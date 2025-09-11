HSBC Revolution: 4 mpd on travel & contactless, enhanced bonus cap extended till Feb 2026

Back in July, the HSBC Revolution Card had an almighty resurrection, where it not only reinstated bonuses for travel-related and contactless spending, but also raised the monthly 4 mpd bonus cap by 50% to S$1,500.

This was a welcome — if unexpected — turnaround, following an absolutely torrid 2024 that saw the removal of numerous bonus categories, the axing of complimentary travel insurance, and even a devaluation of KrisFlyer conversions. Moreover, it created an excellent opportunity to rack up valuable HSBC rewards points, which have 20 transfer partners, free and instant conversions, and conversion blocks as small as two miles.

HSBC originally positioned this as a limited-time boost that would run for four months and end on 31 October 2025, but has now doubled the duration to 28 February 2026, giving cardholders an eight-month window to enjoy this revival!

HSBC Revolution Card extends enhancements till February 2026

From 1 July 2025 to 28 February 2026, the HSBC Revolution Card will:

reinstate 4 mpd for travel-related transactions

reinstate 4 mpd for contactless spending

increase its monthly bonus cap from S$1,000 to S$1,500

As a reminder, all transactions must post by 28 February 2026 to qualify. Transactions which post after this date will be subject to the regular rules, even if they were made during the promotion period.

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

Bonuses for travel-related spending restored

On 1 January 2025, the HSBC Revolution Card removed bonuses for travel-related expenditure.

However, for the duration of the promotion period, HSBC will restore this bonus category and offer 4 mpd for airlines, car rental, hotels and cruise line transactions. These are defined by the following MCCs.

MCC Description 3000 to 3350, 4511 Airlines 3351 to 3500 Car Rental Agencies 3501 to 3999, 7011 Lodging- Hotels , Motels, Resorts 4411 Cruise Li nes

Do note that MCC 4722 is not included, so online travel agencies like Airbnb, Expedia, Hotels.com, Pelago, Klook, KKday and Trip.com will not be eligible for the bonus.

Bonuses for contactless spending restored

On 15 July 2024, the HSBC Revolution Card stopped awarding bonuses for contactless payments, and limited bonuses to online transactions only.

However, for the duration of the promotion period, HSBC will once again offer 4 mpd for contactless payments made under the following MCCs.

Travel

MCC Description 3000 to 3350, 4511 Airlines 3351 to 3500 Car Rental Agencies 3501 to 3999, 7011 Lodging- Hotels , Motels, Resorts 4411 Cruise Li nes

Department Stores & Retail

MCC Description 4816 Computer Network/Information Services 5045 Computers, Computer Peripheral Equipment, Software 5262 Marketplaces 5309 Duty Free Stores 5310 Discount Stores 5311 Department Stores 5331 Variety Stores 5399 Miscellaneous General Merchandise Stores 5611 Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores 5621 Women’s Ready to Wear Stores 5631 Women’s Accessory and Specialty Stores 5641 Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores 5651 Family Clothing Stores 5655 Sports Apparel and Riding Apparel Stores 5661 Shoe Stores 5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores 5699 Accessory and Apparel Stores–Miscellaneous 5732 Electronics Sales 5733 Music Stores–Musical Instruments, Pianos and Sheet Music 5734 Computer Software Stores 5735 Record Shops 5912 Drug Stores and Pharmacies 5942 Book Stores 5944 Clock, Jewelry, Watch and Silverware Stores 5945 Game, Toy and Hobby Shops 5946 Camera and Photographic Supply Stores 5947 Card, Gift, Novelty and Souvenir Shops 5948 Leather Goods and Luggage Stores 5949 Fabric, Needlework, Piece Goods and Sewing Stores 5964 Direct Marketing–Catalog Merchants 5965 Direct Marketing–Combination Catalog and Retail Merchant 5966 Direct Marketing–Outbound Telemarketing Merchants 5967 Direct Marketing–Inbound Telemarketing Merchants 5968 Direct Marketing–Continuity/Subscription Merchants 5969 Direct Marketing–Other Direct Marketers–Not Elsewhere Classified 5970 Artist Supply Stores, Craft Shops 5992 Florists 5999 Miscellaneous and Specialty Retail Stores

Dining

MCC Description 5441 Candy, Nut and Confectionery Stores 5462 Bakeries 5811 Caterers 5812 Eating Places and Restaurants 5813 Bars, Cocktail Lounges, Discotheques, Nightclubs and Taverns– Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages)

Transport & Membership Clubs

MCC Description 4121 Taxicabs and Limousines 7997 Clubs–Country Clubs, Membership (Athletic, Recreation, Sports), Private Golf Courses

Contactless payments refer to transactions made via Visa payWave (i.e. tapping the physical card), Apple Pay or Google Pay.

For the avoidance of doubt, you will continue to earn 4 mpd for online transactions made in these categories too.

If you’re in doubt about the MCC of a given merchant, use one of the three methods below to verify it before making a transaction.

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Monthly bonus cap increased to S$1,500

Regular Promo Period

(1 Jul 25 to 28 Feb 26) Monthly Bonus Point Cap 9,000 points 13,500 points Equivalent Spending S$1,000 S$1,500

As a reminder, the HSBC Revolution Card earns 10X HSBC points per S$1 (4 mpd) on its bonus categories, split into:

A base reward of 1x HSBC points per S$1 (0.4 mpd)

A bonus reward of 9x HSBC points per S$1 (3.6 mpd)

The bonus reward is usually capped at 9,000 points per calendar month, equivalent to S$1,000 of spending. For the duration of the promotion period, the bonus cap will be increased to 13,500 bonus points per calendar month, equivalent to S$1,500 of spending.

Any spend in excess of the bonus cap will continue to earn the base reward of 1x HSBC points per S$1 (0.4 mpd).

Bonus points will be credited by the end of the calendar month following the transaction. While HSBC does not provide a fixed crediting date; historical data points suggest it typically falls between the 9th and 19th of the month.

Terms & Conditions

What can you do with HSBC points?

HSBC points can be transferred to 20 airline and hotel partners, at the ratios shown in the table below.

✈️ HSBC Airline Partners Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 50,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 30,000 : 10,000

30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

🏨 HSBC Hotel Partners Hotel Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 5,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

The crucial thing to know here is that not all partners share the same transfer ratio. Therefore, the effective earn rate depends on the partner you choose.

For example, 10 HSBC points per S$1 is equivalent to 4 mpd only if you choose a partner with a 25,000 points = 10,000 miles transfer ratio, like British Airways Executive Club or EVA Air Infinity MileageLands. If you choose KrisFlyer, where the ratio is 30,000 points = 10,000 miles, then the earn rate is 3.33 mpd.

Transfer Ratio

(Points : Miles) HSBC Revolution

(Bonus Categories)* 25,000 : 10,000

(8x partners)

4 mpd 30,000 : 10,000

(2x partners)

3.33 mpd 35,000 : 10,000

(5x partners)

2.86 mpd 50,000 : 10,000

(1x partner) 2 mpd *10 points per S$1 on bonus categories

All conversions must be done via the HSBC Singapore app (Android | iOS) and are processed instantly, with the exception of the following:

Hainan Fortune Wings Club: Within 5 business days

Japan Airlines Mileage Bank: Within 10 business days

Conversions are free of charge until further notice, and HSBC points are pooled across cards.

While the minimum transfer block is 10,000 miles/points (Accor: 5,000 points), the subsequent block is just 2 miles (Accor: 1 point). In other words, you could choose to transfer 10,002 miles or 20,958 miles, which helps you avoid orphan points.

What a lovely renaissance this is turning out to be!

When the HSBC Revolution’s enhancements were first unveiled in July 2025, I remarked that it was a much-needed win after wave after wave of bad news.

In the months leading up to the announcement, we’d seen the Chocolate Visa Card cut its earn rates and cap miles for bill payments, Maybank cards exclude charitable donations, and more than 250 Kris+ merchants slash their earn rates.

But unfortunately, things have only gotten worse since then!

So I’m pretty stoked that we now have an extra four months to enjoy the HSBC Revolution’s extra bonus categories and cap. I can think of plenty of use cases for this card, not just for travel (there’s no other card on the market that specifically rewards car rentals), but also Atome, HeyMax, and gym memberships.

There’s just three things I’d call your attention to:

MCC 4722 has not been re-included under travel, so don’t use this card for Airbnb, activities booking platforms like Klook and Pelago, or any online or offline travel agents

has not been re-included under travel, so don’t use this card for Airbnb, activities booking platforms like Klook and Pelago, or any online or offline travel agents MCC 5814 is not included under dining, so don’t use this card at any fast food restaurants, Starbucks, or other grab-and-go type places (check the MCC if uncertain)

is not included under dining, so don’t use this card at any fast food restaurants, Starbucks, or other grab-and-go type places (check the MCC if uncertain) This is not the card to use if you want to earn KrisFlyer miles, since the conversion cost is 20% higher than other partners like Asia Miles, Flying Blue, and EVA Infinity MileageLands

Max this card out each month for the entire eight-month period, and you’d earn 120,000 HSBC rewards points, worth up to 48,000 miles.

HSBC Revolution welcome offer

If you don’t have a HSBC Revolution Card yet, you might be eligible for a welcome offer either with HSBC or SingSaver.

Min. Spend HSBC SingSaver S$500 Samsonite VOYA Spinner 68cm Exp with built-in scale (worth S$680)

S$200 cashback Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB (worth S$499)

Shark TurboBlade Multi-Directional Cooling Fan (worth S$499)

Dji Osmo Action 5 Pro Standard Combo (worth S$489)

S$400 cash Further S$500

(i.e. S$1,000 total) S$100 cashback – T&Cs Link Link

Either way, you must be a new-to-HSBC cardholder, defined as anyone who:

Does not currently hold any existing principal HSBC credit card, and

Has not cancelled a principal HSBC credit card in the past 12 months before application

You must also consent to receive marketing and promotional materials at the time of application, and do not revoke that consent until the gift is fulfilled.

There is a welcome gift of S$50 cashback with a minimum spend of S$500 for existing HSBC cardholders, defined as anyone:

Whose most recent principal HSBC credit card was issued more than 12 months ago, and

Has not cancelled a principal HSBC credit card in the past 12 months before application

For the avoidance of doubt, you cannot stack the HSBC and SingSaver offers; you must pick one or the other.

Conclusion

The HSBC Revolution Card will now offer bonuses on travel and contactless spending, as well as an enhanced bonus cap, until 28 February 2026 at least.

It’s a remarkable revival of a card that I practically wrote off at the start of the year, and long may it continue. With all the nerfs we’ve been seeing to other specialised spending cards, goodness knows we need a reason to cheer right now.