S$0.14 S$0.07

If you have an AMEX, DBS, HSBC, or StanChart credit card, the minimum spend to earn points really boils down to:

which specific card you have

which currency you’re spending in

what type of spend you’re making (in the case of cards that also offer bonus categories, like the StanChart Journey Card)

One important thing to highlight is that contrary to popular belief, DBS cards do not have S$5 earning blocks. Instead, transactions are divided by 5, multiplied by the relevant number of DBS Points, then rounded down to the nearest whole number.

For the HSBC Revolution, transactions are rounded off to the nearest S$1 when awarding base points, so any spend S$0.50 or more will earn base points. For bonus points, all eligible transactions including cents are summed up, rounded down to the nearest dollar, then multiplied by 9.

S$0.01: BOC Elite Miles and DBS yuu Card

Card SGD FCY

BOC Elite Miles Card S$0.01 S$0.01 DBS yuu Card

Apply

DBS yuu Card S$0.01 S$0.01

The BOC Elite Miles Card has committed a great number of sins, but shortchanging cardholders on points through rounding isn’t one of them. This card awards points down to the literal cent. You can even see the fractional points reflected in internet banking!

The same goes for the DBS yuu Card, where yuu Points are awarded to two decimal points.

Conclusion

Depending on the card you use, you might earn points on every transaction no matter the size, or only on transactions as large as S$10!

It can be extremely confusing to keep track of everything, but some heuristics can help e.g. try to hit S$5 blocks with Maybank, OCBC and UOB cards (unless you’re using a card with delayed bonuses), Citi is always per S$1, and the BOC Elite Miles and DBS yuu Card give you miles by the cent.

Any other data points for minimum spends necessary?