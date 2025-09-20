IHG One Rewards offering up to 3X points on hotels worldwide

IHG One Rewards has announced the details of its next global promotion, which offers up to 3X points for stays completed between 1 October and 31 December 2025.

If you value an IHG point at 0.5 US cents each, this can be an incremental rebate of up to 10%. However, you’ll only earn it from your third stay onwards, as the first stay is unbonused, and the second stay earns 2X points.

IHG One Rewards new promotion

With IHG One Rewards’ upcoming global promo, registered members will earn 2X points on their second stay, and 3X points on the third stay and beyond.

Registration is required, and can be done between 16-30 September 2025

Stays must be between 1 October to 31 December 2025

No minimum stay is necessary

minimum stay is necessary All registration must be done prior to an eligible stay

to an eligible stay All paid nights booked directly through IHG qualify for this promotion, with a minimum nightly rate of US$30

Award nights do not qualify for this promotion

qualify for this promotion There is no cap on the bonus points that can be earned

on the bonus points that can be earned Bonus points will post within 6-8 weeks of an eligible stay

Below is a summary of how many points IHG One Rewards members can expect to earn with this promotion. Only the base points are doubled, which is why the promo figure is the same for all tiers.

🏨 IHG Points per US$1 Regular Promo Total Club 10 10/20 20/30 Silver 12 10/20 22/32 Gold 14 10/20 24/34 Platinum 16 10/20 26/36 Diamond 20 10/20 30/40 *Stays at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites earn 5 base points per US$1

I value an IHG One Rewards point at 0.5 US cents each, which means you’re looking at an overall rebate of 10-20%, depending on tier.

What cards should you use to make hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for IHG hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks DBS Woman’s World Card

Apply

DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online DCS Imperium Card

Apply 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap Maybank XL Rewards

Apply

Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

Apply

4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26 UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply

UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category

Apply

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

FCY only

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

FCY only Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap



Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

FCY only No min. spend and no cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

FCY only

Min S$800 per c. month, no cap S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month



Conclusion

IHG One Rewards has unveiled the details of its next global promotion for 2025, which offers 2X points for the second stay, and 3X points for the third stay onwards. The fact that there are two hurdle stays to clear before earning 3X points is annoying, but if you’re an IHG loyalist, I suppose you’ll still be interested.

Take a minute to register, just in case it comes in useful.