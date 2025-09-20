Search
HomeHotels
HotelsIHG

IHG One Rewards offering up to 3X points on hotels worldwide

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

Earn 2X points on your second stay, and 3X points on your third and subsequent stays between 1 October to 31 December 2025.

IHG One Rewards has announced the details of its next global promotion, which offers up to 3X points for stays completed between 1 October and 31 December 2025.

If you value an IHG point at 0.5 US cents each, this can be an incremental rebate of up to 10%. However, you’ll only earn it from your third stay onwards, as the first stay is unbonused, and the second stay earns 2X points.

IHG One Rewards new promotion

Register Here

With IHG One Rewards’ upcoming global promo, registered members will earn 2X points on their second stay, and 3X points on the third stay and beyond. 

  • Registration is required, and can be done between 16-30 September 2025
  • Stays must be between 1 October to 31 December 2025
  • No minimum stay is necessary
  • All registration must be done prior to an eligible stay
  • All paid nights booked directly through IHG qualify for this promotion, with a minimum nightly rate of US$30
  • Award nights do not qualify for this promotion
  • There is no cap on the bonus points that can be earned
  • Bonus points will post within 6-8 weeks of an eligible stay

Below is a summary of how many points IHG One Rewards members can expect to earn with this promotion. Only the base points are doubled, which is why the promo figure is the same for all tiers.

🏨 IHG Points per US$1
  Regular Promo Total
Club 10 10/20 20/30
Silver  12 10/20 22/32
Gold 14 10/20 24/34
Platinum 16 10/20 26/36
Diamond 20 10/20 30/40
*Stays at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites earn 5 base points per US$1

I value an IHG One Rewards point at 0.5 US cents each, which means you’re looking at an overall rebate of 10-20%, depending on tier.

What cards should you use to make hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for IHG hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online
DCS Imperium Card
Apply		 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
FCY only
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only		 Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only		 No min. spend and no cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Conclusion

Voco Melbourne

IHG One Rewards has unveiled the details of its next global promotion for 2025, which offers 2X points for the second stay, and 3X points for the third stay onwards. The fact that there are two hurdle stays to clear before earning 3X points is annoying, but if you’re an IHG loyalist, I suppose you’ll still be interested.

Take a minute to register, just in case it comes in useful.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Wow: BOC Elite Miles Card offering up to 8.8 mpd on online and overseas spend

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles + $100 Trip.com voucher with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (September 2025)
0
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Sep 30, 2025
AMEX HighFlyer Card launches up to 43,000 points welcome offer
2
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,251FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportsuobwdscitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg