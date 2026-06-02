AMEX x SimplyGo offer: Get S$12 off SimplyGo rides, stackable with up to 10 mpd

In March 2025, SimplyGo finally added support for American Express cards, more than eight years after it first started accepting Visa and Mastercard payments. Unfortunately, American Express immediately excluded SimplyGo transactions from earning rewards, be it Membership Rewards, KrisFlyer miles, or cashback.

As a consolation, it’s been running occasional AMEX Offers for SimplyGo, some of which were basically free money. A new offer has now surfaced, which gives registered cardmembers S$2 back for every S$10 spent, capped at S$12 per card.

While it’s less generous than previous iterations, it’s also available to DBS and UOB AMEX cardholders. This means the cashback can be stacked with additional card rewards, since DBS and UOB-issued cards are not subject to American Express’ SimplyGo rewards exclusion.

❓ What are AMEX Offers? AMEX Offers are opportunities to earn bonus miles or Membership Rewards points, or discounts in the form of statement credits. These are available to Platinum, True Cashback, and KrisFlyer cardholders, and can be found in the “Offers” section of the AMEX app or web portal. Registration is required, and some offers may be targeted. Offers are usually not available to DBS or UOB AMEX cardholders, though on occasion they are.

AMEX Offer: S$12 back on SimplyGo rides

AMEX cardholders who register for this offer will receive a S$2 statement credit when they spend at least S$10 (in one or more transactions) on SimplyGo rides in any of the following redemption periods:

2-30 June 2026

1-31 July 2026

1-31 August 2026

This offer can be enjoyed up to two times per month, per registered card. In other words, over the three-month period, you could earn up to S$12 in statement credits (S$4 in June, July and August).

Here are the key details to be aware of:

Payments can be made with the physical card , or the digitised version on Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay

, or the on Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay You must tap in and out with the same card or mobile wallet

card or mobile wallet A maximum of 100,000 cards can be registered

can be registered The offer is available to both principal and supplementary cards

If you have been targeted for the offer across multiple AMEX cards, you can register all of them and enjoy the offer as many times as you have cards. Statement credits should be posted to your statement within 15 business days of the transaction.

Transit fares will be accumulated daily to your AMEX card, and the accumulated amount will be posted after three days from the date of transaction. Remember, you don’t need to spend S$10 in a single transaction or day. All that matters is the cumulative spend each month the promotion is offered.

DBS and UOB cards are eligible too

This promotion is also open to American Express cards issued by DBS and UOB. Cardholders will need to register via this link, instead of the AMEX app.

Unlike cards issued by American Express, DBS and UOB AMEX cards are eligible to earn rewards for SimplyGo. This allows cardholders to stack the cashback with miles from the DBS yuu AMEX, DBS Altitude AMEX, DBS Treasures Black Elite Card (no longer issued), or UOB PRVI Miles AMEX, as shown in the table below.

Card Earn Rate Min. Spend to Earn Points DBS yuu AMEX

Apply

DBS yuu AMEX 10 mpd^ S$0.01 UOB PRVI Miles AMEX

Apply

1.4 mpd S$5*

(see footnote) DBS Altitude AMEX

Apply

1.3 mpd S$1.54 DBS Treasures Black Elite AMEX DBS Treasures Black Elite AMEX 1.2 mpd S$1.67 ^Must spend at least S$800 in a calendar month, and transact with 4x participating merchants

*For AMEX cards, UOB awards UNI$ based on the accumulated SimplyGo spend per calendar month



The DBS yuu AMEX offers the highest reward at 10 mpd, though remember you’ll need to spend at least S$800 in a calendar month, and transact with 4x participating merchants.

Alternatively, you can use the DBS Altitude AMEX or DBS Treasures Black Elite AMEX, though the earn rate is much lower at 1.3 and 1.2 mpd respectively. All fares will be accumulated daily or when the accumulated fare reaches S$15, whichever is earlier.

The UOB PRVI Miles AMEX earns 1.4 mpd on SimplyGo rides, and don’t let UOB’s usual S$5 earning blocks deter you. Unlike regular transactions, UNI$ are calculated based on the accumulated spend on SimplyGo transactions per calendar month, and awarded to cardmembers on the 7th calendar day of the following month.

Therefore, unless you spend less than S$5 on SimplyGo rides in a month, you’ll still earn rewards on your spending.

Conclusion

American Express has launched another SimplyGo offer, which gives registered cardmembers up to S$12 back per card over the next three months.

While you won’t earn any rewards with cards issued by American Express, you can stack the cashback with rewards from DBS and UOB-issued AMEX cards, including up to 10 mpd with the DBS yuu AMEX.

Limited registrations are available, so be sure to get your cards registered as soon as possible.